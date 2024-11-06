How the decision to step back paved Sabalenka’s path to No.1

RIYADH, Saudia Arabia — The day before Wimbledon began, Aryna Sabalenka and her team gathered on Court 1 of the Aorangi Park practice facility.
She played some spirited points with her good friend Ons Jabeur before getting down to the critical test.
“We were out there on the court, last chance to serve,” her coach Anton Dubrov said. “It was hard to watch. After like three, four motions we saw it.”
That prompted an intense discussion within the small group. To load up on treatment and tablets and play through a nagging shoulder injury — or hit pause?
“What are the chances?” Dubrov continued. “If we’re going to push it too much, we might lose the whole season.”
Weighing the risk: A tough call to make
We now know that Sabalenka’s 2024 season was an unqualified success. Here at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, she won her first two group matches — and when Iga Swiatek lost to Coco Gauff on Tuesday night, Sabalenka locked down the year-end No.1 ranking.
But four months ago, it seemed like only a remote possibility. At the time, the central question, according to Dubrov: How do we take the maximum opportunity?
A younger Sabalenka probably would have gone for it, taken some medication to dull the ache, swung and slashed her way through as many matches as she could. But, the question was, how would that compromise her overriding goal for the year to finish as the Hologic WTA Tour’s No.1-ranked player?
A little more than a week before Wimbledon, Sabalenka had felt a sharp pain in her right shoulder during a Berlin quarterfinal match against Anna Kalinskaya. She had tweaked the teres major muscle, situated just below the armpit and one of 13 muscles that help extend and rotate the humerus (upper arm) bone. Ultimately, she made the difficult decision to retire with Kalinskaya leading 5-1 in the opening set.
Wimbledon was next, and Sabalenka desperately wanted to play.
“As someone who has been fighting through a lot of different pains in the past months,” she said in Berlin, “I still have my hopes.”
The funny thing? Sabalenka could lift weights, practice, even hit her lethal groundstrokes. She just couldn’t serve without feeling pain.
“That’s really annoying,” Sabalenka said. “You don’t feel like you’re injured, We did a MRI, we did everything. We did a lot of rehab, a lot of treatments and everything.”
In 2023, she had wrested the No.1 ranking from Iga Swiatek for a period of eight weeks — only to see Swiatek grab it back by winning her last 11 matches. As Wimbledon opened play, Sabalenka trailed Swiatek by 3,744 points.
There were other factors, too. Because she was unable to play Wimbledon in 2022, due to the growing conflict in Ukraine, it would mean she missed the prestigious tournament twice in three years. Wimbledon’s venerable grass venue enhances Sabalenka’s dynamic game and she had reached the semifinals in her two previous appearances. She was the No.3 seed but remained the favorite going in, and the winner’s 2,000 ranking points were a tempting, tantalizing target.
Stepping back paved the way for success
Every instinct, every emotion was pushing Sabalenka toward playing her scheduled first-round match with Emina Bektas of the United States. And yet, she and her team managed to focus on the larger picture.
“Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play The Championships this year,” Sabalenka said in a social media post. “I tried everything to get myself ready, but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating. I pushed myself to the limit in practice today to try my best, but my team explained that playing would only make things much worse.
“This tournament means so much to me and I promise I’ll be back stronger than ever next year.”
Five months later, at the WTA Finals Riyadh, Sabalenka had one word to describe that decision, and the discussions that led to it.
“Wow,” she said, shaking her head.
“Very, very difficult decision for me,” she said, “because I never, never withdrew from the tournament due to the injury. That was first time I experienced something like that.
“Even though it was not the huge, big, tough injury — I recovered quickly — I would say, but still it was, mentally, it was very difficult.”
When the forensic archeologists go back to investigate Sabalenka’s brilliant season, they will likely unearth this decision as the critical-mass moment that made it possible. The moment Sabalenka and her team saved her season and, perhaps, changed the trajectory of one of its brightest stars and had a modest part in altering the history of women’s professional tennis.
The lesson? Giving in doesn’t necessarily mean giving up. Less, as painful as it might seem at the time, can sometimes lead to more.
“I agree 100 percent,” 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova said. “Players today, they’re better about scheduling themselves.”
Between singles and doubles, Navratilova averaged nearly 120 matches in her 22 full seasons. In her era, regardless of their physical condition, players played on. If Sabalenka reaches the final in Riyadh, she’ll finish the year with 71 matches.
“You can get that break or two during the season and still not lose that much,” Navratilova said. “I wish I had done that, but it never occurred to me.”
Holding fire: How skipping Paris kept her season blazing
Because the Olympic tournament was dropped into an already crowded calendar, this was was always going to be difficult for the leading players. Team Sabalenka had already dealt with that question, opting to skip the Paris Games, even though all of the leading players, with the exception of Elena Rybakina, participated.
The Olympics decision was made much earlier.
“Beginning of the clay season,”: Dubrov said. “We had a big calendar, four big events in the summer — Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Olympics and US Open. It’s clay, grass, back to clay and hard courts. There’s no proper preparation for the hard courts.
“It’s not only physical. Emotionally you have to keep recovering yourself. Percentage-wise, our chances on clay, we thought she had a better chance if we skip it.
The abrupt switch from the grass at Wimbledon, back to the red clay of Roland Garros (for the second time in less than two months), was a deal-breaker. In retrospect, good judgment might have been the secret power of Sabalenka’s team. After withdrawing from Wimbledon, she returned to her Miami home and focused on rehab.
A winning comeback: the path to No.1
With the greatest players from around the world gathered in Paris, following an almost six-week break, Sabalenka began practicing in Washington, D.C., intent on building a successful summer season. After more discussion, she decided to give it a go. Kamilla Rakhimova, ranked No.78, took her to three sets.
Playing with caution, Sabalenka won two matches there and two more in Toronto. It was in Cincinnati that Sabalenka found her championship form.
Dubrov saw it even before she took the WTA 1000 title. “She’s actually getting, better, better, better,” he thought to himself.
“Yes,” he said sitting in the Riyadh players’ lounge, “that’s when I knew we made the right decision not to play Wimbledon and the Olympics.”
Sabalenka followed that up with her third Grand Slam singles title at the US Open. Her 15-match winning streak ended in Beijing, but she recovered to win the title in Wuhan.
It was in her second match in Wuhan, after she beat Yulia Putintseva, Sabalenka moved ahead of Swiatek for the No.1 ranking. After Swiatek skipped the Asian swing and had points deducted for missing mandatory events, Sabalenka came into Riyadh with a more than 1,000-point lead.
“The game is more physical now, the body needs longer to recover, there’s no doubt about it,” Navratilova said. “Today, they realize it’s OK to take a break.
“I called it this summer. I said most of the people coming into the US Open, they’re going to have their tongues hanging out — and Sabalenka’s coming in fresh as a daisy, laughing all the way.”
And now, she’s the year-end No.1 ranking for the first time — and has won 22 of her past 23 matches.
With 100 percent hindsight, it’s easy to see that passing on Wimbledon and the Olympics — arguably, the season’s biggest events — allowed it to be possible, both physically and mentally.
“Looking back, it was important moment for me to just sit back, recharge my batteries,” Sabalenka said in Riyadh. “Do great recovery, make sure my shoulder is healed so I can come back stronger. After that little pause, I was super, super hungry for tennis,
“I think it’s definitely helped me to be where I am right now.”
RIYADH — This time last year, Aryna Sabalenka was at the heart of a player rebellion against the women’s tour — while being unseated as world No. 1 by Iga Swiatek.
The world’s best players were in Cancun for the year-ending WTA Tour Finals, which terrible weather conditions and a hastily constructed venue turned into a circus. Sabalenka said on social media that she felt “disrespected” by the standard of the event, which included practice courts that didn’t feel safe to play on.
Just before the event, 21 of the world’s best players, including Sabalenka, wrote a letter to then-WTA Tour chief executive Steve Simon outlining a number of grievances, demanding higher pay, a more flexible schedule and expanded childcare. Simon, who has since been replaced as chief executive by Portia Archer but remains as chairman, apologized for the debacle and said, “You have been heard.”
A year on, Sabalenka's main lesson is the power of collective action. "We all came together. My word or Iga (Swiatek)'s word wouldn't count on its own, it wouldn't have any weight," she told in an interview in Riyadh on the eve of this year's WTA Finals.
“Last year was about all of us fighting for our rights. A very good moment for all of us to fight for what we deserve.
“We are in better conditions where we can focus on our tennis, not on what’s going on outside of tennis.”
There is still change Sabalenka would like to see. In winning the Cincinnati Open in August, Sabalenka received exactly half the $1.05million (£805,200) prize money awarded to men’s champion Jannik Sinner. In June 2023, the WTA announced a pay equity agreement, but it will not start until 2027 for WTA 1000s like Cincinnati and until 2033 for smaller events.
An undefeated champion at the WTA Tour Finals will earn $5m (£3.8m), the highest-ever prize money at a WTA or ATP event.
“I feel like we deserve it,” Sabalenka said, before leaving a long pause.
“I’m looking forward to discussing what we want to improve and to bring it on the table for the WTA. To say: ‘Listen, this is all of us. We voted and this is what we want to improve.’
“This is the only way we can improve things — when we come together.”
Sabalenka’s growing status as a stateswoman reflects her changing position within the game.
A year ago in Cancun, Iga Swiatek was the player to beat despite Sabalenka’s No. 1 ranking. She duly destroyed the field, thrashing Sabalenka in the semifinals en route to winning the title undefeated and reclaiming the top spot. Sabalenka had been there eight weeks — even less in her memory. “It was like what, one week? Two?” she said.
Then it felt as though Swiatek had just loaned her rival the world No. 1 throne. This time, Sabalenka has a stronger claim to being the best player in the world, winning two Grand Slam titles to Swiatek’s one, but a total of four titles in 2024 to Swiatek’s five.
None of that matters to Sabalenka now. After she will stay there into 2025, irrespective of what Swiatek does. Doing so on the court felt better than Monday 21 October, when she returned to world No. 1 after both she and Swiatek lost points for missing the WTA's quota of playing six 500-level events per season. No one — even she and Swiatek — seemed to know it was coming. "I was like, 'How? What happened?' My boyfriend actually told me, like, 'Oh, congrats, you became world No. 1.' I'm like, 'What?'", she said in a news conference in Riyadh.
She’s been playing like she belongs there for some time. Sabalenka went on a 15-match winning streak in August and September and since the start of the Cincinnati Open she has won 21 of 22 matches. The 22nd of those was against Zheng on Saturday, a match in which Sabalenka showed how she has been able to separate herself from the field. Zheng is a fine player in excellent form and was roared on by what felt like a home crowd with so many Chinese spectators, but Sabalenka was that bit too good and prevailed 6-3, 6-4.
Zheng forced just one break point in Saturday’s match, and she has now lost all five of her matches against the Belarusian, winning just one set.
Sabalenka carries the aura of that kind of streak off-court, as well as on it. “I’m more experienced. I have this belief that I can be the best player in the world and I think you’re right — it’s just the way I carry myself,” she said.
“It’s not about ranking — my results show I can be the best in the world.”
Those results are built on tactical tweaks to her powerful game, with Sabalenka adding considerable variety since the Italian Open in May. Sabalenka used to deviate rarely from her prodigious ball-striking, so often enough to blow an adversary off court. Still, opponents knew that if things started to go against her, Sabalenka had a capacity to beat herself. This is largely what happened in the 2023 U.S. Open final against Coco Gauff, where Sabalenka struggled to cope with the raucous home crowd and increasing pressure from Gauff’s side of the court.
In Italy, Sabalenka started hitting drop shots. With her opponents generally pinned behind the baseline, moving backwards rather than forwards to counteract her phenomenal weight of shot, it made perfect sense — and has delivered considerable results, even when she was limited physically.
“There was this crazy match against Svitolina in Rome.
“I was injured there — I was in big pain. With Svitolina, it’s sometimes really tough to hit the winners, and I needed to cut the points,” Sabalenka said.
“I saw that she was standing way back. I thought, ‘Let’s just go for the drop shot. If it works, if it works. If not, I’m out of here.’
“I don’t know how many drop shots I did in that match, but they all succeeded. Now I’m pretty confident that I can use this shot whenever I like. Before I didn’t really know how to use it so didn’t want to risk it.”
Sabalenka won that match against Svitolina 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7), after midnight, having saved three match points.
When a compilation of the drop shots was uploaded to X, Sabalenka joked: “Probably the first and last time in my life.”
It has since become a key part of her repertoire, most notably in the 2024 U.S. Open final, 12 months on from her implosion against Gauff. Sabalenka held her nerve against Jessica Pegula in a long, tense final game of the first set, going to the well with drop shots and short angles at crucial moments just as she had done against Emma Navarro in the semifinal.
In the final few points, she put away a volley winner, drew Pegula to the forecourt before spearing a passing shot beyond her, and then clinched the set with an angled backhand drop shot. The contrast from the Gauff final, when her only response to adversity was to keep swinging, could scarcely have been greater.
Sabalenka has no doubt that the greater variety has given her a significant edge.
“I think players now probably expect it” she says. “But before I think they never expected it. They always expected me to just overhit and that’s what they were preparing for.
“This kind of variation brings more pressure on them because now they have to guess. They see that I have the opportunity for the drop shot, I have the opportunity to hit the ball and they have to guess. And that’s what brings more errors.
“I think it’s a huge improvement in my tennis.”
Working on variety has added to her feel in tense moments, and Sabalenka believes that has contributed to her being more clear-headed on court. She has regrets about some of the finals she’s lost, like the final-set tiebreak thriller to Swiatek in Madrid, but at the Grand Slams Sabalenka has been ruthless, winning, both finals in straight sets and not dropping a set at the Australian Open. She lost just one match at the majors in 2023, suffering from a stomach bug against Mirra Andreeva in the French Open quarterfinals; a shoulder injury forced her to miss Wimbledon.
On the surface, 2024 has been a season of triumph for Sabalenka but there have been some terrible lows. In March, her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov, a former international ice hockey player and fellow Belarusian, died suddenly in Miami.
Sabalenka tried to carry on as usual, focusing on her tennis and blocking out the part of her telling her that she needed to process what happened by taking a break. The enforced break around Wimbledon proved to be a blessing in disguise; it allowed her to properly grieve and reset.
“My first reaction was to just keep going and not to think,” she said.
“I put so much stress on my body, which turned into an injury. So I had to have this break. It was really good to step back to just look at everything as a bigger picture and to understand some things. There are so many things I realised in that little break.
“I think I have really good people around me who truly care about me and who are always there for me, supporting me and who are always ready to talk whenever I need to talk. I think that’s what really helped me to keep going after some very difficult situations.”
In a time of huge transition at the top of women’s tennis, with Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina all changing coaches, Sabalenka’s team — helmed by Anton Dubrov and Jason Stacy — has been a constant through highs and lows, including the 2022 nadir when her serve deserted her.
Sabalenka, who has an infectious laugh and a generally positive outlook, seems to relish having fun with her team in what can be a suffocating environment on tour, constantly filming TikToks or japing around in practice in between the serious stuff. At the moment she gives off the impression of being in a good place, on and off the court.
Sabalenka’s feeling that she can focus on tennis and not things outside stand in contrast to the strength of feeling around holding the WTA Tour Finals in Saudi Arabia, given the country’s human rights record towards women and the LGBTQ+ community. Sabalenka did not discuss this in depth when asked at her press conference on Friday, focusing on the improvements for the players after the debacle in Cancun 12 months ago.
On court, she is targeting significant improvement in 2025. She wants to reverse the disappointments at Roland Garros and Wimbledon by turning some narrow losses into victories.
“I have to be mentally strong enough to close the match and not let whatever comes to my head destroy those matches.
“I love this tournament and that’s the gap for improvement.”
Those are the two Grand Slams missing from Sabalenka’s CV, but her astonishing consistency across the majors means there’s no reason she can’t be as successful at them as she has been in Melbourne and New York. Going back to the 2022 U.S. Open, Sabalenka has reached the semifinals or better at seven of the last eight majors she’s played. Overall, Sabalenka has won 55 of her 67 matches this year, a career-high ratio of 82 percent.
For now, though, the focus is on the WTA Finals and maintaining her lead over Swiatek as tennis heads into 2025.
A year on from the chaotic and disappointing end to 2023, Sabalenka has clarity now and for the future.
Uma pesquisa que avaliou a relação entre estado civil e depressão observou que aqueles sem um relacionamento apresentam um risco cerca de 80% maior para o aparecimento do distúrbio mental em comparação a pessoas casadas. A conclusão ainda é preliminar –mais estudos são necessários para entender se a correlação realmente existe.
Publicada na segunda-feira (4) na revista Nature Science Behaviour, o artigo envolveu dados de sete países: Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, México, Irlanda, Coreia, China e Indonésia. O objetivo dos cientistas era utilizar informações de diferentes regiões do globo. Segundo os autores, outras pesquisas já haviam investigado a mesma associação, mas com informações somente de países ocidentais.
Os pesquisadores partiram de dados de cerca de 106 mil participantes e, destes, 20 mil foram acompanhados por um período de 4 a 18 anos. Além do estado civil, variáveis como educação, sexo, país de origem e consumo de álcool ou tabaco foram outros fatores incluídos.
Foi observado que, dos cerca de 20 mil avaliados no decorrer do estudo, 4.486 foram identificados com um quadro depressivo. Então, eles compararam os dados para averiguar se havia alguma associação entre o estado civil desses indivíduos e a doença –a resposta foi que sim.
No geral, aqueles categorizados como não casados, o que também inclui divorciados, separados e viúvos, apresentaram um risco de cerca de 80% maior de depressão em relação aos casados. Esse índice foi até maior quando se trata especificamente dos divorciados ou separados: esse percentual foi de 99%, ou seja, quase o dobro do risco.
Os autores também se atentaram aos outros fatores incluídos na pesquisa. “A diferença de risco entre pessoas solteiras e casadas foi maior entre participantes do sexo masculino com alto nível educacional em países ocidentais, incluindo EUA, Reino Unido e Irlanda”, escreveram no artigo.
Em relação a tabagismo e alcoolismo, foi percebido que esses aspectos estiveram associados com o aumento do risco da depressão em solteiros somente em três países incluídos na análise: China, Coreia e México.
Hipóteses
A pesquisa é preliminar e apresenta uma série de limitações. Um dos pontos em aberto é por que pessoas sem um casamento seriam mais suscetíveis a apresentar quadros depressivos. As hipóteses levantadas pelos pesquisadores são relacionadas a particularidades sociais. Indivíduos casados tendem a ter maior suporte emocional com seu cônjuge, maiores recursos financeiros e melhor qualidade de vida. Casais também apresentam menores taxas de consumo de álcool e tabagismo.
Esses aspectos sociais também podem explicar por que alguns subgrupos de solteiros contaram com ainda maior risco de evoluir para quadros depressivos. Esse foi o caso quando se compara mulheres e homens solteiros.
Todas
Discussões, notícias e reflexões pensadas para mulheres
“Uma possível explicação para essa diferença de sexo é que as mulheres tendem a ter redes de apoio social maiores e mais fortes do que os homens, particularmente entre indivíduos nunca casados”, escreveram os autores no artigo.
Mesmo preliminares, os dados compilados pelos cientistas podem ser um indicativo para outras pesquisas que investiguem o tema em mais detalhes. “Essas descobertas ressaltam a importância de considerar contextos culturais, socioeconômicos e comportamentais em pesquisas futuras para entender e abordar melhor as disparidades de saúde mental associadas ao estado civil”, concluem os autores.
Quatro pessoas suspeitas de fraudar operações de crédito concedidas pela Caixa Econômica Federal à mais de uma centena de empresas foram presas, na manhã desta quarta-feira (6), pela Polícia Federal (PF) no âmbito da Operação Smart Fake.
Além das prisões temporárias, os agentes federais cumpriram ainda 12 mandados judiciais de busca e apreensão em endereços residenciais e comerciais relacionados aos investigados nas cidades de Teresina e Pedro II, no Piauí; e em Timon, no Maranhão.
As ordens judiciais foram autorizadas pela 3ª Vara da Justiça Federal, que determinou também o sequestro de bens dos suspeitos. Eles integram um grupo criminoso investigado de desviar mais de R$ 20 milhões dos cofres públicos.
Segundo PF, a apuração do suposto esquema teve início com a denúncia feita por um empresário da capital do Piauí, Teresina. De acordo com a corporação, o denunciante revelou que os investigados pediram a Caixa um crédito fraudulento para sua empresa.
Ainda de acordo com o empresário, todos os trâmites burocráticos para que o banco público concedesse o dinheiro foi intermediado por uma pessoa posteriormente identificada pelos investigadores e que, para a obtenção do crédito à empresa do denunciante, apresentou documentos falsos, fraudando inclusive o faturamento da empresa.
A partir da identificação do intermediário, os policiais federais descobriram outros contratos irregulares, firmados desde 2022. Já foram identificados 179 contratos suspeitos feitos com 115 CNPJs (Cadastro Nacional da Pessoa Jurídica). Algumas empresas se destacaram pelo volume de empréstimos inadimplentes, acima de R$ 800 mil cada uma.
Além da falta de pagamento de empréstimos concedidos pela Caixa, os investigadores também detectaram movimentações suspeitas e outras inconsistências e irregularidades, como o fato dos CNPJs de várias das empresas estarem baixados ou inaptos na Receita Federal.
Os envolvidos podem responder pelos crimes de estelionato qualificado, organização criminosa, falsificação de documentos, além de outros que venham a ser identificados no decorrer da investigação.
