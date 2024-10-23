NOSSAS REDES

The woman behind TV’s raciest scenes: Intimacy co-ordinator for Bridgerton and raunchy movie that left Nicole Kidman with ‘orgasm burnout’ reveals her secrets

9 minutos atrás

Nicole Kidman has set tongues wagging over comments she made about her new film Babygirl in which she plays a married businesswoman who has an affair with a kinky young intern

Nicole Kidman’s new bonkbuster Babygirl has already set tongues wagging months before its UK release in January 2025 after the leading lady hinted she filmed so many sex scenes she was left with ‘orgasm burnout’. 

The Australian-born actress, 57, revealed she had to take breaks in filming because she was so exhausted from faking climaxes as she played a married, high-powered businesswoman who falls for a kinky young intern.

Kidman’s comments have no doubt increased anticipation for the film’s release; as has the fact that the intimacy coordinator on set for the steamy scenes is the very same name behind some of the most eye-rolling, pulse-racing sex clips from Netflix favourite, Bridgerton.

The intimacy coordinator, who began her career coordinating fight scenes, has a string of huge titles on her CV including raunchy flick No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence and recent Netflix hit, The Perfect Couple (also starring Kidman). But with a wealth of experience in the field, what are Talbot’s behind-the-scenes secrets to devising the very steamiest scenes ever to grace our screens?

Talbot, who spends her time between the UK and the US, has previously revealed the techniques she uses to create sex sequences that send audiences wild – and the key ingredients to ensuring actors bring their A-game on set. 

Her foray into the steamy world of sex scenes came in 2015 when she began researching intimacy coordination while working as a fight director. Talbot has previously described how the two roles were similar in her mind; as they both involved ‘choreography’ and ‘risk management’.

Whereas, nine years ago, there wasn’t much demand for intimacy coordinators, Talbot said the position is now in frequent demand with agents seeking out professionals as an almost essential requirement before putting their clients forward for new roles.

Speaking to casting agency Spotlight earlier this year, Talbot explained the process of how intimacy coordination works in practice on set.

She explained actors fill out ‘intimacy riders’ at the beginning of filming, in which they set out their limits and boundaries for what they are prepared to film in the way of intimacy and ‘simulated sex’.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton starred in a now-infamous carriage scene in Bridgerton which set tongues wagging and was coordinated by Talbot

Talbot's work has put several top titles on her CV including No Hard Feelings, which was released last year

Lizzy Talbot is a British intimacy coordinator who splits her time between the US and the UK

Talbot continued to explain that during filming; the team adheres to a set of ‘protocols’ which includes limiting the number of people on set and present for the stimulated sex. Finally, she helps the actors ‘de-role’; that is ‘shed’ their character, once filming has finished.

She also laid out the painstaking process of mapping out every movement involved in the steamy scene; to the point of writing down where every arm or leg will be placed if necessary.

‘The goal is that there are no surprises, so the actors can form the correct safety technique and stay protected,’ she said.

Amid rumours that a partially-deflated netball had been used to protect actors’ modesty during sex scenes for Bridgerton, she said the team ‘will use anything that provides a secure barrier in between actors’. 

The self-described ‘history nerd’ also revealed her favourite sequence to have coordinated was the honeymoon scene between Rége Jean-Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton; and revealed that the five-minute scene had been worked on for two months. 

Speaking about her work on Netflix’s raunchy period drama, Talbot revealed in an interview with PopSugar that the most common item used as a barrier between actors during sex scenes was a ‘memory-foam cushion’ which she purchased at the airport when flying from New York to London.

Kidman revealed that despite feeling 'burnout' from faking so many orgasms, Talbot and her team took 'enormous care' over each other during filming

Kidman revealed that despite feeling ‘burnout’ from faking so many orgasms, Talbot and her team took ‘enormous care’ over each other during filming

Talbot describes herself as a 'history nerd' and has revealed the scenes she directed on Bridgerton are among her favourites

She has been credited with some of Netflix's steamiest scenes which are shown in the period drama

Talbot also revealed one of the most important elements in filming a sex scene is comedy; and shared that the Bridgerton actors brought humour to their bonkathons.

‘You will never get through a sex scene with [Jonathan] Bailey with a straight face,’ she revealed, adding the Bridgerton heartthrob somehow managed to rip his trousers at the crotch on set not once, but twice.

Speaking about the humour that comes with filming intimate scenes, Talbot told The Times in 2021: ‘Bodies are funny and messy and they don’t always do what we want them to do.’

She spoke candidly of the hilarious moments that occurred while filming the series’ hottest scenes.

And most of them seemed to include Jonathan Bailey and Sabrina Bartlett, who starred as the aristocrat Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and the opera singer Siena Rosso. 

The pair, whose characters were involved in a forbidden sexual relationship, had many athletic scenes to get right.

‘At one point in rehearsals, Sabrina slipped and sort of did this fireman’s pole down Johnny to the floor. And I don’t think we recovered for about ten minutes,’ Lizzy revealed.

And once the cast were laughing it was hard to re-gain their composure.

Lizzy remembered: ‘Production was calling up — “Are you finished?” “One minute, I’m regaining the room!” You’ve sort of got to find the joy in it because it is there inherently — bodies are funny and messy and they don’t always do what we want them to do.’

As Nicole Kidman, who also worked with Talbot on set of Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, now reveals she had to take breaks from filming because she felt she had ‘burnout’ from faking so many orgasms, the intimacy coordinator’s work has once again set tongues wagging.

The Sun reports Kidman said: ‘There were times when we were shooting where I was like, “I don’t want to orgasm any more”.

‘Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life! I’m over it.

‘It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.’

She added she was attracted to the project, about a woman who has an affair with a much younger intern, because it was ‘an area [she’d] never been’ in her career.

She explained: ‘I’ve always been on a quest as an actor, I’m always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I’d never been.’

However, despite warning of exhaustion due to the number of orgasms she had to act out during steamy scenes, Kidman praised Talbot and the team for taking ‘enormous care’ of each other.

She said: ‘We were all very, very gentle with each other and helped each other – Harris [Dickinson], Antonio [Banderas].’ 

The intimacy coordinator’s toolkit

Intimacy co-ordinators will often devise a choreographed routine where the actors know exactly whose hands are going where and when.

Other times they’ll take a looser ‘paint by numbers’ approach where one section of the body, like from the neck to the lower back, will be free to work with.

But both performers in the scene will know that beyond that designated area is off limits… 

Half-deflated netball – used on series two of Bridgerton, a half-deflated netball keeps a distance between the two actors involved but allows intimate scenes to look realistic 

 Nipple daisies — to cover an actor’s areola, ensuring only side breast is visible

A half-deflated netball can prove a useful ally for keeping a barrier between actors but still allowing movement that appears natural

Nipple daisies are used to cover an actor's areola

Heat pads are used under robes to keep actors warm between takes

Heat pads are used under robes to keep actors warm between takes

Hibue/shibue — strapless thongs, in a range of skin tones, that stick to the pelvis and prevents genitalia from touching

Merkins — a pubic wig, often used in period dramas or to provide additional covering

Flesh-coloured underwear — these can be long enough to cover the thighs and, with the right colour, match remain invisible

Small cushions stuffed with lambswool — to create a barrier between the actors’ genitalia during sex scenes

Mints — to freshen breath for kissing scenes, especially after one actor has taken a cigarette break

Glycerine and water spray — to create the illusion of beads of sweat during/after vigorous sex scenes

Heat pads — used under robes to keep actors warm between takes

Aloe Vera gel — soothes skin chafed or irritated by modesty garments

Aloe vera gel is considered a helpful lubricant to stop chafing between actors filming the same scenes many times

Mints are used to freshen an actor's breath between takes

Estudantes da Universidade do Mississippi fazem vigília na Palestina após contraprotestos racistas: ‘Lutamos pelos vivos’ | Mississipi

1 minuto atrás

23 de outubro de 2024

Adria R Walker in Oxford, Mississippi

Ón Domingo à noite, cerca de 40 pessoas reuniram-se em frente à Câmara Municipal de Oxford, Mississippi, perto da famosa estátua de William Faulkner, em frente a uma bandeira palestiniana onde se lia “Palestina Livre”. À medida que mais participantes chegavam, os organizadores lhes deram velas elétricas e flores para segurarem durante a vigília, realizada pelo tempo estimado. 42.000 Palestinos que foram mortos desde 7 de outubro de 2023. O evento, organizado pela UMiss for Palestine, um grupo estudantil ativista da Universidade do Mississippi, marcou um afastamento marcante de sua solidariedade anterior manifestação em maioque atraiu centenas de contra-manifestantes, muitos dos quais lançaram críticas racistas contra os estudantes.

O evento de domingo foi reverente, com expressões solenes de pesar e lembrança próprias de um funeral. Segundo os organizadores, aqueles que se reuniram fizeram-no para “honrar os mártires, comprometer-se a lutar pelos vivos e ser solidários com os palestinianos na (sua) comunidade e no resto do mundo”.

O evento de maio, que foi realizado no campus da Universidade do Mississippi, viu organizadores estudantis pedindo que a principal faculdade do estado divulgasse seus investimentos em dotações que pertencem a Israel. Exigiram que a escola se desfizesse de contratos militares e parcerias académicas com Israel e condenasse o genocídio em Gaza.

Em algum momento durante o protesto, os manifestantes da UMiss pela Palestina foram cercados por contra-manifestantes que zombaram, atiraram itens e fez comentários racistas antes que a polícia evacuasse os estudantes pró-palestinos.

Um estudante que fez barulho de macaco para uma mulher negra foi expulso da Phi Delta Theta, sua fraternidade, que agora está em regime provisório suspensão da universidade após um incidente separado no mês passado. Os contra-manifestantes foram amplamente condenados pelas suas ações embora alguns incluindo o governador do Mississippi Tate Reeves; o representante da Geórgia Mike Collins; e Donald Trump comemorou suas ações.

A vigília de domingo, no entanto, foi monitorizada por pelo menos meia dúzia de agentes da polícia e um observador jurídico, e não foi interrompida por terceiros.

Dua’a Matalgah, especialista em psicologia e assessora de mídia da UMiss para a Palestina, disse que eles tinham um objetivo diferente esta semana. “Este evento foi mais sobre a comunidade e deu espaço a essa comunidade para sentir e partilhar a nossa dor e honrar a vida dos mártires”, disse ela.

Aala’a, estudante da UMiss for Palestine, abriu a vigília com a leitura do poema Uma oração pela Palestina.

“A causa do genocídio palestino não… recai sobre um único evento”, disse um orador da UMiss para a vigília da Palestina. Fotografia: Logan Kirkland

“Nós choramos. Nós gritamos. Nós ouvimos. Nós oramos. Nós saímos para as ruas. Fazemos ligações. Nós boicotamos. Nós desinvestimos. No entanto, não parece suficiente. Enquanto um povo está sendo transformado em escombros”, ela leu.

Matalgah seguiu, lendo os nomes de 50 palestinos que foram mortos pelas forças israelenses desde 7 de outubro, antes de liderar um momento de silêncio.

Outro estudante destacou a interligação dos movimentos de libertação e apelou aos que se reuniram para permanecerem esperançosos.

“Deixamos o povo da Palestina e do Líbano saber que as suas vozes são ouvidas, mesmo aqui na nossa pequena cidade no Mississippi”, disse ela. “Hoje homenageamos os mártires que foram prometidos aos que ainda vivem. Líbano livre, Síria livre e Palestina livre, livre.”

As eleições iminentes nos EUA pairavam sobre a manifestação, quando um orador adulto que se identificou como Chuck observou que a guerra de Israel contra Gaza não começou em 7 de outubro.

“A causa do genocídio palestino não recai sobre um presidente dos EUA, não recai sobre um primeiro-ministro imperialista e não recai sobre um único evento”, disse ele. “É um processo longo, complicado, histórico e sistémico que necessita de um movimento internacional para derrotar as potências imperialistas que propagam o genocídio. Da África do Sul ao Vietname, da Irlanda a Cuba, lutamos juntos para que a Palestina seja libertada do rio para o mar.”

Matalgah disse ao Guardian que o foco nas eleições ofuscou o verdadeiro problema.

“Muita gente está assustada com o resultado das eleições e acho que por isso estão se concentrando muito nisso”, disse ela. “No entanto, isso me irrita, porque não creio que nenhum dos candidatos criará qualquer mudança para a Palestina.”

No final da vigília, os organizadores distribuíram adesivos e zines com informações sobre a UMiss para a Palestina e o Mississippi para a Palestina, um grupo estadual que organizou e participou de ações em todo o estado, na costa do Golfo e no centro-sul.

“Se não continuarmos a lutar pela Palestina, a Palestina não será o fim de tudo”, acrescentou Matalgah. “Esta é uma questão que preocupa todos os americanos tanto quanto aos palestinos.”





Calor mortal | Crise Climática

6 minutos atrás

23 de outubro de 2024

Calor mortal | Crise Climática

Fault Lines examina o perigo do calor extremo na Flórida para os trabalhadores enquanto os políticos revertem as proteções.

À medida que as temperaturas aumentam em todo o mundo, trabalhar ao ar livre torna-se mais perigoso. Nos Estados Unidos, o grupo de vigilância Public Citizen afirma que cerca de 2.000 trabalhadores morrem todos os anos.

Em setembro de 2023, Salvador Garcia Espitia viajou para a Flórida para colher cana-de-açúcar. Ele queria sustentar sua família no México, especialmente seu filho que precisava de tratamento médico. No primeiro dia de trabalho, Salvador desmaiou devido à insolação e morreu dias depois, aos 26 anos.

Linhas de falha viajou para a Flórida, que lidera o país em emergências relacionadas ao calor, para examinar por que os legisladores bloquearam os esforços para proteger os trabalhadores ao ar livre do calor.



Um relatório do Conselho da Europa alerta para a propagação do discurso de ódio em Itália

7 minutos atrás

23 de outubro de 2024

Um relatório do Conselho da Europa alerta para a propagação do discurso de ódio em Itália

A Itália de Giorgia Meloni tem um problema de racismo. Aqui está, no essencial, uma das conclusões de um relatório do Conselho da Europa sobre o clima prevalecente no país, dois anos depois de o presidente do conselho, de extrema-direita, ter chegado ao poder. O documento elaborado pela Comissão Europeia contra o Racismo e a Intolerância (ECRI), publicado na terça-feira, 22 de outubro, revela em particular a extensão da discriminação racial atribuível à aplicação da lei, bem como a crescente disseminação do discurso de ódio em espaços públicos, incluindo por parte de políticos importantes.

Os representantes da maioria reagiram com veemência ao conteúdo de um texto considerado particularmente “insultuoso” contra a polícia italiana e os carabinieri. O governo questionou as conclusões do relatório sobre “numerosos relatos de perfis raciais realizados por agentes responsáveis ​​pela aplicação da lei, particularmente no que diz respeito à comunidade cigana e às pessoas de ascendência africana”. Os autores do texto alertaram também para a indiferença das autoridades face a este estado de coisas, bem como para a impunidade de que gozam os responsáveis ​​por esta discriminação. “institucional”.

Leia também | Artigo reservado para nossos assinantes Giorgia Meloni, passou das margens pós-fascistas para o centro do jogo político em dois anos

A publicação do relatório da ECRI surge num momento em que, após votação na Câmara dos Deputados, o Senado analisa um projeto de lei que abre caminho a um claro reforço da segurança. Uma das medidas contém planos para eliminar a obrigação de adiar a execução de penas proferidas contra mulheres grávidas ou mães de crianças menores de um ano. Poderiam assim ser imediatamente detidos em estabelecimentos penitenciários. Esta disposição visa, de facto, as mulheres ciganas, regularmente acusadas pelo direito de usar os seus filhos ou a sua gravidez para evitar a prisão.

Conotações “extremamente divisivas”

Os relatores do Conselho da Europa, que se reúne em Estrasburgo, também estão preocupados em ver “xenofobia (…) cada vez mais presente no discurso público”observando que este último assumiu conotações “extremamente polêmico e direcionado (…) a refugiados, requerentes de asilo e migrantes, bem como a cidadãos italianos de origem imigrante, ciganos e pessoas LGBTI”, no contexto de um “banalização do discurso de ódio na vida pública”.

Na verdade, a notoriedade adquirida repentinamente no último ano pelo general Roberto Vannacci, autor de um panfleto reacionário de sucesso e que passou da discrição da vida militar para os holofotes da vida pública, normalizou o discurso racista e homofóbico. A sua influência foi rapidamente capturada pela Liga (extrema direita), o partido de Matteo Salvini, vice-presidente do conselho, que o elegeu para o Parlamento Europeu em junho.

Você ainda tem 51,53% deste artigo para ler. O restante é reservado aos assinantes.



