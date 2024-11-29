Macron da França recebe Tinubu da Nigéria para negociações em Paris – DW – 29/11/2024

Updated 04:30PM EST November 28, 2024 Live: Best Black Friday Amazon Deals Shop Amazon’s best Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving, sourced in real-time by our shopping experts.

No, it’s not too good to be true — Amazon is celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday ahead of schedule.

That’s right: We found Amazon Black Friday deals to shop this Thanksgiving, with discounts on highly coveted gems like Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, and Coach bags. We rounded up the absolute best deals in every department, including best-selling home, tech, fashion, and beauty products. Beat the holiday rush and get a jump on Black Friday shopping while deals are up to 71 percent off.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Overall

Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro 2, $154 (orig. $249)

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $154 (orig. $249) Best-Seller: Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $81 (orig. $124)

Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $81 (orig. $124) Holiday Gift: Lego Icons Flowers Bouquet Building Set, $48 (orig. $60)

Lego Icons Flowers Bouquet Building Set, $48 (orig. $60) 71% Off: Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High Rise Jean, $14 (orig. $48)

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High Rise Jean, $14 (orig. $48) Reader-Loved: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $19 (orig. $24)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $19 (orig. $24) PEOPLE Tested Winner: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $280 (orig. $469)

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $280 (orig. $469) Under-$20 Gift: Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Scented Candle, $16 (orig. $31)

Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Scented Candle, $16 (orig. $31) Oprah-Loved: Dearfoams Hannah Clog Slippers, $29 (orig. $44)

Dearfoams Hannah Clog Slippers, $29 (orig. $44) Designer Deal: Coach Taylor Tote Bag, $228 (orig. $325)

Coach Taylor Tote Bag, $228 (orig. $325) Reader-Loved: Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $28 (orig. $46)

Today’s lineup of deals is beyond impressive. Thousands of customers are snapping up the top-selling Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner that effortlessly lifts stains from upholstery, as well as this multipack of Crest Whitestrips that do the same thing on teeth. We also spotted Black Friday deals on the nourishing Laneige Lip Mask that’s beloved by our editors, and a Dyson cordless vacuum that ranked highly in our trial of the best Dyson vacuums.

If you’re getting ready for the holidays, pick up seasonal essentials like this balsam-scented Yankee Candle that can trick guests into thinking your fake tree was freshly cut down. Or grab in-demand gifts for loved ones, like a set of Apple AirPods Pro, a Lego flower bouquet, and a pair of plush slippers that even Oprah adores.

Best Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals

On the hunt for Apple tech? Amazon’s Black Friday sale is the place to shop — you can save big on an Apple Watch SE, a handy multipack of AirTags, and the newest MacBook Air laptop this weekend. In addition to the model listed above, we rounded up even more headphone deals, including the new Apple AirPods 4 and the AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods 4

The newly launched Apple AirPods 4 are equipped with impressive sound quality thanks to personalized spatial audio and noise-cancelation that adjusts to your surroundings. They also have a waterproof design that’s safe to wear in the rain or during a workout, plus a long-lasting battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Or try the AirPods Pro, which are also equipped with impressive sound and active noise-cancellation, plus ergonomic earbuds to boot.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

This four-pack of Apple AirTags can help you locate personal belongings like luggage, handbags, and keychains on the go. The tracking devices’ compact size makes them easy to fit just about anywhere (including a stocking!).

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)

Droves of Amazon shoppers rave about this nifty smartwatch that’s easy to “set up” and “pair” with other Apple devices. In addition to previewing notifications, the watch cleverly monitors your heart rate, tracks your steps, and logs other activities throughout the day.

Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2024)

The latest MacBook Air has a top-notch display and a high-speed M3 chip that allows the laptop to run faster and smoother — no matter if you’re surfing the web or constructing a document.

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

Swap out your old headphones for the over-ear AirPods Max, which have two customizable audio modes. Keep them in active cancellation mode to mute external noise like traffic or chitchat, or put them in transparency mode to hear what’s going on around you.

More Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

There are plenty of other deals to shop this weekend beyond Apple. The Kindle Paperwhite is always a popular holiday gift pick, and so are these Beats headphones that more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers already bought this month. Of course, Black Friday is also a great time to buy devices for around the house — this 50-inch Fire TV already has a super impressive markdown, as does this nifty smart plug.

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon



Even paper bookworms rave about the quality of the Kindle Paperwhite. It has a glare-resistant screen that’s easy to read in the daylight, plus a compact design that can slip into handbags and backpacks.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon



This small but mighty smart plug packs a convenient punch; it allows you to control electronics right from your phone. That means you won’t have to fret when you settle into bed and realize you left a light on downstairs.

Beats Studio Pro Headphones

Amazon



Sarah Jessica Parker included these noise-canceling headphones in her holiday gift guide last year, and we’re fairly certain that their 40-hour battery life will make anyone happy this year, too.

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device

Amazon



Grab this Amazon Fire Stick to access millions of movies, TV episodes, games, and more, all in brilliant 4K quality.

Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD 50-Inch Smart Television

Amazon



Or upgrade your at-home entertainment system entirely with this smart Fire TV, which is also compatible with Amazon Alexa for hands-free controls.

More Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Home Deals

Picks for every room in the house are on super sale today. Give your bedroom a snuggly refresh ahead of winter with Amazon’s best-selling bed sheets and most popular pillows. Get extra toasty with this reviewer-revered space heater, and then light this pumpkin spice-scented Yankee Candle, which will truly top off the cozy ambiance.

Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Amazon



Reviewers swear by this Bissell carpet cleaner for lifting stains off their upholstery. It uses a combination of suction and scrubbing powers to break down grime.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Amazon



These down alternative bed pillows feel like “sleeping on a cloud,” according to one reviewer. The filling is plush and supportive, offering comfort for back, side, and stomach-sleepers alike.

Levoit Core 300 HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon



Amazon’s best-selling air purifier is compact, quiet, and effective. Its high-efficiency filter promises to capture 99.97 percent of germs, allergens, and other tiny particles from the air, as well as unwanted odors to keep your home smelling fresh.

iRobot Roomba Q011 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon



This clever robot vacuum is the hands-free solution to your dreaded chores list. It expertly navigates around furniture and ledges, picking up debris from hard floors and carpets. Plus, you can control it from your phone — use the iRobot Home app to turn the device on, create schedules, and even view its cleaning path.

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Scented Candle

Amazon



There’s no such thing as too many candles in the fall and winter, and this popular Yankee Candle captures the homey, inviting smells of the season.

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon



Make bathroom grime disappear without strenuous scrubbing. This electric spin scrubber does the muscle work for you, effortlessly wiping away soap scum, hard water stains, and mildew from all sorts of surfaces.

Dreo Portable Space Heater

Amazon



More than 50,000 Amazon shoppers just bought this compact yet powerful space heater that keeps reviewers “warm and cozy” during the winter.

Cgk Unlimited Cooling Queen Bed Sheets Set

Amazon



Hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers agree that these bed sheets are worth the hype. “These sheets are incredibly soft, breathable, and give that luxurious, hotel-quality feel every time I climb into bed,” one reviewer raved. But if you’d prefer something toastier, check out PEOPLE’s picks for the best flannel bed sheets.

Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Amazon



This carpet cleaner uses suction and scrubbing powers to make stains disappear. One shopper shared that their 14-year-old beige carpet looked “new” after using it.

PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner

Amazon



Keep the cleaning momentum going and grab this multifunctional steam cleaner. Simply add water and you’ll be ready to clean hard floors, carpets, grout lines, and more.

Shark Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon



PEOPLE’s favorite upright vacuum uses powerful suction to snatch dust, dirt, pet hair, and more from all floor types.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon



Or try this top-selling Dyson vacuum that’s slimmer and more lightweight without sacrificing suction power.

Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Scented Candle

Amazon



Your company won’t be able to tell if you have a real or fake Christmas tree with this balsam-scented candle burning in your house.

Lego Icons Flowers Bouquet Building Set

Amazon



This Lego building set is a popular gift pick among Amazon shoppers. It’s a fun, interactive activity that turns into decor when it’s built, all without the upkeep of a living plant.

More Amazon Black Friday Home Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Treat your kitchen to some new essentials while discounts last. We found impressive Thanksgiving deals on durable cookware from top brands like Lodge and Sensarte, plus nifty appliances from Ninja, KitchenAid, and Keurig. The best discount we found belongs to a 15-piece knife set that’ll put your current collection to shame.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon



I’ve been a user and lover of this Lodge cast iron skillet for years — and I don’t think I’ll stop any time soon. Its durable material maintains and distributes heat incredibly well, so it’s easy to cook on a stovetop or bake in the oven.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer

Amazon



Planning to whip up batches of holiday cookies in December? Grab this KitchenAid stand mixer to whip up dough without any elbow grease from you and your wooden spoons.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Amazon



If you’re looking for a snappy way to make weeknight dinners, this best-selling Ninja air fryer is a must. Not only does it crisp up food without a ton of fat, but it also roasts, reheats, and dehydrates in a flash.

Lodge Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven

Amazon



Whip up stews, soups, braises, bread, and more in this PEOPLE-approved Dutch oven. It’s safe for stovetops and ovens, and can even work overtime as serverware on a set table thanks to its gorgeous enamel coating.

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Amazon



This do-it-all Keurig coffee machine makes single servings of cold and hot brews, including larger batches for travel mugs.

Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan

Amazon



Eliminate the wrestling match between you and a fried egg with this nonstick frying pan that seamlessly releases food without the use of harsh chemicals.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender

Amazon



“I’ve never had a blender that can crush ice and frozen fruits so quickly and smoothly,” one customer shared in their review of this Ninja blender. “It’s become a multifunctional workhorse in my kitchen.”

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon



Swap out your analog meat thermometer for this instant-read device that can calculate the internal temperature of meat in just 3 to 4 seconds.

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon



This Henckels knife set comes with every blade you could want in a kitchen, including a chef’s knife, paring knife, shears, and six steak knives for serving. Best of all, it even comes with a storage block.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Amazon



Winter is around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to ice cream. The Ninja Creami allows you to create your frozen treats at home, so you won’t have to make a frigid trek to the ice cream parlor.

More Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Clothing Deals

Beef up your winter wardrobe with seasonal essentials and year-round staples now. You can already score Black Friday deals on timelessly stylish jeans, cozy sweaters, boots, sneakers, and tons more from top brands like Levi’s, New Balance, and Hanes. We even spotted some celebrity-inspired pieces that’ll have you dressing like an A-lister.

Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

Amazon



Levi’s jeans are classic for a reason: their high-quality denim. These 501 jeans are as cool as they come, with a high waistline and straight-leg silhouette that’s worn by celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Mandy Moore.

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

Amazon



Brave the winter chill in this plush down jacket that many shoppers compare to pricier styles by Canada Goose.

Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote Bag

Amazon



Tote bags are a go-to purse style for celebs like Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon — and now you can hop on the trend for less. This Vera Bradley bag is made from durable cotton that you don’t have to be precious with, so you can use it for everyday errands.

The Gym People High-Waisted Leggings

Amazon



A quality pair of leggings is a worthy investment — luckily, you don’t have to spend a ton with this popular style. They have a high-waisted design that’s great for workouts. Plus, “The compression is really nice and they don’t budge at all,” according to one reviewer.

Koolaburra by Ugg Mini II Ankle Boot

Amazon



Koolaburra by Ugg has equally comfortable boots and slippers as its namesake, just at a more affordable price. Droves of shoppers are grabbing these mini ankle boots ahead of winter; they’re filled with soft faux fur to protect against the cold.

Coach Taylor Tote Bag

Amazon



This Coach tote bag would make an excellent holiday gift — be it to a loved one or yourself. It’s decorated in the brand’s iconic “C” logo and has plenty of room to store on-the-go essentials.

More Amazon Black Friday Clothing Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals

Your vanity might thank you for any number of these beauty must-haves. There are holiday discounts on drugstore staples from CeraVe, as well as high-end deals on Dyson hair products and Laneige skincare. Shop the best beauty deals while prices start at just $9 today.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon



I can’t remember the last time I went to bed without lathering up this rich lip mask. It has a thick formula that hydrates my lips so much, I wake up without needing to apply balm right away.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Amazon



This Laneige lip balm is the lightweight companion to the ever-loved overnight lip mask. Its formula is still plenty nourishing, and it comes in a squeezable tube that you can conveniently apply on the go.

Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush

Amazon



Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers have already bought this Oral-B electric toothbrush this month. It’s has three cleaning modes plus a handy timer to help you reach your two-minute mark.

Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence

Amazon



“I don’t know what kind of sorcery this is but it has literally changed my skin,” one shopper raved about this viral skin essence. Its ultra-hydrating formula targets fine lines and wrinkles, firming the skin and leaving it supple.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

Amazon



Speaking of hydration, this CeraVe night cream uses a unique peptide and ceramide complex to nourish and rejuvenate your skin while you sleep.

Dyson Airwrap

Amazon



Gone are the days of balancing a round brush in one hand and a hair dryer in the other — the Dyson Airwrap dries and styles your hair with a slew of attachments and minimal heat exposure.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit

Amazon



Skip a teeth whitening appointment with these at-home Crest Whitestrips that can remove stains in under an hour, according to the brand.

More Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals

When Is Amazon’s Black Friday Sale?

Amazon’s Black Friday sale kicked off ahead of schedule this year — we found early deals on Thanksgiving, but the site will drop even more discounts tomorrow, November 29.

What Are the Best Black Friday Deals to Shop at Amazon?

While we don’t know the exact deals for Amazon’s Black Friday sale tomorrow, highly coveted gems like Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, and Coach bags are already marked down. We expect to see even more deals tomorrow, with potential discounts on Le Creuset cookware, Ugg boots, Shark vacuums, and more.

How Long Do Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Last?

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are expected to last through 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, November 29. The site will likely drop steep discounts throughout Cyber Weekend, with deals officially ending at the end of the day on Cyber Monday, December 2.

Are Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Just for Prime Members?

Everyone can shop Amazon’s assortment of Black Friday deals today and tomorrow. However, Amazon Prime members can score exclusive discounts and even save more on select items featured in the Just for Prime hub. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the hidden deals.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Our team of shopping experts regularly finds the best products in every department at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other major retailers. We curated these picks based on PEOPLE’s own Tested feedback, which comes from real-life trials of vacuums, luggage, beauty products, and so much more. We also surveyed offers to find products going for their lowest prices ever, curated products that are loved by PEOPLE readers, and factored in detailed reviews from Amazon shoppers.

Clara McMahon is an Amazon shopping expert who finds the best deals across the site each week. She is a commerce writer with three years of experience covering all kinds of products — including home, tech, fashion, beauty, and kitchenware.