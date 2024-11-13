Sueli Carneiro escreve biografia fiel de Lélia Gonzalez – 13/11/2024 – Tom Farias

NOSSAS REDES

Sueli Carneiro escreve biografia fiel de Lélia Gonzalez – 13/11/2024

PUBLICADO

35 minutos atrás

em

Quando Lélia Gonzalez morreu, em 1994, há 30 anos, o movimento social negro sentiu um grande baque pela perda da intelectual e reconhecida militante que, já naquela altura de sua vida, se projetava como uma das vozes mais fortes no combate ao racismo e na organização feminina negra, sobretudo na projeção do debate sobre raça e classe no Brasil.

Nascida em Belo Horizonte, em 1935, penúltima filha de uma família de 18 irmãos, tendo um pai chefe ferroviário, fruto da Lei do Ventre Livre (promulgada em 1871) e de uma mãe capixaba, de origem indígena e analfabeta, Lélia veio ao mundo para cumprir o papel que a sociedade colonialista ainda e sempre destinava às pessoas pobres e pretas, como ela, oriundas do período da famigerada escravidão, que dominou por mais de 350 anos o nosso país.

Ainda jovem passou pelo duro trabalho de babá (palavra em quimbundo que significa cuidadora de crianças), e a recusa de se reconhecer uma mulher negra, adotando o alisamento de cabelo crespo, e o uso de roupas mais sóbrias, fase agravada quando se casa com Luiz Carlos Gonzalez, de origem espanhola, de quem herda o sobrenome.

A tempestade perfeita dessa relação e o choque, somadas as diferenças sociais do casal, se aprofundam pela rejeição da família do marido, que provoca dor e revolta —levando ao trágico suicídio de Gonzalez um ano depois— fazendo Lélia ser confrontada diante de um mundo dividido entre negros e brancos, racista e violento.

Toda essa rica história, contada com o auxílio de fotos primorosas da trajetória da militante feminista negra brasileira, ao lado de ícones como Angela Davis e Abdias Nascimento, está agora no excelente perfil biográfico “Lélia Gonzalez, Um Retrato” (Zahar), livro escrito pela socióloga Sueli Carneiro, outra histórica militante engajada na luta política e social de emancipação feminina, sobretudo das mais vulneráveis, e contra o racismo.

No livro, Carneiro destaca os termos “amefricanidade” e “pretuguês”, cunhados por Lélia Gonzalez no curso do seu discurso centrado na hegemonia de sua afirmação enquanto principal voz do ativismo negro, formulando e criando entidades combativas como MNU (Movimento Negro Unificado) e IPCN (Instituto de Pesquisa das Culturas Negras), essa situada no Rio de Janeiro.

Além de tudo, como ensaísta e professora, Gonzalez elabora agendas, projetos e ações com foco na população negra, atuando em pautas ainda hoje tão caras em prol do feminismo afro-latino-americano —o que a leva a tentar a vida parlamentar.

Ao traçar o perfil de Lélia Gonzalez, Sueli Carneiro, de certa forma, posiciona o século 20 no contexto das lutas por igualdades de direitos, ao longo de uma jornada que une “mulheres da diáspora africana na América Latina e no Brasil”.

Como mulher negra e antirracista, Gonzalez, como aponta Carneiro, ao citar Januário Garcia, “nos ajudou a entender melhor o racismo como uma ideologia de dominação social que fomenta políticas discriminatórias e racistas”.

Como podemos perceber, “Lélia Gonzalez, Um Retrato” é um projeto ousado, pautado na trajetória de uma mulher que dedicou a vida à luta negra.


Global Smart Digital Asset Management Market Imapct of AI

PUBLICADO

2 minutos atrás

em

13 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Smart Digital Asset Management Market Impact of AI and Automation
The global Smart Digital Asset Management (DAM) market was valued at approximately $4.2 billion in 2022, with projections indicating a robust growth trajectory. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 14.6% from 2023 to 2028, driven by increasing adoption of digital asset management solutions across various industries. This growth reflects the rising need for efficient management and utilization of digital content, which is becoming more critical in a digitally driven economy. As organizations seek to streamline their operations and enhance productivity, the demand for smart DAM systems is anticipated to grow significantly.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation have profoundly impacted the Smart DAM market by revolutionizing asset management processes. AI technologies, including machine learning and natural language processing, are enhancing the capabilities of DAM systems, enabling better asset categorization, automated tagging, and intelligent search functionalities. Automation further contributes by streamlining workflows, reducing manual intervention, and accelerating asset retrieval processes. These advancements are not only improving operational efficiency but also driving the adoption of smart DAM solutions, as businesses increasingly recognize the benefits of integrating AI and automation into their asset management strategies.

What are the Type driving the growth of the Smart Digital Asset Management Market?

Growing demand for below Type around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Smart Digital Asset Management Market:

Cloud Based, On-premise

What are the Applications of Smart Digital Asset Management Market available in the Market?

Based on Application the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Smart Digital Asset Management Market share In 2024.

Brand Management System, Library or Archive, Production Management Systems, Others

Who is the largest Manufacturers of Smart Digital Asset Management Market worldwide?

Adobe, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Dell EMC, IBM, Aprimo, Oracle, Nuxeo, OpenText, MediaValet, Canto, Celum, Bynder, Bright (Asset Bank), Extensis, Qbank, Censhare, Cloudinary, Widen, Wedia, Brandfolder, Percolate (Seismic), IntelligenceBank, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent

Short Description About Smart Digital Asset Management Market:

The global Smart Digital Asset Management Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing steadily, and with the increasing adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

North America, particularly the United States, will continue to play a pivotal role in the market’s development. Any changes in the United States could significantly impact the Smart Digital Asset Management Market growth trends. The market in North America is projected to grow considerably during the forecast period, driven by the high adoption of advanced technology and the presence of major industry players, creating ample growth opportunities.

Europe is also expected to experience significant growth in the global market, with a strong CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Despite intense competition, the clear global recovery trend keeps investors optimistic about the Smart Digital Asset Management Market, with more new investments expected to enter the field in the future.

Which regions are leading the Smart Digital Asset Management Market?

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Smart Digital Asset Management Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

• What are the global trends in the Smart Digital Asset Management Market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

• What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Smart Digital Asset Management Market? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Smart Digital Asset Management Market?

• What Are Projections of Global Smart Digital Asset Management Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and Export?

• Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

• What are the factors contributing to the final price of Smart Digital Asset Management Market? What are the raw materials used for Smart Digital Asset Management Market manufacturing?

• How big is the opportunity for the Smart Digital Asset Management Market? How will the increasing adoption of Smart Digital Asset Management Market for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

• How much is the global Smart Digital Asset Management Market worth? What was the value of the market In 2020?

• Who are the major players operating in the Smart Digital Asset Management Market? Which companies are the front runners?

• Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

• What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Smart Digital Asset Management Market Industry?

Gympass volta ao Cade por supostamente descumprir acordo – 13/11/2024

PUBLICADO

4 minutos atrás

em

13 de novembro de 2024

Por:

A Gympass, que agora se chama Wellhub, corre o risco de ser multada pelo Cade (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica) por suposto descumprimento de um termo de conduta assinado com o órgão de defesa da concorrência há cerca de três anos.

O caso voltou ao tribunal porque diversas academias reclamaram de novos contratos apresentados pela empresa com a imposição de cláusulas de exclusividade, justamente o que o Cade tentou restringir.

Wellhub compete diretamente com TotalPass, do empresário Edgar Corona. Ele também controla a rede de academias Smart Fit, que, à época, foi um dos reclamantes do abuso de poder da Wellhub no mercado.

Consultadas, a TotalPass e a Smart Fit não quiseram se manifestar.

Há ainda outros agregadores, como são chamadas as plataformas que integram academias para que clientes de uma possam usar equipamentos de outras.

Em 2022, a Wellhub, então Gympass, assinou um termo de ajustamento de conduta com o Cade e, por ele, comprometeu-se a restringir os contratos de exclusividade a 20%, algo que, supostamente, agora estaria descumprindo.

Técnicos do Cade afirmam que há evidências do descumprimento, mas aguardam a defesa da empresa ao longo da semana antes de reabrirem o processo.

Uma das reclamantes, cujo nome é protegido por sigilo, informou que a Wellhub está oferecendo adiantamento de receitas sem cobrar juros por isso, desde que a academia aceite a cláusula de exclusividade.

Procurada, a Gympass disse que continua comprometida firmemente com o termo que restringiu os contratos de exclusividade a 20%, e afirmou que trabalha colaborativamente, com transparência ao Cade, inclusive com envio de relatórios anuais, que foram “aprovados sem ressalvas”.

“Seguimos à total disposição da autoridade antitruste para esclarecer quaisquer informações que entender necessárias. O Wellhub está atuando bem abaixo dos limites estabelecidos pelo Cade na celebração de contratos de exclusividade com os parceiros da nossa base. Nossa missão é manter relacionamentos transparentes, justos e mutuamente benéficos com nossos parceiros de bem-estar”, disse.

Para Ailton Mendes, presidente da ACAD Brasil, associação das academias, a exclusividade não é algo atraente para as redes.

“Cada uma gera um fluxo muito bom de novos alunos, mas esses movimentos são complementares. Em algumas épocas, eles vêm de um agregador e, em outra, do concorrente”, disse Mendes. “O melhor para o dono da academia, especialmente as de menor porte, é contar com todos, não somente Wellhub e Total Pass.”

Revanchismo

A disputa entre os dois grupos incomoda o Cade que, recentemente, negou um pedido da Wellhub –que pretendia ser parte interessada no processo de compra da rede Velocity pela SmartFit.

O pedido foi negado e a operação foi aprovada sumariamente pela Superintendência-Geral do Cade.

Ou seja, o processo nem foi submetido ao plenário do Cade por ser considerado simples demais.

No entanto, houve um pedido da Wellhub para que ele seja revisto e cancelado.

Integrantes do Cade se irritaram com o pleito, interpretado como revanchismo e uso indevido do tribunal para acerto de contas. A empresa foi avisada.

Com Stéfanie Rigamonti


Brasil é segundo país a entregar meta de emissões na COP29

PUBLICADO

9 minutos atrás

em

13 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Fabíola Sinimbú* – Enviada Especial

testeira_cop29

 Arte/Agência Brasil

O Brasil foi o segundo país a apresentar a terceira geração da Contribuição Nacionalmente Determinada (NDC na sigla em inglês), que define a redução de emissões de gases do efeito estufa de 59% até 67%, em 2035. O plano, que já havia sido apresentado no Brasil foi oficialmente entregue ao secretário-executivo do clima das Nações Unidas, Simon Stiell, na 29ª Conferência das Nações Unidas sobre Mudanças Climáticas (COP29), em Baku, no Azerbaijão.

“O Brasil sai de um modelo negacionista, para a liderança e protagonismo no combate às mudanças climáticas. O presidente Lula tem total compromisso em o Brasil ser o exemplo de grande protagonista”, afirmou o vice-presidente da República, Geraldo Alckmin.

O documento entregue reassume a meta de neutralidade climática até 2050 e traz na sua apresentação “uma visão de um país que reconhece a crise climática, assume a urgência da construção de resiliência e desenha um roteiro para um futuro de baixo carbono para sua sociedade, sua economia e seus ecossistemas”.


Brasília (DF), 13/09/2024 - O vice-presidente e ministro do Desenvolvimento, Indústria, Comércio e Serviços, Geraldo Alckmin, durante entrevista sobre a regulamentação do programa Depreciação Acelerada, que tem como objetivo modernizar o parque industrial brasileiro. Foto: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil
Brasília (DF), 13/09/2024 - O vice-presidente e ministro do Desenvolvimento, Indústria, Comércio e Serviços, Geraldo Alckmin, durante entrevista sobre a regulamentação do programa Depreciação Acelerada, que tem como objetivo modernizar o parque industrial brasileiro. Foto: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Vice-presidente da República, Geraldo Alckmin. Foto: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Além de reunir um resumo de políticas públicas que se somam para viabilizar as metas propostas na NDC, como o Plano de Transformação Ecológica, o documento também detalha por setor da economia brasileira, as ações que vêm sendo implementadas no país para que as emissões de gases do efeito estufa sejam mitigadas.

De acordo com a NDC brasileira os Planos Setoriais de Mitigação, que estão em elaboração na Estratégia Nacional de Mitigação, que integra o Plano Clima, são orientados pela nova meta e estabelecerão valores absolutos de redução de emissões de todos os gases de efeito estufa e metas para todas as áreas da economia brasileira. A previsão é que esta etapa da política pública esteja concluída no primeiro semestre de 2025.

Pelas redes sociais, Stiell falou da liderança brasileira na entrega da geração 3.0 de NDC. “A mensagem está clara: a ação climática está aumentando porque é a passagem de todas as nações para a segurança e a prosperidade”, destacou.

Segundo a ministra do Meio Ambiente e Mudança do Clima, Marina Silva, a opção da entrega com uma margem variável, ocorreu por se tratar de um prazo de mais de dez anos, e que considera possíveis alterações nos cenários econômicos, de cooperação internacional e de avanços tecnológicos.


Brasília (DF) 16/10/2024 A ministra do Meio Ambiente e Mudança do Clima, Marina Silva, participa de audiência pública na Comissão de Agricultura, Pecuária, Abastecimento e Desenvolvimento Rural da Câmara dos Deputados. Foto Lula Marques/ Agência Brasil
Brasília (DF) 16/10/2024 A ministra do Meio Ambiente e Mudança do Clima, Marina Silva, participa de audiência pública na Comissão de Agricultura, Pecuária, Abastecimento e Desenvolvimento Rural da Câmara dos Deputados. Foto Lula Marques/ Agência Brasil

 A ministra do Meio Ambiente e Mudança do Clima, Marina Silva. Foto: Lula Marques/ Agência Brasil

“O foco é termos um número absoluto que saia de mais de 2 bilhões de toneladas de CO² para 850 milhões e lastreando essa decisão, nós temos o Plano Clima, temos o Plano de Transformação Ecológica, que é o novo paradigma para o modelo de desenvolvimento do Brasil, com seis eixos estratégicos”, diz

O primeiro país a entregar a NDC à Organização das Nações Unidas foi os Emirados Árabes Unidos, como já havia sido acordado anteriormente na formação da Troika, o pacto multilateral firmado pelas três presidências das COPs 28, 29 e 30, respectivamente Emirados Árabes Unidos, Azerbaijão e Brasil, para o cumprimento da Missão 1,5 °C.

De acordo com o documento nova ambição brasileira para emissões considera as diretrizes estabelecidas no Plano Clima, e que é resultado de um processo de consulta da sociedade, setor privado, academia, estados e municípios.

*A repórter viajou a convite do Instituto Interamericano de Cooperação para a Agricultura (IICA)



