‘Law & Order’ actor Jack Merrill reveals serial killer John Wayne Gacy kidnapped, raped him

A veteran actor who has appeared in “Law & Order” and “Grey’s Anatomy” revealed Wednesday that he was abducted, raped, and held at gunpoint by notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy more than 45 years ago.

Jack Merrill described himself as a “puny 19-year-old” in 1978 when “the Killer Clown” pulled his car up to the teen as he walked home from a swim at a YMCA in Chicago.

“Do you want to go for a ride?” Merrill recalled being asked in an essay published by People.

Actor Jack Merrill at a screening for “Limerence” at the AllBright West Hollywood on Jan. 6, 2020. Getty Images

Merrill, who had been living alone in a studio apartment since he was 17, jumped into the stranger’s car before being told “You’re smart. You’re not like those other kids.”

Merrill believed the ride would be around the block, but Gacy drove quickly to a different neighborhood where he told him to lock the door, before pulling over near the ramp of the Kennedy Expressway, northwest of downtown Chicago.

The then 36-year-old Gacy asked Merrill if he’d ever done “poppers,” alkyl nitrite, as he took out a brown bottle, splashing liquid onto a rag and shoving it into the teen’s face.

Merrill, who had a boyfriend at the time, said he passed out only to wak up and find himself handcuffed outside Gacy’s Northwood Park Township home, 4 miles east of Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“He told me to be quiet. A light from the back of the house hit him in the eyes and suddenly I realized how dangerous he was,” Merrill wrote. “I knew I couldn’t anger him. I just had to diffuse the situation and act like everything was okay.”

John Wayne Gacy poses for his mugshot in 1978. Des Plaines Police Dept / SWNS

Merrill said this method of de-escalation was the same one he and his sisters used to ward off the wrath of their parents.

“That’s the way I had survived as a kid—we learned to lie low during my parents’ rages,” Merrill recalled.

Merrill said his mom had a narcissistic personality, with “nothing existing outside of how life affected her.”

His father was Jerome Holtzman, the legendary MLB historian and National Baseball Hall of Famer, who at the time was the baseball writer for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Gacy, known as the “Killer Clown” for his public performances as a clown before his arrest. Martin Zielinski

Once inside the dark house, Merrill said he obliged when he was asked if he trusted Gacy, who then undid the teen’s handcuffs before the two had beer and strong pot.

Gacy re-handcuffed his victim and dragged him down a hall before fitting a homemade contraption around Merrill’s neck.

The device was fitted with ropes and pulleys and went around his back and through the handcuffs, so if Merrill struggled, he would be choked.

Gacy shoved a gun into Merrill’s mouth before proceeding to rape his victim.

“I knew if I fought him, I didn’t have much of a chance. I never freaked out or yelled,” Merrill said.

Merrill admitted to feeling sorry for his abuser “in a way.” “Like he didn’t necessarily want to be doing what he was doing, but he couldn’t stop.”

As Gacy seemed to get tired, the killer surprised the teen.

“All of a sudden he said, ‘I’ll take you home.’”

Merrill was dropped off at around 5 a.m., near where he had been picked up.

“Maybe we’ll get together again sometime,” Gacy allegedly said as he handed over a paper with his phone number.

Gacy was convicted of raping, torturing and murdering at least 33 males between the ages of 14 and 21. AP

Merrill quickly flushed the paper down his toilet when he returned home. He opted for a shower and went to a diner for eggs and a milkshake and didn’t notify the police.

“I didn’t call the police—I didn’t know he was a killer at the time,” he said. “I made a pact with myself that I was going to get past this. I wasn’t going to leave my happiness in that house.”

When news broke about Gacy’s arrest and bodies being found inside his home, Merrill called the Chicago Sun-Times.

““That guy raped me.’ The man who answered said, ‘What did you say your name was?’”

Merrill didn’t leave his name because his father still worked there.

“I thought if the police ever needed my help, I’d come forward,” the actor said.

Twenty-six bodies were pulled from a crawl space Gacy’s home in Dec. 1978.

Five of the victims remain unidentified, after officials ID’d Francis Wayne Alexander, of North Carolina, through dental records in Oct. 2021.

He was arrested in Dec.1978, convicted and sentenced to death.

Authorities exhume a box with the remains of unidentified victims of Gacy in Cook County. AP

Gacy was executed by lethal injection at Stateville Correctional Facility on May 10, 1994.

Merrill moved to New York, where he took up acting which became therapeutic for him.

“You’re forced to express yourself, and there is some honesty that goes with that. Recognition and acceptance,” he added.

Merrill called himself lucky, surviving his traumatic brush with death, but ending up with a husband of 23 years and their two pets.

“There’s a lot of people who have had bad things happen to them. Many people who have been raped don’t talk about it. I understand that.”

The actor, who is starring in his own one-man show “The Save” in Los Angeles, never divulged this story with anyone.

“Until now I’ve only told close friends. But doing my new show, I walk through it every night. I’m proud of the journey.”