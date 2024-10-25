Weatherwatch: temporada de tempestades tropicais em pleno andamento nos oceanos Índico e Pacífico | Furacões

TO Oceano Índico e o Oceano Pacífico tropicais estão a ter um período bastante activo, com o furacão Kristy a oeste do México, as tempestades tropicais Trami e Kong-Rey no Pacífico ocidental e o ciclone Dana a atingir o nordeste da Índia. Entretanto, o Atlântico tropical encontra-se num período mais calmo, sem ciclones tropicais activos e sem previsão de desenvolvimento de nenhum ciclone num futuro próximo.
O furacão Kristy se desenvolveu a partir dos remanescentes da tempestade tropical Nadine, que atingiu o México no final da semana passada. Kristy se fortaleceu para um furacão de categoria 4 na quarta-feira, enquanto avançava para oeste através do Pacífico tropical oriental. A previsão é que ele se desvie para o norte sobre o Pacífico sem atingir a costa, dissipando-se à medida que viaja por águas menos quentes.
Do outro lado do Pacífico, a tempestade tropical Trami, também chamada de Kristine, atingiu o norte das Filipinas na quinta-feira, trazendo rajadas de quase 160 km/h e chuvas torrenciais. Algumas estações meteorológicas registaram mais de 300 mm (12 polegadas) de chuva em 24 horas, causando graves inundações e deslizamentos de terra. Mais de 100.000 pessoas foram evacuadas e sabe-se que 24 morreram até agora. Espera-se que as condições melhorem no fim de semana à medida que Trami se move em direção ao Vietnã, mas as Filipinas estão sendo mantidas em alerta máximo graças à tempestade tropical Kong-Rey, que se desenvolveu perto de Guam e deverá seguir para oeste, afetando potencialmente as mesmas áreas que Trami. .
O ciclone Dana atingiu o nordeste da Índia na noite de quinta-feira, tendo se desenvolvido na Baía de Bengala na terça-feira antes de se transformar em uma forte tempestade ciclônica na quinta-feira. Cerca de 1,5 milhão de pessoas dos estados de Odisha e Bengala Ocidental foram evacuadas em antecipação a fortes chuvas e ventos de 70 mph.
Longe dos trópicos, foram emitidos alertas de chuvas fortes em partes do sul da França e do noroeste da Itália durante este fim de semana. A chuva deve-se a uma área de baixa pressão que deverá estagnar perto da fronteira entre França e Espanha, conduzindo um fluxo de ar quente e húmido do Mar Mediterrâneo. Prevê-se que mais de 100 mm de chuva caiam em algumas áreas, com as mais fortes esperadas na Côte d’Azur, no estado italiano da Ligúria e nos Alpes ocidentais italianos.
The Roar expert Mike Tuckerman went whack in the opening round of A-League tipping, with a perfect six setting his season alight. How he did it I’ll never know, with two draws in the mix and seemingly a crystal ball at his side, he is certainly the one to watch this season.
The Crowd were not too far away in second place with five correct tips and David and I were next best with four. Texi and Andrew have started poorly in what was a reasonably predictable week. Both will need to bounce back, yet frankly, the longer they sit towards the bottom of the ladder the happier I will be.
Round 2 begins with a curious clash between the Bulls and the Jets in Sydney, with no one really sure whether Macarthur was as good as they looked against a hopeless Perth and the jury is still out on Newcastle.
Adelaide enters the fray against the Mariners, the Melbourne Derby explodes on Saturday night at AAMI Park, and Perth needs their fans in the house and an immediate comeback against the Phoenix.
Sydney FC look dangerous and travel to Auckland for an intriguing clash, beforeWestern United and the Wanderers close out the round on Sunday. Good luck with your tips and be sure to enter them in the sheet below to have an active voice in the roar of the crowd.
Join David Shilovsky for live coverage of the Melbourne Derby from 7:15pm (AEDT) on Saturday evening.
Here is the way the panel sees all the action unfolding.
The Bulls go into this clash brimming with confidence after smashing Perth Glory last weekend. They also look strong across the park, with one of the league’s best keepers in Filip Kurto and the mercurial Valere Germain up front, both looking to prove influential here. The Jets put up stern resistance in their 1-0 defeat to Melbourne City, but this looks like another home victory.
The Reds started their campaign with a 3-0 win over the Mariners last season, and they’ll be looking for a similar result here. They’ll have to cope without Nestory Irankunda, but they’ll face a Central Coast side coming back from AFC Champions League duty in Shanghai. The defending champions were fortunate to draw last weekend, but won’t be so lucky in Adelaide.
Nestory Irankunda is a big loss for the Adelaide Reds. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
The first two Melbourne derbies of last season ended in scoreless draws, and it’s hard to separate the two rivals here. Paddy Kisnorbo’s defection to Victory should give the rivalry some added edge, but in truth, he looks a curious addition. The one-time Troyes coach is already under pressure, but with both teams easing into the season, this one could finish all square.
You’d expect a response from Perth Glory, who played like they were meeting for the first time in their opening 6-1 defeat to Macarthur in Campbelltown. Coach David Zdrilic claimed his side looked ‘underdone’ in that defeat, and they’ll come up against one of the best-drilled teams in the league. This one should be tighter than last week, but I expect the Nix to nick it.
Auckland FC never really looked troubled in a maiden 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar, but they’ll face a tougher task against a Sydney FC side brimming with talent. They also have a coach in Steve Corica itching to get one over the club that sacked him. The Sky Blues were in AFC Champions League Two action in Hiroshima midweek, and that will count against them here.
Western United were somewhat fortunate to come away with a 1-1 draw from their trip to Wellington last weekend. They’ll fancy their chances back home at Ironbark, but Western Sydney Wanderers were themselves slightly unlucky not to take something from the Sydney Derby. With both sides looking to play themselves into some form, a draw looks the likely outcome.
Stuart Thomas
Macarthur, Adelaide, Victory, Wellington, Sydney, United
The likelihood of Macarthur continuing the goal-fest that Perth allowed them with woeful defence last week is low. Newcastle will be a much feistier opponent and push them harder. It still looks like a Macarthur win to me. Adelaide will start with a bang against a tired Mariners outfit.
Mikael Doka has taken on more responsibility for the Mariners in 2024/25. (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)
The Melbourne Derby looks a good one, with both sets of fans having plenty to be hopeful about early in the season. I’d suggest Victory have a little more decent football under their belts and that City looked well off their best last weekend. Victory to win. Is Perth on the bounce back? Hard to see after the disaster that was last time out. Wellington by two clear goals.
Another sellout crowd for Auckland is likely and Sydney FC will be a little fatigued after another busy week. Sadly, the new fans will taste defeat for the first time. The Sky Blues look like one of the teams to beat this season and they will get it done on the road.
It is a dangerous one away from home for the Wanderers and a winless opening fortnight would be concerning for them. Western United are resilient, but is that enough against a team that does look to have an edge in class? It could be this time. United in a very wild affair.
David Shilovsky
Macarthur, Mariners, draw, Wellington, Sydney, Western Sydney
It won’t be as easy for the Cup-winning Bulls on Friday evening, but I can’t see the Jets putting up too much resistance, despite their encouraging showing against City.
Adelaide will be a bit rusty after their bye in Round 1, while the Mariners will be tired yet more match-sharp. I’ll go for the back-to-back champions in a tight clash.
Patrick Kisnorbo’s first game against City will be an interesting clash as the two central Melbourne sides meet for the first time since the former centre-half crossed town. Neither side showed much attacking prowess in Round 1 with just one goal scored between them. I think City edge this game 2-1.
I’m not sure what to make of the Distance Derby. The Nix were alright against Western United, while Perth were obviously terrible. David Zdrilic will need to adjust his set-up because the aggressive press clearly isn’t going to work with the cattle at his disposal. 1-0 Wellington.
An interesting trip for the Sky Blues to Mount Smart Stadium. Auckland impressed in their opening game, they just can’t match Sydney’s firepower if this one becomes a bit of a shootout. I’ll stick with Ufuk Talay’s men, despite their continental defeat in Japan on Wednesday evening.
Finishing off the second round, it’s a western clash as United face the Wanderers at Ironbark Fields. The home-ground advantage will be something United can leverage – but I can’t see Western Sydney dropping points here. After a cagey opening half, the Wanderers pull away in the second stanza for a comfortable victory.
Andrew Prentice
Macarthur, Adelaide, Draw, Wellington, Auckland, Western Sydney
It’s hard to resist the Bulls after last week’s demolition of Perth. While the Jets won’t prop open the door and paint a big sign saying SCORE HERE like Perth did, Macarthur’s attacking assets should be too much for a Newcastle side still finding their combinations.
The Mariners have been on another magical mystery tour via the ACL, while Adelaide has been resting up, ready to renew hostilities with a recent rival. The Champions League well remains dry for Central Coast, whose early season form is mirroring their treble year (still, that ended up okay!) Adelaide should take the points at home.
It was a scratchy opening by both City and Victory. Patrick Kisnorbo knows the lay of the City land so this will be a fascinating instalment in the Melbourne derby. I fancy a score draw, given the sides have names such as Marco Tilio, Bruno Fornaroli, Mathew Leckie and Nishan Velupillay to call on.
Marco Tilio is set for a big season back at Melbourne City. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
Perth (my most improved tip!) was anything but that in Round 1. While fortunes can turn around quickly, and they are a much different prospect at home, the Phoenix are a tough nut to crack. Wellington won’t pile six on the Glory but they’ll do enough to keep the Perth cupboard bare for another week.
What a game in prospect in Auckland. Hopefully another sellout, and do you think Steve Corica will be up for this or what? Sydney got away with the spoils in a great derby game last week. However, there is a groundswell happening in the City of Sails, and they are ready to make an early season statement against one of the league’s heavyweights. Jake Brimmer will play a big role.
The clash of the Westerns will give us a glimpse of how the Wanderers cope away from the frenetic derby drama. Juan Mata needs more game time in his legs, but class is ever-present, and he could be the key to unlocking Western United, who will be relying heavily on Hiroshi Ibusuki to resolve another looming scoring crisis. The Wanderers in a close one.
Texi Smith
Macarthur, Adelaide, Victory, Wellington, Sydney, United
Last Sunday was a free hit for the Bulls against a ramshackle Glory team. They’ll be expecting another breeze against the Jets, but we’ll see some Brazilian magic from Wellissol and some stout defending. Two early goals from Jed Drew and Valere Germain to turn the game in the second half and the home team will run away with the win.
Forgotten team Adelaide United have a fantastic opportunity to dent the champions’ hopes of a good start to the season. Weary and scarred, the Mariners will collapse as the home team runs riot in the first half. But they take their foot off the gas and only scrape home after a spirited second-half fightback from the battling Mariners.
Both teams were a little under-cooked last weekend, so a rip-snorter of a Melbourne derby will wake both from their comfortable slumbers. City proved that life goes on without their departed goal machine, but they’ll be found out here. Bruno Fornaroli and Zinedine Machach to terrorise the City backline and Victory run out comfortable winners.
Perth Glory return home and need all the help they can get in the original distance derby at HBF Park. The utter chaos of the Glory team and the support from their rabid fans will be enough to spur them on to a superb half of fast-flowing attacking football. Adam Taggart scored from close range for a slender lead at the break, Kazuki Nagasawa with the equaliser and Kosta Barbarouses with a cheeky winner at the death to silence the home fans; it’s a shocker of a start for the Glory under David Zdrilic.
Sydney FC were superb in the derby last weekend, and Auckland swept aside a generous Brisbane Roar. A tense battle here, with the visitors soaking up the pressure, but hitting the Kiwis on the break with a devastating counterattack, finished by the silky Anthony Caceres. An ugly win for the Sky Blues and a reality check for the league’s newcomers.
Western United was unlucky not to come away with the points in Wellington, the Wanderers were second-best against their arch-rivals in Sydney but could have easily gone on to win the game with a bit more verve and intention. Ironbark Fields is not exactly within easy reach for the casual fan, so don’t expect the stadium record of 3,500 to be broken, and don’t expect a classic. The more functional and organised Western United will win, a single goal enough, and a first of many from hotshot Hiroshi Ibusuki.
Round 1
Mike
Stuart
David
Andrew
Texi
Crowd
MAC v NEW
MAC
MAC
MAC
MAC
MAC
?
ADL v CCM
ADL
ADL
CCM
ADL
ADL
?
MCY v MVC
DRAW
MVC
MCY
DRAW
MVC
?
PER v WEL
WEL
WEL
WELL
WEL
WEL
?
AUK v SYD
AUK
SYD
SYD
AUK
SYD
?
WUN v WSW
DRAW
WUN
WSW
WSW
WUN
?
Last week
6
4
4
2
3
5
Total
6
4
4
2
3
5
As always, get involved as part of The Crowd to take on The Roar’s expert tipsters.
Todas as regiões da capital estão em estado de atenção para alagamentos na madrugada desta sexta-feira (25), segundo o CGE (Centro de Gerenciamento de Emergências Climáticas) da Prefeitura de São Paulo.
Novas instabilidades associadas à passagem de uma frente fria devem provocar chuvas fortes na capital nas próximas horas.
De acordo com o órgão ligado ao Ministério da Agricultura e Pecuária, há possibilidade de acumulados de até 100 mm de chuva por dia, ventos de até 100 km/h e queda de granizo.
Londres, Reino Unido – A Grã-Bretanha está a debater a questão da morte assistida depois de um projecto de lei para legalizá-la em Inglaterra e no País de Gales ter sido formalmente apresentado no parlamento na semana passada – a primeira tentativa de alterar a lei numa década.
Se fosse promulgada, a morte assistida daria legalmente a adultos com doenças terminais e mentalmente competentes, com seis meses ou menos de vida, o direito de escolher acabar com as suas vidas com ajuda médica.
Desde a Lei do Suicídio de 1961, é ilegal na Inglaterra e no País de Gales encorajar ou ajudar o suicídio, e os culpados podem pegar até 14 anos de prisão.
A deputada trabalhista Kim Leadbeater, que está por trás do projeto de lei apresentado em 16 de outubro, disse em um comunicado que era “importante” acertar a legislação com “as proteções e salvaguardas necessárias em vigor” para que aqueles com deficiência ou doenças mentais não se sintam pressionado a tomar a decisão – o que os oponentes do projeto argumentam que poderia acontecer.
O debate sobre a questão polarizadora comoveu figuras e entidades religiosas.
“Legalizar o suicídio assistido teria um impacto desproporcional em muitos milhões de pessoas vulneráveis que poderiam considerar-se um fardo para aqueles que as rodeiam e para os serviços de saúde”, disse Justin Welby, arcebispo de Canterbury.
A Associação Médica Islâmica Britânica disse: “Além das objeções religiosas, muitos de nós teremos objeções baseadas no código de conduta ética profissional. Vemos também como isto pode ser perigoso para indivíduos vulneráveis e comunidades marginalizadas que já lutam para aceder aos cuidados de saúde num sistema que não é capaz de responder de forma eficiente às complexas necessidades de cuidados de saúde.”
Aqui está o que sabemos sobre o projeto de lei:
O que é a morte assistida?
A morte assistida ocorre quando pessoas com doenças terminais recebem medicamentos letais de um médico para acabar com suas vidas.
Não deve ser confundida com a eutanásia, que é um processo semelhante de acabar com a vida recebendo medicamentos letais de um médico, mas, neste caso, a pessoa não precisa estar com uma doença terminal para decidir morrer.
Sobre o que é a conta?
Embora muitos detalhes do projeto de lei ainda não tenham sido finalizados, espera-se que seja semelhante a uma morte assistida projeto de lei apresentado na Câmara dos Lordes em julho. Desde então, esse projeto foi retirado para dar lugar ao novo projeto.
No projeto de lei anterior, aqueles que estão com doenças terminais e com apenas seis meses ou menos de vida poderiam ter acesso a ajuda médica para acabar com suas vidas depois que a decisão fosse assinada por dois médicos e um juiz do Tribunal Superior.
A última votação sobre a legalização da morte assistida na Grã-Bretanha foi em 2015, mas foi rejeitada esmagadoramente pelos legisladores britânicos: 330 votaram contra e 118 a favor.
O primeiro-ministro Keir Starmer, que apoiou um projeto de lei sobre morte assistida de 2015, disse que os legisladores deveriam ter um “voto livre” e não ser obrigados a votar de acordo com as linhas partidárias.
“Há motivos para mudar a lei”, disse ele.
O debate e a primeira votação do projeto estão previstos para 29 de novembro.
O que dizem os defensores do projeto?
Os argumentos a favor da morte assistida incluem a autodeterminação, o alívio da dor e do sofrimento e a paz de espírito.
Centenas de britânicos gastaram milhares de libras viajando para a Suíça, para instalações como a Dignitas, uma organização que oferece assistência à morte.
De acordo com a Dignity in Dying, que realizou uma sondagem, 84% dos britânicos apoiam a legalização da morte assistida.
Em todas as linhas dos partidos políticos, o maior apoio foi registado entre os eleitores Verdes, com 79 por cento a apoiar uma mudança na legislação. Isto foi seguido de perto pelos eleitores conservadores com 78 por cento de apoio, pelos eleitores trabalhistas com 77 por cento de apoio e pelos liberais democratas com 77 por cento.
Um porta-voz da Dignity in Dying disse à Al Jazeera que o novo projeto de lei traria “esperança” àqueles que apelam a uma “escolha compassiva no final da vida”.
“No sistema atual, não há verificações ou equilíbrios iniciais para evitar que um britânico com doença terminal seja coagido a viajar para Dignitas ou a suicidar-se em casa. Precisamos urgentemente de maior escrutínio, responsabilização e proteção. É isso que este projeto de lei trará”, disse o porta-voz.
Quem se opõe à morte assistida e porquê?
Os que são contra a morte assistida alertaram que os grupos marginalizados, incluindo as pessoas com deficiência e os agregados familiares de baixos rendimentos, serão desproporcionalmente afectados e colocados em risco.
Alguns grupos religiosos são contra o projeto de lei, argumentando que a vida é sagrada e que terminá-la prematuramente é moralmente errado.
Outros disseram que a melhoria dos cuidados paliativos deveria ser o foco.
As Pessoas com Deficiência Contra os Cortes apelaram aos deputados para que votassem contra a Lei da Morte Assistida depois de terem dito que colocaria “as pessoas com deficiência sob pressão para acabarem prematuramente com as suas vidas”.
“Boas intenções iniciais para proporcionar escolha no final da vida podem levar pessoas com deficiência sem doenças terminais a serem empurradas para uma morte prematura porque o apoio para viver com dignidade não está disponível”, afirmou.
O grupo apontou a falta de financiamento estatal para hospícios e cuidados paliativos, que prestam apoio a pessoas com doenças terminais.
Alistair Thompson, porta-voz do Care not Killing, disse que o grupo contra a morte assistida há anos pressiona para que o sistema de cuidados paliativos seja consertado.
“Sabemos que uma em cada quatro pessoas que se beneficiariam com isso não o recebe atualmente”, disse ele à Al Jazeera.
“Mas a realidade é que é incrivelmente caro consertar o sistema de cuidados paliativos. Uma grande parte do financiamento do sistema de cuidados paliativos, que vai para o movimento de cuidados paliativos, é arrecadada pelo público. Não é financiado centralmente. Portanto, consertar o sistema de cuidados paliativos significa dar mais dinheiro ao movimento de cuidados paliativos… e isso será uma questão multibilionária”, explicou Thompson.
Dado que a Grã-Bretanha tem uma população envelhecida com necessidades complexas, uma via legal para a morte assistida levaria a que “cada vez mais pessoas se sentissem pressionadas a pôr termo às suas vidas precocemente”, disse ele.
“As salvaguardas serão desgastadas e simplesmente ampliadas.”
Onde a morte assistida é legal?
No Canadá, Holanda, Suíça, Bélgica e alguns estados dos Estados Unidos.
Para aqueles que se opõem ao projeto de lei, Canadá tornou-se um exemplo da razão pela qual a Lei da Morte Assistida em Inglaterra e no País de Gales não deve ser aprovada.
A morte assistida foi legalizada no Canadá em 2016. A lei foi então ampliada em 2021 para permitir que pessoas com condições incuráveis, mas não terminais, incluindo deficiências, procurassem uma forma de morrer.
Mas de acordo com um recente investigação segundo a Associated Press, os trabalhadores médicos estão “lutando com pedidos de pessoas cuja dor pode ser aliviada com dinheiro, habitação adequada ou ligações sociais”.
Os números da província mais populosa do Canadá sugerem que um “número significativo de pessoas sacrificadas quando sentem dores incontroláveis, mas não estão prestes a morrer, vive nas áreas mais pobres de Ontário”, revelou a Associated Press.
Thompson exortou o governo britânico a “olhar com muito, muito cuidado para (o Canadá) antes de seguir este caminho muito perigoso”.
Daniel Gover, professor sênior de política britânica na Queen Mary University of London, escreveu sobre o que poderia acontecer a seguir para A conversa.
Há muitos passos à frente que provavelmente levarão meses, se não mais, disse ele.
“Apesar desses obstáculos processuais, o projeto de lei da morte assistida tem uma chance razoavelmente boa de ser aprovado”, escreveu ele. “No final, muito dependerá de os deputados estarem dispostos a apoiar esta mudança e do quão determinados estão em fazê-lo.”
