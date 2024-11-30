MUNDO
Allowing US Gamers to Boost their Fun during the Shangai Major
Highlights
- The Shanghai Major begins on November 30, 2024
- Social sportsbooks in the US let you bet on the CS2 action
- This guide reveals how you can bet on the Shanghai Major
The Shanghai Major is almost upon us and this guide is here to show you how you can enjoy betting on this epic CS2 tournament. Perfect for adding an extra dimension of interest to the on-screen carnage.
Here you’ll get to see how you can legally bet on the Shanghai Major at a trusted social sportsbook from the majority of states in our nation. Not only that, but you will learn how you can pick up some free credit to bet with using a range of exciting bonus offers.
The basics of the Shanghai Major
Chances are that you already know what the Shanghai Major is, but it’s still worth having a quick recap of what it is you’ll actually be betting on. Here are the main points:
- The Shanghai Major is the second Major championship for the Counter Strike 2 esport
- The esports tournament takes place from November 30 to December 15, 2024
- There are 24 teams taking part from Europe, Asia and the Americas
- The defending champions are Natus Vincere
- There is a $1,250,000 prize purse
Who should you be betting on in the Shanghai Major?
While esports is unpredictable at best, we are already starting to get a good idea of who is most likely to win the Shanghai Major. Take a look below to see our predictions about which teams are most likely to reach the eight-team elimination playoffs:
Key players to bet on in the Shanghai Major
While CS2 is a team esport, it’s fair to say that certain players have the power to put in a game-changing performance. Here are just a few esports stars to bet on for tournament MVP along with which teams they are playing for:
- m0NESY (G2)
- Aleksib (Natus Vincere)
- apEX (Vitality)
- chopper (Spirit)
- Brollan (MOUZ)
How to bet on the Shanghai Major
So now you know the basics of what the Shanghai Major is and who is taking part, you will probably be keen to bet on the action. So just follow these simple steps to get started:
- Click on any of the social sportsbooks listed in the banners of this page
- Register your account by hitting the Sign Up button on their website and filling in the registration form with your personal details
- Enter in any promo codes to activate the welcome offer and get your free credit
- Navigate to the esports betting section of the social sportsbook
- Click on the Shanghai Major odds that you want to bet on
- Select which kind of virtual currency you want to bet with and enter your stakes
- Submit your bet and hope for the best
The legality of social betting on the Shanghai Major from the US
You will probably know that the US has very strict laws about online sports betting, and things get even stricter when it comes to esports.
The good news is that social sportsbooks are legal in way more states compared to regular online sportsbooks. This is because social sportsbooks don’t actually let you bet with real money. Instead you will be betting with virtual currencies that are usually called the following:
- Gold Coins:
These are just used to bet on sports and esports for fun meaning that you cannot redeem any prizes with them. You can either purchase Gold Coins or get them for free through a range of different bonuses.
- Sweepstakes Coins:
These let you bet on sports and esports in a promotional sweepstakes mode. If you manage to win back enough Sweepstakes Coins you may be able to redeem them for a real-world prize. Just note that Sweepstakes Coins can only be given away for free.
Just remember that you will usually have to be at least 18 years old to use social sportsbooks. Plus each state has the power to decide which social betting sites to operate within their borders. For example, if you read our
Rebet review, you’ll see that this brand is currently unavailable to customers in Idaho and Nevada.
Different ways to bet on the Shanghai Major
Just like any other sport or esports league or tournament, the Shanghai Major will present you with a variety of different betting options. Here are just some of the different ways that you can bet on the action:
- Futures bets:
These tend to be long-range bets, such as a bet on whether Natus Vincere will win the tournament again, or whether FaZe can reach the semi-finals.
- Match-winner bets:
Also known as money line bets, these are probably the most popular kinds of bets and it means that you could bet on something like Imperial to beat Liquid and so on.
- Map winner:
Here you will be betting on the winner of each individual map, such as whether Rare Atom will win the first map in their game against Vitality.
- Total rounds per map:
These are a kind of totals bet where you just have to bet whether the total number of rounds in a map will be a higher or lower amount than a number set by the sportsbook.
Simple tips for betting on the Shanghai Major
Before you go, here are some handy tips that you can use for betting on this massive CS2 contest:
Pros and cons of social betting on the Shanghai Major
Of course, you might not be totally sold on using a social sportsbook rather than a regular online sportsbook for betting on things like the Shanghai Major. So here are the key reasons as to why a social sportsbook could be worth a closer look:
Conclusion – Enjoy betting on the Shanghai Major
By now you should have everything you need to enjoy some quality social betting on the Shanghai Major. After all, brands like Rebet have shown that you can enjoy social betting in the majority of states across the US, and you can do it all without having to spend any of your own cash.
Just remember that esports betting is risky at the best of times, so be sure to bet responsibly. But for now, sign up to one of the social sportsbooks listed here and bet on the Shanghai Major.
Primeiro-ministro do Kosovo culpa a Sérvia pela explosão em canais que abastecem usinas de energia | Notícias sobre energia
A Sérvia qualifica as alegações de “infundadas” e condena a explosão como uma acção que ameaça a “frágil estabilidade que nos esforçamos por manter”.
Um canal no Kosovo que alimenta duas centrais eléctricas que geram a maior parte da electricidade do país foi danificado numa explosão, tendo o primeiro-ministro apelidado de “ataque terrorista” pela vizinha Sérvia.
O incidente ocorreu na sexta-feira perto da cidade de Zubin Potok, no conturbado norte do país, a cerca de 16 quilómetros da fronteira com a Sérvia, cortando o fluxo de água necessário para os sistemas de refrigeração das centrais e suscitando receios de que grande parte da país poderá ficar sem electricidade até ao fim-de-semana.
O primeiro-ministro Albin Kurti culpou imediatamente Sérviasem fornecer provas, descrevendo o alegado ataque como “um ato terrorista” perpetrado por “profissionais” que trabalham em “gangues” dirigidas pelo seu vizinho do norte que tinham como alvo “infraestruturas críticas”.
A Sérvia condenou no sábado a explosão, tendo o ministro dos Negócios Estrangeiros, Marko Djuric, negado o que chamou de “acusações prematuras” que são “um desvio deliberado”, ao sugerir o envolvimento do governo de Kurti, também sem fornecer provas.
Fotos do local publicadas pela mídia local mostraram água vazando fortemente de um lado do canal reforçado, que vai da maioria sérvia ao norte de Kosovo para a capital, Pristina, e também fornece água potável.
Faruk Mujka, chefe da empresa de água Iber Lepenci, disse ao portal de notícias local Kallxo que um dispositivo explosivo foi lançado no canal e danificou a parede de uma ponte. Não houve relatos imediatos de feridos.
Ele disse que o abastecimento de água deve ser interrompido para resolver o problema o mais rápido possível, dada a interrupção no fornecimento à Corporação de Energia do Kosovo (KEK), o principal fornecedor de energia do país.
“A Sérvia exige inequivocamente a responsabilidade pelos autores deste ataque imprudente”, publicou Djuric na plataforma de mídia social X.
A Sérvia estava disposta a fornecer apoio financeiro e técnico para reparar os danos no canal, disse ele, “demonstrando o nosso compromisso com o bem-estar de todas as pessoas na região, independentemente da etnia ou filiação política”.
‘Ataque criminoso’
Na sexta-feira, a polícia do Kosovo aumentou as medidas de segurança após dois ataques recentes em que granadas de mão foram lançadas contra uma esquadra da polícia e um edifício municipal no norte do Kosovo, onde vivem os sérvios étnicos. Não ficou claro se os incidentes estavam relacionados.
A embaixada dos Estados Unidos em Pristina condenou o “ataque criminoso”.
“Estamos a monitorizar a situação de perto… e oferecemos o nosso total apoio ao governo do Kosovo para garantir que os responsáveis… sejam identificados e responsabilizados”, afirmou num comunicado no Facebook.
Aivo Orav, embaixador da União Europeia no Kosovo, disse que o alegado ataque já estava “privando partes consideráveis do Kosovo do abastecimento de água”.
A independência do Kosovo, de maioria étnica albanesa, ocorreu em 2008, quase uma década depois de uma revolta rebelde contra o domínio sérvio.
Mas os problemas persistem, principalmente no norte, onde a minoria sérvia se recusa a reconhecer a condição de Estado do Kosovo e ainda vê Belgrado como a sua capital.
As tensões têm cravado nos últimos meses, com o governo de Kurti a tentar desmantelar um sistema paralelo de serviços sociais e cargos políticos apoiado por Belgrado para servir os sérvios do Kosovo.
Best prop bets for November 18
Sean Barnard dives into the top player prop bets ahead of the NBA slate on November 29.
As our stomachs return to normal following a day filled with Thanksgiving food and football, the NBA season powers on. 10 NBA games are tipping off throughout the day starting at noon on the East Coast and going all the way through the normal night time slots to conclude the night.
The New York Knicks will face off with the Hornets in the first game as Charlotte is set to be without six notable rotation players. The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to maintain their NBA-best record in the next game, tipping off at 2:30 PM EST against the Atlanta Hawks. Then at 5:10 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans are set to face off.
Looking at the typical night slate of games, the Orlando Magic will play the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves each at 7:30 PM EST. There are three games in the 8:00 PM EST slate taking place between the Celtics and Bulls, Pistons and Pacers, and Raptors and Heat. Finally, the night will be concluded by two 10:00 PM EST tip-offs occurring between the Lakers and Thunder as well as the Kings and Trail Blazers.
You can check out each matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook, but here are my favorite player props for November 29.
James Harden Under 22.5 Points (-120)
We are fresh off a vintage James Harden performance in which he dropped 43 points against the Washington Wizards the last time he was on the floor. This marked his first 40-point performance since March 2021. Harden will return to the court again today, and expect some scoring regression.
On the season overall, Harden is averaging 21.6 points per game and has been held under 22.5 points in 12 of the 20 games. As a team, the Clippers produce 109.3 points per game which is the seventh-lowest number across the league. They will face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves today who are in a bit of a rut themselves. Minnesota has lost four consecutive games leading into this matchup and is still looking to recapture the defensive dominance that was put on display last year. Led by Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, the perimeter defense has remained a bright spot in the Timberwolves’ defense. Opposing starting point guards are shooting just 39.8% from the field this season which is the worst rate in the league.
Opposing point guards are also attempting just 3.3 free throws per game over the last 15 games when facing the Timberwolves which is the fifth-worst rate in the NBA. While his 7.3 free-throw attempts are not as egregious of output as has been the case in past years with Harden, this still is an area he may not find production. Expect Harden to come back to earth a little bit and remain under 22.5 points against a tough defense tonight.
RJ Barrett Over 25.5 Points & Assists (-115)
The Toronto Raptors are set to face off with the Miami Heat tonight. Toronto is set to be without Gradey Dick, Immanuel Quickley, and Bruce Brown for this matchup. The absence of Dick and Quickley will put even more offensive responsibility on the plate of RJ Barrett who has looked up to the challenge this season.
So far this year, Barrett has averaged 22.8 points and 6.3 assists per game. He has gone over 25.5 combined points and assists in 10 of the 16 games he has played. His growth as a playmaker this season has been especially impressive. Barrett has tallied as many as 15 assists in a game and reached double-digit assists in four separate games. The 6.3 assists he is averaging is a career-high and looks by design in the offense. He has been granted more freedom and is delivering for the team.
While the playmaking has popped to start the year, I like the combined point and assist props due to the shorthanded nature of the Raptors. Barrett is also attempting a career-high 18.9 field goal attempts per game. Miami is a solid defensive team, but there will be far too much volume on Barrett’s plate for the output not to occur. Look for him to record over 25.5 points and assists for the 11th time already this season.
Myles Turner Over 16.5 Points (-105)
The Indiana Pacers will host the Detroit Pistons tonight and continue to be without Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman. Despite holding a place on the perennial trade rumors list for several years, Myles Turners has become a key part of this Pacers team. So far this season he is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks.
Turner logs 32.5 minutes per game and his ability to connect from the perimeter will be especially valuable in this game. On the season overall he is attempting 5.2 three-pointers per game and connecting at a 39.8% rate. Expect Pistons’ big man Jalen Duren to get the primary matchup with Turner. Duren is allowing 1.4 made three-pointers per game to opponents this season. This ranks in the 4th percentile among centers as defenders.
While the 16.4 points per game is a solid output, his best offensive stretch of the season likely has not yet occurred. Turner averaged 17.1 points per game last year and 18.0 the season before. Even still, look for Turner to take advantage of his perimeter abilities and record over 16.5 against the youthful Pistons squad.
Austin Reaves Over 22.5 Points, Rebounds, & Assists (-125)
In one of the two late games tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. It has been a bit of an up-and-down season, but the Lakers sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with an 11-7 record thus far. While a few players have a case, Austin Reaves has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the new-look J.J. Redick-led offense.
So far this season, Reaves has averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. He has gone over 22.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists in 12 of the 18 games this year. This game is also set to take place in Los Angeles where Reaves has had even greater success this year. He is averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game when playing at the Crypto.com Arena. Oklahoma City also has played at a quicker speed when playing on the road, ranking 4th in pace in road games this season.
Expect some additional offensive opportunities to occur as the Thunder push the pace and for Reaves to continue to be a key part of the Lakers’ production. He has become much more of a decision-maker in the flow of Los Angeles’ play and Redick has shown trust in the 26-year-old. Reaves has not shown a fear of the spotlight in big games and look for him to be ready for the challenge against an impressive Thunder team. Count on him to eclipse 22.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists for the 13th time already this season.
Kim, da Coreia do Norte, diz que a Rússia tem direito à autodefesa contra a Ucrânia | Notícias da guerra Rússia-Ucrânia
Pyongyang “invariavelmente apoiará” a Rússia “para defender a sua soberania”, disse Kim ao chefe da defesa russo em visita.
O líder da Coreia do Norte garantiu apoio inabalável à guerra da Rússia na Ucrânia e concordou em reforçar os laços militares com Moscovo, durante uma reunião com o ministro da Defesa russo, informou a mídia estatal.
Kim Jong Un disse que a Ucrânia uso de armas de longo alcance é o resultado da intervenção militar direta dos Estados Unidos, e a Rússia tem o direito de lutar em legítima defesa, informou no sábado a Agência Central de Notícias da Coreia (KCNA).
O presidente cessante dos EUA, Joe Biden, permitiu este mês que a Ucrânia usasse recursos de longo alcance fornecidos pelos EUA Sistemas de mísseis táticos do exército (ATACMS) dentro do território russo.
Kim prometeu que o seu país “apoiará invariavelmente a política da Federação Russa para defender a sua soberania e integridade territorial contra os movimentos imperialistas pela hegemonia” ao receber o ministro da Defesa russo, Andrei Belousov, em Pyongyang, na sexta-feira, informou a KCNA.
Rússia e Coreia do Norte aprofundaram os seus laços militares, com Pyongyang enviando milhares de soldados participar no esforço de guerra de Moscovo.
Kim e Belousov concordaram em fortalecer ainda mais a parceria estratégica entre seus países.
A Coreia do Norte apoiou totalmente a invasão da Ucrânia pela Rússia, chamando-a de uma resposta defensiva ao avanço “imprudente” da OTAN para leste e às medidas lideradas pelos EUA para acabar com a posição da Rússia como um Estado poderoso.
Kim criticou a decisão dos EUA de deixe a Ucrânia atacar alvos dentro da Rússia como uma intervenção direta no conflito, chamando-as de “medidas anti-Rússia” de Washington que são “atos irresponsáveis de fomentar conflitos prolongados e ameaçar toda a humanidade”.
Recente Ataques russos na Ucrâniaacrescentou Kim, são “uma medida oportuna e eficaz” para demonstrar a determinação da Rússia.
De acordo com a NATO, os EUA, a Ucrânia e a Avaliações sul-coreanasa Coreia do Norte enviou mais de 10.000 soldados para a Rússia e alguns deles já começaram a travar combates nas linhas da frente. Eles também dizem que a Coreia do Norte também enviou sistemas de artilharia, mísseis e outras armas convencionais para reabastecer o esgotado inventário de armas da Rússia.
Nem a Coreia do Norte nem a Rússia confirmaram formalmente os movimentos das tropas norte-coreanas e negaram veementemente relatos de carregamentos de armas.
A Coreia do Sul, os EUA e os seus parceiros estão preocupados que a Rússia possa dar em troca à Coreia do Norte tecnologia de armamento avançada, incluindo ajuda para construir mísseis nucleares mais poderosos.
Na semana passada, o conselheiro de segurança nacional sul-coreano, Shin Won-sik, disse à TV local SBS que a Rússia forneceu sistemas de mísseis de defesa aérea à Coreia do Norte. Ele disse que Moscou também parece ter fornecido assistência econômica a Pyongyang e a várias tecnologias militares, incluindo aquelas necessárias para os esforços do Norte para construir um sistema de vigilância confiável baseado no espaço.
Em junho, Kim e Putin assinou um tratado exigindo que ambos os países forneçam assistência militar imediata se algum deles for atacado. É considerado o maior acordo de defesa entre os dois países desde o fim da Guerra Fria.
