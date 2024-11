Produção sustentável de bioplástico exige gestão cuidadosa de resíduos

Sports Mole previews Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash between Lille and Rennes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to continue their sensational unbeaten streak, Lille will welcome a struggling Rennes outfit to Decathlon Arena on Sunday afternoon for a Ligue 1 clash.

Les Dogues are making waves domestically and on the continent so far this season, whilst Les Rouges et Noirs are failing to reach the heights of recent campaigns.

Match preview

© Imago

Following a fourth-placed finish in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 and subsequent qualification for the revamped League Phase of the Champions League, Lille are enjoying a productive start to a new era without Paulo Fonseca in the dugout, with Sunday’s hosts battling well on all fronts so far.

Prior to the final international break of the calendar year, Les Dogues managed to extend their unbeaten run across Ligue 1 and the Champions League to a highly-impressive 10 matches, although they were only able to secure a share of the spoils at the home of Nice last time out.

It appeared as if Lille were on course for a much-needed away maximum when goals either side of the half-time break from Mathias Fernandez-Pardo and Mitchel Bakker put the visitors into a 2-1 lead, but Nice enjoyed the last laugh courtesy of Tom Louchet‘s 96th-minute equaliser.

Heading into the busy festive schedule and the harsh winter months, Les Dogues are currently occupying fourth position in the Ligue 1 table, one point above fifth-placed Lyon and a mammoth 10 points adrift of Paris Saint-Germain, who are on course to canter towards another French crown.

The centre of transfer speculation at all times, Premier League-linked Jonathan David has made a sensational start to the 2024-25 season on an individual note, with the 24-year-old Canadian marksman bagging 13 goals across 19 competitive matches, including six strikes in the Champions League.

© Imago

After a narrow one-goal success over strugglers Le Havre at the end of October, Rennes have commenced their November schedule in worrying fashion, with Sunday’s visitors to Decathlon Arena suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Auxerre and in-form Toulouse.

Les Violets were the visitors to Roazhon Park just before the two-week international break, and they managed to return to the South Coast with maximum points for their considerable efforts, with first-half goals from former Bournemouth striker Joshua King and Aron Donnum sealing victory.

Winning just one of their last seven matches in the top flight of French football, Rennes are languishing down in 13th spot in the Ligue 1 rankings, six points behind Nice in the Conference League zone and just a single point ahead of Saint-Etienne in the relegation playoffs.

Les Rouges et Noirs will need to drastically improve their form away from Roazhon Park if they wish to fight for a European place this season, with Sunday’s visitors picking up one point across their five league outings so far – only bottom side Montpellier HSC (0) have earned fewer.

Linked with a January switch to Italian giants Juventus, Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga is doing his utmost to change the fortunes of his current employers, with the 22-year-old netting three goals so far this term, meaning that he joins Ludovic Blas (3) as the only Rennes players who have scored more than once in Ligue 1 during 2024-25.

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

Lille are battling on despite a number of major fitness blows in recent times, including that of Andre Gomes, who has been ruled out until next month due to a hamstring injury.

Les Dogues remain without the services of French youngster Ethan Mbappe, with the 17-year-old expected back in the New Year from a thigh issue.

The hosts’ options in forward areas are limited by the absence of Iceland international Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, who is currently nursing a foot injury.

Picking up another caution during the defeat at home to Toulouse, Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert will serve a one-game ban this weekend.

Steve Mandanda will be assessed after coming off at half time against Les Violets due to injury, meaning that Gauthier Gallon could start in net.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Mandi, Diakite, Ribeiro, Bakker; Andre, Mukau; Zhegrova, Bouaddi, Fernandez-Pardo; David

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Gallon; Assignon, Wooh, Seidu, Truffert; Santamaria, Kamara; Blas, Gouiri, Jota; Kalimuendo-Muinga

We say: Lille 2-1 Rennes

Despite a number of players sitting in the medical room, we are still expecting a solid performance from Champions League-competing Lille this weekend.

Rennes have endured a poor run of form against mid-table dwellers in recent weeks, so we do not fancy their chances at the home of Les Dogues in this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole‘s daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!