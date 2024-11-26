Japão aborta teste de foguete após incêndio – DW – 26/11/2024

Embattled actor Jonathan Majors has gotten some good news. This follows the former Marvel Cinematic Universe star getting engaged.











Just recently, Majors and partner Meagan Good announced that they are now engaged to be married. The two have been together since a romance blossomed amid Majors’ legal troubles in 2023, stemming from an incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was ultimately found guilty on charges of assault and harassment related to the March 2023 incident, and after he professed his innocence following the verdict, Jabbari sued the actor for assault and defamation. Now, per TMZ, it’s been revealed that Jabbari has dropped the federal lawsuit. According to the paperwork, the claims against Majors have been “hereby dismissed with prejudice,” which means they cannot be filed again. The two reportedly made a joint request to dismiss the case, though details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Related Jonathan Majors ‘Heartbroken’ Over Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU Return Jonathan Majors admits he’s “heartbroken” over the MCU’s pivot to RDJ as the big bad of Avengers 5.





The lawsuit was filed in March, one full year after the incident that led to Majors’ arrest in March 2023. Majors had been accused of physically harming Jabbari in the back of a private taxi in the midst of an argument, though his defense argued that the allegations had been fabricated. A jury found Majors guilty, and in April, he was sentenced to participate in a one-year domestic violence treatment program. Jabbari’s suit, filed a month later, detailed additional accusations of domestic violence against Majors. She also said Majors had defamed her by suggesting she made up the claims.





Grace Jabbari Alleged Multiple Instances of Assault and Defamation

“It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable,” Jabbari’s attorney, Brittany Henderson, said in a statement at the time of the original filing in April. “Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process. We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves.”





Related ‘I’m Imperfect’: Jonathan Majors Tearfully Accepts Perseverance Award in Hollywood While accepting a “Perseverance Award,” the former MCU star said he’s had to “embody that word more than I wished or wanted.”

In a new statement following the settlement, Henderson noted, “Grace Jabbari has exhibited tremendous courage throughout this very long and difficult process. As a result of her commitment to justice, the lawsuit that she filed against Jonathan Majors has been favorably settled. We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high.”

We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high.





With the lawsuit going away, Majors will be able to move forward from his legal troubles. Whether he’s able to reach the same heights he was at before his downfall remains to be seen. At the time of his arrest, Majors was appearing in major movies like Creed III with plans to be featured as the big bad in the upcoming Avengers sequels. When he was found guilty in court, Majors was fired by Marvel Studios from the MCU in addition to losing other high-profile roles.

Majors isn’t finished with acting, however, as he is set to appear in the upcoming movie Magazine Dreams. Because of the controversy, the film was pulled from its planned release by Searchlight Pictures following its Sundance premiere in 2023. It has since been picked up by Briarcliff Entertainment and is expected to be released sometime in 2025. He’s also been cast in a role in an upcoming revenge thriller called Merciless from director Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve. Meanwhile, Majors has also been meeting with fans at conventions.





Source: TMZ