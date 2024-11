Equatorial Guinea videos: Baltasar Engonga suspended, oda tins Vice-President Teodoro Mangue tok about di leaked video

Wia dis foto come from, Baltasar Engonga/Facebook

5 November 2024

Vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Mangue, don promise to carry “severe measures” against officials wey dey engage in sex for dia offices afta di viral “sex tapes” wey allegedly involve one high-ranking civil servant and di wives of several prominent pipo.

“Today, we go proceed wit di immediate suspension of all officials wey dey engage in sexual relations in di offices of di kontri ministries,” di vice-president tok ontop im X page on Monday.

Oga Mangue add say di goment go take severe measures against dis acts as dem constitute violation of di code of conduct and di public ethics law.

Na di viral “sex tapes” wey leak on social media afta di reported arrest of di director general of di National Financial Investigation Agency, Baltasar Engonga, on unrelated graft charges make Mangue to give order to regulators and internet service providers make dem block di circulation of di videos.

Di kontri attorney general tok say di recordings dey consensual, but dem fit prosecute Engonga for “public health crimes” if im get sexually-transmitted infection.

“Dis action na decisive step in our policy of zero tolerance for behaviour wey undermine di integrity of di public service.”

“Ethics and respect dey fundamental to our administration, and we no go allow irresponsible behaviour to compromise public trust.

“Responsibility and professionalism must be di pillars of our work as public servants.”

In di mean time, di vice-president don forbid goment official from engaging in sexual relation for di offices – say make dem focus on dia work towards di development of di kontri.

BBC don reach out to oga Engonga for comment.

Skip Instagram post Allow Instagram content? Dis article contain content wey Instagram provide. We ask for una permission before anytin dey loaded, as dem fit dey use cookies and oda technologies. You fit wan read di Instagram cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view dis content choose ‘accept and continue’. Accept and kontinu Warning: Di BBC no dey responsible for di content of external sites. End of Instagram post

Teodoro Mangue explain say di kontri don already get laws against any pesin wey engage in sexual relation for dia office and dem go sanction di official and dismiss am from im job.

“Taking into account di abuse wey dey show on Equatorial Guinea social networks in recent days and, remembering dat di ministries dey solely and exclusively to perform administrative work for di development of di kontri, e dey forbidden to engage in sexual relations in di offices,” e tok.

“Di control mechanisms dey already in place and any pesin wey breaches dis rule again go dey subjected to disciplinary proceedings for misconduct and dismiss from dia job.”

Oga Mangu tok say dem go begin install camera for offices of all state officials while im urge officials to comply wit di law and stop unlawful behaviour.

E add say any pesin wey dem catch engaging in sexual relation for offices go face di consequences.

“Di Government go soon implement di installation of surveillance cameras in all offices of State bodies.

“We don make dis provision to ensure compliance with di law by officials and to eradicate unseemly and unlawful behavior.

“We no go admit any misconduct wey go denigrates di integrity of our administration and pipo wey engage in such practices go face drastic measures.”

Authorities for Equatorial Guniea claim say im embezzle 1,223 million CFA francs to im personal accounts during im term at ANIF, leading to asset seizures and preventive detention.

Di financial investigators discover di tapes for im computer, dem expose di viral videos.

Skip Twitter post Allow Twitter content? Dis article contain content wey Twitter provide. We ask for una permission before anytin dey loaded, as dem fit dey use cookies and oda technologies. You fit wan read di Twitter cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view dis content choose ‘accept and continue’. Accept and kontinu Warning: Di BBC no dey responsible for di content of external sites. End of Twitter post

Baltasar Engonga profile

Wia dis foto come from, Chief Baltasar Engonga/X

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, na high-ranking Equatorial Guinean goment official and politician. Di 54-year-old man get six pikin wit im wife.

Oga Engonga, na di son of Baltasar Engonga Edjoo, president of di Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC).

Im be di former head of Equatorial Guinea anti-graft National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF).