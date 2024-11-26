MUNDO
NBA early-season awards: Expert picks for MVP, ROY and more so far
If the top NBA awards were handed out one month into the 2024-25 NBA season, which players and coaches could stake their claim to the coveted titles?
A few MVP-caliber superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have found their teams struggling early in the season. Will they be able to lift their teams out of these ruts, or will early hiccups prevent these former MVPs from claiming the coveted crown again?
After what was considered a down year for the 2024 NBA draft class, a few surprising rookies have made an immediate impact, putting the league on notice. Atlanta Hawks No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher is still adjusting to the pace of the league, but the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dalton Knecht just tied the rookie 3-point record coming off the bench.
After winning Rookie of the Year last season, will Victor Wembanyama make the leap in Year 2 and take the Defensive Player of the Year title from four-time winner Rudy Gobert? Or will another defensive stalwart, such as Draymond Green or OG Anunoby, claim the award?
We asked our NBA insiders to rank their top three choices for the six major awards up to this point in the season. A first-place vote received five points, a second-place vote received three and a third-place vote received one.
Who will win NBA MVP?
The conventional wisdom was that Nikola Jokic would have to clear an extraordinarily high bar to win his fourth MVP in five seasons. A month into the season, it simply isn’t possible to present a rational argument that any other player in the league can claim the award over Jokic. The gap between Joker and the field was illustrated quite well during the Nuggets’ road blowout over the Lakers on Sunday night. Jokic had a pretty typical performance by his standards (34 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and a block) while dominating Anthony Davis, the runner-up in this award category. — Tim MacMahon
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: 50 points (67% of first-place votes)
2. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers: 22 points (25% of first place votes)
3. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: 12 points
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: 11 points (8% of first-place votes)
T5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 6 points
T5. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: 6 points
Who will win NBA Rookie of the Year?
Zach Edey, the two-time national player of the year at Purdue, walked into a big role in Memphis and was the favorite for this award entering the season. But a month into the season, it’s a pair of players taken with back-to-back picks in the 2024 NBA draft, Jared McCain at No. 16 and Dalton Knecht at No. 17, who find themselves out in front of the rookie pack. So far, it has been a complete disaster for Philadelphia, but McCain has been the sole bright spot for the 76ers. He leads all rookies in points per game (16.6) and is shooting 40% from 3 on over six attempts per game even after a rough showing Sunday against the Clippers (3-for-15 FG in 28 minutes). — Tim Bontemps
1. Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers: 56 points (83% of first-place votes)
2. Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers: 32 points (17% of first-place votes)
3. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies: 12 points
T4. Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs: 2 points
T4. Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies: 2 points
T4. Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks: 2 points
T7. Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards: 1 point
T7. Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets: 1 point
Who will win Defensive Player of the Year?
Since the start of last season, no player has logged more career games (71) with multiple blocks than Victor Wembanyama, who has swatted at least three shots in 11 of 14 appearances this season for a young Spurs team that is learning how to outlast opponents in close games. Wembanyama has posted more blocks (51) than Anthony Davis and Draymond Green combined (46) to go with 18 steals, despite sitting out three games due to injury. — Michael Wright
1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 43 points (67% of first-place votes)
T2. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers: 16 points (8% of first-place votes)
T2. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors: 16 points
4. Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks: 12 points (8% of first-place votes)
T5. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks: 5 points (8% of first-place votes)
T5. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: 5 points (8% of first-place votes)
T7. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 points
T7. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic: 3 points
T9. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies: 2 points
T9. Lu Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder: 2 points
11. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder: 1 point
Who will win Sixth Man of the Year?
He gets a lot less attention than the members of Boston’s star-studded starting five, but Payton Pritchard has become one of the Celtics’ most consistent players on a night-to-night basis. In 27 minutes per game off the bench, he’s getting up an absurd eight 3s a game and hitting 41% of them, and he repeatedly has given Boston a significant lift in games where the Celtics have started out flat. Buddy Hield has had a similar impact for the Golden State Warriors filling the Klay Thompson role as a knockdown shooter next to Stephen Curry (42.2% on 7.7 attempts per game), while Naz Reid, last season’s winner in this category, is again having a productive season (13.8 points on 49.1% shooting overall and 39.8% from 3) off the bench for Minnesota. — Bontemps
1. Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics: 39 points (55% of first-place votes)
2. Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors: 31 points (27% of first-place votes)
3. Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves: 12 points
T4. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks: 5 points (9% of first-place votes)
T4. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets: 5 points (9% of first-place votes)
6. Miles McBride, New York Knicks: 4 points
7. Tre Mann, Charlotte Hornets: 3 points
T8. T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers: 1 point
T8. Russell Westbrook, Denver Nuggets: 1 point
Who will win Most Improved Player?
The one-month check-in for this award is perhaps the category that looks the most different from the preseason picks. Dyson Daniels has been a perfect complementary guard alongside Trae Young — and one of the league’s best stoppers. One indication: The 21-year-old managed a league-best 102 deflections, 40 more than OG Anunoby, who ranks second. Jalen Williams, one of the preseason favorites for Most Improved, is logging career highs in points, boards, assists, blocks and steals — even as the 6-foot-6 wing plays a third of his minutes at center for the short-handed Thunder. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas is in the midst of his most efficient season yet, averaging just over 24 points as he expands his playmaking ability for the rebuilding Nets. — Chris Herring
1. Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks: 25 points (33% of first-place votes)
2. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder: 17 points (17% of first-place votes)
3. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets: 11 points (17% of first-place votes)
T4. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 10 points (17% of first-place votes)
T4. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks: 10 points
6. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets: 8 points (8% of first-place votes)
T7. Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers: 5 points (8% of first-place votes)
T7. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 5 points
9. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: 4 points
T10. Norman Powell, LA Clippers: 3 points
T10. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers: 3 points
T12. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: 1 point
T12. Ochai Agbaji, Toronto Raptors: 1 point
Who will win Coach of the Year?
Four years after a four-year stint with the Nets that ended unceremoniously when he was fired for not being the right fit to lead a team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant (as if anyone truly was), Kenny Atkinson has seemingly found the perfect second act for himself in Cleveland. The Cavs’ 15-game winning streak to start the season made them the toast of the league, and Atkinson has his squad boasting the No. 1-rated offense and No. 10-rated defense. Joe Mazzulla, fresh off a championship in his first season with the interim tag removed from his title, is the only coach to have figured out Atkinson’s Cavs so far, handing Cleveland its lone loss. And Steve Kerr has the Warriors in contention for a fifth ring under his watch, despite failing to get out of the play-in tournament last spring and losing franchise legend Klay Thompson in the offseason. — Dave McMenamin
1. Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers: 60 points (100% of first-place votes)
2. Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: 16 points
3. Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors: 8 points
T4. Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets: 7 points
T4. JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers: 7 points
6. Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: 4 points
7. Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 points
8. J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons: 2 points
9. Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets: 1 point
Former MCU Actor Jonathan Majors Gets Good News Amid Continued Legal Woes
Embattled actor Jonathan Majors has gotten some good news. This follows the former Marvel Cinematic Universe star getting engaged.
Just recently, Majors and partner Meagan Good announced that they are now engaged to be married. The two have been together since a romance blossomed amid Majors’ legal troubles in 2023, stemming from an incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was ultimately found guilty on charges of assault and harassment related to the March 2023 incident, and after he professed his innocence following the verdict, Jabbari sued the actor for assault and defamation. Now, per TMZ, it’s been revealed that Jabbari has dropped the federal lawsuit. According to the paperwork, the claims against Majors have been “hereby dismissed with prejudice,” which means they cannot be filed again. The two reportedly made a joint request to dismiss the case, though details of the settlement have not been disclosed.
The lawsuit was filed in March, one full year after the incident that led to Majors’ arrest in March 2023. Majors had been accused of physically harming Jabbari in the back of a private taxi in the midst of an argument, though his defense argued that the allegations had been fabricated. A jury found Majors guilty, and in April, he was sentenced to participate in a one-year domestic violence treatment program. Jabbari’s suit, filed a month later, detailed additional accusations of domestic violence against Majors. She also said Majors had defamed her by suggesting she made up the claims.
Grace Jabbari Alleged Multiple Instances of Assault and Defamation
“It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable,” Jabbari’s attorney, Brittany Henderson, said in a statement at the time of the original filing in April. “Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process. We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves.”
In a new statement following the settlement, Henderson noted, “Grace Jabbari has exhibited tremendous courage throughout this very long and difficult process. As a result of her commitment to justice, the lawsuit that she filed against Jonathan Majors has been favorably settled. We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high.”
We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high.
With the lawsuit going away, Majors will be able to move forward from his legal troubles. Whether he’s able to reach the same heights he was at before his downfall remains to be seen. At the time of his arrest, Majors was appearing in major movies like Creed III with plans to be featured as the big bad in the upcoming Avengers sequels. When he was found guilty in court, Majors was fired by Marvel Studios from the MCU in addition to losing other high-profile roles.
Majors isn’t finished with acting, however, as he is set to appear in the upcoming movie Magazine Dreams. Because of the controversy, the film was pulled from its planned release by Searchlight Pictures following its Sundance premiere in 2023. It has since been picked up by Briarcliff Entertainment and is expected to be released sometime in 2025. He’s also been cast in a role in an upcoming revenge thriller called Merciless from director Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve. Meanwhile, Majors has also been meeting with fans at conventions.
Source: TMZ
Magazine Dreams
A Black amateur bodybuilder struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence.
- Director
- Elijah Bynum
- Cast
- Jonathan Majors , Haley Bennett , Taylour Paige , Mike O’Hearn , Harrison Page , Harriet Sansom Harris
- Writers
- Elijah Bynum
- Runtime
- 124 minutes
- Cinematographer
- Adam Arkapaw
- Producer
- Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman
- Production Company
- Los Angeles Media Fund, Tall Street Productions
- Sfx Supervisor
- Elia P. Popov
- Producers
- Dan Gilroy , Jennifer Fox , Simon Horsman , Jonathan Majors , Jeffrey Soros , Andrew Blau
- Character(s)
- Jessie , Killian Maddox , Pink Coat , William Latimore , Patricia Waldron , Brad Vanderhorn , Ken Donaghue , Middle Aged Man , Jon , Jimmy , Nate , Bryce , Nurse , Dr. Prescott , Suburban Woman , Waitress , Mack , Smokey Bandito , Singer , Ken’s Son , Ken’s Daughter , Photographer , Newscaster
Pequeno avião cai na Costa Rica e deixa cinco mortos – DW – 26/11/2024
Um pequeno avião com seis pessoas a bordo caiu a sudeste de da Costa Rica capital, San Jose, na segunda-feira, deixando cinco passageiros mortos, disse a Cruz Vermelha.
Uma mulher de 31 anos está em estado crítico.
A aeronave – um Cessna 206 Stationair – caiu perto da montanha Pico Blanco pouco depois do meio-dia de segunda-feira, depois que o avião perdeu a comunicação e desapareceu do radar.
O que sabemos?
As equipes de busca e resgate localizaram os destroços na encosta da montanha e chegaram ao local do acidente após várias horas tentando acessar as encostas íngremes e arborizadas da região.
O avião, que decolou de Tortuguero, estava programado para pousar no aeroporto Tobias Bolanos, a leste de San José, mas devido às más condições climáticas teve que ser desviado para o aeroporto Juan Santamaria.
Um relatório oficial sobre as causas do acidente ainda não foi feito.
Os passageiros da aeronave eram da Costa Rica e trabalhavam em empresas de turismo, segundo relatos locais.
dvv/jsi (AP, Reuters, AFP, EFE)
