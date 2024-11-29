MUNDO
Amazon Black Friday Deals: 55+ Discounts Worth Shopping From Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and More
Amazon’s big Prime Day sale might have come and gone, but don’t worry if you missed out — there are plenty of equally amazing discounts to be found during the Black Friday sales. Kick off your holiday shopping by snagging laptops, kitchen appliances or a new vacuum cleaner and so much more. Whether you’re a Prime member or not, you can browse our carefully curated list of deals, which include many of our favorite products from across the year.
The expert deal sleuths at CNET have rounded up some of the best deals Amazon has right now. Whether you’re looking to get your gifts ahead of the holiday season or save big on something you’ve had your eye on all year, there’s a good chance it will be discounted.
In the meantime, we’ve also packed this guide with other helpful details about what you can expect during this year’s sale. To ensure you get the best offers at any given time, we’ll continue to update this page throughout Black Friday and all of Cyber Week. So be sure to check back often for the latest and greatest deals.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals overall
This three-pack of Outdoor 4 security cameras can help keep your home secure by surveilling outside areas with a network of weather-resistant cameras. The Outdoor 4 is on our list of best home security cameras for its strong battery life using AA lithium batteries.
Adding a dashcam to a vehicle is a good way to make sure you’ve got backup in case of any incidents that may happen to or around your car, and 70mai makes decent models. The A810 comes with 4K video capture, and you get front and back cameras. You also have the option to have parking monitoring if you choose to add a hardwire kit to the mix.
The latest model in Apple’s lightweight lineup, CNET named the M3 MacBook Air the overall best laptop of 2024. This model has a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, an 18-hour battery life and 8GB of RAM. It’s also designed to work with Apple Intelligence. The basic 256GB configuration is currently sold out, but you can upgrade to the 512GB model for $1,049.
Combining a sleek design and tons of advanced features, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the all-around best fitness tracker of 2024. It has more than 40 preset exercise modes, and it monitors your heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep patterns, stress levels and more. It even has a built-in ECG function and is compatible with Google Wallet and other helpful Android apps. This deal comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium.
The new Amazon Fire HJD 10 is 46% off, making it a bargain at only $75. While the 3GB of RAM is the highest, the 10.1-inch full HD display makes watching TVs and movies a breeze. The processor is also 25% faster than its predecessor.
Turn any display into a smart TV with the fastest streaming device of 2024. It features HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for an immersive watch experience, and right now you can grab it on sale at an all-time low price.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 has a spot on our list of the best laptops of 2024, thanks to its lightweight design and powerful hardware. Our review of this Microsoft laptop called it “exceptionally well made and long-running.” This laptop is part of a new era of computing, because it runs on Qualcomm’s Arm-based Snapdragon X processor, and has a heavy focus on AI with Microsoft’s Copilot push.
Apple’s MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip is also discounted in its 15-inch avatar. This is the configuration with 16GB memory and 256GB storage, so you’re getting quite a bang for your buck, especially because of the bigger size. Our review called it an extremely capable laptop for pro photographers, so if you’re a creative, this is one of the best MacBooks to get right now.
This Lenovo laptop is as cheap as they come. At only $150, it’s a great budget laptop that will do all the basics. It’s got a 15.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, a 720p camera, an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and a battery life of up to 10 hours, making it hard to find better value at this price.
If you want to get the cheapest iPad, the 10th-gen iPad is a good pick, especially at this price. It’s the latest version of Apple’s base iPad and it’s our overall favorite tablet of 2024. The tablet is powered by an A14 Bionic chip, and gets an 10.9-inch display, USB-C charging, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage.
With more than 10 cooking presets, you may never reach for another appliance again. This smart oven can do almost anything, from roasting to reheating, and it’s got settings for specific foods like bagels and cookies. This oven also can fit up to four trays of food, perfect for family meals.
With the colder months now upon us, you might want to move your pizza-making operation indoors. Make personal 12-inch pizzas in minutes with this new indoor pizza oven. It comes with five presets, such as New York pizza, pan pizza and more, so you can make yours exactly how you like it. This model comes with a pizza peel included.
Thanks to their intelligent navigation and impressive cleaning capabilities, Roborock vacuums were named some of the best midrange robot vacuums of 2024 by our expert reviewers. This Q7 model has 4,200 Pa of suction power and 3D obstacle avoidance. And it’s equipped with vibrating mop pads for a truly spotless floor.
- NuWave Infinity commercial blender: $187 (save $63). From smoothies to soups, sauces and more, this budget-friendly high-end blender will make your meal prep worries a thing of the past.
- Chefman 4-quart air fryer: $60 (save $40). This compact digital air fryer is perfect for easy weeknight dinners.
- Ekrin Athletics Kestrel massage gun: $228 (save $122). A top-rated massage gun with six speed settings, a 13mm amplitude and an 8-hour battery life.
- Tineco Pure One S11: $200 (save $100). With 130 watts of suction power, four-stage HEPA filtration and a weight of just 6.1 pounds, this lightweight Tineco is the overall best cordless vacuum of 2024. Claim the on-page coupon to get the discount.
- Ring battery doorbell: $60 (save $40). If you want to upgrade to a video doorbell, the Ring battery doorbell (2024 version) is one of the cheapest ways to do it.
- Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum: $550 (save $200). Although it’s a newer model, the Dyson V15 Detect is still lightweight yet powerful. It can intelligently adapt power based on debris and floor type.
- Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $60 (save $30). This compact Keurig brewer can get you your morning pick-me-up in just seconds. It can brew 8-, 10- and 12-ounce cups, and the 42-ounce reservoir lets you brew up to four cups before needing to be refilled.
- Bedsure heated throw blanket: $50 (save $10). This 50-by-60-inch electric throw is a must-have for the cold winter nights ahead.
- Jackery Explorer 1000 v2: $399 (save $400). With a 1,500-watt capacity, three AC outputs, two USB-C and compatibility with solar panels, this portable power station will work with AC units, fridges and electric kettles. Claim the on-page coupon to get the full discount; it’s at its lowest price in three months.
- Anker 521 portable power station: $160 (save $60). Anker’s portable power station comes with two AC outlets, a 60-watt USB-C PD output and two USB-A ports to keep you running for hours. It’s at the lowest price in two months.
- Inoviva slushy machine: $290 (save $50). Make slushy drinks at home with this easy-to-use slushy churner that can give you a refreshing drink in 15 minutes. Claim the on-page coupon to get the full discount.
- Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner: $81 (save $43). Grab this viral carpet cleaner at its lowest price since 2019.
- Breville Barista Express: $550 (save $200). The best espresso machine at an amazingly low price.
When is Amazon’s Black Friday sale?
Amazon’s official Black Friday sale started at on Nov. 21. It’s set to run until Cyber Monday on Dec. 2, though it’s possible some of these offers will remain available in the days following Cyber Monday as “Cyber Week” deals.
What kind of Black Friday deals are available on Amazon?
The online retailer is offering big savings across a number of categories, including tech, home goods, fashion, fitness equipment, toys and much more. There are plenty of deals on gadgets and electronics, including some record-low prices on Amazon’s own devices like Echo speakers and Fire tablets.
Do I need a Prime Membership to shop at Amazon’s Black Friday sale?
No, a Prime membership is not required to shop at Amazon’s Black Friday sale. However, there are some deals and discounts that are exclusively available to those who do have a Prime subscription. A standard Prime membership is $15 per month or $139 for the year, but there is a 30-day free trial for new subscribers, which is a good way to score some extra savings. Just be sure to cancel your membership before you’re charged.
What is the difference between Black Friday and Prime Day?
Both sale events have superb offers on tons of products across the board. Prime Day has more of a focus on Amazon products, such as Amazon TVs and smart home devices. Even though all products are on sale, there’s a heavy emphasis on Amazon products as well as the Prime membership. Members are eligible for a lot more discounts than non-members. As for Black Friday, virtually all product types from all brands are seeing huge discounts. There’s also less of a focus on Prime members. There are still member-exclusive offers, but not as many as on Prime Day.
