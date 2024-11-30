Top Picks for November 27

Sean Barnard makes his DraftKings Pick6 selections for tonight’s 14-game NBA slate.

It is a busy night of NBA basketball. There will be 14 games of hoops taking place with only the Celtics and Bucks having the night off.

There are plenty of intriguing matchups on the slate. Most notably, the Knicks will face the Mavericks with Luka Doncic remaining out due to his wrist injury. In addition, the Kings take on the Timberwolves, the Lakers take on the Spurs, the Nets take on the Suns, and the Nuggets take on the Jazz. The final matchup on the slate is between the Thunder and Warriors––the current top two teams in the Western Conference.

With tons of basketball set to take place, there are several options for what to watch and even more opportunities to get involved in the action. One of the more unique features on DraftKings this year is Pick6 Fantasy Basketball!

This article will look at my top Pick6 plays. We simply choose whether a player will record more or less of the set statistic. Here are my six favorite plays for tonight’s action.

OG Anunoby More Than 2.5 Made Three-Pointers

The Knicks handed OG Anunoby a five-year contract this offseason paying him $215 million. While there were concerns about this being too much based on where he falls in New York’s pecking order, the early results have been impressive. The season has begun to fully hit its stride, and Anunoby’s importance to the Knicks has become clear.

Overall, the 27-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He is coming off a 40-point performance the last time the Knicks were on the court. Looking at his three-point ability, Anunoby is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc and attempting 6.0 three-point attempts per game. He is coming off back-to-back games with five or more made three-pointers. Overall, he has made more than 2.5 three-pointers in eight of the 17 games this season.

New York is settling in with all their new additions and the team is fully finding their stride. Anunoby is a key part of this and is seeing his role in the offense grow. Look for this trend to continue and for the former Raptors standout to see plenty of opportunity from beyond the arc. Count on him to tally more than 2.5 made three-pointers for the third consecutive game.

Kevin Durant More Than 22.5 Points

The Suns were clicking on all cylinders to start the season. They got out to an 8-1 start to the season and were sitting at the top of the Western Conference. Unfortunately, injuries popped up for both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal as each dealt with calf issues. Both players returned to the floor last night and the Suns took down the Lakers, 127-120.

Durant picked up right where he left off, scoring 23 points in just 30 minutes of action. The four-time scoring champion is averaging 27.1 points per game on the season. He has recorded more than 22.5 points in eight of the 10 games he has played this season.

The Suns are set to face off with the Nets tonight who rank 21st in opponents points per game. Look for Durant to continue his scoring effort and record more than 22.5 points for the ninth time this season.

Jared McCain Less Than 20.5 Points

Jared McCain is leading the Rookie of the Year race and has been a revelation for a struggling 76ers team. The Duke product has been thrust into the starting lineup and asked to be the full engine of the offense. McCain has been extremely impressive, averaging 16.6 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.2 rebounds. He also has averaged 24.3 points per game across his past nine games.

While McCain will continue to be a major bright spot for the 76ers, expect him to struggle against the Rockets tonight. Houston is loaded with rangy, athletic defenders who will force the 6-foot-2 guard to struggle. Houston ranks third in the NBA in opponents’ points per game. Expect Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason to each have opportunities to match up with the rookie.

Even amid the offensive breakout, McCain has been held to less than 20.5 points in three of the past four games and 11 of the 16 games overall. There will be better days ahead for McCain, but expect him to record less than 20.5 points in the tough matchup tonight.

Nikola Vucevic More Than 16.5 Points

Chicago is set to face off with Orlando tonight. While the Bulls sit at 8-11 on the year, Nikola Vucevic has flown under the radar for how productive he has been. The 34-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game so far this season. He has recorded more than 16.5 points in 16 of the 19 games overall.

Orlando plays with a traditional big man with Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner set to be the primary matchup for Vucevic. As strong as Orlando’s defense has been, currently holding opponents to the fewest points per game, they are much more impressive defending the perimeter. Jalen Suggs headlines a fearful guard defense, but Vucevic will be left in single coverage with the Magic big men.

This will be the second matchup between these two teams already this season. Vucevic finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the first matchup. He is averaging 14.2 shots per game and will see plenty of opportunity in this game. Look for Vucevic’s scoring output to be more than 16.5 points for the fourth consecutive game and the 17th time already this season.

Isaiah Hartenstein More Than 10.5 Rebounds

Interior defense and rebounding were a clear need for the Oklahoma City Thunder last postseason. The team addressed this in the offseason bringing in Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Unfortunately, his Thunder start was delayed due to a hand fracture which forced the former Knicks big man to miss the first 15 games.

These rebounding issues have shown face to start the season and were further magnified due to the injury to Chet Holmgren. Overall, the Thunder rank 23rd in the NBA in total rebounds. The impact of Hartenstein has been clear in this area with him producing 14 and then 10 rebounds in the first two games.

He has played over 28 minutes in both games thus far and the opportunity will be there for Hartenstein again tonight. Expect a focused effort rebounding the basketball and for Hartenstein to record more than 10.5 rebounds for the second time in three games.

Anthony Davis More Than 40.5 Points & Rebounds

One of the more exciting games on tonight’s slate will be between the Lakers and Spurs. Victor Wembanyama continues to take leaps in his development and the matchup with Anthony Davis will be a fun one to watch. Davis has also been playing arguably the best basketball of his career. The Lakers big man is putting up MVP-like numbers averaging 29.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game through the start of this season.

This will be the fourth matchup between Davis and Wembanyama thus far in their careers. Davis has gotten the upper hand in these matchups and is averaging 35.0 points and 11.7 rebounds across these three games. This is the second matchup between the two this season, with Davis finishing with 40 points and 12 rebounds about two weeks ago.

Look for this trend to continue and for Davis to have another impressive statistical output. He is one of the rare combinations of size and skill that can give Wembanyama problems, with his physicality providing issues with Wembanyama’s thin frame. Davis also has recorded more than 40.5 points and rebounds in eight of the 16 games overall on the season. Expect Davis to be ready in this matchup and record more than 40.5 points and rebounds again tonight.

Pick6 is a peer-to-peer fantasy variant where you build a lineup (your “Pick Set”) of 2+ players and select whether you believe each will outperform their listed stat projection. Enter your Pick Set in Pick6 contests to compete against other users. Get enough picks correct and win a share of cash prizes.

Create a Pick Set

Create a Pick Set by choosing 2+ players from the same sport and Pick Group (a set of picks available from a group of set competitions). For each player, simply select if you think they’ll have more or less than their listed stat projection. In each Pick Set, you cannot pick the same player twice and you must select players from at least two different teams.

Enter an Amount

Once you finalize your Pick Set, choose your entry fee amount. Your entries will be automatically distributed into available contests, subject to your confirmation.

Sweat Your Picks

When the games go live, use the My Picks tab to follow your picks in real time to track how your players are performing against their projections and how they stack up against other users.

Compete for Prizes

Make enough correct picks and win a share of the contests’ guaranteed prizes. Any prizes won will be credited to your DraftKings account after contests are finalized.

Play at DraftKings Pick6 or by downloading the DraftKings Pick6 app on Apple or Google!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is seanbarnard) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid only in states where DraftKings Pick6 operates. Void where prohibited. For entertainment purposes only. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. See terms at pick6.draftkings.com.