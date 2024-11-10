NOSSAS REDES

No Líbano, ordens de evacuação israelenses 'enganosas' e esporádicas inspiram medo | Israel ataca o Líbano

53 minutos atrás

Beirute, Líbano – Ayham Ali Mohammad, de dois anos, estava sentado no colo do avô comendo uma banana do outro lado da rua do Hospital Rafik Hariri, em Jnah, na periferia sul de Beirute.

Dois dias antes, em 22 de outubro, um ataque aéreo israelense atingiu a casa da criança síria, soterrando-a sob os escombros e destruindo vários edifícios ao seu redor.

Ele ficou preso por uma hora antes que os moradores locais conseguissem retirá-lo, escavando os destroços com as próprias mãos.

Ele agora usa as cicatrizes do ataque no rosto. Ele tem dois olhos pretos. Arranhões marcam sua testa, bochechas, lábios e queixo.

Vestido com um agasalho marrom, ele era tipicamente inquieto para sua idade. Mas, em momentos calmos, ele olhava para o espaço. Ele não falou enquanto seu avô contava sua história.

Ele e seu pai sobreviveram. Mas sua mãe e seu irmão mais velho, que dormiam lado a lado quando o ataque aconteceu, não. Pelo menos 18 pessoas morreram no ataque, enquanto cerca de 60 ficaram feridas.

“Houve um alerta de evacuação para Ouzai (um subúrbio próximo), mas então eles atacaram aqui”, disse Hassan Bou Kaseb, de 40 anos, do local da explosão. Ele mora próximo aos edifícios destruídos. O exército israelense não deu nenhum aviso, disseram ele e outros moradores locais.

Equipes de resgate procuram sobreviventes após ataque aéreo israelense próximo ao Hospital Rafik Hariri, em Beirute (Raghed Waked/Al Jazeera)

Nesse mesmo dia, em Chiyah, a cerca de 10 minutos de carro, outro edifício foi reduzido a escombros. Mas antes dessa explosão, houve um aviso de evacuação.

Rana Nasserddine, que trabalha com vendas para uma empresa de banheiros e azulejos com sede em Dubai, estava em seu escritório na cidade dos Emirados quando um parente compartilhou o aviso de evacuação israelense no bate-papo do grupo familiar.

“Eu desmaiei”, disse Nasserddine à Al Jazeera.

Cerca de 40 minutos depois, um foguete atingiu a base do prédio e o derrubou.

“Saí correndo do escritório chorando e saí para respirar”, disse ela. “Mesmo agora, descrever o que senti traz lágrimas aos meus olhos. Fiquei na estrada por uma hora, apenas tentando processar isso.”

Naquele dia, o fogo israelita destruiu as casas de Mohammad – a criança – e de Nasserddine, bem como as de muitas outras pessoas.

Os avisos de evacuação, quando emitidos, podem evitar a perda de vidas. Mas os observadores duvidam que estes alertas sejam emitidos de boa fé.

“Estas ordens de evacuação estão longe de funcionar como um apelo genuíno para proteger os civis”, afirmou um relatório do Beirut Urban Lab, um estúdio de investigação interdisciplinar da Universidade Americana de Beirute.

“Nós os lemos como parte da estratégia de Israel para fabricar consentimento para os próximos ataques, legitimando os bombardeamentos ao alegar a presença de uma chamada ameaça ‘terrorista’.”

O porta-voz militar de Israel em língua árabe não compartilhou um motivo específico para o ataque ao prédio de Nasserddine em uma declaração compartilhada no site de mídia social X, a não ser para dizer que eles estavam nas proximidades dos “interesses” ou “instalações” do Hezbollah.

Mais do que 3.000 pessoas foram mortas no Líbano desde que a última guerra entre o Hezbollah e Israel começou em 8 de outubro de 2023. As mortes aceleraram desde meados de setembro, quando Israel detonou dispositivos eletrônicos em todo o país, intensificou ataques aéreos em grandes áreas do país e assassinou importantes Números do Hezbollah.

Em Outubro, o sul do Líbano, o Vale do Bekaa, a leste, e o subúrbio de Dahiyeh, no sul de Beirute, foram repetidamente bombardeados.

Desde 27 de setembro, os militares israelitas emitiram vários avisos de evacuação, ordenando aos residentes que abandonassem as suas casas.

Às vezes, estes avisos aplicam-se a edifícios específicos, como o de Nasserddine. Noutras ocasiões, são dados avisos de evacuação para bairros inteiros, como em Tiro, a quinta maior cidade do Líbano, ou mesmo para a maior parte de uma cidade e seus subúrbios, como foi o caso em Baalbequelar de mais de 80.000 pessoas e antigas ruínas romanas.

Em Beirute, os militares israelitas anunciaram pelo menos 99 ataques a 152 edifícios entre 27 de Setembro e 24 de Outubro de 2023, de acordo com o relatório do Beirut Urban Lab.

A maioria das ordens de evacuação na capital foi enviada tarde da noite ou nas primeiras horas da manhã.

Eles são compartilhados pelo porta-voz militar israelense em língua árabe no X, geralmente na forma de mapas com o edifício alvo ou grupos de edifícios em vermelho. Alertas também foram enviados por mensagem de texto e WhatsApp.

‘Não há segurança’

Os militares de Israel afirmam que as ordens de evacuação visam proteger a população civil do Líbano.

Na realidade, as ordens de evacuação nem sempre chegam. Se o fizessem, talvez a mãe e o irmão de Ayham ainda pudessem estar vivos.

Sentado em frente ao Hospital Rafik Hariri em Jnah, um homem sírio de 42 anos que pediu anonimato tremia de emoção.

“Netanyahu, seu criminoso, saia de cima de nós”, disse ele através de uma máscara cirúrgica usada para se proteger da poeira, referindo-se ao líder israelense. “Deixe-nos em paz.”

Ele estava em casa com a esposa e cinco filhas, de seis a 15 anos, quando ocorreu o ataque.

Raghed acordado
Um console de videogame coberto de poeira em uma casa bombardeada ao lado do Hospital Rafik Hariri (Raghed Waked/Al Jazeera)

Eles estavam perto do ponto de impacto, mas felizmente ninguém de sua família ficou gravemente ferido.

A explosão sugou o ar da sala, dificultando a respiração, e eles sentiram uma pressão intensa.

Tudo estava coberto de poeira. “Eu vi a morte com meus olhos”, disse ele.

“A segurança é o mais importante”, acrescentou. “Agora, voltarei para a Síria por causa dos meus filhos. Eu posso morrer.

Mas regressar à Síria está repleto de riscos. Ele pode ser convocado à força, preso ou até morto, explicou. A sua família está agora sem abrigo e montou uma tenda junto ao Mar Mediterrâneo.

“Se você tem dinheiro você pode fugir. Então, quem é atingido? Os pobres”, disse ele.

‘Eu me sinto quebrado além das palavras’

Mesmo quando chegam avisos, as pessoas que os recebem dificilmente os consideram humanos, nem os grupos de direitos humanos.

“Os avisos emitidos… foram inadequados”, disse Agnes Callamard, secretária-geral da Amnistia Internacional, num relatório publicado em 10 de Outubro. “A nossa análise mostra que não só os avisos emitidos pelos militares israelitas incluíam mapas enganosos, mas também eram emitido num curto espaço de tempo – num caso, menos de 30 minutos antes do início das greves – a meio da noite, através das redes sociais, quando muitas pessoas estavam a dormir, offline ou não acompanhando as reportagens dos meios de comunicação social”.

Tal como muitos no Líbano que tentavam escapar aos horrores dos bombardeamentos israelitas, a família de Nasserddine tinha evacuado dias antes devido a outros ataques na área.

O ataque destruiu seu quarto com varanda com vista para a cidade. Levou a cara máquina de costura de sua mãe. E aproveitou a possibilidade de acrescentar novas memórias às antigas.

Ela se lembra de cenas esparsas ao longo dos anos: tomando café de pijama na varanda da irmã no sétimo andar, sua mãe repreendendo sua tia por fumar dentro de casa.

“Não consigo descrever completamente a sensação”, disse Nasserddine. “Em um momento, a casa da minha mãe, da minha irmã e minha casa desapareceram. Como você descreve a perda de tudo que você ama quando está tão longe? Eu me sinto quebrado além das palavras.

“Agarro-me às nossas memórias e confio que o vínculo que compartilhamos perdurará.”



Dell G16 (7630) review: The most impressive budget gaming laptop I've tested in years

31 segundos atrás

10 de novembro de 2024

Want the greatest gaming laptop you can buy at the lowest price? Don’t blink, gaze longingly at the Dell G16 (7630).

For its current price of $949, the Dell G16 (7630) is an absolute stunner. It offers excellent performance via its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a bold picture from its 1600p, 240Hz display, and a phenomenal typing experience from its mechanical keyboard. If I wanted to jump into battle with my friends on a budget, this is the gaming laptop I’d take with me.

Bolsonarismo encara reveses, mas segue forte pós-eleição – 09/11/2024 – Poder

4 minutos atrás

10 de novembro de 2024

Ana Luiza Albuquerque

As eleições municipais deixaram um saldo positivo para o bolsonarismo, que encarou reveses e teve dificuldades de eleger prefeitos, mas ainda assim garantiu votações expressivas de norte a sul.

A vitória do norte-americano Donald Trump, aliado do ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL), também dá fôlego ao movimento, avaliam especialistas ouvidos pela Folha.

O centrão se consagrou como o grande vencedor do pleito de 2024, que teve a maior taxa de reeleição desde a redemocratização.

O sucesso do bloco, composto por partidos em geral alinhados a um conservadorismo mais tradicional, não indica, porém, que os eleitores tenham se afastado da plataforma de direita radical, como a representada por Bolsonaro.

“[A eleição municipal] É um voto muito mais da máquina, do fundo eleitoral, do que o prefeito conseguiu entregar”, afirma Daniela Costanzo, pesquisadora do Cebrap (Centro Brasileiro de Análise e Planejamento) e doutora em ciência política pela USP (Universidade de São Paulo).

“Quando essa discussão vai para o plano federal, fica muito mais radicalizada. As pessoas vão para os grandes temas da política”, completa.

Também não é suficiente olhar apenas para os candidatos vitoriosos, diz Jorge Chaloub, professor de ciência política na UFRJ (Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro). “Nas principais capitais não foi a ultradireita que ganhou, mas ela demonstrou ter voto”, diz.

Ele também ressalta que candidatos alinhados à centro-direita tradicional, como o prefeito Ricardo Nunes (MDB), precisaram fazer acenos a pautas radicalizadas para ganhar eleitores. “A necessidade de fazer esses movimentos já me coloca um pé atrás sobre achar que foi uma vitória da moderação.”

Candidatos do bolsonarismo ou identificados com pautas da direita radical alcançaram largas votações. Foi o caso de Pablo Marçal (PRTB) em São Paulo, de André Fernandes (PL) em Fortaleza, de Bruno Engler (PL) em Belo Horizonte, de Cristina Graeml (PMB) em Curitiba e de Fred Rodrigues (PL) em Goiânia.

“Para Bolsonaro é muito importante manter a base dele”, afirma Costanzo. “Só o fato de irem para o segundo turno já significa muito. O Valdemar [Costa Neto, presidente do PL] ganhou mais que o Bolsonaro, mas isso não significa que o bolsonarismo esteja fraco.”

Por outro lado, afirma Chaloub, Bolsonaro falhou como estrategista político. “São Paulo marca isso. Não soube escolher brigas, ampliar alianças. Foi uma derrota na estratégia, mas ele mostrou capacidade de influenciar o eleitor.”

A maior novidade destas eleições, que ameaça Bolsonaro como referência da direita radical, foi a onda provocada por Marçal, diz David Magalhães, coordenador do Observatório da Extrema Direita e professor de relações internacionais na PUC-SP.

O influenciador teve um crescimento vertiginoso nas eleições em São Paulo, se vendendo como o único político antissistema no pleito e desbancando Nunes, candidato oficial de Bolsonaro, entre eleitores do ex-presidente. Quando Bolsonaro finalmente tentou conter o crescimento de Marçal, seus próprios seguidores inundaram suas redes com críticas.

“Marçal mostrou uma alternativa em termos de liderança para a direita radical, e fez questão de estabelecer esse contraste colocando Bolsonaro ao lado das forças da política profissional”, afirma Magalhães.

Para Chaloub, o influenciador é um sintoma dos movimentos atrapalhados do ex-presidente, e a inelegibilidade de Bolsonaro também abre caminho para que outras figuras contestem sua liderança.

Marçal, que já afirmou concorrer à Presidência ou ao Governo de São Paulo em 2026, deve disputar novamente a partir do discurso antissistema, contra um candidato de linhagem bolsonarista, como o governador Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), projeta Magalhães.

Ele afirma que a ascensão do influenciador também pode ser explicada pela ausência de um partido de direita orgânico e ideológico, capaz de aglutinar o campo em torno de um único candidato.

“Nossa direita sempre foi fragmentada e dependeu de uma liderança carismática. Bolsonaro conseguiu aglutinar várias tendências da direita. A Faria Lima, a neopentecostal, os nostálgicos da ditadura”, diz. “Na medida em que essa liderança se afasta e surge uma outra, a direita se divide entre quem deve apoiar.”

Se o bolsonarismo deu sinais de força nas eleições municipais, agora ganha um empurrão extra com a eleição de Trump. Para Magalhães, considerando a influência dos Estados Unidos, o primeiro efeito será a normalização do discurso radical.

“Com o Senado e a Suprema Corte nas mãos, essas práticas tendem a ser ainda mais normalizadas. Acho que [a vitória] é um recado muito forte a respeito da aceitação dessas ideias”, diz. “As forças progressistas estão em recuo e, as conservadoras, em avanço. É um conservadorismo com traços autoritários, xenofóbicos, racistas.”

Ele afirma que a vitória de Trump deve aumentar o apoio da opinião pública a Bolsonaro e energizar sua base. Por outro lado, não deve ter efeitos práticos sobre uma pouco provável reversão de sua inelegibilidade, ou sobre decisões do Supremo Tribunal Federal.

Chaloub concorda que a eleição do republicano é positiva para todas as lideranças da ultradireita global, incluindo Bolsonaro. Ele afirma, porém, que Trump adota uma postura mais refratária à intervenção em outras nações e, por isso, a influência em prol do aliado também pode ser restrita.

“Por um lado tem a aplicação de valores da ultradireita. Por outro, não é um governo que vá defender uma intervenção fortíssima”, diz. “Nesse sentido, não sei se dá para esperar o tamanho da ajuda que por vezes figuras próximas ao Bolsonaro esperam.”

Ainda assim, Chaloub lembra que os recados do presidente Joe Biden de que os Estados Unidos não apoiariam uma intervenção antidemocrática foram um dos motivos que frustraram a tentativa de golpe após a derrota de Bolsonaro em 2022. Com Trump, o cenário provavelmente teria sido diferente, afirma.

“Uma intervenção para dissuadir um golpe da ultradireita me parece improvável. Não me parece que Trump se moveria contra isso.”

Diagnóstico do bolsonarismo, segundo especialistas

  1. Vitória do centrão nas eleições municipais não aponta para moderação do eleitor. Pleito tem uma perspectiva muito local, com grande influência da máquina, e teve taxa de reeleição histórica neste ano. Discussão no plano nacional é mais radicalizada

  2. Ainda que candidatos radicais da direita tenham perdido nas grandes cidades, muitos deles alcançaram votação expressiva, o que indica que o bolsonarismo segue forte

  3. Falta de traquejo e de estratégia de Bolsonaro, associadas à sua inelegibilidade e à ausência de um partido de direita orgânico capaz de aglutinar o campo, abre caminho para que outras figuras desafiem sua liderança, como Pablo Marçal

  4. Eleição de Donald Trump fortalece Bolsonaro por potencializar e normalizar valores da ultradireita global. Além disso, é difícil esperar do republicano a mesma disposição do presidente Joe Biden, que deixou claro que os Estados Unidos não apoiariam tentativa de golpe após a derrota de Bolsonaro. Isso poderia abrir caminho para investidas autoritárias no Brasil

  5. Por outro lado, vitória de Trump não deve influenciar a pouco provável reversão da inelegibilidade do ex-presidente ou decisões do STF





Trabalho sob pressão por não nomear deputados para funções importantes na UE | União Europeia

19 minutos atrás

10 de novembro de 2024

Toby Helm Political editor

O governo de Keir Starmer está a ser criticado por ter falhado durante mais de quatro meses na nomeação de novos deputados e pares para um importante fórum interparlamentar UE-Reino Unido, à medida que cresce a pressão para uma cooperação mais estreita com o União Europeia após a reeleição de Donald Trump para a Casa Branca.

Hoje em um artigo para o Observador online o eurodeputado e ex-ministro do governo italiano Sandro Gozi, recentemente eleito como o novo presidente da assembleia parlamentar de parceria (PPA) entre o Reino Unido e a UE, composta por 70 membros, e o presidente do Movimento Trabalhista para Europa A deputada Stella Creasy afirma que o fracasso na reconstituição do PPA desde as eleições gerais de julho é uma questão que precisa ser abordada “urgentemente”.

Eles escrevem que desde que o Partido Trabalhista assumiu o cargo, o órgão, criado em 2021 para examinar o funcionamento do Acordo de Comércio e Cooperação pós-Brexit e construir laços de trabalho mais estreitos, não conseguiu funcionar porque o Reino Unido não tomou quaisquer medidas para estabelecer quais 30 parlamentares de Westminster formarão a delegação do país. Uma fonte parlamentar, embora crítica do facto de o governo não ter nomeado novos deputados, sugeriu que uma das razões para o atraso foi um pedido dos conservadores para esperarem até à conclusão da sua eleição de liderança.

Os apelos para que o Reino Unido trabalhe mais estreitamente com a UE em tudo, desde a política externa à defesa e ao comércio – bem como à imigração – têm aumentado desde o impressionante sucesso da reeleição de Trump.

O presidente eleito tem prometeu impor tarifas substanciais sobre todas as importações dos EUA numa medida que poderá prejudicar gravemente uma economia do Reino Unido que já sofre com a perda de acesso ao mercado único da UE em consequência do Brexit. Com Trump também falando de acabar com o financiamento dos EUA à Ucrânia na sua guerra com a Rússia, o governo do Reino Unido encontra-se numa posição de isolamento potencialmente perigoso tanto dos EUA como da UE em questões de importância económica e de segurança.

Neste contexto, diplomatas seniores e deputados trabalhistas querem agora que Starmer acelere os movimentos para se aproximar da UE.

Privadamente, diplomatas e políticos trabalhistas estão surpresos e desesperados pelo facto de muitas dessas nomeações públicas, incluindo novos enviados comerciais, não terem sido nomeadas desde as eleições. Uma fonte importante disse: “Se são todos os problemas do número 10, não sei, mas é bastante surpreendente”. Outro disse: “Eles simplesmente não queriam se concentrar no que estão fazendo com a Europa. Com Trump de volta, isso tem que mudar.”

Peter Ricketts, ex-embaixador do Reino Unido em Paris e um dos principais ex-diplomatas do país, que foi nomeado para o PPA Reino Unido-UE na sua formação, disse esperar que o governo Starmer acelere a construção de laços mais estreitos com Bruxelas.

“Eu afastar-me-ia da abordagem bastante cautelosa e gradual para melhorar as relações com a Europa”, disse ele. “É realmente importante que nos aproximemos e falemos com muito mais regularidade com os franceses, os alemães, os polacos, os italianos.

“Penso que se trata menos de mudar o tratado, o que inevitavelmente levará tempo, e mais de trabalhar em questões de política externa, como a Ucrânia, e de encontrar soluções práticas para questões como a migração.”

Creasy disse ao Observador: “A eleição de Trump mostra os riscos para o Reino Unido de seguir sozinho num mundo incerto. Temos de reconstruir a nossa relação com a Europa como parte da proteção do público contra os choques económicos, de segurança e climáticos que se avizinham.

“No entanto, as estruturas democráticas concebidas para fazer isso não estão em funcionamento, uma vez que o Governo não definiu o que irá substituir a comissão de controlo parlamentar europeu que aboliu ou nomeou pessoas para a Assembleia Parlamentar da UE no Reino Unido. Com tanta coisa em jogo, não podemos perder mais tempo – acertar tem de ser uma prioridade antes de o novo presidente assumir o cargo.”

No seu artigo com Gozi, acrescentam: “Quando o Reino Unido deixou a UE, não abandonou apenas o maior bloco comercial do mundo. Também saiu da sala onde são tomadas decisões que afetam a nossa segurança mútua, o clima e a igualdade. Seja protegendo o futuro da Ucrânia, de Israel ou da Palestina, gerindo a necessidade de transição das nossas economias ou o desafio da migração, ambos estão agora mais pobres devido a esta ruptura. O último governo do Reino Unido considerou o Brexit uma permissão para isolar, construindo novas barreiras comerciais nas suas fronteiras em nome da Grã-Bretanha Global.

“O novo governo deixou claro que dá prioridade à colaboração com os seus vizinhos e não às queixas do passado. Os acontecimentos desta semana significam que a definição do que isso significa na prática deve agora ser acelerada.”



