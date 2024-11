Best Krig C Build in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Season 1 for Black Ops 6 has officially debuted, bringing the first wave of content drops for Multiplayer and the highly anticipated integration with Warzone. For this pivotal season, players can test their luck on the Area 99 Resurgence map in Warzone, dive into a roster of 6v6 maps like Hideout, and participate in action-packed game modes such as Ransack. The Season 1 Battle Pass has also launched, featuring two new weapons, one of which is the heavy-hitting Krig C Assault Rifle.









The Krig C is the first additional weapon to join the Assault Rifle category for Black Ops 6, becoming available at the launch of Season 1. This weapon boasts an exceptional fire rate, along with a decent level of mobility and handling, making it a great contender for Multiplayer, especially. Though the weapon does have a significant amount of horizontal recoil, it can be managed with the best attachments and loadout.

How To Unlock The Krig C

Serving as one of its free rewards, players can unlock the Krig C Assault Rifle by leveling up through the Season 1 Battle Pass. The Krig C Assault Rifle is an HVT Reward on Page 6, so players will need to first unlock all rewards on the previous Pages with Battle Pass Tokens.





Next, players can then claim every other reward on Page 6, before finally spending one final Battle Pass Token to acquire the Krig C. For players who do not wish to manually claim each reward with their Battle Pass Tokens, be sure to enable the Auto Claim function within the Token Bank.

Following the end of Season 1, the Krig C will be made available as an Armory Unlock reward for those who have not already unlocked it.

Best Krig C Loadout In Black Ops 6





The build below for the Krig C is a great pick for Core Multiplayer. While players may instinctively aim to boost bullet velocity and damage range for the Krig C, it has an effective damage range of about 50 meters, which is more than enough for Multiplayer. Therefore, players can instead focus on enhancing handling and recoil control.

This build does just that, improving attributes like general movement speed, handling, and horizontal recoil control, which helps players stay on target. It also boosts aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speed, allowing players to stay mobile. With the weapon’s fast fire rate, players also have the flexibility to drop attachments like Rapid Fire for a good optic instead.

Merlin Mini (Optic)

Ranger Foregrip (Underbarrel)

Extended Mag I (Magazine)

Commando Grip (Rear Grip)

Balanced Stock (Stock)

Best Perks & Wildcard





A solid Perk Package and Wildcard will make or break a good loadout, and the Krig C is no different. Since only five attachments are enough for Multiplayer, players can take advantage of Perk Greed for an extra Perk, for which the below choices are the most suitable. Benefits of this setup include enhanced mobility while reloading, along with improved weapon swap speeds, reducing the hindrance of a poorly timed reload.

Other Perks will enhance the player’s tactical sprint duration, boost mobility and health regeneration after every kill, and provide the means to resupply lost ammunition. All in all, if players want to stay aggressive and mobile in Multiplayer, these Perks are the ones they should use:

Gung-ho (Perk 1)

Fast Hands (Perk 2)

Double Time (Perk 3) Enforcer (Specialty)

Perk Greed (Wildcard)

Scavenger (Perk Greed)





Secondary Recommendations

When it comes to a solid Secondary weapon, players need to look no further than the Handgun category. While pretty much all Handguns are viable, the biggest competitor has to be the Grekhova, a fully automatic Pistol boasting exceptional DPS. For those looking for a heavier-hitting option that packs a punch at range, the GS45 or the Stryder .22 will also do just nicely.

Best Krig C Loadout In Warzone





Next up is a build for Warzone. While eight attachments might be overkill for Multiplayer, they are absolutely necessary for Battle Royale. The attachments listed below do an excellent job of keeping the Krig C both mobile and fast-handling by boosting movement speed across the board, along with increasing aim-down-sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed. But that’s not all.

In addition to speed enhancements, players will receive a significant boost in damage range and bullet velocity, making it perfect for those longer-range engagements on maps like Area 99 and Urzikstan. Recoil has been reduced for better control, and the magazine size has been greatly increased, ideal for keeping sustained pressure on opponents.

Merlin Mini (Optic)

Compensator (Muzzle)

Reinforced Barrel (Barrel)

Ranger Foregrip (Underbarrel) Extended Mag II (Magazine)

Commando Grip (Rear Grip)

Balanced Stock (Stock)

5.56 Nato Overpressured (Fire Mods)

Best Perks & Wildcard





While players are not given as much customization over their Perks and Wildcard options in Warzone, they can still get a good boost from the options listed below. Some of the Perks included in the package provide reduced fall damage, reduced weapon motion for added accuracy, and the ability to heal upon eliminating players or inserting armor plates.

Other Perks also notify players when they are being targeted by enemies, a must for quickly taking cover during long-range gunfights. For the Wildcard option, Gunfighter is by far the best one to use for Warzone, as it allows players to run 8 attachments on their Primary weapon.

Dexterity (Perk 1)

Quick Fix (Perk 2)

Alertness (Perk 3)

Gunfighter (Wildcard)

Secondary Recommendations





While players will need to equip a Pistol for their loadout without the use of the Overkill Wildcard, Warzone will allow players to purchase another custom-built Primary weapon from a Buy Station, allowing players to complete their meta loadout without needing to sacrifice 8 attachments. With this being the case, players have two choices. The first is to go with a solid close-range weapon, for which the Jackal PDW, the C9, and the Saug will prove most useful.

Alternatively, to cover long-range engagements, a Sniper Rifle can be a decent choice. For this category, the best option is by far the heavy-hitting LR 7.62. However, for those looking to sacrifice damage for speed, go for the LW3A1 Frostline.