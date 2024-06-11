Veja memes da apuração das eleições nos EUA 2024 – 06/11/2024 – #Hashtag

NOSSAS REDES

Veja memes da apuração das eleições nos EUA 2024 – 06/11/2024

39 minutos atrás

06/11/2024

Andrei Ribeiro

Em meio à acirrada apuração das eleições presidenciais nos EUA, que se desenrola nesta quarta (6), internautas brasileiros se divertem nas redes sociais imaginando como seriam os resultados do pleito caso um sistema eleitoral similar existisse no Brasil.

Satirizando a contagem oficial, perfis pintam o mapa brasileiro de azul e vermelho, as cores dos partidos americanos em disputa, e divulgam “caravanas” que sairiam dos confins do país para apoiar as candidaturas.

Segundo os memes, a vitória do republicano Donald Trump seria certa em estados do Sul, enquanto a democrata Kamala Harris triunfaria no Nordeste.

Na Bahia, o “maior swing state do Brasil”, a onda seria azul.

Graças ao “axé” de Kamala.

E às caravanas partindo de Xique Xique (BA) e chegando em peso a Washington.

No Rio de Janeiro também daria Kamala, e alguns dos delegados eleitorais ainda viriam com bônus.

Já em Balneário Camboriú, em Santa Catarina, Trump garantiria seus quatros delegados.

Assim como em Anta Gorda, no Rio Grande do Sul.

No Maranhão, o ex-presidente surpreende.

E em São Paulo também.

Os brasileiros torcem pelo último recurso de Kamala.

Onde estão os votos de Caruaru?


Palm Beach State Attorney candidate took $100K from donor that violated Cuba embargo

5 minutos atrás

6 de novembro de 2024

Sam Stern

Sam Stern, the Republican candidate for Palm Beach County State Attorney, recently asserted that unlike his Democratic opponent, he had “not accepted contributions from convicted criminals.”

Not true.

Stern accepted $100,000 in September from a company whose principals were found guilty on multiple charges of violating the Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917 (TWEA).

The “enemy” they illegally did business with? Cuba.

Stern threw shade in a statement to the Palm Beach Post last week at Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Alexcia Cox, a Democrat running for State Attorney, for taking a $1,000 donation from Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council Vice Chair Lewis Stahl.

Stahl was sentenced in 2019 to 30 months in prison, fined $75,000 and ordered to pay $6 million in restitution after being convicted of tax evasion in 2019. He’s made many political contributions this cycle, including to U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis-appointed Palm Beach Commissioner Michael Barnett ­­— all Republicans — and to Democratic Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Division of Elections show the $1,000 donation Cox received from Stahl last year is tied for the second smallest state-level donation he’s given this cycle, second only to the since-aborted Orange and Osceola State Attorney campaign of Republican Seth Hyman.

But a big contributor to Stern, who has raised and spent more than $1.4 million for the State Attorney’s race, was Philadelphia-based chemicals manufacturer Wynnefield Brothers International. Stern’s political committee, Stern PC, reported receiving $100,000 on Sept. 9 from the company, which registered with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2022.

Wynnefield Brothers principals Don and Stefan Brodie are the former owners and operators of a biotech applications and manufacturing company called Bro-Tech, which does business as Purolite. In 2021, the same year the Brodies sold Purolite to the Ecolab Company, Stefan Brodie announced on Purolite’s website that it was embroiled in a dispute with its accountants because they had not filed tax returns on the company’s behalf between 2010 and 2017.

That ironic tax-related tidbit isn’t the most interesting detail about the Brodie brothers and their company. This is: In 2002, a federal jury convicted Bro-Tech and the Brodies for violating a TWEA embargo on Cuba to sell water purification resins to the island nation.

Bro-Tech was convicted of 45 counts of violating the TWEA. Don Brodie was convicted on 34 counts, including “causing” and “approving” illegal sales of water purification resins to Cuba. And Stefan Brodie was convicted of one count of conspiracy to violate the TWEA.

After the trial Judge granted the defendants a new trial because he determined that the language prosecutors used prejudiced the jury, Don Brodie pleaded guilty to one count of the indictment and was sentenced to a year’s probation and a $10,000 fine. Bro-Tech did similarly and was fined $250,000.

The U.S. government appealed the Judge’s decision to grant Stefan Brodie’s motion for judgment of acquittal. After reviewing the case, the Third Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals reinstated his conviction.

In their written opinion, Judges Theodore McKee, Michael Fisher and Edward Becker wrote that “a reasonable jury could conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that (Stefan Brodie) had actual knowledge of the law violated, the facts constituting the offense and the illicit purpose of the conspiracy.”

They added that evidence in the trial showed Brodie exhibited “willful blindness” and painted “a convincing picture of (him) as a company president who deliberately stuck his head in the sand” about the prohibited transactions.

Stern did not immediately respond to questions about whether he was aware of the TWEA violations, Stefan Brodie’s conviction, Don Brodie’s guilty plea and if he plans to return their $100,000 contribution. Florida Politics will update this report if he does.

Federal and state records show Stefan Brodie, a Miami Beach resident, gave $1.25 million to the Never Back Down PAC that backed DeSantis’ short-lived presidential campaign, $1 million to DeSantis’ Empower Parents PC political committee, $844,600 to a joint fundraising committee supporting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, $20,000 to the Republican Party of Florida, $6,600 to Trump directly, and $5,000 to Trump’s Save America PAC.

Don Brodie gave $844,600 to the Trump joint fundraising committee, $10,000 to the Republican Party of Florida, $6,510 to Trump and $5,000 to Save America PAC.

A former federal and Palm Beach County prosecutor, Stern is competing with Cox and no-party lawyer Adam Farkas to succeed Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who is departing after 12 years in office.

The winner Nov. 5 will earn a salary of $219,000 and command an office of 115 prosecutors and 180 support personnel tasked with delivering justice in Florida’s fourth-most populous county.


Em meio a demonstração de força de Trump, Partido Republicano recupera controle do Senado – 06/11/2024

8 minutos atrás

6 de novembro de 2024

06/11/2024

Victor Lacombe

Depois de perder sua maioria em 2020, os republicanos vão recuperar o controle do Senado pelos próximos dois anos, projetou a agência de notícias AP (Associated Press) nesta quarta-feira (6). O partido já elegeu 13 senadores, chegando a um total de 51, mínimo necessário para uma maioria na Casa. Isso porque 38 cadeiras já nas mãos de republicanos não estavam em disputa.

Dessa forma, se o ex-presidente Donald Trump vencer a eleição presidencial, como parece ser provável neste momento com as vitórias nos estados-pêndulo da Geórgia e da Carolina do Norte, o republicano pode ter ao seu dispor uma maioria nas duas Casas legislativas, uma vez que pesquisas eleitorais apontavam vitória republicana também na Câmara dos Representantes.

Os democratas, por sua vez, também elegeram 13 senadores, além do independente Bernie Sanders, que costuma votar com o partido da vice-presidente Kamala Harris. Com isso, estão com 42 cadeiras na Casa.

A vitória do Partido Republicano se deu graças a duas corridas em particular: em Ohio, o senador democrata Sherrod Brown, no cargo desde 2007, foi derrotado pelo republicano Bernie Moreno, empresário do ramo de automóveis de luxo. A derrota de Brown mostra que Ohio se tornou um estado cada vez mais republicano —ele também é representado no Senado pelo vice de Trump, J.D. Vance.

Moreno, nascido em Bogotá, na Colômbia, é um apoiador de Trump e fortemente contrário à legalização do aborto, e já se disse ser favorável a uma proibição sem exceções em casos de estupro ou risco à vida da mulher, embora tenha recuado dessa posição durante a campanha. Também afirmou que ativistas do movimento LGBTQIA+ buscam impor uma “cartilha de doutrinação” nas escolas, e apoia o plano de Trump de deportar milhões de imigrantes dos EUA.

A outra corrida que definiu a vitória republicana foi na Virgínia Ocidental. Depois que o senador Joe Manchin III, parte da ala mais à direita do Partido Democrata, deixou a agremiação e disse que não buscaria um novo mandato, sua cadeira no Senado foi capturada com facilidade pelo atual governador do estado, o republicano Jim Justice.

Justice, milionário dono de minas de carvão, é um defensor do uso do combustível fóssil, dizendo que “não é o momento” dos EUA abandonarem formas de energia poluentes. O agora senador também já disse não acreditar na existência do aquecimento global ou de mudanças climáticas. Como governador, assinou uma lei que baniu o aborto no seu estado, após a derrubada do direito pela Suprema Corte em 2022, com exceções para estupro e incesto.

O senador John Barrasso, um dos republicanos mais importantes do Congresso e reeleito no Wyoming, disse ao jornal The New York Times que “os eleitores depositaram sua confiança no Partido Republicano e nos deram uma oportunidade extraordinária. Com essa nova maioria, podemos manter o foco em prioridades que reflitam as do país: diminuir o custo de vida, menos gasto estatal, fronteiras seguras, e controle americano do mercado de energia”.

Os republicanos também tiveram uma vitória importante no Texas. O senador Ted Cruz, no cargo desde 2013 e ex-candidato à nomeação republicana para presidente, conseguiu manter sua cadeira contra o candidato democrata Colin Allred, que havia recebido financiamento considerável de seu partido na tentativa de derrotar Cruz. O republicano é uma das figuras mais controversas de seu partido e já havia vencido outra corrida acirrada em 2018, contra o democrata Beto O’Rourke.

De acordo com projeções, o Partido Republicano também deve vencer corridas para o Senado nos estados-pêndulo de Michigan, Pensilvânia e Wisconsin, refletindo o bom desempenho de Trump nessas unidades federativas até aqui.

Se isso se concretizar, os republicanos podem ter uma maioria de 55 cadeiras na Casa, a maior desde 2004, quando os republicanos obtiveram controle sólido do Senado nas primeiras eleições presidenciais após o atentado do 11 de setembro de 2001.

Em uma das poucas boas notícias da madrugada, os democratas conseguiram manter uma cadeira em Maryland com a vitória de Angela Alsobrooks, que derrotou o ex-governador republicano Larry Hogan e se tornou a primeira mulher negra a representar esse estado no Senado. Em Delaware, a democrata Lisa Rochester, que também é negra, venceu a sua corrida —será a primeira vez que a Casa terá duas mulheres negras como membros ao mesmo tempo.





Numa era de crises ambientais, as mulheres mais próximas da destruição devem ser ouvidas | Omaira Bolaños

23 minutos atrás

6 de novembro de 2024

6 de novembro de 2024

Omaira Bolaños

EU aprendi sobre a importância das mulheres em pequenas comunidades com minha mãe. Ela era uma camponesa – uma camponês como dizemos em Colômbia – nas montanhas perto de Cali, onde cresci. Ela procurou comida na floresta e cultivou a terra para cultivar vegetais para alimentar a mim e aos meus quatro irmãos. São mulheres como ela que tento capacitar com o meu trabalho apoiando os direitos coletivos das mulheres indígenas e afrodescendentes na Ásia, África e América Latina.

Numa era de crises ambientais, as pessoas dessas comunidades têm um papel descomunal na prevenção da destruição da natureza e no abrandamento da crise climática. Colômbia, onde a biodiversidade Cop16 foi realizada na semana passada, é o lar de 10% de toda a vida na Terra, estendendo-se desde a densa floresta de manguezais da costa do Pacífico até a floresta amazônica. Muitas das comunidades com as quais trabalho convivem com esta natureza rica e fazem da sua sobrevivência parte da sua cultura, algo cada vez mais reconhecido na conservação. Isto é verdade desde o Círculo Polar Ártico até à floresta indonésia. A minha função é garantir que as mulheres destes locais recebam apoio prático e uma parte justa da crescente assistência financeira.

Existem duas barreiras principais para as mulheres nos locais onde trabalho. Primeiro, as mulheres das comunidades indígenas e afrodescendentes muitas vezes não conseguem organizar-se como entidades jurídicas. Isto significa que muitas vezes não se qualificam quando o financiamento fica disponível, como os 1,7 mil milhões de dólares (1,3 mil milhões de libras) de apoio direto que foi anunciado na Cop26 em Glasgow em 2021. Quando se estabelecem como grupos jurídicos, ajudo-os a navegar pelas extensas candidaturas e pela confusa rede de organizações financiadoras.

Em seguida vem a discriminação dentro de suas próprias comunidades. As organizações que representam comunidades indígenas e afrodescendentes são quase sempre lideradas por homens. Se tiverem secções femininas, podem ser criticadas pelo seu próprio movimento. Eles são vistos como competição por recursos limitados. Pode haver tensões quando outros vêem as mulheres a organizarem-se com a sua própria voz e agenda, percebidas como estando separadas das prioridades dos líderes masculinos.

Há muito a ganhar garantindo que as mulheres recebam a sua parte justa. Num evento recente, um colega disse que quando você investe em um homem, você investe em um homem. Mas quando você investe numa mulher, você investe numa comunidade. As mulheres garantem que os seus filhos tenham oportunidades de educação e de vida melhor e, claro, cuidam dos seus parceiros. Com os grupos indígenas e afrodescendentes também há um enorme benefício para a natureza, pois são os detentores do conhecimento ancestral e garantem que ele seja transmitido de geração em geração, protegendo os ecossistemas e suas famílias.

Omaira Bolaños, diretora dos programas para a América Latina e justiça de gênero da Iniciativa Direitos e Recursos. Fotografia: Trineo Comunicaciones para RRI

Durante a pandemia de Covid, as mulheres desempenharam um papel vital nos grupos indígenas e afrodescendentes quando o mundo parou, tornando-se muitas vezes as principais intervenientes na procura de alimentos e na identificação de meios para sustentarem a si mesmas e aos outros.

Exemplos do que está em jogo estavam por toda parte na Cop16. O conflito na Colômbia forçou-me a partir para os EUA para minha segurança. Mas estou de volta à minha cidade natal e estou orgulhoso de que o mundo estivesse aqui.

Um dos principais conquistas da reunião era reconhecer formalmente os grupos afrodescendentes como parte do processo de biodiversidade da ONU, para que tenham voz garantida durante as negociações. O papel das comunidades indígenas também foi elevado. Temos de começar a pôr isto em prática e isso tem de incluir as mulheres.

Como dito a Patrick Greenfield





