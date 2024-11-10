NOSSAS REDES

MUNDO

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Ailing Raptors look to stop the bleeding

PUBLICADO

1 hora atrás

em

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Ailing Raptors look to stop the bleeding

The Toronto Raptors are looking to stop their losing skid as they prepare to take on Norman Powell and his Los Angeles Clippers tonight. Battling through a string of losses and a depleted roster due to injuries, coach Darko Rajakovic and the Raptors face a tough test as they aim to turn things around and secure a much-needed victory, but help could be on the way.

The Raptors’ recent struggles have been compounded by injuries to their key players. Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Immanuel Quickley have combined for 33 missed games, with Olynyk and Brown yet to be active this season. Speaking of Quickley, he’s only played a few quarters this season, but he might be able to return tonight after getting upgraded to “Questionable.”

The injuries have forced coach Darko to lean on younger players and bench contributors to step up and fill the void left by the team’s missing stars. Gradey Dick is averaging 20 points, a big jump compared to his lost season last year. However, he’s not the only one who’s taken advantage of the available minutes: Davion Mitchell, Ochai Agbaji, and Chris Boucher have stepped their games up.

The Raptors’ defense (tied last in defensive rating) will have their hands full as “old friend” Norm Powell’s on a tear this season — He’s recorded 20+ points in seven straight games. He’s averaging 25 points and a WHOPPING 2.4 dimes per game. The Clippers’ #2 option ain’t that bad either, as James Harden is putting up a near triple-double in 20.8 points, 8.1 boards, and 9.4 dimes (are they mostly to Norm?).

The Clippers are the superior team based on who’s expected to be on the floor tonight, but they are on their second game of a back-to-back. However, they have the superior coach in Ty Lue, squeezing plenty of value on this ragtag Clippers team. They are currently 4-4, thanks to super Norm, but they boast one of the best team defense this season, so coach Darko would need some adjustments/counters if they want to win tonight.

Here are the game details:

Time: 10:30 pm ET

Where to watch: TSN

Lineups:

Raptors: Davion Mitchell, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji

Clippers: Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr., Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, James Harden

Injuries:

Raptors: Scottie Barnes — orbital fracture (OUT), Kelly Olynyk — back (OUT), Bruce Brown — knee (OUT), Ja’Kobe Walter — shoulder (OUT), Immanuel Quickley — pelvic contusion (Questionable), Jonathan Mogbo — hip (PROBABLE)

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard — the usual (OUT), PJ Tucker — done (OUT), Mo Bamba — knee (OUT)

Play With Pace

The LA Clippers operate at one of the slowest paces, while the Raptors like to get into early transition (2nd in fastbreak points). With the Clippers playing on heavier legs tonight, coach Darko must get his Raptors up and running early and often. Still, it starts with getting the ball back — the Raptors are at the bottom of defensive rebounding stats and on the bottom half in forcing turnovers. The Raptors have shown they can play defense for the full clock, but they need to finish the possession by grabbing the board. Of course, it’s easier said than done when Ivica Zubac is on the other side of the floor.

Chris Boucher Revenge Season

Miscast, misused, written off. Trade this man. That was how Chris Boucher’s season went last season, and with the youth movement since last year, it looked like he’s the odd man out. It’s not easy to come to that conclusion when he was a healthy scratch, often early in the season, and had a short leash when he got in.

To Boucher’s credit, this season has been a revelation for him. They say you can’t teach old dogs new tricks, but the 31-year-old has grown tremendously this season. His three-point shot is much better (shot selection included), makes the smart decision in transition on when to pass, go for it, or even reset the offense (although I don’t mind seeing him try to dunk from the free throw line!). Defensively, he’s not running around like a plane going on a kamikaze, trying to block every perimeter shot in the vicinity. Overall, he seems to have a better grasp (and application) of the scouting report.

RJ Barrett Appreciation

The team has struggled to find consistent offense without Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, especially against teams that can game-plan coach Darko’s half-court offense. Coach Darko has leaned on RJ Barrett as their primary creator, and he’s done a decent job, given the lack of spacing he needs to operate effectively. Barrett is averaging 25 points and seven dimes per game, with 13.3 points coming from the paint (6th best in the NBA). He’s one of three players putting up at least 25 points, five boards, and seven dimes. The other two? Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

Leia Mais

TÓPICOS RELACIONADOS:
Advertisement
Comentários

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Comente aqui

MUNDO

Dell G16 (7630) review: The most impressive budget gaming laptop I’ve tested in years

PUBLICADO

48 segundos atrás

em

10 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Dell G16 (7630) review: The most impressive budget gaming laptop I’ve tested in years

Want the greatest gaming laptop you can buy at the lowest price? Don’t blink, gaze longingly at the Dell G16 (7630).

For its current price of $949, the Dell G16 (7630) is an absolute stunner. It offers excellent performance via its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a bold picture from its 1600p, 240Hz display, and a phenomenal typing experience from its mechanical keyboard. If I wanted to jump into battle with my friends on a budget, this is the gaming laptop I’d take with me.

Leia Mais

Continue lendo

MUNDO

Bolsonarismo encara reveses, mas segue forte pós-eleição – 09/11/2024 – Poder

PUBLICADO

4 minutos atrás

em

10 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Bolsonarismo encara reveses, mas segue forte pós-eleição - 09/11/2024 - Poder

Ana Luiza Albuquerque

As eleições municipais deixaram um saldo positivo para o bolsonarismo, que encarou reveses e teve dificuldades de eleger prefeitos, mas ainda assim garantiu votações expressivas de norte a sul.

A vitória do norte-americano Donald Trump, aliado do ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL), também dá fôlego ao movimento, avaliam especialistas ouvidos pela Folha.

O centrão se consagrou como o grande vencedor do pleito de 2024, que teve a maior taxa de reeleição desde a redemocratização.

O sucesso do bloco, composto por partidos em geral alinhados a um conservadorismo mais tradicional, não indica, porém, que os eleitores tenham se afastado da plataforma de direita radical, como a representada por Bolsonaro.

“[A eleição municipal] É um voto muito mais da máquina, do fundo eleitoral, do que o prefeito conseguiu entregar”, afirma Daniela Costanzo, pesquisadora do Cebrap (Centro Brasileiro de Análise e Planejamento) e doutora em ciência política pela USP (Universidade de São Paulo).

“Quando essa discussão vai para o plano federal, fica muito mais radicalizada. As pessoas vão para os grandes temas da política”, completa.

Também não é suficiente olhar apenas para os candidatos vitoriosos, diz Jorge Chaloub, professor de ciência política na UFRJ (Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro). “Nas principais capitais não foi a ultradireita que ganhou, mas ela demonstrou ter voto”, diz.

Ele também ressalta que candidatos alinhados à centro-direita tradicional, como o prefeito Ricardo Nunes (MDB), precisaram fazer acenos a pautas radicalizadas para ganhar eleitores. “A necessidade de fazer esses movimentos já me coloca um pé atrás sobre achar que foi uma vitória da moderação.”

Candidatos do bolsonarismo ou identificados com pautas da direita radical alcançaram largas votações. Foi o caso de Pablo Marçal (PRTB) em São Paulo, de André Fernandes (PL) em Fortaleza, de Bruno Engler (PL) em Belo Horizonte, de Cristina Graeml (PMB) em Curitiba e de Fred Rodrigues (PL) em Goiânia.

“Para Bolsonaro é muito importante manter a base dele”, afirma Costanzo. “Só o fato de irem para o segundo turno já significa muito. O Valdemar [Costa Neto, presidente do PL] ganhou mais que o Bolsonaro, mas isso não significa que o bolsonarismo esteja fraco.”

Por outro lado, afirma Chaloub, Bolsonaro falhou como estrategista político. “São Paulo marca isso. Não soube escolher brigas, ampliar alianças. Foi uma derrota na estratégia, mas ele mostrou capacidade de influenciar o eleitor.”

A maior novidade destas eleições, que ameaça Bolsonaro como referência da direita radical, foi a onda provocada por Marçal, diz David Magalhães, coordenador do Observatório da Extrema Direita e professor de relações internacionais na PUC-SP.

O influenciador teve um crescimento vertiginoso nas eleições em São Paulo, se vendendo como o único político antissistema no pleito e desbancando Nunes, candidato oficial de Bolsonaro, entre eleitores do ex-presidente. Quando Bolsonaro finalmente tentou conter o crescimento de Marçal, seus próprios seguidores inundaram suas redes com críticas.

“Marçal mostrou uma alternativa em termos de liderança para a direita radical, e fez questão de estabelecer esse contraste colocando Bolsonaro ao lado das forças da política profissional”, afirma Magalhães.

Para Chaloub, o influenciador é um sintoma dos movimentos atrapalhados do ex-presidente, e a inelegibilidade de Bolsonaro também abre caminho para que outras figuras contestem sua liderança.

Marçal, que já afirmou concorrer à Presidência ou ao Governo de São Paulo em 2026, deve disputar novamente a partir do discurso antissistema, contra um candidato de linhagem bolsonarista, como o governador Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), projeta Magalhães.

Ele afirma que a ascensão do influenciador também pode ser explicada pela ausência de um partido de direita orgânico e ideológico, capaz de aglutinar o campo em torno de um único candidato.

“Nossa direita sempre foi fragmentada e dependeu de uma liderança carismática. Bolsonaro conseguiu aglutinar várias tendências da direita. A Faria Lima, a neopentecostal, os nostálgicos da ditadura”, diz. “Na medida em que essa liderança se afasta e surge uma outra, a direita se divide entre quem deve apoiar.”

Se o bolsonarismo deu sinais de força nas eleições municipais, agora ganha um empurrão extra com a eleição de Trump. Para Magalhães, considerando a influência dos Estados Unidos, o primeiro efeito será a normalização do discurso radical.

“Com o Senado e a Suprema Corte nas mãos, essas práticas tendem a ser ainda mais normalizadas. Acho que [a vitória] é um recado muito forte a respeito da aceitação dessas ideias”, diz. “As forças progressistas estão em recuo e, as conservadoras, em avanço. É um conservadorismo com traços autoritários, xenofóbicos, racistas.”

Ele afirma que a vitória de Trump deve aumentar o apoio da opinião pública a Bolsonaro e energizar sua base. Por outro lado, não deve ter efeitos práticos sobre uma pouco provável reversão de sua inelegibilidade, ou sobre decisões do Supremo Tribunal Federal.

Chaloub concorda que a eleição do republicano é positiva para todas as lideranças da ultradireita global, incluindo Bolsonaro. Ele afirma, porém, que Trump adota uma postura mais refratária à intervenção em outras nações e, por isso, a influência em prol do aliado também pode ser restrita.

“Por um lado tem a aplicação de valores da ultradireita. Por outro, não é um governo que vá defender uma intervenção fortíssima”, diz. “Nesse sentido, não sei se dá para esperar o tamanho da ajuda que por vezes figuras próximas ao Bolsonaro esperam.”

Ainda assim, Chaloub lembra que os recados do presidente Joe Biden de que os Estados Unidos não apoiariam uma intervenção antidemocrática foram um dos motivos que frustraram a tentativa de golpe após a derrota de Bolsonaro em 2022. Com Trump, o cenário provavelmente teria sido diferente, afirma.

“Uma intervenção para dissuadir um golpe da ultradireita me parece improvável. Não me parece que Trump se moveria contra isso.”

Diagnóstico do bolsonarismo, segundo especialistas

  1. Vitória do centrão nas eleições municipais não aponta para moderação do eleitor. Pleito tem uma perspectiva muito local, com grande influência da máquina, e teve taxa de reeleição histórica neste ano. Discussão no plano nacional é mais radicalizada

  2. Ainda que candidatos radicais da direita tenham perdido nas grandes cidades, muitos deles alcançaram votação expressiva, o que indica que o bolsonarismo segue forte

  3. Falta de traquejo e de estratégia de Bolsonaro, associadas à sua inelegibilidade e à ausência de um partido de direita orgânico capaz de aglutinar o campo, abre caminho para que outras figuras desafiem sua liderança, como Pablo Marçal

  4. Eleição de Donald Trump fortalece Bolsonaro por potencializar e normalizar valores da ultradireita global. Além disso, é difícil esperar do republicano a mesma disposição do presidente Joe Biden, que deixou claro que os Estados Unidos não apoiariam tentativa de golpe após a derrota de Bolsonaro. Isso poderia abrir caminho para investidas autoritárias no Brasil

  5. Por outro lado, vitória de Trump não deve influenciar a pouco provável reversão da inelegibilidade do ex-presidente ou decisões do STF





Leia Mais: Folha

Continue lendo

MUNDO

Trabalho sob pressão por não nomear deputados para funções importantes na UE | União Europeia

PUBLICADO

20 minutos atrás

em

10 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Trabalho sob pressão por não nomear deputados para funções importantes na UE | União Europeia

Toby Helm Political editor

O governo de Keir Starmer está a ser criticado por ter falhado durante mais de quatro meses na nomeação de novos deputados e pares para um importante fórum interparlamentar UE-Reino Unido, à medida que cresce a pressão para uma cooperação mais estreita com o União Europeia após a reeleição de Donald Trump para a Casa Branca.

Hoje em um artigo para o Observador online o eurodeputado e ex-ministro do governo italiano Sandro Gozi, recentemente eleito como o novo presidente da assembleia parlamentar de parceria (PPA) entre o Reino Unido e a UE, composta por 70 membros, e o presidente do Movimento Trabalhista para Europa A deputada Stella Creasy afirma que o fracasso na reconstituição do PPA desde as eleições gerais de julho é uma questão que precisa ser abordada “urgentemente”.

Eles escrevem que desde que o Partido Trabalhista assumiu o cargo, o órgão, criado em 2021 para examinar o funcionamento do Acordo de Comércio e Cooperação pós-Brexit e construir laços de trabalho mais estreitos, não conseguiu funcionar porque o Reino Unido não tomou quaisquer medidas para estabelecer quais 30 parlamentares de Westminster formarão a delegação do país. Uma fonte parlamentar, embora crítica do facto de o governo não ter nomeado novos deputados, sugeriu que uma das razões para o atraso foi um pedido dos conservadores para esperarem até à conclusão da sua eleição de liderança.

Os apelos para que o Reino Unido trabalhe mais estreitamente com a UE em tudo, desde a política externa à defesa e ao comércio – bem como à imigração – têm aumentado desde o impressionante sucesso da reeleição de Trump.

O presidente eleito tem prometeu impor tarifas substanciais sobre todas as importações dos EUA numa medida que poderá prejudicar gravemente uma economia do Reino Unido que já sofre com a perda de acesso ao mercado único da UE em consequência do Brexit. Com Trump também falando de acabar com o financiamento dos EUA à Ucrânia na sua guerra com a Rússia, o governo do Reino Unido encontra-se numa posição de isolamento potencialmente perigoso tanto dos EUA como da UE em questões de importância económica e de segurança.

Neste contexto, diplomatas seniores e deputados trabalhistas querem agora que Starmer acelere os movimentos para se aproximar da UE.

Privadamente, diplomatas e políticos trabalhistas estão surpresos e desesperados pelo facto de muitas dessas nomeações públicas, incluindo novos enviados comerciais, não terem sido nomeadas desde as eleições. Uma fonte importante disse: “Se são todos os problemas do número 10, não sei, mas é bastante surpreendente”. Outro disse: “Eles simplesmente não queriam se concentrar no que estão fazendo com a Europa. Com Trump de volta, isso tem que mudar.”

Peter Ricketts, ex-embaixador do Reino Unido em Paris e um dos principais ex-diplomatas do país, que foi nomeado para o PPA Reino Unido-UE na sua formação, disse esperar que o governo Starmer acelere a construção de laços mais estreitos com Bruxelas.

“Eu afastar-me-ia da abordagem bastante cautelosa e gradual para melhorar as relações com a Europa”, disse ele. “É realmente importante que nos aproximemos e falemos com muito mais regularidade com os franceses, os alemães, os polacos, os italianos.

“Penso que se trata menos de mudar o tratado, o que inevitavelmente levará tempo, e mais de trabalhar em questões de política externa, como a Ucrânia, e de encontrar soluções práticas para questões como a migração.”

Creasy disse ao Observador: “A eleição de Trump mostra os riscos para o Reino Unido de seguir sozinho num mundo incerto. Temos de reconstruir a nossa relação com a Europa como parte da proteção do público contra os choques económicos, de segurança e climáticos que se avizinham.

pular a promoção do boletim informativo

“No entanto, as estruturas democráticas concebidas para fazer isso não estão em funcionamento, uma vez que o Governo não definiu o que irá substituir a comissão de controlo parlamentar europeu que aboliu ou nomeou pessoas para a Assembleia Parlamentar da UE no Reino Unido. Com tanta coisa em jogo, não podemos perder mais tempo – acertar tem de ser uma prioridade antes de o novo presidente assumir o cargo.”

No seu artigo com Gozi, acrescentam: “Quando o Reino Unido deixou a UE, não abandonou apenas o maior bloco comercial do mundo. Também saiu da sala onde são tomadas decisões que afetam a nossa segurança mútua, o clima e a igualdade. Seja protegendo o futuro da Ucrânia, de Israel ou da Palestina, gerindo a necessidade de transição das nossas economias ou o desafio da migração, ambos estão agora mais pobres devido a esta ruptura. O último governo do Reino Unido considerou o Brexit uma permissão para isolar, construindo novas barreiras comerciais nas suas fronteiras em nome da Grã-Bretanha Global.

“O novo governo deixou claro que dá prioridade à colaboração com os seus vizinhos e não às queixas do passado. Os acontecimentos desta semana significam que a definição do que isso significa na prática deve agora ser acelerada.”



Leia Mais: The Guardian



Continue lendo

MAIS LIDAS