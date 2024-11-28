Liz Hatton dies aged 17: Cancer-battling photographer seen hugging Kate ‘went out in a blaze of glory’ after ‘unbelievably brave’ fight, her heartbroken family reveal

An inspirational young cancer patient who touched the hearts of the nation after meeting the Princess of Wales has sadly died.

Liz Hatton passed away in the early hours yesterday at her home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, at the age of just 17, less than a year after being diagnosed with an incurable desmoplastic small round cell tumour.

A hugely talented photographer, she compiled an inspirational ‘bucket list’ of assignments to complete in the last months of her life, which reached the ears of the future king and queen.

She was invited by them to Windsor Castle to photograph an investiture William was holding and, to her surprise, asked to have tea with the couple afterwards.

Catherine, who has gone through her own cancer journey this year, was pictured giving Liz an emotional hug, although the pair pointedly did not discuss their respective experiences but focused on their shared love of photography.

As a result of their meeting, however, the brave teenager – who always said she did not want to be defined by her illness – was inundated with offers of support and was able to complete almost all of her bucket list, including a London film premiere, and more.

Liz, who fell in love with photography as a young girl, would have ‘loved nothing more’ than her photographs being ‘seen one more time’. In honour of this, the Daily Mail is publishing this picture she took of her beloved Mateo

Another one of Liz’s stunning photos she took of her beloved younger brother Mateo

Liz’s mother, Vicky, posted an emotional statement on X to say her ‘incredible daughter’ had died

She was even snapping away, despite being in great pain, on the red carpet of the Royal Variety Show last Friday and was proud beyond belief to attend an exhibition of her incredible work in London.

Sadly, however, her condition began to rapidly deteriorate, so much so that her family had decided to celebrate Christmas early this weekend because it was her adored little brother Mateo’s wish to have her here for it.

Tragically, that wasn’t to be.

Liz’s mother, Vicky Robayna, told the Mail last night that the family were taking comfort from the fact that she had blazed such a trail in such a short space of time.

She said: ‘Our lovely Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to her last.

‘Even yesterday she was telling me that I had better get nurses sorted so she could do more things.

‘She went out in a blaze of glory with almost everyone she cared out seeing her for the last time at her exhibition last week.

Talented Liz shared a mutual passion for photography with Princess Kate and said meeting her was ‘truly incredible’ and she was left ‘shell shocked’

Liz took this snap of comedian Michael McIntyre at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. It is one of the last photos she posted on her Instagram page

The young campaigner made headlines after she was invited to Windsor Castle to photograph an investiture. Liz captured the moment cycling legend Mark Cavendish received his knighthood from Prince William

Liz Hatton and guests attend the Liz Hatton photography exhibition in London on November 21

The talented amateur photographer is pictured sharing an adorable moment with her younger sibling Mateo as he shaves his sister’s hair

Liz was the star of the show as she attended an exhibition in her name last week

‘I could not be prouder of her. She has faced every day with unbelievable bravery. And now it’s our turn to do her proud and give her brother the life she expects us to.

‘She was never scared of dying but she was terrified of leaving him behind. It’s our job to make that a little easier for her.’

Mrs Robayna said that Liz, who fell in love with photography as a young girl, would have ‘loved nothing more’ than her photographs being ‘seen one more time’.

In honour of this, the Daily Mail is publishing a picture she took of her beloved Mateo.

It is accompanied by a portrait of Liz, taken during a fashion shoot for the newspaper, described by Mrs Robayna as one of her favourites of her daughter.

Mrs Robayna has asked people to share one of her daughter’s photos on social media so Liz can ‘go out with a bang’.

The family have now started a Just Giving page saying they are making it their mission to raise money to fund research into demoplastic small round cell tumour in Liz’s memory.

Liz was an aspiring photographer and had been living out her wish list over the last few months. Pictured at the Venom premiere

Liz, pictured with her mother Vicky, stepfather Aaron and little brother Mateo in Disneyland

Liz and Mateo in Disneyland for a trip doctors weren’t sure she was strong enough to make

Writing on X alongside a black and white photo of Liz, Mrs Robayna paid tribute to her ‘incredible daughter’ saying she was ‘determined to the last’.

‘We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year,’ she said.

‘She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human, and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for.

‘No one could have fought harder for life than she did. There is a gaping Liz shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill.

‘We have so much gratitude to every single one of you, whether you offered to help, or liked or shared posts – you ensured Liz’s last two months were her very best. She flew high until the end.’

Kerry Reeves-Kneip, Director of Communications at Sarcoma UK said:

‘It is with profound sadness that we learn of the death of Liz Hatton, a talented young photographer who touched many hearts and whose life was tragically cut short by sarcoma. At Sarcoma UK, we are deeply moved by her story and the courage she demonstrated in facing this challenging disease.

‘We were privileged to have met Liz and her mother, working with them to share her powerful story and raise awareness about the impact of sarcoma.

‘To work with them was a humbling reminder of the strength, resilience, and hope that can emerge even in the most challenging circumstances. Our collaboration to bring her story to the press was not just about raising awareness, but about humanising the experience of young people facing rare and aggressive cancers.

‘Liz Hatton’s remarkable photograph of the Princess of Wales captured a moment of genuine human connection that resonated with people around the world. Her talent and spirit shine as a testament to the potential and resilience of young people facing serious illness.

‘Her passing is a stark reminder of the urgent need for continued research and better treatments for sarcoma – a rare and aggressive form of cancer that affects too many young lives. Our thoughts are with Liz’s family, friends, and all those who knew and loved her during this immensely difficult time.

‘We honour Liz’s memory and her contribution to raising awareness about sarcoma, hoping that her legacy will inspire continued support for research and understanding of this devastating disease.’

Liz and Mateo on an Iceland cruise in 2022, before her devastating cancer diagnosis

Liz warmed the future King and Queen’s hearts after being invited by Prince William to photograph an investiture he was holding at Windsor Castle

Speaking to Good Morning Britain alongside her mother, Liz told Rob Rinder on how they dealt with the diagnosis

In January of 2024, she was given between six months and three years to live, and – after deciding to stop months of gruelling treatment – dropped her studies to pursue her dream of taking photos.

She inspired people all over the nation with a ‘bucket list’ of moments she wanted to capture – including snapping behind the scenes of a West End show and helping out on a film set.

Liz’s bucket list also included watching the filming of her favourite show, Would I Lie To You, having her photos published in as many magazines as possible, taking pictures of the catwalk at London Fashion Week, capturing circus performers practicing their act and helping with filming a movie.

She had also wanted to photograph a music festival, take photos of the Christmas markets at Tivoli Gardens, do a photo shoot with professional models and take photos in a fashion shoot at a big fashion house.

Six, the West End musical, found out about Liz’s list and invited her to photograph the pre-show warm up and the cast.

And in another sweet moment, Liz was spotted working alongside photographers to capture celebrities attending the UK premiere of Tom Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance.

