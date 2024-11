Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee Pick, 11/16/2024 Predictions UFC 309 Odds

Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee

UFC 309

Madison Square Garden in NYC

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Jonathan Martinez will face off with Marcus McGhee at UFC 309 on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The opening moneyline has Martinez at +114 while McGhee is at -135.

Jonathan “Dragon” Martinez walks into the Octagon with a mark of 19-5-0. The 30-year-old steps on the scale at 135 lbs and stands in at 5’8″. The southpaw fighter reaches 70″. Marcus “The Maniac” McGhee stands in at 5’8″ and is weighing in at 135 lbs. The orthodox fighter holds a mark of 9-1-0. The 34-year-old stretches 69″. In the category of significant strikes, Jonathan Martinez lands 4.54 per minute while Marcus McGhee is connecting on 5.43 significant strikes per min. Martinez lands 49% of the significant strikes he attempts and McGhee lands 51%. Regarding defending in the Octagon, “Dragon” absorbs 3.87 significant strikes per minute while “The Maniac” takes 2.52. Martinez also stops 57% of the significant strikes that are thrown his way while McGhee curbs 71% of the shots thrown.

Opening Odds +114 -135

Record 19-5-0 9-1-0

Average Fight Time 13:11 5:57

Height 5’8″ 5’8″

Weight 135 lbs 135 lbs

Reach 70″ 69″

Strikes Landed Per Minute 4.54 5.43

Striking Accuracy 49% 51%







Regarding grappling, Jonathan Martinez is the lesser skilled grappler as he takes his opponents down 0.41 times per 15 min. Martinez is getting his opponent to the mat on 35% of his tries and is stopping 68% of all takedowns attempted by his opposition. McGhee is taking his opponents to the mat on 33% of the takedowns he tries and defending 85% of the tries against him. Regarding going for the sub, Martinez is less likely to go for the finish by trying 0.1 subs per 15 minutes while McGhee goes for 0.8 subs per 3 rds.

In his last appearance in the Octagon, Jonathan Martinez squared up with Jose Aldo and ended up taking the loss via unanimous decision in round 3. Aldo ended up landing 101 of 174 total strikes attempted in that contest. Martinez ended the night having landed 80 of 151 total strikes. In the category of significant strikes, Aldo ended up landing 77 of 139, which gave him a rate of 55%. He ended up landing 41 of 96 significant strikes aimed at the head. On the other side, Martinez ended up landing 44% of his significant strikes by connecting on 52 of 118. Out of all the significant strikes thrown, he landed 36 of 96 pointed at the head. 90% of the significant strikes connected on by Aldo and 96% of them connected on by Martinez were done at a distance.

In the last fight for Marcus McGhee, he faced off with Gaston Bolanos and ended up getting the win by a punch to the head in round 2. Bolanos ended up connecting on 100% of the significant strikes he tried at a distance while McGhee landed 80% of the significant strikes he attempted at distance. McGhee ended up connecting on 52% of the significant strikes he attempted by connecting on 65 of 123. He landed 57 of 114 significant strikes aimed at the head. Bolanos ended up connecting on 28 of 81 significant strikes in that fight. Of all the significant strikes, he connected on 14 of 57 to the head. Regarding the total strikes thrown in this fight, Bolanos ended up landing 28 of 82 and McGhee ended up landing 74 of 134 of all the strikes he threw.

Other bouts to watch

One more match to look forward to is when Chris Weidman enters the Octagon with Eryk Anders. Weidman has a record of 16-7-0. The 40-year-old weighs 185 lbs and measures in at 6’2″. The orthodox fighter stretches 78″. Anders comes in at 6’1″ and is weighing in at 185 lbs. The southpaw fighter will be looking to add a win to his career total of 16-8-0 (1 NC). The 37-year-old has a wingspan of 75″. Regarding grappling, Chris Weidman is averaging a takedown 3.44 times per 15 min and Eryk Anders takes his opponents to the canvas 1.79 times per 3 rds. When talking about striking, Weidman is landing 3.18 strikes/minute and connects on 45% of his attempted strikes. The other guy in this fight is Eryk Anders, who tags the opposition on 47% of the strikes that he throws and connects on 3.41 per min.

If you’re going to be watching the fights, don’t miss when Damon Jackson is set to face off with Jim Miller. Miller steps into the cage with a record of 37-18-0 (1 NC). The 41-year-old weighs 155 lbs and comes in at 5’8″. The southpaw fighter reaches 71″. Jackson stands in at 5’11” and weighs in at 155 lbs. The switch fighter steps into the Octagon with a mark of 23-7-1 (1 NC). The 36-year-old extends his reach 71″. Regarding takedowns, Jim Miller curbs 47% of the takedowns his opponents attempt and is scoring a takedown on 44% of his tries. Jackson is taking his opponents to the mat on 34% of his attempts and deflects 37% of the takedowns his opponents attempt. Concerning striking, Miller absorbs 3.50 strikes per minute while he dishes out 2.99 strikes/min. Jackson, at the same time, is absorbing 3.47 strikes/minute and is dealing 2.90 per min.

Tony Sink’s Pick: Take Jonathan Martinez (+114)

