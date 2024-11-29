NOSSAS REDES

Amazon Black Friday Deals: 55+ Discounts Worth Shopping From Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and More

57 minutos atrás

The CNET log with the text "Black Friday Best Amazon Deals" against an abstract orange, yellow and purple background.

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale might have come and gone, but don’t worry if you missed out — there are plenty of equally amazing discounts to be found during the Black Friday sales. Kick off your holiday shopping by snagging laptops, kitchen appliances or a new vacuum cleaner and so much more. Whether you’re a Prime member or not, you can browse our carefully curated list of deals, which include many of our favorite products from across the year.

The expert deal sleuths at CNET have rounded up some of the best deals Amazon has right now. Whether you’re looking to get your gifts ahead of the holiday season or save big on something you’ve had your eye on all year, there’s a good chance it will be discounted.

In the meantime, we’ve also packed this guide with other helpful details about what you can expect during this year’s sale. To ensure you get the best offers at any given time, we’ll continue to update this page throughout Black Friday and all of Cyber Week. So be sure to check back often for the latest and greatest deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals overall

Blink/CNET

This three-pack of Outdoor 4 security cameras can help keep your home secure by surveilling outside areas with a network of weather-resistant cameras. The Outdoor 4 is on our list of best home security cameras for its strong battery life using AA lithium batteries.

70mai/CNET

Adding a dashcam to a vehicle is a good way to make sure you’ve got backup in case of any incidents that may happen to or around your car, and 70mai makes decent models. The A810 comes with 4K video capture, and you get front and back cameras. You also have the option to have parking monitoring if you choose to add a hardwire kit to the mix.

Apple/CNET

The latest model in Apple’s lightweight lineup, CNET named the M3 MacBook Air the overall best laptop of 2024. This model has a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, an 18-hour battery life and 8GB of RAM. It’s also designed to work with Apple Intelligence. The basic 256GB configuration is currently sold out, but you can upgrade to the 512GB model for $1,049.

Fitbit/CNET

Combining a sleek design and tons of advanced features, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the all-around best fitness tracker of 2024. It has more than 40 preset exercise modes, and it monitors your heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep patterns, stress levels and more. It even has a built-in ECG function and is compatible with Google Wallet and other helpful Android apps. This deal comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium.

Amazon/CNET

The new Amazon Fire HJD 10 is 46% off, making it a bargain at only $75. While the 3GB of RAM is the highest, the 10.1-inch full HD display makes watching TVs and movies a breeze. The processor is also 25% faster than its predecessor.

Amazon/CNET

Turn any display into a smart TV with the fastest streaming device of 2024. It features HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for an immersive watch experience, and right now you can grab it on sale at an all-time low price.

Microsoft/CNET

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 has a spot on our list of the best laptops of 2024, thanks to its lightweight design and powerful hardware. Our review of this Microsoft laptop called it “exceptionally well made and long-running.” This laptop is part of a new era of computing, because it runs on Qualcomm’s Arm-based Snapdragon X processor, and has a heavy focus on AI with Microsoft’s Copilot push.

Apple/CNET

Apple’s MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip is also discounted in its 15-inch avatar. This is the configuration with 16GB memory and 256GB storage, so you’re getting quite a bang for your buck, especially because of the bigger size. Our review called it an extremely capable laptop for pro photographers, so if you’re a creative, this is one of the best MacBooks to get right now.

Lenovo / CNET

This Lenovo laptop is as cheap as they come. At only $150, it’s a great budget laptop that will do all the basics. It’s got a 15.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, a 720p camera, an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and a battery life of up to 10 hours, making it hard to find better value at this price.

Apple/CNET

If you want to get the cheapest iPad, the 10th-gen iPad is a good pick, especially at this price. It’s the latest version of Apple’s base iPad and it’s our overall favorite tablet of 2024. The tablet is powered by an A14 Bionic chip, and gets an 10.9-inch display, USB-C charging, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. 

Breville/CNET

With more than 10 cooking presets, you may never reach for another appliance again. This smart oven can do almost anything, from roasting to reheating, and it’s got settings for specific foods like bagels and cookies. This oven also can fit up to four trays of food, perfect for family meals.

Chefman/CNET

With the colder months now upon us, you might want to move your pizza-making operation indoors. Make personal 12-inch pizzas in minutes with this new indoor pizza oven. It comes with five presets, such as New York pizza, pan pizza and more, so you can make yours exactly how you like it. This model comes with a pizza peel included.

Roborock/CNET

Thanks to their intelligent navigation and impressive cleaning capabilities, Roborock vacuums were named some of the best midrange robot vacuums of 2024 by our expert reviewers. This Q7 model has 4,200 Pa of suction power and 3D obstacle avoidance. And it’s equipped with vibrating mop pads for a truly spotless floor.

  • NuWave Infinity commercial blender: $187 (save $63). From smoothies to soups, sauces and more, this budget-friendly high-end blender will make your meal prep worries a thing of the past.
  • Chefman 4-quart air fryer: $60 (save $40). This compact digital air fryer is perfect for easy weeknight dinners.
  • Ekrin Athletics Kestrel massage gun: $228 (save $122). A top-rated massage gun with six speed settings, a 13mm amplitude and an 8-hour battery life.
  • Tineco Pure One S11: $200 (save $100). With 130 watts of suction power, four-stage HEPA filtration and a weight of just 6.1 pounds, this lightweight Tineco is the overall best cordless vacuum of 2024. Claim the on-page coupon to get the discount.
  • Ring battery doorbell: $60 (save $40). If you want to upgrade to a video doorbell, the Ring battery doorbell (2024 version) is one of the cheapest ways to do it.
  • Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum: $550 (save $200). Although it’s a newer model, the Dyson V15 Detect is still lightweight yet powerful. It can intelligently adapt power based on debris and floor type. 
  • Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $60 (save $30). This compact Keurig brewer can get you your morning pick-me-up in just seconds. It can brew 8-, 10- and 12-ounce cups, and the 42-ounce reservoir lets you brew up to four cups before needing to be refilled.
  • Bedsure heated throw blanket: $50 (save $10). This 50-by-60-inch electric throw is a must-have for the cold winter nights ahead.
  • Jackery Explorer 1000 v2: $399 (save $400). With a 1,500-watt capacity, three AC outputs, two USB-C and compatibility with solar panels, this portable power station will work with AC units, fridges and electric kettles. Claim the on-page coupon to get the full discount; it’s at its lowest price in three months.
  • Anker 521 portable power station: $160 (save $60). Anker’s portable power station comes with two AC outlets, a 60-watt USB-C PD output and two USB-A ports to keep you running for hours. It’s at the lowest price in two months.
  • Inoviva slushy machine: $290 (save $50). Make slushy drinks at home with this easy-to-use slushy churner that can give you a refreshing drink in 15 minutes. Claim the on-page coupon to get the full discount.
  • Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner: $81 (save $43). Grab this viral carpet cleaner at its lowest price since 2019.
  • Breville Barista Express: $550 (save $200). The best espresso machine at an amazingly low price.

When is Amazon’s Black Friday sale?

Amazon’s official Black Friday sale started at on Nov. 21. It’s set to run until Cyber Monday on Dec. 2, though it’s possible some of these offers will remain available in the days following Cyber Monday as “Cyber Week” deals.

What kind of Black Friday deals are available on Amazon? 

The online retailer is offering big savings across a number of categories, including tech, home goods, fashion, fitness equipment, toys and much more. There are plenty of deals on gadgets and electronics, including some record-low prices on Amazon’s own devices like Echo speakers and Fire tablets.

Do I need a Prime Membership to shop at Amazon’s Black Friday sale?

No, a Prime membership is not required to shop at Amazon’s Black Friday sale. However, there are some deals and discounts that are exclusively available to those who do have a Prime subscription. A standard Prime membership is $15 per month or $139 for the year, but there is a 30-day free trial for new subscribers, which is a good way to score some extra savings. Just be sure to cancel your membership before you’re charged.



What is the difference between Black Friday and Prime Day?

Both sale events have superb offers on tons of products across the board. Prime Day has more of a focus on Amazon products, such as Amazon TVs and smart home devices. Even though all products are on sale, there’s a heavy emphasis on Amazon products as well as the Prime membership. Members are eligible for a lot more discounts than non-members. As for Black Friday, virtually all product types from all brands are seeing huge discounts. There’s also less of a focus on Prime members. There are still member-exclusive offers, but not as many as on Prime Day.

Mega-Sena acumula e prêmio vai a R$ 67 milhões

2 minutos atrás

28 de novembro de 2024

Mega-Sena acumula e prêmio vai a R$ 67 milhões

Agência Brasil

Ninguém acertou as seis dezenas do concurso 2.801 da Mega-Sena, sorteado nesta quinta-feira (28), no Espaço da Sorte, em São Paulo. Com isso, o prêmio acumulou e vai para R$ 67 milhões no próximo sorteio, no sábado (30).

Os números sorteados foram 25 – 27 – 33 – 46 – 48 – 56.

A quina teve 112 apostas vencedoras que vão receber, cada uma, R$ 30.340,43. Os 6.393 acertadores da quadra terão o prêmio individual de R$ 759,34. 

As apostas podem ser feitas até as 19h (horário de Brasília), em qualquer lotérica do país ou pela internet, no site da Caixa Econômica Federal. Para fazer a aposta pela internet, é necessário fazer um cadastro, ter mais de 18 anos e preencher o número do cartão de crédito.

A aposta simples, com seis dezenas, custa R$ 5.




Netanyahu está imune ao mandado de prisão do TPI, como afirma a França? | Notícias do conflito Israel-Palestina

23 minutos atrás

28 de novembro de 2024

Netanyahu está imune ao mandado de prisão do TPI, como afirma a França? | Notícias do conflito Israel-Palestina

Em 21 de novembro, o Tribunal Penal Internacional (TPI) emitiu mandados de prisão para o primeiro-ministro israelita, Benjamin Netanyahu, e o seu antigo ministro da Defesa, Yoav Gallant, sobre o que diz poder constituir a sua responsabilidade legal por crimes de guerra e crimes contra a humanidade perpetrados durante a guerra de Israel guerra em Gaza.

Uma enxurrada de anúncios oficiais seguiram-se os líderes europeus afirmando que manteriam a decisão e cumpririam as suas obrigações de prender o líder israelita caso ele pisasse nos seus territórios. Uma exceção notável é a Hungria, cujo líder, Viktor Orban, prometeu não prender Netanyahu e, em vez disso, estendeu um caloroso convite para uma visita.

Agora, a França também contrariou a tendência geral.

Depois de inicialmente afirmar que iria aderir aos estatutos do TPI, Paris sugeriu desde então que Netanyahu goza de imunidade relativamente aos mandados de detenção, uma vez que Israel “não é parte no TPI”.

“Essas imunidades se aplicam a Primeiro Ministro Netanyahu e outros ministros em questão e devem ser levados em consideração caso o TPI nos peça para prendê-los e entregá-los”, dizia uma declaração do Ministério francês da Europa e dos Negócios Estrangeiros.

Mas será que a posição da França se sustenta legalmente? Aqui está o que você precisa saber sobre os mandados de prisão do TPI:

Estará Netanyahu imune aos mandados de detenção do TPI, como afirma a França?

Não.

O artigo 27.º do Estatuto de Roma, que criou o tribunal, afirma que as suas decisões “aplicam-se igualmente a todas as pessoas, sem qualquer distinção baseada na capacidade oficial” e “em nenhum caso isentam uma pessoa de responsabilidade criminal”.

A França tem o dever de cooperar com o tribunal ao abrigo do estatuto de Roma do TPI, e “esse dever de cooperação estende-se à execução dos mandados de detenção”, disse Yasmine Ahmed, diretora britânica da Human Rights Watch, à Al Jazeera.

Então, porque é que a França defende a imunidade de Netanyahu?

O argumento francês parece centrar-se no artigo 98.º do Estatuto de Roma, que afirma que um país não pode “agir de forma inconsistente com as suas obrigações ao abrigo do direito internacional no que diz respeito à… imunidade diplomática de uma pessoa… de um terceiro Estado”.

Cerca de 124 países ratificaram o Estatuto de Roma, mas Israel não é signatário.

William Schabas, professor de direito internacional na Universidade de Middlesex, disse à Al Jazeera que a posição da França poderia ter sido outrora um “argumento plausível”, mas o tribunal já esclareceu a ambiguidade criada pelo artigo 98 relativamente a não-membros do TPI num recurso de 2019. Decisão da Câmara.

Esse caso dizia respeito ao mandado de detenção pendente contra o ex-presidente do Sudão, Omar al-Bashir. Tal como Israel, o Sudão não é parte no Estatuto de Roma. O tribunal concluiu, no entanto, que não existe imunidade de chefe de Estado ao abrigo do direito internacional consuetudinário – de terceiros ou não.

Isso significa que a França tem a obrigação legal de seguir o que o TPI decidiu em relação ao primeiro-ministro israelita “mesmo que não concorde com isso”, disse Schabas.

Advertiu que a França, ao sugerir que pode não apoiar a decisão do TPI, está a sugerir “que um Estado pode desafiar as decisões do tribunal” e sinaliza um desenvolvimento “preocupante” para os membros do tribunal penal internacional.

(Al Jazeera)

Se a França considera Netanyahu imune, o que pensa de Putin?

Em Março de 2023, o TPI emitiu um mandado de prisão contra o presidente russo, Vladimir Putin, por alegados crimes de guerra na Ucrânia.

O governo francês saudou a medida, com o Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros a emitir uma declaração dizendo que “ninguém… independentemente do seu estatuto, deve escapar à justiça”.

O TPI também decidiu que Mongólia violou as suas obrigações como membro do tribunal por não ter detido o presidente russo durante uma visita oficial em agosto deste ano.

Após a decisão, o ministério francês declarou numa coletiva de imprensa que “cada Estado parte no Estatuto de Roma tem a obrigação de cooperar com o TPI e executar os mandados de prisão que emite, de acordo com as disposições relevantes do Estatuto de Roma”.

Schabas disse que o contraste na forma como a França respondeu aos mandados de prisão de Putin e Netanyahu revelou “duplos pesos e duas medidas”.

Ele observou que isso demonstra que o argumento francês não se baseia num “princípio jurídico”, mas sim em quem Paris considera um amigo e quem considera como um inimigo.

A “interpretação seletiva” da Estátua de Roma pela França abre um precedente preocupante, disse Ahmed à Al Jazeera.

“Isso prejudica o próprio propósito do TPI… que era garantir que não houvesse impunidade e que houvesse responsabilização pelos crimes mais graves”, disse ela.

Putin na Mongólia
O presidente russo, Vladimir Putin, no tapete vermelho à esquerda, caminha ao lado do ministro das Relações Exteriores da Mongólia, Batmunkh Battsetseg, ao chegar ao aeroporto internacional de Ulaanbaatar, Chinggis Khaan, 2 de setembro de 2024 (Natalia Gubernatorova/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)

Então, isso significa que Netanyahu pode viajar para a França?

É improvável que Netanyahu visite o país porque ainda não está claro se ele seria preso.

Schabas disse que, apesar da incerteza que o governo francês criou com a sua última declaração, a decisão sobre a implementação do mandado de prisão cabe, em última análise, aos tribunais franceses.

Ele observou que enquanto Netanyahu continuar a ser chefe de Estado, qualquer viagem a França seria uma visita oficial, e é muito pouco provável que o governo o convide, dado que os tribunais ainda poderão decidir que o seu mandado de prisão é válido.



Macron da França recebe Tinubu da Nigéria para negociações em Paris – DW – 29/11/2024

25 minutos atrás

28 de novembro de 2024

Macron da França recebe Tinubu da Nigéria para negociações em Paris – DW – 29/11/2024

Presidente da Nigéria, Bola Tinubu chegou em França na quinta-feira para uma visita de Estado de dois dias, com ambas as partes procurando aprofundar os seus laços económicos e diplomáticos.

É a primeira visita oficial de Estado a Paris de um líder nigeriano em mais de duas décadas.

Presidente francês Emmanuel Macron deu as boas-vindas ao seu homólogo com uma calorosa saudação em inglês pidgin nigeriano, sublinhando a ligação cultural entre os dois líderes.

“É uma grande honra para a França”, escreveu ele nas redes sociais, “receber-vos para esta visita de estado”.

Ambos os líderes participaram na reunião do Conselho Empresarial Nigéria-França no Palácio do Eliseu na quinta-feira.

Nigéria e França procuram reforçar laços

A visita de Tinubu é “uma oportunidade para aprofundar a relação já dinâmica entre a França e a Nigéria”, afirmou o gabinete de Macron.

Nigéria foi o principal parceiro comercial da França na África Subsariana em 2023, com um comércio bilateral avaliado em mais de 5 mil milhões de dólares (4,73 mil milhões de euros), segundo a autoridade aduaneira francesa. O comércio é actualmente impulsionado em grande parte pelas exportações de petróleo bruto e outras matérias-primas da Nigéria.

Apesar da sua significativa riqueza petrolífera, o país da África Ocidental enfrentou uma série de desafios económicosincluindo o aumento dos preços dos alimentos e de outros produtos básicos. Também encontrou crescente insegurança e corrupção.

Mais de metade da população do país, cerca de 129 milhões de nigerianos, vive abaixo do limiar da pobreza.

O presidente da França, Emmanuel Macron (R) e a primeira-dama Brigitte Macron (L), dão as boas-vindas aos seus homólogos nigerianos, Bola Tinubu (2ºR) e Oluremi Tinubu (2ºL), antes de seu encontro no palácio presidencial do Eliseu, em Paris, em 28 de novembro de 2024
É a primeira visita oficial de Estado a Paris de um líder nigeriano em mais de duas décadas Image: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP

O que a Nigéria quer da França?

Para Tinubu, a visita a França representa uma oportunidade de explorar investimento económico.

“A Nigéria está aberta aos negócios”, disse ele após a sua reunião com Macron, acrescentando que deveria ser considerada “um país e parceiro sério”.

Tinubu pediu aumento dos investimentos estrangeiros em setores-chave da economia da nação africana.

A Nigéria procurava construir laços em “agricultura, segurança, educação, saúde, envolvimento dos jovens, inovação e transição energética”, afirmou o gabinete de Tinubu num comunicado. Ele e Macron também abordarão “valores partilhados relativos a finanças, minerais sólidos, comércio e investimento, e comunicação”, acrescentou.

Ele também sublinhou a importância do sector privado, dizendo: “É nossa responsabilidade montar um programa de segurança alimentar para que o sector privado venha investir no país”, de acordo com o canal de notícias nigeriano Arise News.

Macron, por sua vez, disse que a França “continuará a investir” na Nigéria.

Debate de rua: Viver com medo de raptos na Nigéria

Para ver este vídeo, ative o JavaScript e considere atualizar para um navegador que suporta vídeo HTML5

França pretende superar reveses em África

A visita de Tinubu ocorre num momento em que a França procura reforçar as suas relações com os países africanos num contexto de crescente competição geopolítica no continente, com a crescente influência da China e da Rússia.

Desde que chegou ao poder em 2017, Macron tem procurado uma “renovação” entre França e África.

Mas Paris sofreu uma série de reveses nos últimos anos após golpes militares nas suas ex-colónias NígerMali e Burkina Faso. Os novos governantes militares nesses países romperam relações com o ex-governante colonial e estreitaram laços com a Rússia.

Na quinta-feira, o Chade também anunciou que estava encerrando um acordo de cooperação em defesa com a França.

Ainda assim, a França continua a desfrutar de uma influência significativa em muitos países africanos devido às ligações históricas e culturais.

Paris também procura reforçar as suas parcerias com a África de língua inglesa, visando relações estreitas com países como o Quénia e a Zâmbia.

Este artigo foi escrito em parte com material da agência de notícias AFP.

Editado por: Alex Berry



