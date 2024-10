Claire Braud, Olivier Cadiot, Donatien Grau, Marie Pavlenko, Jacques Rancière, Aurélie Wellenstein...

Get Under 2.5 as the Value Bet

We are not anticipating a huge number of goals when Club América clash with Monterrey. The price of 1.85 for Under 2.5 stands out on the coupon and we can wager on the Total Goals market with optimism.

Last H2H Encounter Ended in a 1-1 Draw

Club América played out a 2-2 draw in their last game. This was on the road at Estadio Caliente against Tijuana. Andre Jardine’s side enjoyed just 37% possession and had eleven shots on target, with Alex Zendejas and Rodrigo Aguirre scoring one goal each.

Monterrey drew 0-0 in their previous game. This was at home at Estadio BBVA against Pumas UNAM. They dominated possession with 64% of the ball and had three shots on goal.

The last encounter between Club América and Monterrey ended all square. This head-to-head was a 1-1 draw at Estadio Azteca. The past 10 matches between these sides has seen two draws, Monterrey have won five games and Club América three.

Club América – Last 10 League Games

4 wins, 3 losses and 3 draws, averaging 1.4 goals from 5.0 shots on goal and 10.9 attempts. Club América have had 57.4% possession and 5.2 corners per game. On average, their opponents have scored 1.1 goals from 2.9 shots on goal and 6.3 attempts, while being awarded 3.7 corners.

Top goalscorer Rodrigo Aguirre has found the net 4 times, with Henry Martin and Brian Rodriguez scoring 3 and 2 respectively. Henry Martin, Alvaro Fidalgo and Nestor Araujo are the leading assists makers with 2.

Monterrey – Last 10 League Games

Rayados have won 4, lost 2 and drawn 4, with an average of 4.3 shots on goal, 9.5 attempts and 1.5 goals. Martin Demichelis’ team average 55.1% possession, 3.4 corners awarded and 5.7 corners against, while 1.1 goals have been conceded from 8.3 attempts and 3.8 shots on goal.

Sergio Canales and German Berterame have top scored with 4 goals, while Brandon Vazquez is next on 3. Erick Aguirre, Brandon Vazquez and Johan Rojas have been the top assists providers with 1 in the previous 10 games.

Confirmed Lineups

Club América (confirmed lineup): Luis Malagon, Cristian Calderon, Israel Reyes, Kevin Alvarez, Miguel Vazquez, Diego Valdes, Brian Rodriguez, Alex Zendejas, Alan Cervantes, Erick Sanchez, Henry Martin.

Monterrey (confirmed lineup): Esteban Andrada, Victor Guzman, Gerardo Arteaga, Erick Aguirre, John Medina, Iker Fimbres, Jorge Rodriguez, Sergio Canales, Lucas Ocampos, German Berterame, Oliver Torres.

Expert Liga MX Analysis

Injuries and suspensions can affect the overall outcome and we use this information as well as the latest form guide. The same applies to the stats so that we can get the best understanding of how things might pan out.

Key Club América vs Monterrey league stats:

The 2.5 line hasn’t been covered in 13 of the last 20 Club América games at home.

The 2.5 line hasn’t been covered in 6 of the last 10 Club América games at home.

The 2.5 line hasn’t been covered in 4 of the last 5 Rayados games.

The 2.5 line hasn’t been covered in 12 of the last 20 Rayados games on the road.

The 2.5 line hasn’t been covered in the last 3 Rayados games on the road.

Our plan of action involves backing Under 2.5 Goals for this Liga MX showdown. We are able to get a price of 1.85 when it comes to this selection and that looks to be a solid proposition.

There are some bigger-priced options for those looking for larger odds and that includes the Result & Total Goals market. Combine Under 2.5 Goals with one of the teams to triumph.

Under 2.5 Probability

According to the betting sites, our pick has a 54.1% chance of landing a return. In our opinion, there’s actually a probability of success closer to 60%. This is why we regard this as a value wager.

Club América vs Monterrey Prediction

Gamble responsibly 18+. All odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change. To use the Bookmaker Live Streaming services you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Geo-restrictions apply.

Published 03:37, 26 October 2024