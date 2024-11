Golpe não ocorreu por falta de apoio do Exército, diz PF

Raw milk has recently been thrust back to the forefront of public health discussions after the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced the detection of the H5N1 bird flu virus in a batch of unpasteurized milk sold by Raw Farm, LLC. The findings were highlighted after Santa Clara County health officials tested samples from retail stores. This recall has raised alarms about the risks associated with consuming raw milk, particularly as the H5N1 virus spreads among livestock and has been linked to humans.</p>

The affected raw milk has the lot code 20241109 and boasts a best-by date of November 27, 2024. While no illnesses have been reported, CDPH officials are urging consumers to avoid drinking it, emphasizing the importance of pasteurization for health safety. Many people may be unaware of the potential dangers inherent to raw milk, leading health experts to stress the need for caution when consuming such products.</p>

According to Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert from the University of Minnesota, consumers should approach raw milk with skepticism. “You have to assume raw milk, unpasteurized milk, has potential infectious agents capable of causing serious illness,” he warns. This assertion is underscored by the recent Salmonella outbreak linked to raw milk products, which sickened 165 individuals earlier this year. California is no stranger to such incidents, prompting more rigorous health protocols.</p>

Raw Farm, located in Fresno, conducted its own testing following the announcement. A representative from the company assured the public, stating, “All official tests are negative, and we are filling shelves with fresh product.” Despite the confidence exuded by the company, the CDPH is taking proactive measures. The agency plans to increase testing and monitoring, especially after the report confirmed 29 human cases of H5N1 tied to infected dairy cattle since October.

The virus, which is commonly referred to as bird flu, has recently caused widespread concern after it was first detected among U.S. dairy cattle earlier this year. Osterholm notes, “It’s not surprising the virus was found in raw milk sold at stores,” highlighting the pervasive nature of H5N1 across dairy herds. California has been particularly hard hit, with more than 435 dairy herds infected, making it the most affected state.

Officials from the CDPH are adamant about the dangers associated with consuming raw milk. They stated, “The general public should not consume raw milk because of the risk of foodborne illnesses and potential pathogens.” This warning goes beyond the current bird flu scare, as raw milk can also carry several other harmful pathogens, including E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria. These bacteria can trigger severe and sometimes fatal illnesses.

While the detection of H5N1 raises awareness of the dangers associated with raw milk, it’s especially alarming considering the current H5N1 outbreak among livestock. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 55 bird flu cases among humans this year, predominantly due to exposure to infected poultry or cattle. With several states currently dealing with outbreaks, including Oregon, Washington, and Colorado, vigilance is key.

CDPH’s recent notice has directly advised the public against consuming any milk from the recalled batch. “No illnesses have been directly linked to this tainted raw milk; nonetheless, the precautionary recall is being implemented due to the deadly nature of H5N1 and its prevalence within dairy farms,” they stated.

The process of pasteurization remains the best defense against pathogens found in raw milk. Heating milk to sufficiently high temperatures kills harmful bacteria and viruses, rendering it safe for human consumption. Interestingly, the controversy surrounding raw milk persists as advocates argue for its “health benefits,” yet health officials remain firm against such claims due to the associated risks.

Besides the immediate recall of the affected milk, California’s response includes increased testing for raw milk products. The CDPH has enacted more stringent regulations, requiring dairies to implement safety protocols for workers interacting with potentially infected cattle. The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is conducting testing twice weekly to mitigate the risks associated with the spread of H5N1.

The health department remains clear: “Boiling or pasteurizing milk kills the bird flu virus and other pathogens associated with foodborne illnesses.” Public health officials urge consumers to favor pasteurized milk and dairy products to avoid health issues. This continues to be the safest route amid growing fears surrounding bird flu contamination.

The emergence of H5N1 risks not only consumer health but also livestock industries across multiple states. The recent outbreaks have led to increased scrutiny and health protocols aimed at protecting both public health and agricultural industries. Experts continue to monitor the situation and have voiced concerns about how this outbreak affects dairy cattle and the potential for zoonotic transmission during future outbreaks.

California’s proactive approach and increased safety measures reflect the urgent need for vigilance against H5N1 as well as other pathogens residing within raw milk products. With this awareness, consumers are encouraged to make informed decisions, prioritize their health, and select pasteurized options whenever possible. The recent events serve as stark reminders of the risks posed by raw dairy products.