Resumo da NFL: o field goal de 61 jardas de Bass garante a vitória emocionante do Bills sobre os Dolphins | NFL

PUBLICADO

35 minutos atrás

em

Resumo da NFL: o field goal de 61 jardas de Bass garante a vitória emocionante do Bills sobre os Dolphins | NFL

Associated Press

Miami Dolphins 27–30 Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass chutou o melhor field goal de 61 jardas da carreira faltando cinco segundos para o fim, Josh Allen lançou três passes para touchdown no segundo tempo em um duelo de ida e volta com Tua Tagovailoa do Miami, e o Notas de búfalo (7-2) continuaram dominando os Dolphins (2-6) com uma vitória por 30-27. As equipes trocaram liderança quatro vezes em um segundo tempo emocionante que incluiu sete tentativas consecutivas de pontuação – quatro do líder da AFC East, Buffalo, e três do rival da divisão Miami. O lance final de Buffalo estagnou no Miami 43 após um pico e duas incompletudes, e o técnico Sean McDermott colocou sua fé no inconsistente Bass. Ele marcou o field goal mais longo da história da franquia.

Detroit Lions 24–14 Green Bay Packers

Kerby Joseph marcou em um retorno de interceptação de 27 jardas e o Detroit Lions converteu duas quartas descidas em touchdowns enquanto continuava um dos melhores inícios da história da franquia ao derrotar o Green Bay Packers. Os Leões líderes da NFC Norte estão 7-1 pela primeira vez desde 1956. Eles resistiram à expulsão do safety Brian Banks no segundo trimestre e venceram em Lambeau Field pelo terceiro ano consecutivo, prosperando em um dia chuvoso e ventoso. Jared Goff acertou Amon-Ra St Brown para um touchdown de três jardas no quarto para o gol, e Jahmyr Gibbs correu para um placar de 15 jardas no quarto para um.

Comandantes de Washington 27–22 New York Giants

O sensacional novato Jayden Daniels lançou dois passes para touchdown para Terry McLaurin, e o Washington Commanders derrotou o desajeitado New York Giants em seu melhor início de temporada em quase 30 anos. Daniels acertou McLaurin ao marcar passes de uma e 18 jardas no primeiro tempo. Austin Ekeler adicionou uma corrida de TD de uma jarda enquanto os Commanders completavam uma varredura na temporada contra os Giants, rivais da NFC East. Washington está 7-2 pela primeira vez desde 1996, enquanto os Giants caíram para 2-7 no geral e 0-5 em casa. Daniel Jones lançou dois passes para touchdown e correu para marcar para Nova York.

Denver Broncos 10–41 Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson arremessou para 280 jardas e três touchdowns para finalizar com uma classificação de passe perfeita, e o Baltimore Ravens (6-3) teve pouca dificuldade com a defesa do Denver. A defesa sitiada do Baltimore não forçou um punt até o terceiro quarto, mas algumas paradas na quarta descida ajudaram os Ravens a construir uma vantagem enquanto se recuperavam da surpreendente derrota do fim de semana passado em Cleveland. Zay Flowers teve cinco recepções para 127 jardas e dois touchdowns, e Derrick Henry correu para 107 jardas e dois TDs contra o 5-4 Broncos. Henry marcou o 100º e o 101º touchdowns corridos de sua carreira e agora ultrapassou 1.000 jardas no solo pela sexta vez em uma temporada.

Dallas Cowboys 21–27 Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins ​​​​lança três passes para touchdown e o Atlanta Falcons mantém o primeiro lugar na NFC South com a vitória sobre os lutadores Cowboys. Foi a terceira derrota consecutiva do Dallas, que também perdeu o quarterback Dak Prescott devido a uma lesão no tendão da coxa. Cousins ​​completou 19 de 24 passes para 222 jardas, incluindo 13 consecutivos em um ponto para o 6-3 Falcons. Ele marcou jogadas de nove jardas para Drake London, 36 jardas para Darnell Mooney e 11 jardas para Ray-Ray McCloud. Os Cowboys tentaram apoiar Cooper Rush depois que Prescott foi descartado. Rush guiou uma corrida de 86 jardas nos minutos finais, culminada por um passe para touchdown para Jalen Tolbert e conversão de dois pontos. Mas os Falcons recuperaram um chute lateral para selar a vitória, deixando Dallas para 3-5.

Jacksonville Jaguars 23-28 Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley fez um obstáculo deslumbrante para trás durante um desempenho estelar e Nakobe Dean teve uma interceptação para salvar o jogo para ajudar o Philadelphia Eagles a sua quarta vitória consecutiva. Barkley teve 27 corridas para 159 jardas e um touchdown. Ele também teve três recepções para 40 jardas e um TD. Os Eagles, com 6-2, resistiram depois que o técnico Nick Sirianni desperdiçou chances de colocar pontos fáceis no placar. O rali de Jacksonville no segundo tempo terminou quando o terrível passe de Trevor Lawrence foi interceptado na end zone por Dean para a primeira interceptação da carreira do linebacker.

Los Angeles Rams 26–20 Seattle Seahawks

Demarcus Robinson fez uma recepção para touchdown de 39 jardas com uma mão na prorrogação, e o Los Angeles Rams (4-4) surpreendeu o Seattle Seahawks (4-5). Com os Rams precisando apenas de um field goal, Matthew Stafford buscou a vitória lançando uma bola profunda para Robinson, que foi bem defendido pelo cornerback Riq Woolen. Com a mão livre, Robinson agarrou a bola na end zone e segurou-a ao cair no gramado. Stafford lançou 298 jardas e dois touchdowns para Robinson. Os Rams venceram três vitórias consecutivas depois de perder quatro das cinco anteriores. Os Seahawks perderam quatro partidas consecutivas em casa e cinco de seis no total.

Chicago Bears 9-29 Arizona Cardinals

Emari Demercado correu 53 jardas para um touchdown pouco antes do intervalo, James Conner adicionou 107 jardas no solo e o Arizona Cardinals conseguiu uma vitória dominante sobre o Chicago Bears. Os Cardinals (5-4) venceram três vitórias consecutivas pela primeira vez em três temporadas. É mais uma derrota difícil para os Bears (4-4), que perderam duas consecutivas. Eles perderam para os Commanders por 18 a 15 na semana passada em uma Ave Maria e foram queimados mais uma vez enquanto o relógio estava acabando contra os Cardinals, embora esse lapso tenha ocorrido nos segundos finais do primeiro tempo. O quarterback novato do Chicago, Caleb Williams, foi demitido seis vezes, completando 22 de 41 passes para 216 jardas.

Las Vegas Raiders 24-41 Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow empatou o melhor da carreira com cinco passes para touchdown, e o Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) conseguiu sua primeira vitória em casa da temporada, derrotando o Las Vegas Raiders (2-7). Chase Brown correu para 120 jardas, o recorde de sua carreira, para Cincinnati. Burrow fez 27 de 39 para 251 jardas. Ele lançou passes para touchdown para Brown, Andrei Iosivas, Drew Sample e os dois últimos para Mike Gesicki. Mas ele também teve uma interceptação que foi devolvida por Jack Jones para um caça-tanques no início do quarto período. Brown conseguiu 27 corridas, o melhor da temporada, com Zack Moss afastado dos gramados devido a uma lesão no pescoço.

Los Angeles Chargers 27–10 Cleveland Browns

Justin Herbert passou para 250 jardas e dois touchdowns para levar o Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) à vitória sobre o Cleveland Browns, que não conseguiu nada com Jameis Winston. Herbert acertou um passe TD de 66 jardas para Quentin Johnston e um passe de 27 jardas para Joshua Palmer enquanto os Chargers construíam uma grande vantagem no intervalo e alcançavam sua quinta vitória consecutiva sobre o Cleveland (2-7). JK Dobbins teve dois touchdowns corridos para Los Angeles. Winston lançou três interceptações e foi demitido seis vezes pela defesa dos Chargers, o que permitiu 13 pontos por jogo, o menor valor da liga.

New Orleans Saints 22–23 Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard marcou em uma corrida de 16 jardas faltando 2:18 para o fim e o Carolina Panthers quebrou uma seqüência de cinco derrotas consecutivas, derrotando o New Orleans Saints por 23-22. Bryce Young completou 16 de 26 passes para 171 jardas e um touchdown para melhorar para 1-3 contra o Saints em sua carreira. O técnico Dave Canales não disse após o jogo se Young seria titular no próximo domingo contra o New York Giants, em Munique. Hubbard correu 72 jardas e dois touchdowns. Alvin Kamara teve 215 jardas de scrimmage para o Saints, que perdeu sete consecutivas. Kamara carregou 29 vezes para 155 jardas e pegou seis passes para 60 jardas. Ambas as equipes estão 2-7.

New England Patriots 17–20 Tennessee Titans

Nick Folk chutou um field goal de 25 jardas faltando 2:32 para o final da prorrogação e o Tennessee Titans (2-6) derrotou o New England Patriots (2-7), dando ao técnico Brian Callahan sua primeira vitória em casa. Os Titãs sofreram uma derrapagem geral de três jogos e no Nissan Stadium. Os Patriots trouxeram o novato Drake Maye de volta depois que a terceira escolha geral da Carolina do Norte cancelou o protocolo de concussão. Maye usou as pernas, correndo para 95 jardas, o melhor da carreira e o recorde do time. Ele também foi demitido quatro vezes.





'Sinto-me responsável': Fernandes pede desculpas a Ten Hag pela demissão | Manchester United

PUBLICADO

4 minutos atrás

em

3 de novembro de 2024

Por:

'Sinto-me responsável': Fernandes pede desculpas a Ten Hag pela demissão | Manchester United

Jamie Jackson at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes revelou que pediu desculpas a Erik dez Bruxa por qualquer papel que ele possa ter desempenhado na demissão do holandês.

Falando no domingo depois Empate de 1 a 1 do Manchester United com o Chelsea em Old Trafford, o capitão do clube disse: “É mais fácil livrar-se de um treinador do que de 15 jogadores. Falei com o gerente e pedi desculpas a ele. Fiquei desapontado por ele ter ido embora e tentei ajudá-lo. Eu não estava marcando gols, não estamos marcando gols e me sinto responsável.”

Fernandes marcou o primeiro gol do United de pênalti contra o Chelsea, aos 70 minutos, com o remate de Moisés Caicedo empatando quatro minutos depois. Este foi o primeiro jogo do United na liga desde Remoção de Ten Hag e o pênalti de Fernandes foi seu primeiro gol no campeonato nesta temporada.

“Sabemos que o Erik se foi, não é bom para ninguém no clube quando o treinador vai embora”, disse Fernandes. “A equipe não é das melhores, os resultados não são dos melhores e é ele quem paga por isso. Sempre que você vê um técnico partir, você tem que assumir parte da culpa, é porque a equipe não está indo muito bem.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy, substituto de Ten Hag como técnico interino, foi questionado sobre o pedido de desculpas de Fernandes. “Tem sido muito difícil desde segunda-feira passada até hoje: seis dias, uma montanha-russa de emoções”, disse.

“Fiquei muito triste ao ver o Erik partir. No dia seguinte você tem que começar a se concentrar em preparar os rapazes para o Leicester (na Carabao Cup, na última quarta-feira), porque 75 mil pessoas aparecem aqui em Old Trafford e os jogadores sentem que têm a obrigação de fazer melhor. Eles se olham no espelho e suas reações naquela época e hoje mostram que pensam sobre as coisas.”

Aos 93 minutos do empate de domingo, Lisandro Martínez acertou o joelho de Cole Palmer com o pé alto. Enquanto o Chelsea O craque continuou, depois ele precisou de gelo para tratar a lesão no vestiário. Rob Jones mostrou cartão amarelo ao zagueiro e o vídeo-árbitro apoiou a decisão inicial. Ao apito final, o treinador do Chelsea, Enzo Maresca, pediu ao árbitro que explicasse a sua decisão.

“Não”, disse Maresca. “Eles não disseram nada. Quando não há intenção de ir atrás da bola, e sim de ir para as pernas, acho que fica bem claro que é um vermelho. Ele (Palmer) estava no vestiário com gelo então estamos aguardando agora, espero que não seja nada importante. Está bastante claro para quase todos nós, mas o árbitro tomou uma decisão diferente. Quando não há intenção de ir atrás da bola e você só vai atrás do jogador, ela fica vermelha.”

Sobre o incidente, o Match Center da Premier League no X disse: “O árbitro emitiu um cartão amarelo para Martínez por uma entrada em Palmer. O VAR verificou a possibilidade de cartão vermelho e confirmou a decisão do árbitro de não receber cartão vermelho, considerando que foi um desafio imprudente e não uma falta grave.



quais são os departamentos vencedores e perdedores do percurso?

PUBLICADO

7 minutos atrás

em

3 de novembro de 2024

Por:

quais são os departamentos vencedores e perdedores do percurso?

“O Tour de France é também a volta à França”podemos ouvir quase todos os anos nas ondas do rádio desde que a corrida foi televisionada, ou seja, desde 1948. Mas já faz muito tempo que os ciclistas não traçam um perímetro em torno da França. Em 2025, o Tour terá início em Lille (Norte) no dia 5 de julho. As três primeiras etapas acontecerão nos departamentos de Nord e Pas-de-Calais, conforme revelado peloorganizador ASO, terça-feira, 29 de outubro.

De resto, os concorrentes cruzarão os Alpes, os Pirenéus e o Maciço Central, cada vez mais comum. Percorremos todos os percursos do Tour desde a sua criação para compreender esta evolução. Até às décadas de 1950 e 1960, o pelotão entregava-se voluntariamente à circunvolução nas estradas de França, mas, a partir da década de 1970, assistimos à chegada de meias etapas divididas ao longo do dia, e de percursos exóticos que cortavam França, ou que passavam (finalmente) pela Córsega. Os dois departamentos da Ilha da Beleza são os grandes perdedores do percurso: só foram atravessados ​​uma vez, em 2013, cento e dez anos depois da primeira edição. O departamento menos atravessado do continente é o Indre (36), que viu o Tour passar pela primeira vez em 1992, e apenas onze vezes em 112 edições – incluindo a décima primeira em 2025.

E depois há quem ganhe quase sempre, em primeiro lugar encontramos Paris – exceto em 2024, devido aos Jogos Olímpicos – que até já é cidade de partida há muito tempo. Seguem-se os departamentos dos Pirenéus: Hautes-Pyrénées (65), atravessados ​​108 vezes em 112 edições; os Pirenéus-Atlânticos (64), 106 vezes; Haute-Garonne (31), 104 vezes. Os três ainda estão na programação da edição de 2025.

Os departamentos alpinos estão obviamente na ruptura, mas obtêm resultados menos bons: Savoie (73) foi atravessada “apenas” 99 vezes; sua vizinha Haute-Savoie (74), 89 vezes; e 86 vezes para Isère, departamento que abriga Alpe d’Huez, além dos passes Madeleine e Porte.

Do Tour de (la) France ao Tour das cordilheiras

Este mapa representa o número de passagens do Tour de France – e não simplesmente as partidas ou chegadas de etapas – entre 1903 e 2025, por departamento metropolitano.

Mova os controles deslizantes para modificar o período durante o qual deseja exibir os departamentos cruzados.

Número de passagens do Tour

Como trabalhamos: uma metodologia de contagem

Para estabelecer a lista dos departamentos atravessados ​​pelo Tour, não existia um conjunto de dados pronto. Tivemos, portanto, que, para cada uma das 112 edições de 1903 a 2025 – já que não houve Tour entre 1915 e 1918 em entre 1940 e 1946 – justapor o percurso num mapa dos departamentos franceses. Destes 112 percursos registámos manualmente o seu número, cada vez que um departamento era atravessado pelo pelotão.

Apesar da criação mais recente de certos departamentos (o Território de Belfort em 1922 ou os departamentos Ile-de-France após o desmembramento de Seine-et-Oise ou Seine-et-Marne em 1968), mantivemos a divisão dos departamentos em vigor em 2024.

Da viagem à França à viagem aos Alpes e aos Pirenéus

Estas pesquisas mostram as mudanças no percurso do Tour, que vai de uma corrida circular pelas costas e fronteiras em uma dúzia de etapas até um Tour de France internacional que começa nos nossos vizinhos belgas, holandeses ou alemães, do que através do Canal da Mancha.

De 1903 a 1939, o Tour fez uma grande volta pela França. Atravessa assim Haute-Garonne, Gironde, Charente-Inférieure (que se tornará Charente-Maritime em 1941) ou Bouches-du-Rhône trinta e três vezes… em trinta e três edições.

Depois, após a recuperação após a Segunda Guerra Mundial e até meados da década de 1950, o Tour retomou os seus hábitos circulares em torno da França.

A partir da década de 1960, o curso tornou-se mais “exótico”. Este é também o momento em que as transferências entre etapas começam a ultrapassar os 200 quilómetros, e quando o centro de França começa a ver o pelotão passar com mais regularidade.

Os departamentos mais cruzados entre 1903 e 2025, uma tipologia.

E depois, a partir da década de 1980, e mais ainda a partir do ano 2000, o Tour afastou-se gradualmente do noroeste do país, apesar das repetidas passagens na Bretanha ou na Vendée, terras férteis do ciclismo francês. A partir de agora, são as serras as preferidas pelos organizadores: nas 26 edições de 2000 a 2025, os Pirenéus-Atlânticos são atravessados ​​23 vezes (em 26 edições); Sabóia, 25 vezes; e os Altos Pirenéus… 26 vezes.



Steven Seagal shocks fans as he balloons to 350 pounds since leaving Hollywood for Russia, Ukraine war propaganda film shows

PUBLICADO

12 minutos atrás

em

3 de novembro de 2024

Por:

A 30-minute documentary that was directed by and starred  disgraced action star Steven Seagal showed his figure had drastically changed from the time of his heyday in the 1990s

Talk about Under Siege – at least as far as his clothes are concerned.

Former action star Steven Seagal has ballooned to over 320lb since moving to Russia where he’s now living large, stills from a newly unearthed documentary show.

And the strain is telling on the 6ft 4in one-time star as he is filmed barely able to  wrap his arms around his burgeoning belly.

Seagal, 72, has done his best to control images of himself being released. Recent photos on his social media are from the chest up, and he has not posted himself on his Instagram since December 2021.

But a 30-minute Russian propaganda documentary about the Ukraine war released this month titled In The Name of Justice, revealed his figure had drastically changed from the 90s when he featured not only in the two Under Siege movies but other hard-charging films such as Marked for Death and On Deadly Ground.

A 30-minute documentary that was directed by and starred  disgraced action star Steven Seagal showed his figure had drastically changed from the time of his heyday in the 1990s

The 30-minute episode, publicly available on Russian website Smotrim.ru and operated by Russian state-run broadcaster VGTRK, was released on October 10 and featured Seagal looking large

The 30-minute episode, publicly available on Russian website Smotrim.ru and operated by Russian state-run broadcaster VGTRK, was released on October 10 and featured Seagal looking large 

Seagal, 72, has done his best to tightly control images of himself being released. Recent photos on his social media are from the chest up, and he has not posted himself on his Instagram since December 2021

Seagal, 72, has done his best to tightly control images of himself being released. Recent photos on his social media are from the chest up, and he has not posted himself on his Instagram since December 2021

During the documentary, Seagal’s bloated belly is so large his untucked shirt hung down from his waist, being pushed out by his massive midriff. 

The 30-minute documentary, publicly available on Russian website Smotrim.ru and operated by Russian state-run broadcaster VGTRK, was released on October 10.

It follows the portly Putin partisan wandering around Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, between drone shots of rubble and bombed-out buildings.

A description on the Smotrim site written in Russian said Seagal ‘personally spoke with the victims of Ukrainian nationalists and saw with his own eyes what is happening in Donbas’, a region that was occupied by Russian insurgents in 2022.

Seagal left his life in America behind after gaining Russian citizenship in 2016 which was granted after numerous requests according to a Kremlin spokesman. His paternal grandparents had emigrated to the United States from Vladivostock in the country’s far east.

The man who executive producer Lorne Michaels dubbed the worst-ever host of Saturday Night Live has since become a firm supporter of President Vladimir Putin who personally presented him with the Order of Friendship in May.

Seagal in the 2003 movie The Belly of The Beast ¿ a time when the martial artist tried desperately to hide his growing figure

Seagal in the 2003 movie The Belly of The Beast – a time when the martial artist tried desperately to hide his growing figure

Seagal in the 1990 film Hard to Kill

Seagal appeared with Kelly LeBrock, the mother of his child, in the movie Hard to Kill

Seagal began starring in action films during the late 80s. He was known for being a martial arts instructor in Japan and holding a seventh-dan black belt in Aikido

A description on the Smotrim site written in Russian said Seagal 'personally spoke with the victims of Ukrainian nationalists and saw with his own eyes what is happening in Donbas'

A description on the Smotrim site written in Russian said Seagal ‘personally spoke with the victims of Ukrainian nationalists and saw with his own eyes what is happening in Donbas’

At the ceremony, Seagal said Ukraine was known for ‘organ trafficking, child sex trafficking and Nazism’. 

The documentary says Seagal was able to meet with captured nationalists from Ukraine’s Azov Brigade – a formation of Ukraine’s national guard stationed in the Sea of Azov that was integrated in 2014 – and ‘visited the sites of their crimes against civilians in Donetsk and Lugansk’. 

The Azov brigade is characterized as a terrorist organization banned in Russia. 

The Azov regiment was one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cited reasonings for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s on February 24, 2022. Members have been characterized by Putin as being ‘neo-Nazis’ due to their leadership’s white supremacist views. 

The filmmakers did not shy away from showing Seagal’s full figure.

A source who worked with the action star in the 2000s was shocked at his appearance, estimating he gained ‘at least 50 pounds’. They also told DailyMail.com that Seagal would be livid if similar footage had been aired back then.

‘He would have gone ape-s**t at the cameraman for anything that made his hair or weight look bad.

The source continued: ‘Seagal, as a rule, controlled the narrative hard when filming as he insisted on certain camera angles and nothing that accentuates his weight gain.’

The actor-director’s long-running friendship with Putin is well-documented. He has called Putin ‘one of the greatest world leaders’, and told the Moscow Times in 2014 he ‘would like to consider [Putin] as a brother’.

The actor-director's long-running friendship with Russian president Vladimir Putin is well-documented. He has called Putin 'one of the greatest world leaders', and told the Moscow Times in 2014 he 'would like to consider [Putin] as a brother'

The actor-director’s long-running friendship with Russian president Vladimir Putin is well-documented. He has called Putin ‘one of the greatest world leaders’, and told the Moscow Times in 2014 he ‘would like to consider [Putin] as a brother’

Seagal’s departure for Russia came after news broke that the Los Angeles District Attorney was reviewing a sex abuse case against him, after decades of allegations by women who worked with Seagal.

The office eventually declined to prosecute due to the statue of limitations running out. 

It was far from the first time The Out for Justice star had been accused of sexual harassment and other misconduct by women including Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy, Katherie Heigl. Dutch model Faviola Dadis and Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero.

Putin giving the Order of Friendship to Seagal during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin in May

Putin giving the Order of Friendship to Seagal during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin in May

Portia DeRossi is one of many actresses who have accused Seagal of sexual harassment over the years

Katherine Heigl  claimed Seagal posed for a phot with her by putting his hand on her chest

Portia DeRossi (left) and Katherine Heigl are among a slew of actresses who have accused Seagal of sexual impropriety over the years 

On top of the sexual assault allegations, Seagal also has been accused of fostering hostile working environments on set. 

Seagal had a reputation for punching  stunt doubles that were on the sets of the movies he was working on. 

Actor John Leguizamo called the marital artist a ‘bully’ on set from his experience working together on the 1996 film Executive Decision.

He told the New York Post that no one had a good time working with him and that Seagal kept ‘hitting the stuntmen on purpose’ until the now-deceased Gene LeBell, highly regarded as one of the most famous stuntman in Hollywood, intervened by putting him in a chokehold. 

Even Saturday Night Live were perturbed by Seagal’s behavior after the martial artist starred in one of the most infamous episodes that have aired on the show in 1991. 

The action star’s unwillingness to go along with the show’s plan and his horrendously bad ideas for skits almost led to SNL to consider replacing him as the host and do a cast show, according to former SNL actor David Spade in his book Live From New York: The Complete, Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live.

