Imobiliário: o SCI pode disponibilizar alojamento gratuito a um dos seus associados?

Today I’d like to tell you about the top Stake.us games that I’ve played this month, and let me tell you, picking just five is no easy feat. This sweepstakes casino has over 700 games, spanning multiple genres, including slots, live dealers, table games, and more.

However, I’m a sucker for all things modern, and it’s the Stake Originals that really caught my eye. These are provably fair games that have been developed in-house by the brand’s software team. On top of that, there are also Stake Exclusives, which are games that have been created by third-party software providers, but solely for Stake.us.

Before I tell you about the best games that I've played on this site this month (November 2024), I first need to tell you about the exclusive welcome offer that you can claim with our promo code SPORTSGRID.

The Pros And Cons Of The Stake.us Games Lobby

As I said at the top of this article, the games lobby at this sweepstakes casino is large and spans a lot of genres. As a result, I think it’s only fair that as well as focusing on a select few top social casino games, I should also summarize my thoughts on the games lobby in general:

Pros & Cons 700+ casino-style games

Original and exclusive games

In-house and third-party game software

Live dealer games No mobile gaming app (browser mobile play only)

Top Games Stakes.us – A Rundown

If you ask me, Stake.us has one of the best sweepstakes casino games lobbies in the US in November 2024. Broadly speaking, I find that social gaming sites tend to be too heavily focussed on offering as many slots as possible (if you’re looking for great slots, the Zula casino slots selection is among the best around).

What I like about Stake.us, is that they offer a more diverse gaming experience overall. With Stake Originals, you have in-house provably fair games, meanwhile, there is a live poker room and there are plenty of live dealer tables, as well as table games, scratch offs, and more.

In choosing the top five games, I have decided to cover as many of these genres as possible, though ultimately I have ranked the gaming experience above everything else. Anyway, without further ado, here are my five best-rated Stake.us games for this month:

Game Provider RTP Genre Crash Stake Originals 99.00% Provably fair Thunder vs Underworld Enhanced RTP Pragmatic Play 98.00% Enhanced RTP slot Blackjack Live Stake Live 99.40% Live dealer Video Poker Stake Originals 99.00% Table game Chaos Crew Scratch Hacksaw Gaming 92.00% Hacksaw Gaming

Crash

Crash is one of around 20 provably fair games that have been created by the Stake Originals software team, and for me, it’s the best. The concept of the game is very simple; a rocket flies across the screen and will “Crash” at some point.

Your aim is to opt out before the rocket crashes, otherwise you lose your GC or SC stake. The payout multiplier grows the longer the rocket flies, so it’s a proper game of risk vs reward, which I love. There are many other versions of this game, including the one covered in our Zula casino review, but the Stake version for me, is still the number one.

Thunder Vs Underworld Enhanced RTP

This slot game has been developed exclusively for Stake.us by heavyweight igaming software studio, Pragmatic Play, following one of many recent US social casino mergers & acquisitions. It is a Greek-themed feature-filled slot title that I found to be a whole lot of fun.

If you ask me, the best thing about it is the Volatility Switch. This allows you to enhance the RTP which is why the house edge can be as low as 2.00%, which is rare for a video slot.

Blackjack Live

To be honest, I could’ve picked any of the Stake Live games, including roulette and baccarat, but I’ve gone for Blackjack Live purely on personal preference. I’m a huge blackjack guy, and if I can’t play in person, then this real-time version with a live-streamed dealer is the next best thing.

For those of you not yet aware, live dealer games allow you to play against other players in real time with a live dealer. Stake’s live games are particularly impressive because they are available 24/7 and use stripped-back graphics, so they rarely lag.

Video Poker

This is the second “Stake Originals” game that I’ve chosen, and also the first table game. To be honest, this game is super basic and there’s nothing fancy about it, but that’s exactly why I like it.

If you’re looking for a no-frills game of video poker to kill some time when playing alone, you can’t really go wrong here. It also has a super-easy display of the hands and payout system, which I think works really well for beginners.

Chaos Crew Scratch

My final pick is a scratch-off game, which is a fun spinoff of the Chaos Crew slot games from Pragmatic Play. If you like the fun punk theme of that game but aren’t in the headspace for a video slot, this quick and fun scratch off is a great alternative.

Despite being a scratch-off, the game still uses a fair and verifiable RNG, and you can win up to 100k of whichever type of virtual Coins you have staked on the game. Moreover, it is compatible with all of the other social casino bonuses that you can claim on Stake.us.

Top Games Stakes.us – Conclusion

So there you have it, my top five picks for the best Stake.us games that you can play in November 2024. Once you have given these a try, I 100% recommend exploring the game lobby further. If you select any of the Stake Originals, Stake Exclusives, or live dealer games, you honestly can’t go wrong.

Don't forget that if start playing today, you can claim 55 SC + 260k GC FREE + 5% rakeback when you register with the SPORTSGRID promo code.