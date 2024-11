Dana White Announces New Main Events for UFC 310 and UFC Tampa

Dublin , Ireland – 19 September 2024; UFC president Dana White at the weigh-ins at the 3Arena in … [+] Dublin, ahead of Walsh vs Runowski, tomorrow night. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Sportsfile via Getty Images

UFC President Dana White promised he had something “good,” to remedy the main event issues with UFC 310, and he was right.

After the UFC 309 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday night, White announced two new main card events in December. UFC men’s flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja was already set to defend his title against Japanese newcomer Kai Asakura in the co-main event of UFC 310.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 04: Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil reacts after his victory against Steve … [+] Erceg of Australia in a UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 04, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

That fight has been elevated to the main event.

The new co-main event will see undefeated welterweight contender Shavkat Rakmmonov facing fellow undefeated 170-pounder Ian Machado Garry in a high-stakes fight.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 16: Shavkat Rakhmonov of Uzbekistan reacts after his victory against … [+] Stephen Thompson in a welterweight fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

According to White, the winner will get a title shot against Belal Muhammad in the first quarter of 2025. Initially, Muhammad was scheduled to defend his title against Rakhmonov in the main event.

However, an injured toe forced Muhammad out. Garry was booked to face Joaquin Buckley the following week in the main event for UFC Tampa on December 14. The UFC didn’t want to disturb those plans, but they had to pivot and plucked Garry to help save the pay-per-view appeal.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: Ian Machado Garry of Ireland looks on during a welterweight bout during … [+] UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images

Buckley and UFC Tampa weren’t left out in the cold.

The New main event for Tampa will see former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington taking on Buckley in a fight that should line the winner behind the victor from the Rakhmonov-Garry clash.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 05: Joaquin Buckley reacts after his knockout victory against Stephen … [+] Thompson in a welterweight fight during the UFC 307 event at Delta Center on October 05, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC

The fight will be Covington’s first since he lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards in December 2023.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 16: Colby Covington of the United States looks on prior to a … [+] welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards of England during the UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Getty Images

Buckley is coming off an explosive KO victory over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in October. Rakmmonov and Garry addressed each other on social media after the news was made official.

All things considered, the UFC did a good job salvaging the last two cards of the year with solid events. Here is a look at both cards now with Friday’s adjustments.

UFC 310 Main Event On ESPN+ PPV

Flyweight: UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Garry (five rounds)

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Welterweight: Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque

UFC 310 Prelims Card on ESPN2/ESPN+

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Clay Guida

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle

Heavyweight: Tallison Teixeira vs. Łukasz Brzeski

Heavyweight: Rizvan Kuniev vs. Martin Buday

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi

UFC Tampa