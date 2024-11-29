Amazon Black Friday Deals: 55+ Discounts Worth Shopping From Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and More

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale might have come and gone, but don’t worry if you missed out — there are plenty of equally amazing discounts to be found during the Black Friday sales. Kick off your holiday shopping by snagging laptops, kitchen appliances or a new vacuum cleaner and so much more. Whether you’re a Prime member or not, you can browse our carefully curated list of deals, which include many of our favorite products from across the year.

The expert deal sleuths at CNET have rounded up some of the best deals Amazon has right now. Whether you’re looking to get your gifts ahead of the holiday season or save big on something you’ve had your eye on all year, there’s a good chance it will be discounted.

In the meantime, we’ve also packed this guide with other helpful details about what you can expect during this year’s sale. To ensure you get the best offers at any given time, we’ll continue to update this page throughout Black Friday and all of Cyber Week. So be sure to check back often for the latest and greatest deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals overall

Blink/CNET This three-pack of Outdoor 4 security cameras can help keep your home secure by surveilling outside areas with a network of weather-resistant cameras. The Outdoor 4 is on our list of best home security cameras for its strong battery life using AA lithium batteries. 70mai/CNET

Adding a dashcam to a vehicle is a good way to make sure you’ve got backup in case of any incidents that may happen to or around your car, and 70mai makes decent models. The A810 comes with 4K video capture, and you get front and back cameras. You also have the option to have parking monitoring if you choose to add a hardwire kit to the mix.