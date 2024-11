A-League Men: New Zealand teams rule the top as Melbourne closely follows

The Unite Round has come and gone, and with that another eventful matchday in the A-League Men’s.

Melbourne Victory lost their place atop the table and have been overtaken by the two New Zealand teams.

Auckland continue to make history in their first season while Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar are both yet to notch up a win.

Adelaide United and Sydney FC are kicking away and find themselves in good position in the top six with Macarthur and Central Coast not too far behind.

We recap Unite Round ahead of round six which will feature one less game as both Central Coast Mariners and Sydney turn their attention back to their respective AFC Asian Champions League (ACL) campaigns. Wellington Phoenix will also have a bye.

Adelaide United v Perth Glory

Adelaide United are fighting to keep their unbeaten start to the season alive when they host a Perth Glory outfit still chasing their first win.

Despite being a little “lethargic” and “sloppy” according to coach Carl Veart, and down at half time against Brisbane last weekend, Adelaide came back from the break a much better side.

The Reds went on to equalise through former Nottingham Forest forward Zach Clough, who poked the ball past goalkeeper Macklin Freke as spectators were still taking their seats after the half-time interval.

After Mauk sent a long ball into the final third just after the hour mark, Dylan Pierias found an unmarked Goodwin in support for the Reds to score what proved the match-winner.

Perth Glory have now lost four of five games to begin the season and are still searching for a maiden victory under new coach David Zdrilic.

The positive from the match against Western United last round was Trent Ostler scoring only the Glory’s second goal this season – and first in 339 minutes of football. But it was downhill from there, going on to lose 3-1.

Auckland FC v Newcastle Jets

The brand-new New Zealand side are making history.

Auckland FC continued their winning start to the season with a 1-0 win over Macarthur in Unite Round to take top spot on the A-League table.

Playing their first game in Australia, the expansion club extended their streak to four matches when Guillermo May scored in the 34th minute at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Two points clear of the pack, Auckland are the only team to have won all their fixtures.

Making the feat more impressive, the Black Knights have also kept a clean sheet across the opening five rounds.

Meanwhile Newcastle find themselves toward the bottom of the pack with one win for the season.

It was an own goal that was the Jets undoing, with Central Coast’s Lucas Mauragis’s cross towards grand final hero Ryan Edmonson deflecting off Aleksandar Susnjar.

Despite their dominance in possession, they could not get the three points and went down 2-1.

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Melbourne City return from their bye looking to find their way back near the top and hold their position in the top six against the Wanderers.

Western Sydney had the scores level with their cross-town rivals Sydney in Unite Round but a pair of free kicks was their undoing.

German midfielder Anas Ouahim first set up Jordan Courtney-Perkins with a classy free kick in the 48th minute to help launchthe Sky Blues ahead on Saturday night.

A poor tackle by Anthony Pantazopoulos on Sydney captain Rhyan Grant in the penalty area then opened the door for Ouahim to pile on the pain in the 54th.

It was the 10th placed Wanderers fourth-straight derby defeat.

Maybe Wanderers imports Juan Mata and Marcus Antonsson needed to ask Sydney duo Joe Lolley and Jordan Courtney-Perkins how they can defeat them when the four shared a round of golf prior to the match.

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar

Macarthur FC have the chance to heap more pressure on Brisbane.

Brisbane are the only team who have not registered a competition point after five rounds. Their 3-2 defeat to Adelaide United marked their fourth loss from as many games, with coach Ruben Zadkovich lamenting a slow start to the second half in which the Reds equalised within 40 seconds.

But maybe Roar can still salvage their season, or they have to do is look back to last season. Reigning champions Mariners were none from four to start the season.

Macarthur meanwhile are ruing a lapse of concentration that saw Auckland kick the sole goal of their match last weekend.

Bulls left-back Walter Scott paid the price for a poor pass in defence, opening the door for Guillermo May to score in the first half.

Coach Mile Sterjovski is hoping for “a bit of consistency and focus” from his team.

Western United vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory had the better chances on the weekend to defeat Wellington Phoenix but could not capitalise.

They would go on to lose 1-0 after Kosta Barbarouses hit a left-foot strike just inside the box.

The veteran’s late goal helped the Phoenix become the first team to defeat the Victory this campaign and exacted revenge for last season’s semi-final heartbreak.

The Melburnians had looked the more threatening side in attack at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, narrowly missing a handful of chances before Barbarouses broke the deadlock in the 81st minute.

Victory had the chance to equalise from a free kick just outside the box in the final minutes of regulation time and fans were incensed when they were denied a penalty in the second half after Daniel Arzani fell in a challenge from Corban Piper and Hideki Ishige in the box.

Western United on the other hand are coming of their first win of the season, a 3-1 defeat of struggling Perth Glory that kicked off Unite Round.

After wasting ample chances in a scoreless first half at Allianz Stadium, United bagged two goals in five minutes to stun the Glory and erase their unlikely 1-0 lead.

At 17, centre-back Dylan Leonard became the youngest goalscorer in Western United’s short history when he made good on an inch-perfect corner from Ben Garuccio in the 60th minute.

When he was given his marching orders in the final minutes for a challenge on Cristian Caideo, Leonard overtook Apostolos Stamatelopoulos as the youngest player in ALM history to be red-carded and score a goal in the same game.

Matchday 6 – Schedule AEDT

Friday 29/11

Adelaide United v Perth Glory 7.35pm

Saturday 30/11

Auckland FC v Newcastle Jets 3pm

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers 5pm

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar 7.35pm

Sunday 1/12

Western United v Melbourne Victory 4pm

Standings

Teams Win Draw Loss Points

1. Auckland 4.0.0.12

2. Well Phoenix 3.1.1.10

3. Melb Victory 3.1.1.10

4. Adelaide Utd 3.1.0.10

5. Melb City 3.0.1.9

6. Sydney FC 3.0.2.9

7. Macarthur 2.0.3.6

8. CC Mariners 1.3.1.6

9. Western Utd 1.2.2.5

10. WS Wanderers 1.1.3.4

11. Newcastle Jets 1.0.3.3

12. Perth Glory 0.1.4.1

13. Brisbane Roar 0.0.4.0

With AAP