Bruno Retailleau relata o tweet de um deputado da LFI à justiça

PUBLICADO

54 minutos atrás

em

O Ministro do Interior, Bruno Retailleau, anunciou no sábado, 9 de novembro, na plataforma X, que decidiu denunciar aos tribunais uma mensagem publicada na rede social pela deputada La France insoumise (LFI) Marie Mesmeur em conexão com o grave incidentes ocorridos nos Países Baixos, à margem do jogo de futebol entre o Ajax Amsterdam e o clube israelita Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Reagindo ao tweet publicado pelo secretário nacional do Partido Comunista, Fabien Roussel, que condenou uma “ódio crescente e insuportável” contra os judeus após a violência contra apoiadores do clube israelense, o representante eleito de Ille-et-Vilaine escreveu : « Estas pessoas não foram linchadas porque eram judias, mas porque eram racistas e apoiavam o genocídio. »

“Decidi denunciar ao Procurador de Paris os comentários da deputada Marie Mesmeur, nos termos do artigo 40 do Código de Processo Penal, por se desculpar por um crime”, escreveu Bruno Retailleau, sábado à noite.

Leia também | Amsterdã: o que sabemos sobre a violência contra torcedores israelenses após partida da Liga Europa entre Ajax Amsterdam e Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Sessenta e três prisões

Adeptos do Maccabi Tel-Aviv foram violentamente atacados por grupos de indivíduos nas ruas de Amesterdão, durante a noite de quinta para sexta-feira após o jogo da Liga Europa, num contexto marcado pelo aumento de atos anti-semitas e anti-israelenses em todo o mundo , desde o início da guerra entre Israel e o Hamas em outubro de 2023.

A prefeita de Amsterdã, Femke Halsema, falou em entrevista coletiva de grupos de indivíduos visando torcedores do clube israelense, batendo e chutando-os. “É uma explosão de antissemitismo que espero nunca mais ver”disse M.meu Halsema, que disse que ela ” vergonha “ desta violência.

A polícia relatou cinco pessoas hospitalizadas brevemente e 63 prisões, e Israel organizou voos de emergência para repatriar os seus cidadãos. Quatro pessoas, incluindo dois menores, permaneciam detidas no sábado, para serem apresentadas a um juiz no início da semana, disse a promotoria.

O governo holandês e muitos líderes estrangeiros condenaram os ataques.

Todas as manifestações foram proibidas por três dias desde sexta-feira

Na noite de quarta-feira, véspera do jogo, ocorreram incidentes em alguns bairros, com adeptos do Maccabi a arrancarem uma bandeira palestiniana de uma fachada no centro da cidade e a queimarem outra bandeira na Praça Dam. Eles também proferiram slogans anti-palestinos.

Leia também | Artigo reservado para nossos assinantes Indignação internacional após a violência em Amsterdã contra apoiadores israelenses do Maccabi Tel Aviv

A capital holandesa, apelidada de “Mokum” ou “lugar seguro” em iídiche, é historicamente considerada um refúgio para a comunidade judaica, com exceção do período da Segunda Guerra Mundial, a figura de Anne Frank, que viveu escondida com ela família em Amsterdã, permanecendo um símbolo da deportação do povo judeu.

Uma noite comemorativa da Kristallnacht em Amesterdão – em memória dos pogroms levados a cabo em toda a Alemanha em 1938 pelos nazis contra os judeus – foi cancelada. Na sexta-feira, a Câmara Municipal proibiu todas as manifestações durante três dias e implementou medidas de emergência para proteger certos locais sensíveis da cidade.

Em França, apesar dos receios sobre a segurança do evento, o encontro da Liga de Futebol das Nações entre os Blues e Israel terá lugar no Stade de France, em Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), na quinta-feira, decidiu o ministro do Interior.

MUNDO

Dell G16 (7630) review: The most impressive budget gaming laptop I’ve tested in years

PUBLICADO

4 segundos atrás

em

10 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Want the greatest gaming laptop you can buy at the lowest price? Don’t blink, gaze longingly at the Dell G16 (7630).

For its current price of $949, the Dell G16 (7630) is an absolute stunner. It offers excellent performance via its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a bold picture from its 1600p, 240Hz display, and a phenomenal typing experience from its mechanical keyboard. If I wanted to jump into battle with my friends on a budget, this is the gaming laptop I’d take with me.

MUNDO

Bolsonarismo encara reveses, mas segue forte pós-eleição – 09/11/2024 – Poder

PUBLICADO

3 minutos atrás

em

10 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Ana Luiza Albuquerque

As eleições municipais deixaram um saldo positivo para o bolsonarismo, que encarou reveses e teve dificuldades de eleger prefeitos, mas ainda assim garantiu votações expressivas de norte a sul.

A vitória do norte-americano Donald Trump, aliado do ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL), também dá fôlego ao movimento, avaliam especialistas ouvidos pela Folha.

O centrão se consagrou como o grande vencedor do pleito de 2024, que teve a maior taxa de reeleição desde a redemocratização.

O sucesso do bloco, composto por partidos em geral alinhados a um conservadorismo mais tradicional, não indica, porém, que os eleitores tenham se afastado da plataforma de direita radical, como a representada por Bolsonaro.

“[A eleição municipal] É um voto muito mais da máquina, do fundo eleitoral, do que o prefeito conseguiu entregar”, afirma Daniela Costanzo, pesquisadora do Cebrap (Centro Brasileiro de Análise e Planejamento) e doutora em ciência política pela USP (Universidade de São Paulo).

“Quando essa discussão vai para o plano federal, fica muito mais radicalizada. As pessoas vão para os grandes temas da política”, completa.

Também não é suficiente olhar apenas para os candidatos vitoriosos, diz Jorge Chaloub, professor de ciência política na UFRJ (Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro). “Nas principais capitais não foi a ultradireita que ganhou, mas ela demonstrou ter voto”, diz.

Ele também ressalta que candidatos alinhados à centro-direita tradicional, como o prefeito Ricardo Nunes (MDB), precisaram fazer acenos a pautas radicalizadas para ganhar eleitores. “A necessidade de fazer esses movimentos já me coloca um pé atrás sobre achar que foi uma vitória da moderação.”

Candidatos do bolsonarismo ou identificados com pautas da direita radical alcançaram largas votações. Foi o caso de Pablo Marçal (PRTB) em São Paulo, de André Fernandes (PL) em Fortaleza, de Bruno Engler (PL) em Belo Horizonte, de Cristina Graeml (PMB) em Curitiba e de Fred Rodrigues (PL) em Goiânia.

“Para Bolsonaro é muito importante manter a base dele”, afirma Costanzo. “Só o fato de irem para o segundo turno já significa muito. O Valdemar [Costa Neto, presidente do PL] ganhou mais que o Bolsonaro, mas isso não significa que o bolsonarismo esteja fraco.”

Por outro lado, afirma Chaloub, Bolsonaro falhou como estrategista político. “São Paulo marca isso. Não soube escolher brigas, ampliar alianças. Foi uma derrota na estratégia, mas ele mostrou capacidade de influenciar o eleitor.”

A maior novidade destas eleições, que ameaça Bolsonaro como referência da direita radical, foi a onda provocada por Marçal, diz David Magalhães, coordenador do Observatório da Extrema Direita e professor de relações internacionais na PUC-SP.

O influenciador teve um crescimento vertiginoso nas eleições em São Paulo, se vendendo como o único político antissistema no pleito e desbancando Nunes, candidato oficial de Bolsonaro, entre eleitores do ex-presidente. Quando Bolsonaro finalmente tentou conter o crescimento de Marçal, seus próprios seguidores inundaram suas redes com críticas.

“Marçal mostrou uma alternativa em termos de liderança para a direita radical, e fez questão de estabelecer esse contraste colocando Bolsonaro ao lado das forças da política profissional”, afirma Magalhães.

Para Chaloub, o influenciador é um sintoma dos movimentos atrapalhados do ex-presidente, e a inelegibilidade de Bolsonaro também abre caminho para que outras figuras contestem sua liderança.

Marçal, que já afirmou concorrer à Presidência ou ao Governo de São Paulo em 2026, deve disputar novamente a partir do discurso antissistema, contra um candidato de linhagem bolsonarista, como o governador Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), projeta Magalhães.

Ele afirma que a ascensão do influenciador também pode ser explicada pela ausência de um partido de direita orgânico e ideológico, capaz de aglutinar o campo em torno de um único candidato.

“Nossa direita sempre foi fragmentada e dependeu de uma liderança carismática. Bolsonaro conseguiu aglutinar várias tendências da direita. A Faria Lima, a neopentecostal, os nostálgicos da ditadura”, diz. “Na medida em que essa liderança se afasta e surge uma outra, a direita se divide entre quem deve apoiar.”

Se o bolsonarismo deu sinais de força nas eleições municipais, agora ganha um empurrão extra com a eleição de Trump. Para Magalhães, considerando a influência dos Estados Unidos, o primeiro efeito será a normalização do discurso radical.

“Com o Senado e a Suprema Corte nas mãos, essas práticas tendem a ser ainda mais normalizadas. Acho que [a vitória] é um recado muito forte a respeito da aceitação dessas ideias”, diz. “As forças progressistas estão em recuo e, as conservadoras, em avanço. É um conservadorismo com traços autoritários, xenofóbicos, racistas.”

Ele afirma que a vitória de Trump deve aumentar o apoio da opinião pública a Bolsonaro e energizar sua base. Por outro lado, não deve ter efeitos práticos sobre uma pouco provável reversão de sua inelegibilidade, ou sobre decisões do Supremo Tribunal Federal.

Chaloub concorda que a eleição do republicano é positiva para todas as lideranças da ultradireita global, incluindo Bolsonaro. Ele afirma, porém, que Trump adota uma postura mais refratária à intervenção em outras nações e, por isso, a influência em prol do aliado também pode ser restrita.

“Por um lado tem a aplicação de valores da ultradireita. Por outro, não é um governo que vá defender uma intervenção fortíssima”, diz. “Nesse sentido, não sei se dá para esperar o tamanho da ajuda que por vezes figuras próximas ao Bolsonaro esperam.”

Ainda assim, Chaloub lembra que os recados do presidente Joe Biden de que os Estados Unidos não apoiariam uma intervenção antidemocrática foram um dos motivos que frustraram a tentativa de golpe após a derrota de Bolsonaro em 2022. Com Trump, o cenário provavelmente teria sido diferente, afirma.

“Uma intervenção para dissuadir um golpe da ultradireita me parece improvável. Não me parece que Trump se moveria contra isso.”

Diagnóstico do bolsonarismo, segundo especialistas

  1. Vitória do centrão nas eleições municipais não aponta para moderação do eleitor. Pleito tem uma perspectiva muito local, com grande influência da máquina, e teve taxa de reeleição histórica neste ano. Discussão no plano nacional é mais radicalizada

  2. Ainda que candidatos radicais da direita tenham perdido nas grandes cidades, muitos deles alcançaram votação expressiva, o que indica que o bolsonarismo segue forte

  3. Falta de traquejo e de estratégia de Bolsonaro, associadas à sua inelegibilidade e à ausência de um partido de direita orgânico capaz de aglutinar o campo, abre caminho para que outras figuras desafiem sua liderança, como Pablo Marçal

  4. Eleição de Donald Trump fortalece Bolsonaro por potencializar e normalizar valores da ultradireita global. Além disso, é difícil esperar do republicano a mesma disposição do presidente Joe Biden, que deixou claro que os Estados Unidos não apoiariam tentativa de golpe após a derrota de Bolsonaro. Isso poderia abrir caminho para investidas autoritárias no Brasil

  5. Por outro lado, vitória de Trump não deve influenciar a pouco provável reversão da inelegibilidade do ex-presidente ou decisões do STF





MUNDO

Trabalho sob pressão por não nomear deputados para funções importantes na UE | União Europeia

PUBLICADO

19 minutos atrás

em

10 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Trabalho sob pressão por não nomear deputados para funções importantes na UE | União Europeia

Toby Helm Political editor

O governo de Keir Starmer está a ser criticado por ter falhado durante mais de quatro meses na nomeação de novos deputados e pares para um importante fórum interparlamentar UE-Reino Unido, à medida que cresce a pressão para uma cooperação mais estreita com o União Europeia após a reeleição de Donald Trump para a Casa Branca.

Hoje em um artigo para o Observador online o eurodeputado e ex-ministro do governo italiano Sandro Gozi, recentemente eleito como o novo presidente da assembleia parlamentar de parceria (PPA) entre o Reino Unido e a UE, composta por 70 membros, e o presidente do Movimento Trabalhista para Europa A deputada Stella Creasy afirma que o fracasso na reconstituição do PPA desde as eleições gerais de julho é uma questão que precisa ser abordada “urgentemente”.

Eles escrevem que desde que o Partido Trabalhista assumiu o cargo, o órgão, criado em 2021 para examinar o funcionamento do Acordo de Comércio e Cooperação pós-Brexit e construir laços de trabalho mais estreitos, não conseguiu funcionar porque o Reino Unido não tomou quaisquer medidas para estabelecer quais 30 parlamentares de Westminster formarão a delegação do país. Uma fonte parlamentar, embora crítica do facto de o governo não ter nomeado novos deputados, sugeriu que uma das razões para o atraso foi um pedido dos conservadores para esperarem até à conclusão da sua eleição de liderança.

Os apelos para que o Reino Unido trabalhe mais estreitamente com a UE em tudo, desde a política externa à defesa e ao comércio – bem como à imigração – têm aumentado desde o impressionante sucesso da reeleição de Trump.

O presidente eleito tem prometeu impor tarifas substanciais sobre todas as importações dos EUA numa medida que poderá prejudicar gravemente uma economia do Reino Unido que já sofre com a perda de acesso ao mercado único da UE em consequência do Brexit. Com Trump também falando de acabar com o financiamento dos EUA à Ucrânia na sua guerra com a Rússia, o governo do Reino Unido encontra-se numa posição de isolamento potencialmente perigoso tanto dos EUA como da UE em questões de importância económica e de segurança.

Neste contexto, diplomatas seniores e deputados trabalhistas querem agora que Starmer acelere os movimentos para se aproximar da UE.

Privadamente, diplomatas e políticos trabalhistas estão surpresos e desesperados pelo facto de muitas dessas nomeações públicas, incluindo novos enviados comerciais, não terem sido nomeadas desde as eleições. Uma fonte importante disse: “Se são todos os problemas do número 10, não sei, mas é bastante surpreendente”. Outro disse: “Eles simplesmente não queriam se concentrar no que estão fazendo com a Europa. Com Trump de volta, isso tem que mudar.”

Peter Ricketts, ex-embaixador do Reino Unido em Paris e um dos principais ex-diplomatas do país, que foi nomeado para o PPA Reino Unido-UE na sua formação, disse esperar que o governo Starmer acelere a construção de laços mais estreitos com Bruxelas.

“Eu afastar-me-ia da abordagem bastante cautelosa e gradual para melhorar as relações com a Europa”, disse ele. “É realmente importante que nos aproximemos e falemos com muito mais regularidade com os franceses, os alemães, os polacos, os italianos.

“Penso que se trata menos de mudar o tratado, o que inevitavelmente levará tempo, e mais de trabalhar em questões de política externa, como a Ucrânia, e de encontrar soluções práticas para questões como a migração.”

Creasy disse ao Observador: “A eleição de Trump mostra os riscos para o Reino Unido de seguir sozinho num mundo incerto. Temos de reconstruir a nossa relação com a Europa como parte da proteção do público contra os choques económicos, de segurança e climáticos que se avizinham.

“No entanto, as estruturas democráticas concebidas para fazer isso não estão em funcionamento, uma vez que o Governo não definiu o que irá substituir a comissão de controlo parlamentar europeu que aboliu ou nomeou pessoas para a Assembleia Parlamentar da UE no Reino Unido. Com tanta coisa em jogo, não podemos perder mais tempo – acertar tem de ser uma prioridade antes de o novo presidente assumir o cargo.”

No seu artigo com Gozi, acrescentam: “Quando o Reino Unido deixou a UE, não abandonou apenas o maior bloco comercial do mundo. Também saiu da sala onde são tomadas decisões que afetam a nossa segurança mútua, o clima e a igualdade. Seja protegendo o futuro da Ucrânia, de Israel ou da Palestina, gerindo a necessidade de transição das nossas economias ou o desafio da migração, ambos estão agora mais pobres devido a esta ruptura. O último governo do Reino Unido considerou o Brexit uma permissão para isolar, construindo novas barreiras comerciais nas suas fronteiras em nome da Grã-Bretanha Global.

“O novo governo deixou claro que dá prioridade à colaboração com os seus vizinhos e não às queixas do passado. Os acontecimentos desta semana significam que a definição do que isso significa na prática deve agora ser acelerada.”



