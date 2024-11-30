MUNDO
Guerra Rússia-Ucrânia: Lista dos principais eventos, dia 1.010 | Notícias da guerra Rússia-Ucrânia
Estes foram os principais acontecimentos no 1.010º dia da guerra Rússia-Ucrânia.
Esta é a situação no sábado, 30 de novembro:
Combate
- O chefe do exército ucraniano, Oleksandr Syrskii, disse que reforçaria as tropas na frente oriental com reservas, munições e equipamento depois de visitar Pokrovsk e Kurakhove na região de Donetsk. Syrskii disse que as forças ucranianas continuam a repelir os avanços russos no leste.
- As autoridades russas devolveram mais de 500 corpos de soldados ucranianos mortos em combate, a maioria deles na região oriental de Donetsk, disse Kiev.
- Um vídeo de mídia social divulgado na sexta-feira mostrou o Atlas Oil Depot na região de Rostov, na Rússia, em chamas.
- O presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, nomeou o major-general Mykhailo Drapatyi como o novo comandante das forças terrestres da Ucrânia. “O exército ucraniano precisa de mudanças internas para atingir plenamente os objetivos do nosso Estado”, disse Zelenskyy.
- A Ucrânia perdeu cerca de 40 por cento do território que capturou na região russa de Kursk numa incursão surpresa em Agosto, no meio da intensificação dos contra-ataques russos.
- Analistas militares dizem que as forças armadas da Ucrânia estão a enfrentar escassez de mão-de-obra, tornando mais difícil a rotação de tropas para fora dos mais de 1.000 quilómetros (620 milhas) da linha da frente ou a formação de forças de reserva.
- Os moradores de Kiev viveram na sexta-feira com lanternas e velas depois que a Rússia disparou quase 200 mísseis e drones contra a infraestrutura energética da Ucrânia um dia antes, deixando mais de um milhão de residências sem energia.
- Uma possível retomada dos testes de armas nucleares por Moscou permanece uma questão em aberto, tendo em vista as políticas hostis dos EUA, disse um importante diplomata russo na manhã de sábado. “Esta é uma questão que temos em mãos”, disse o vice-ministro das Relações Exteriores, Sergey Ryabkov, à agência de notícias TASS, quando questionado se Moscou estava considerando a retomada dos testes.
Diplomacia
- O ministro da Defesa russo, Andrei Belousov, reuniu-se com o líder norte-coreano Kim Jong Un e concordou em aumentar a cooperação militar entre as duas nações, segundo a mídia estatal de Pyongyang.
- Kim disse a Belousov que o uso de armas de longo alcance pela Ucrânia é o resultado da intervenção militar direta dos Estados Unidos e do Ocidente, e que Moscovo tem o direito de agir em legítima defesa, informou a agência de notícias do país KCNA.
- O presidente da França, Emmanuel Macron, prometeu fornecer à Ucrânia um apoio intenso na sua batalha contra a “escalada” da invasão da Rússia, disse o seu gabinete.
- O ministro das Relações Exteriores da Ucrânia, Andrii Sybiha, teria instado seus homólogos da OTAN a emitir um convite a Kiev para se juntar à aliança militar ocidental em uma reunião em Bruxelas na próxima semana.
- Zelenskyy disse em uma entrevista transmitida na sexta-feira que oferecer à Ucrânia a adesão à OTAN e ao mesmo tempo permitir que a Rússia mantenha por enquanto o território que capturou poderia ser uma solução para encerrar a “fase quente” da guerra de 33 meses.
- O porta-voz do Alto Comissariado das Nações Unidas para os Direitos Humanos apelou à Rússia para “cessar imediatamente todos os ataques à infra-estrutura energética da Ucrânia”.
- O presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, disse que a guerra Rússia-Ucrânia “nos mostrou a fraqueza do sistema internacional baseado em regras”.
- O chefe de política externa cessante da União Europeia, Josep Borrell, descreveu a situação na Ucrânia como “piorando” e disse estar pessimista de que o presidente eleito dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, irá melhorá-la. Borrell disse que a Ucrânia só será capaz de se defender enquanto os seus aliados a apoiarem.
- O chanceler alemão, Olaf Scholz, garantiu a Zelenskyy o apoio contínuo da Alemanha numa chamada na sexta-feira, na qual concordaram em manter contacto, também com vista a possíveis caminhos para uma paz justa, disse ele na plataforma social X.
- A Ucrânia acusou a Geórgia de tentar “agradar Moscovo” depois de o primeiro-ministro do país, Irakli Kobakhidze, ter dito que o seu país suspenderia as negociações de adesão à UE.
Segurança regional
- A Rússia está a travar uma “campanha surpreendentemente imprudente” de sabotagem na Europa, ao mesmo tempo que intensifica o seu sabre nuclear para assustar outros países e impedi-los de apoiar a Ucrânia, disse o chefe da agência de espionagem estrangeira MI6 do Reino Unido.
- A Polónia enviou tanques de batalha Leopard 2 para a Letónia para reforçar a brigada da NATO no país.
- A gigante de defesa alemã Rheinmetall e a Lituânia assinaram acordos para iniciar a construção de uma fábrica de munições de US$ 190 milhões para fabricar projéteis de artilharia no país.
- O ministro da Defesa alemão, Boris Pistorius, quer encomendar quatro novos submarinos para ajudar a cumprir os requisitos de segurança da NATO na Europa, disse uma fonte da comissão orçamental parlamentar à agência de notícias AFP.
- A agência de inteligência doméstica alemã BfV alertou sobre possíveis tentativas de outros estados de influenciar as próximas eleições federais.
Direitos humanos
- A Rússia condenou Alexei Gorinov, a primeira pessoa condenada por se manifestar contra a ofensiva militar de Moscovo na Ucrânia, a mais três anos de prisão num segundo julgamento. O homem de 63 anos – ex-vereador da cidade de Moscou – já cumpre pena de sete anos após condenação em 2022.
2024 NBA Cup group play: Biggest surprises and disappointments
We’re officially nearing the end of group play in the 2024 NBA Cup, and the matchups for the knockout round will become much clearer in the coming days.
The Golden State Warriors have already claimed their spot in the knockouts after dominating West Group C. The Houston Rockets will also be joining them after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime on Tuesday in West Group A.
And remember, point differential matters in this tournament, especially for the Los Angeles Lakers, who entered Tuesday with a plus-12 point differential but are now chasing the Phoenix Suns in West Group B after being blown out by the Suns 127-100. LeBron James and the defending in-season tournament champions face a tough road back to even making the knockout round.
After group play concludes on Dec. 3, the quarterfinals will take place on Dec. 10 and 11 as teams battle it out to claim the second in-season tournament trophy ever, not to mention $500,000 for each player.
We asked our NBA insiders to answer some of the biggest questions in this high-stakes tournament, including who the group-play MVP is and what’s been the biggest surprise so far.
Which group has proved to be the toughest so far?
Michael Wright: West Group C. There are three teams that entered the week sitting in the top seven in the Western Conference: the Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies. Not to mention the defending West champion Dallas Mavericks certainly aren’t a slouch. The Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have both been decimated by injuries this season, which is why they’ve struggled in the NBA Cup and the regular season. The Warriors, however, are cruising through the group after becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the NBA Cup knockout round, eliminating New Orleans in the process.
Tim MacMahon: West Group B has lived up to its expectations. Anticipated to be the toughest group, it features three teams coming off playoff appearances (defending in-season tourney champ Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Suns) and the San Antonio Spurs, who are making a massive leap this season after improving the supporting cast around Victor Wembanyama. All four of those teams have one loss in NBA Cup action, so this group’s bid to the knockout stage will go down to the wire.
Dave McMenamin: East Group C. It features the defending champs in the Boston Celtics, the hottest team in the league in the Cleveland Cavaliers, plus the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks — sub-.500 teams, sure, but not easy wins by any means. Plus, all four of those teams are strong enough to ignore the miserable Washington Wizards, who were eliminated Tuesday night by the Bulls.
Ohm Youngmisuk: East Group C has turned out to be much tougher than originally expected due to Cleveland’s red-hot start. With the defending champion Celtics in the same group, East C has the teams with the two best records in the league. After Tuesday’s slate of games, however, Chicago, Atlanta and Boston were all tied for third, and Friday will clear up which one of these teams makes it closer to the knockout rounds.
Chris Herring: West Group B. Yes, the Utah Jazz are flat-out bad. But the group’s other four clubs — the Thunder, Suns, Lakers and Spurs — all have winning records and would reach the postseason if the campaign ended today. And in the case of the Suns, they might be far better than their record, given that they were one of the hottest teams in the league before Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal suffered calf injuries.
Which team has made the biggest surprise run?
McMenamin: The Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee has been great in group play, going 3-0 — including a win against last season’s East finalist in the Indiana Pacers and a road win in Miami without Giannis Antetokounmpo — and has been pretty pedestrian in all its other games. The Bucks look somewhat reminiscent of last season’s NBA Cup champions, the Lakers.
Youngmisuk: While they’ve played only two NBA Cup games so far, the Detroit Pistons are a surprising 2-0 in the tournament entering Friday’s games. Yes, the Pistons needed a rare gaffe by Erik Spoelstra calling a timeout when he didn’t have one to escape with an overtime win over the Miami Heat. But the fact that the Pistons have a shot at the knockout rounds after winning just 14 games a season ago is impressive.
Herring: It feels unfair to call them the biggest surprise, only because what they’re doing appears so legit. But it’s hard to go against the Rockets. From a statistical standpoint, they’re right on the heels of the Thunder’s historic league-leading defense, which is wildly impressive. They’ve carved out a legit identity through that end of the floor, and they might have additional upside, given how dominant they’ve been when they swap in defensive stud Amen Thompson for scorer Jalen Green.
MacMahon: Ime Udoka might be offended that the Rockets are my choice here. After all, he was adamant on media day that Houston would make the playoffs, so Udoka won’t consider the Rockets’ early NBA Cup success a surprise. But did you think the Rockets would be the most dominant team in group play? Houston, which clinched West Group A with Tuesday’s road overtime win over the Timberwolves, is 3-0 with the best point differential (plus-49) in the league.
Wright: The Lakers won the inaugural NBA Cup last season, so their production this season has been no surprise. The Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and the Rockets have been impressive, too. But Golden State has to be the biggest surprise given the somewhat low expectations for the Warriors entering this season. Plenty of people wondered whether this squad’s time in the sun was finally over. Clearly, it’s not. What’s been fun to watch is this team’s by-committee approach. One night it’s Stephen Curry leading the charge, the next it’s Buddy Hield or Andrew Wiggins. Golden State’s defense, ranked fourth in the league, is a big reason it was the first team to punch its ticket to the knockout rounds.
Dame drops 37 points with 8 treys in win over Heat
Damian Lillard posts a double-double with 37 points and 12 assists as the Bucks hang on to beat the Heat 106-103.
What is your championship matchup — and who will win?
Youngmisuk: How about a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals? The Celtics and Warriors meeting in Vegas would not only be fun but would have a tinge of drama. Besides getting a superstar matchup of Steph versus Tatum, there’s also Tatum against Steve Kerr. The first meeting between the two on Nov. 6 finished with the Warriors winning in Boston to the sound of the local crowd’s boos. While Golden State has struggled a little of late, Curry is not going to come away from Vegas empty-handed if he has gotten this far.
Herring: I could see the Suns and Bucks making a run to give us a (very different-looking) rematch from the 2021 NBA Finals. Both teams have experienced rough patches early on this season but seem eager to show that they’re worthy of being seen as contenders. Who wouldn’t want to see KD and Devin Booker square off with Giannis and Damian Lillard with hardware on the line?
Wright: There won’t be any shortage of star power if the Lakers face off against the Celtics with LeBron James and Anthony Davis taking on defending champions Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The only concern from this vantage point is the question of whether the teams will expend so much energy to win the NBA Cup that it affects their performance later in the season in the quest to capture an arguably more important Larry O’Brien Trophy.
MacMahon: How about a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals with the Celtics beating the Mavericks again? The Celtics reminded us that they’re the best team in the league again after recently ending the Cavaliers’ 15-0 start. The Mavs have sputtered a bit early in the season, but Dallas is in pole position to get the West’s wild card bid. Luka Doncic hasn’t played up to his MVP-candidate standards yet this season, but the odds appear that will change soon.
McMenamin: We could get a coast-to-coast matchup with the Knicks taking on the Warriors in the NBA Cup final. The Warriors have already claimed a spot in the knockout round, and the Knicks are tied with the Magic (2-0) in East Group A with a matchup between these two teams coming next Tuesday in the last week of group play.
Draymond Green dimes Steph Curry with slick bounce pass
Draymond Green finds an opening between Pelicans defenders and connects with Steph Curry to pad the Warriors’ lead late.
Which team with at least two losses has been the most disappointing?
MacMahon: The Timberwolves failed to take advantage of what seemed to be a favorable group, opening NBA Cup play with an ugly road loss to the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers and having any realistic hope of advancing halted with an overtime loss to the Rockets at home. The league certainly wouldn’t have minded having ascending superstar Anthony Edwards to be part of the Las Vegas festivities, but the Wolves weren’t up to the task. Minnesota has been one of the biggest disappointments in the first quarter of the regular season, as well, losing seven of its past nine games to dip under .500.
Herring: It’s too soon in the NBA Cup’s life cycle to know whether we should expect any sort of year-to-year carryover from teams in terms of performance. Still, it would’ve been fair to expect more of the Pacers, who have lost their first two NBA Cup games by double digits after making it to last season’s final. Even if you throw out their electric play during last season’s tournament, they were also coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference finals.
McMenamin: The Timberwolves. The Wolves beat the Trail Blazers by 25 on Nov. 8 in a regular-season game, but when it came to playing the Blazers in their group-play opener Nov. 12, they lost by a disappointing 14 points. Not to mention their overtime loss to the Rockets on Tuesday, a blow to their West Group A standings. In both the regular season and in-season tournament, they haven’t come close to recapturing the magic from their Western Conference finals run yet this season.
Wright: The Nuggets. NBA Cup losses to the depleted Pelicans and Luka Doncic-less Mavericks only bolster coach Michael Malone’s recent harsh words for his team. Malone called out his squad Monday after it gave up 145 points in a non-Cup loss to the Knicks at Ball Arena. The surprising part of Malone’s criticism was that he called for more vocal leadership. Let’s not forget Denver captured an NBA title in 2023 and the core of the team remains. So, Malone shouldn’t feel the need to challenge vets such as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (in his eighth season).
Youngmisuk: There are several candidates for this, but Minnesota should be better. Yes, the Wolves are still getting adjusted to the Karl-Anthony Towns-Julius Randle trade, but losing to a rebuilding Portland by 14 is disappointing for a team that has playoff aspirations. For a team that was one step away from reaching the NBA Finals last postseason, the Wolves should be in a much better spot this early in the season.
Jabari Smith Jr. with the massive swat at the rim
Jabari Smith Jr. with the massive swat at the rim
Who is your group-play MVP?
Wright: The Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox was on fire in his first two games of group play, averaging 44.5 points, 7 assists and 2 steals while shooting 58.2% from the floor and 41.2% from deep. But those contests ended in losses for a Kings team still looking for its first Cup victory and sitting at the bottom of West Group A. However, Bucks lead guard Damian Lillard’s performance against the Heat on Tuesday without Giannis Antetokounmpo sealed the deal for him to take group-play MVP. He has averaged 30.5 points and 12.5 assists, shooting 52.4% from deep on high volume (10.5 attempts per game).
MacMahon: The Magic are only halfway done with group play, but Franz Wagner is putting together a pretty strong case for this mythical MVP award. Wagner averaged 31.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals during Orlando’s two NBA Cup wins. It’s part of what’s been an All-Star-caliber campaign for the 22-year-old Wagner, who is averaging career highs in scoring (23.4), rebounds (5.5), assists (5.6) and steals (1.8), keying the Magic’s success while Paolo Banchero recovers from his oblique injury.
McMenamin: Dillon Brooks. The Rockets are 3-0 with the best point differential out of any team (plus-49) and Brooks has been spectacular so far. He averaged 23.3 points in group play on 58.5% shooting (62.5% from 3) and 3.3 rebounds per game — more than 10 points above his season average — while his defensive prowess has helped Houston to the No. 2 defensive rating in the league.
Youngmisuk: Anthony Davis is off to an incredible start. In the NBA Cup, the Lakers big man is averaging 30.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals. While the Lakers dropped a disappointing game to the Suns by 27, AD still had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks. He will be a tough matchup for anyone if Los Angeles makes it back to Vegas.
Herring: Poor De’Aaron Fox, who’s averaging almost 45 points and seven assists, and won’t even sniff the award, given his team’s 0-2 start in group play. But how about Orlando’s Franz Wagner? With Paulo Banchero out, he has had an All-Star-caliber campaign, which includes averages of 31.5 points, 9.5 boards and 5.5 assists in 50% shooting in NBA Cup play so far.
Top Picks for November 27
Sean Barnard makes his DraftKings Pick6 selections for tonight’s 14-game NBA slate.
It is a busy night of NBA basketball. There will be 14 games of hoops taking place with only the Celtics and Bucks having the night off.
There are plenty of intriguing matchups on the slate. Most notably, the Knicks will face the Mavericks with Luka Doncic remaining out due to his wrist injury. In addition, the Kings take on the Timberwolves, the Lakers take on the Spurs, the Nets take on the Suns, and the Nuggets take on the Jazz. The final matchup on the slate is between the Thunder and Warriors––the current top two teams in the Western Conference.
With tons of basketball set to take place, there are several options for what to watch and even more opportunities to get involved in the action. One of the more unique features on DraftKings this year is Pick6 Fantasy Basketball!
This article will look at my top Pick6 plays. We simply choose whether a player will record more or less of the set statistic. Here are my six favorite plays for tonight’s action.
OG Anunoby More Than 2.5 Made Three-Pointers
The Knicks handed OG Anunoby a five-year contract this offseason paying him $215 million. While there were concerns about this being too much based on where he falls in New York’s pecking order, the early results have been impressive. The season has begun to fully hit its stride, and Anunoby’s importance to the Knicks has become clear.
Overall, the 27-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He is coming off a 40-point performance the last time the Knicks were on the court. Looking at his three-point ability, Anunoby is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc and attempting 6.0 three-point attempts per game. He is coming off back-to-back games with five or more made three-pointers. Overall, he has made more than 2.5 three-pointers in eight of the 17 games this season.
New York is settling in with all their new additions and the team is fully finding their stride. Anunoby is a key part of this and is seeing his role in the offense grow. Look for this trend to continue and for the former Raptors standout to see plenty of opportunity from beyond the arc. Count on him to tally more than 2.5 made three-pointers for the third consecutive game.
Kevin Durant More Than 22.5 Points
The Suns were clicking on all cylinders to start the season. They got out to an 8-1 start to the season and were sitting at the top of the Western Conference. Unfortunately, injuries popped up for both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal as each dealt with calf issues. Both players returned to the floor last night and the Suns took down the Lakers, 127-120.
Durant picked up right where he left off, scoring 23 points in just 30 minutes of action. The four-time scoring champion is averaging 27.1 points per game on the season. He has recorded more than 22.5 points in eight of the 10 games he has played this season.
The Suns are set to face off with the Nets tonight who rank 21st in opponents points per game. Look for Durant to continue his scoring effort and record more than 22.5 points for the ninth time this season.
Jared McCain Less Than 20.5 Points
Jared McCain is leading the Rookie of the Year race and has been a revelation for a struggling 76ers team. The Duke product has been thrust into the starting lineup and asked to be the full engine of the offense. McCain has been extremely impressive, averaging 16.6 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.2 rebounds. He also has averaged 24.3 points per game across his past nine games.
While McCain will continue to be a major bright spot for the 76ers, expect him to struggle against the Rockets tonight. Houston is loaded with rangy, athletic defenders who will force the 6-foot-2 guard to struggle. Houston ranks third in the NBA in opponents’ points per game. Expect Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason to each have opportunities to match up with the rookie.
Even amid the offensive breakout, McCain has been held to less than 20.5 points in three of the past four games and 11 of the 16 games overall. There will be better days ahead for McCain, but expect him to record less than 20.5 points in the tough matchup tonight.
Nikola Vucevic More Than 16.5 Points
Chicago is set to face off with Orlando tonight. While the Bulls sit at 8-11 on the year, Nikola Vucevic has flown under the radar for how productive he has been. The 34-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game so far this season. He has recorded more than 16.5 points in 16 of the 19 games overall.
Orlando plays with a traditional big man with Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner set to be the primary matchup for Vucevic. As strong as Orlando’s defense has been, currently holding opponents to the fewest points per game, they are much more impressive defending the perimeter. Jalen Suggs headlines a fearful guard defense, but Vucevic will be left in single coverage with the Magic big men.
This will be the second matchup between these two teams already this season. Vucevic finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the first matchup. He is averaging 14.2 shots per game and will see plenty of opportunity in this game. Look for Vucevic’s scoring output to be more than 16.5 points for the fourth consecutive game and the 17th time already this season.
Isaiah Hartenstein More Than 10.5 Rebounds
Interior defense and rebounding were a clear need for the Oklahoma City Thunder last postseason. The team addressed this in the offseason bringing in Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Unfortunately, his Thunder start was delayed due to a hand fracture which forced the former Knicks big man to miss the first 15 games.
These rebounding issues have shown face to start the season and were further magnified due to the injury to Chet Holmgren. Overall, the Thunder rank 23rd in the NBA in total rebounds. The impact of Hartenstein has been clear in this area with him producing 14 and then 10 rebounds in the first two games.
He has played over 28 minutes in both games thus far and the opportunity will be there for Hartenstein again tonight. Expect a focused effort rebounding the basketball and for Hartenstein to record more than 10.5 rebounds for the second time in three games.
Anthony Davis More Than 40.5 Points & Rebounds
One of the more exciting games on tonight’s slate will be between the Lakers and Spurs. Victor Wembanyama continues to take leaps in his development and the matchup with Anthony Davis will be a fun one to watch. Davis has also been playing arguably the best basketball of his career. The Lakers big man is putting up MVP-like numbers averaging 29.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game through the start of this season.
This will be the fourth matchup between Davis and Wembanyama thus far in their careers. Davis has gotten the upper hand in these matchups and is averaging 35.0 points and 11.7 rebounds across these three games. This is the second matchup between the two this season, with Davis finishing with 40 points and 12 rebounds about two weeks ago.
Look for this trend to continue and for Davis to have another impressive statistical output. He is one of the rare combinations of size and skill that can give Wembanyama problems, with his physicality providing issues with Wembanyama’s thin frame. Davis also has recorded more than 40.5 points and rebounds in eight of the 16 games overall on the season. Expect Davis to be ready in this matchup and record more than 40.5 points and rebounds again tonight.
Pick6 is a peer-to-peer fantasy variant where you build a lineup (your “Pick Set”) of 2+ players and select whether you believe each will outperform their listed stat projection. Enter your Pick Set in Pick6 contests to compete against other users. Get enough picks correct and win a share of cash prizes.
Create a Pick Set
Create a Pick Set by choosing 2+ players from the same sport and Pick Group (a set of picks available from a group of set competitions). For each player, simply select if you think they’ll have more or less than their listed stat projection. In each Pick Set, you cannot pick the same player twice and you must select players from at least two different teams.
Enter an Amount
Once you finalize your Pick Set, choose your entry fee amount. Your entries will be automatically distributed into available contests, subject to your confirmation.
Sweat Your Picks
When the games go live, use the My Picks tab to follow your picks in real time to track how your players are performing against their projections and how they stack up against other users.
Compete for Prizes
Make enough correct picks and win a share of the contests’ guaranteed prizes. Any prizes won will be credited to your DraftKings account after contests are finalized.
Play at DraftKings Pick6 or by downloading the DraftKings Pick6 app on Apple or Google!
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is seanbarnard) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid only in states where DraftKings Pick6 operates. Void where prohibited. For entertainment purposes only. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. See terms at pick6.draftkings.com.
Kosovo reivindica ‘ato terrorista’ após explosão no canal de usina – DW – 30/11/2024
Uma explosão danificou um canal que fornece água para Kosovoprincipais usinas a carvão do país na sexta-feira, levando o primeiro-ministro Albin Kurti a acusar vizinho e rival Sérviade estar por trás do que ele chamou de “ato terrorista”.
“Este é um ataque criminoso e terrorista que visa danificar a nossa infraestrutura crítica”, disse Kurti numa conferência de imprensa.
“O ataque foi realizado por profissionais. Acreditamos que venha de gangues dirigidas pela Sérvia”, disse Kurti, sem dar mais detalhes.
As autoridades sérvias ainda não comentaram publicamente as alegações.
O que sabemos sobre a explosão?
A explosão ocorreu na conturbada região norte do Kosovo, perto da cidade de Zubin Potok. Danificou um canal que fornece água aos sistemas de refrigeração de duas usinas de energia.
Estas centrais geram a maior parte da electricidade do Kosovo.
O primeiro-ministro disse que se os danos não fossem reparados, parte do Kosovo ficaria sem electricidade na manhã de sábado.
Embora Kurti não tenha mencionado a extensão dos danos, imagens publicadas pela mídia local mostraram um grande vazamento em um dos lados do canal, que também fornece água potável.
O incidente ocorre em meio a um aumento nas tensões étnicas entre os dois Nações dos Balcãs.
Na sexta-feira, a polícia do Kosovo anunciou maiores medidas de segurança depois de granadas de mão terem sido lançadas contra uma esquadra da polícia e um edifício municipal no norte do Kosovo, onde existe uma maior população sérvia.
O Kosovo declarou independência da Sérvia em 2008, após quase uma década de conflito. No entanto, a Sérvia recusou-se a reconhecê-la como país e a maioria dos sérvios que vivem no Kosovo ainda vê Belgrado como a sua capital.
Reações à explosão
O Embaixador da União Europeia no Kosovo, Aivo Orav, condenou o ataque que, segundo ele, “privou partes consideráveis do Kosovo do abastecimento de água”.
Os EUA também condenaram o ataque. “Estamos a monitorizar a situação de perto… e oferecemos o nosso total apoio ao governo do Kosovo para garantir que os responsáveis por este ataque criminoso sejam identificados e responsabilizados”, disse a embaixada dos EUA na capital do Kosovo. Pristina disse em um comunicado.
mk/ab (AFP, Reuters)
