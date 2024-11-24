A New “Wicked” Interview Clip Is Going Viral Because Of Cynthia Erivo’s Baffling Response To A Journalist Saying That People Are “Holding Space” For “Defying Gravity”

The Wellington Phoenix have regrouped after the international break and are ready to take on top-of-the-table Melbourne Victory.

The Phoenix play in Sydney on Sunday afternoon against last year’s grand finalists as part of Unite Round, and are raring to go against a top team after a week off.

“The boys had a bit of a refresh, gave them a bit of time off, and I think they deserved it,” head coach Giancarlo Italiano told media before training on Friday.

“But then we knuckled down on a couple of playing style moments and philosophies. It was a good time to take a break, reset, and then start again.

“I think the Victory are deservedly at the top of the table, they’ve been very good in all their games.

“They run the midfield well, they’ve got some good defenders, and again their players up top are very effective.”

While the break provided a rest for those not on international duty, it also presents a logistical challenge for the players away with their national teams.

“To be brutally honest, I think it’s hindered our preparation this season. Having a full squad being available for training, I think I had maybe two weeks out of the whole preseason.

“On the flipside, when you’re successful, or you have a good season like last year, these things are going to happen when you have the majority of players eligible for the national team.

“You can look at it two ways. It breaks momentum but it’s a good opportunity to recharge and give players some breaks, get them more aligned to where you want them to be.

“The last couple of weeks we’ve been heavier with training, so it’s also a good chance to recover as well.

“I can’t complain about it, I’m actually stoked for the players who make the squads.

“For me a big thing that we believe in here is that all players need to get to where they want, and the national team is part of that process.”

Two injuries have also arisen, with Tim Payne ruled out and Sam Sutton likely to join him.

Photo credit: Cam McIntosh/Photomac

“Payney will be out for this game, he had a bit of an issue with one of his glutes. It hasn’t healed quick enough for him to be available for this game.

“He was fairly close to being available, it was more precautionary. He probably needs another week off feet in order to get to full fitness.

“Again, I’d like to think if this was a semifinal or a grand final we could have probably played him. He wanted to play, but it’s thinking about the long term.

“Sutts picked up a knock yesterday at training, and we’re just assessing that at the moment.

“I think he’s highly unlikely unless we have a miracle afternoon.”

However, Italiano has full confidence in his replacements to step up to the challenge.

“Whoever starts merits the start, there’s no doubt in my mind they should be playing.

“Injuries are a common part of every season, so again it’s more whether the player’s ready to embrace that and take that opportunity.

Photo credit: Cam McIntosh/Photomac

“It happens to be against one of the best teams in the league. Whoever plays there will do a great job.”

The Nix produced a statement result last time out, beating two-time defending champions Central Coast Mariners 3-0 in Gosford, and will be looking to follow up strongly.

“It was a solid performance. We’re very early in the season and need to put back to back performances together.

“If we can put two or three good performances together that’s a great sign. It’s a good sign of consistency and also good for team morale.”

Hideki Ishige was the star of that game with a stunning goal and two assists, but Italiano believes there is still more to come from the Japanese winger.

“I think he’s been showing that promise all pre-season.

“My gut tells me that he still hasn’t hit his straps, the same as Kazuki Nagasawa.

“They’re still getting acclimatised to the league and the physical demands, completely different to the leagues they came from.

“If you watch Hideki and Kazu at training, they do some things that not a lot of players can do.”

Photo credit: Cam McIntosh/Photomac

The fifth round Isuzu UTE A-League match between the Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory is scheduled to kick-off at Allianz Stadium in Sydney at 3.30pm (1.30pm AEDT) Sunday and will be broadcast free on Sky Open and LIVE on Sky Sport 3 in New Zealand, and on Paramount+ in Australia.

Most recent meeting: 18 May 2024 – Wellington Phoenix 1 Melbourne Victory 2

All-time A-League head to head: Phoenix 12W, Victory 25W & 14D

Wellington Phoenix squad (two to be omitted): 1. Josh OLUWAYEMI (gk), 3. Corban PIPER, 4. Scott WOOTTON (c), 7. Kosta BARBAROUSES, 8. Paulo RETRE, 9. Hideki ISHIGE, 10. David BALL, 11. Stefan COLAKOVSKI, 12. Mo AL-TAAY, 14. Alex RUFER (c), 15. Isaac HUGHES, 19. Sam SUTTON, 21. Marco ROJAS, 24. Oskar VAN HATTUM, 25. Kazuki NAGASAWA, 27. Matt SHERIDAN, 30. Alby KELLY-HEALD (gk), 36. Xuan LOKE, 39. Jayden SMITH, 41. Nathan WALKER

Unavailable: 6. Tim PAYNE (injured), 18. Lukas KELLY-HEALD (injured)

Melbourne Victory squad (two to be omitted): 2. Jason GERIA, 3. Adama TRAORE, 5. Brendan HAMILL, 6. Ryan TEAGUE, 7. Daniel ARZANI, 8. Zinedine MACHACH, 9. Nikolaos VERGOS, 10. Bruno FORNAROLI, 11. Clerismario SANTOS RODRIGUES, 14. Jordi VALADON, 16. Joshua INSERRA, 18. Fabian MONGE, 19. Jing REEC, 21. Roderick MIRANDA, 22. Joshua RAWLINS, 25. Jack DUNCAN, 26. Luka KOLIC, 27. Reno PISCOPO, 28. Kasey BOS, 30. Daniel GRASKOSKI.

Unavailable: 17. Nishan VELUPILLAY (injured)