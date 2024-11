Angélica: Artista toma porrada mesmo sem falar nada – 09/11/2024 – Mônica Bergamo

Jackie Chan is returning for the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends, and this means an explanation regarding a weird 2010 The Karate Kid detail is a must. The famed martial arts star played a wise king fu teacher, Mr. Han, with Jaden Smith playing his underdog student, Dre. The formula of the 2010 movie was nearly identical to that of the original 1984 The Karate Kid, though with a different setting and characters. It was initially acknowledged as a remake, but the way audiences originally understood the Karate Kid universe is now being changed.









Karate Kid: Legends features a new titular karate kid, Li Fong (Ben Wang), who will be taught by the joint efforts of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). This is an exciting concept since fans have long been hoping to see these two characters brought together. It had been hoped that Chan would join up with the cast of Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff series, Cobra Kai, but the showrunners noted that this would be impossible since the characters of 2010's The Karate Kid exist in a separate universe. Karate Kid: Legends has proved them wrong, but the movie will still have some explaining to do.





Chan’s character in the 2010 The Karate Kid, Mr. Han, was constructed to be a rebooted version of Mr. Miyagi. Smith’s Dre was the new Daniel LaRusso, and their time together practicing through practical means like waxing a car or hanging up a jacket was also meant to mimic the original 1984 story. This is pretty standard for a remake, but now that Karate Kid: Legends has placed Chan’s movie in the same universe as Macchio’s, it’s far stranger that these characters would all share so much in common. How could identical stories happen to different characters in different times and places?

Somehow, the strangeness of these two stories will have to be addressed in Karate Kid: Legends. The film must justify how Mr. Han and Mr. Miyagi would be so similar and how their experiences with young students (Dre and Daniel, respectively) perfectly mirror one another. The Karate Kid: Legends trailer that debuted at the New York Comic Con (not yet released to the public) sees Mr. Han admit to Daniel that he had known Mr. Miyagi, so this is likely to be a key aspect of the explanation. Still, completely shifting how audiences perceived 2010’s’ The Karate Kid’ will be no easy task.

Karate Kid: Legends Combining Daniel & Mr. Han Completely Changes The 2010 Remake

The 2010 The Karate Kid movie was a remake through and through. There didn’t need to be any explanation for why Dre and Daniel’s stories were so similar or why Mr. Han and Mr. Miyagi shared similar training methods (and had similar tragic pasts). However, by bringing Mr. Han and Daniel together, the 2010 movie’s status has changed. It’s no longer a remake but a separate installment in the franchise (like the Karate Kid sequels, Cobra Kai, and Karate Kid: Legends itself).

While this shift is a tad uncomfortable, the Karate Kid franchise has never been dedicated to believability.

While this shift is a tad uncomfortable, the Karate Kid franchise has never been dedicated to believability. The idea that Daniel became a karate champion in a matter of months is outrageous, but audiences buy it for a heartwarming underdog story. Cobra Kai is even more outrageous. Still, this doesn’t mean that Karate Kid: Legends doesn’t need to bother explaining its own existence. Overall, if the movie even just makes a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment that these two stories existing in the same universe are silly, audiences can shift their perspectives a little easier.