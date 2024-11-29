MUNDO
Netanyahu está imune ao mandado de prisão do TPI, como afirma a França? | Notícias do conflito Israel-Palestina
Em 21 de novembro, o Tribunal Penal Internacional (TPI) emitiu mandados de prisão para o primeiro-ministro israelita, Benjamin Netanyahu, e o seu antigo ministro da Defesa, Yoav Gallant, sobre o que diz poder constituir a sua responsabilidade legal por crimes de guerra e crimes contra a humanidade perpetrados durante a guerra de Israel guerra em Gaza.
Uma enxurrada de anúncios oficiais seguiram-se os líderes europeus afirmando que manteriam a decisão e cumpririam as suas obrigações de prender o líder israelita caso ele pisasse nos seus territórios. Uma exceção notável é a Hungria, cujo líder, Viktor Orban, prometeu não prender Netanyahu e, em vez disso, estendeu um caloroso convite para uma visita.
Agora, a França também contrariou a tendência geral.
Depois de inicialmente afirmar que iria aderir aos estatutos do TPI, Paris sugeriu desde então que Netanyahu goza de imunidade relativamente aos mandados de detenção, uma vez que Israel “não é parte no TPI”.
“Essas imunidades se aplicam a Primeiro Ministro Netanyahu e outros ministros em questão e devem ser levados em consideração caso o TPI nos peça para prendê-los e entregá-los”, dizia uma declaração do Ministério francês da Europa e dos Negócios Estrangeiros.
Mas será que a posição da França se sustenta legalmente? Aqui está o que você precisa saber sobre os mandados de prisão do TPI:
Estará Netanyahu imune aos mandados de detenção do TPI, como afirma a França?
Não.
O artigo 27.º do Estatuto de Roma, que criou o tribunal, afirma que as suas decisões “aplicam-se igualmente a todas as pessoas, sem qualquer distinção baseada na capacidade oficial” e “em nenhum caso isentam uma pessoa de responsabilidade criminal”.
A França tem o dever de cooperar com o tribunal ao abrigo do estatuto de Roma do TPI, e “esse dever de cooperação estende-se à execução dos mandados de detenção”, disse Yasmine Ahmed, diretora britânica da Human Rights Watch, à Al Jazeera.
Então, porque é que a França defende a imunidade de Netanyahu?
O argumento francês parece centrar-se no artigo 98.º do Estatuto de Roma, que afirma que um país não pode “agir de forma inconsistente com as suas obrigações ao abrigo do direito internacional no que diz respeito à… imunidade diplomática de uma pessoa… de um terceiro Estado”.
Cerca de 124 países ratificaram o Estatuto de Roma, mas Israel não é signatário.
William Schabas, professor de direito internacional na Universidade de Middlesex, disse à Al Jazeera que a posição da França poderia ter sido outrora um “argumento plausível”, mas o tribunal já esclareceu a ambiguidade criada pelo artigo 98 relativamente a não-membros do TPI num recurso de 2019. Decisão da Câmara.
Esse caso dizia respeito ao mandado de detenção pendente contra o ex-presidente do Sudão, Omar al-Bashir. Tal como Israel, o Sudão não é parte no Estatuto de Roma. O tribunal concluiu, no entanto, que não existe imunidade de chefe de Estado ao abrigo do direito internacional consuetudinário – de terceiros ou não.
Isso significa que a França tem a obrigação legal de seguir o que o TPI decidiu em relação ao primeiro-ministro israelita “mesmo que não concorde com isso”, disse Schabas.
Advertiu que a França, ao sugerir que pode não apoiar a decisão do TPI, está a sugerir “que um Estado pode desafiar as decisões do tribunal” e sinaliza um desenvolvimento “preocupante” para os membros do tribunal penal internacional.
Se a França considera Netanyahu imune, o que pensa de Putin?
Em Março de 2023, o TPI emitiu um mandado de prisão contra o presidente russo, Vladimir Putin, por alegados crimes de guerra na Ucrânia.
O governo francês saudou a medida, com o Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros a emitir uma declaração dizendo que “ninguém… independentemente do seu estatuto, deve escapar à justiça”.
O TPI também decidiu que Mongólia violou as suas obrigações como membro do tribunal por não ter detido o presidente russo durante uma visita oficial em agosto deste ano.
Após a decisão, o ministério francês declarou numa coletiva de imprensa que “cada Estado parte no Estatuto de Roma tem a obrigação de cooperar com o TPI e executar os mandados de prisão que emite, de acordo com as disposições relevantes do Estatuto de Roma”.
Schabas disse que o contraste na forma como a França respondeu aos mandados de prisão de Putin e Netanyahu revelou “duplos pesos e duas medidas”.
Ele observou que isso demonstra que o argumento francês não se baseia num “princípio jurídico”, mas sim em quem Paris considera um amigo e quem considera como um inimigo.
A “interpretação seletiva” da Estátua de Roma pela França abre um precedente preocupante, disse Ahmed à Al Jazeera.
“Isso prejudica o próprio propósito do TPI… que era garantir que não houvesse impunidade e que houvesse responsabilização pelos crimes mais graves”, disse ela.
Então, isso significa que Netanyahu pode viajar para a França?
É improvável que Netanyahu visite o país porque ainda não está claro se ele seria preso.
Schabas disse que, apesar da incerteza que o governo francês criou com a sua última declaração, a decisão sobre a implementação do mandado de prisão cabe, em última análise, aos tribunais franceses.
Ele observou que enquanto Netanyahu continuar a ser chefe de Estado, qualquer viagem a França seria uma visita oficial, e é muito pouco provável que o governo o convide, dado que os tribunais ainda poderão decidir que o seu mandado de prisão é válido.
MUNDO
Mega-Sena acumula e prêmio vai a R$ 67 milhões
Agência Brasil
Ninguém acertou as seis dezenas do concurso 2.801 da Mega-Sena, sorteado nesta quinta-feira (28), no Espaço da Sorte, em São Paulo. Com isso, o prêmio acumulou e vai para R$ 67 milhões no próximo sorteio, no sábado (30).
Os números sorteados foram 25 – 27 – 33 – 46 – 48 – 56.
A quina teve 112 apostas vencedoras que vão receber, cada uma, R$ 30.340,43. Os 6.393 acertadores da quadra terão o prêmio individual de R$ 759,34.
As apostas podem ser feitas até as 19h (horário de Brasília), em qualquer lotérica do país ou pela internet, no site da Caixa Econômica Federal. Para fazer a aposta pela internet, é necessário fazer um cadastro, ter mais de 18 anos e preencher o número do cartão de crédito.
A aposta simples, com seis dezenas, custa R$ 5.
MUNDO
Macron da França recebe Tinubu da Nigéria para negociações em Paris – DW – 29/11/2024
Presidente da Nigéria, Bola Tinubu chegou em França na quinta-feira para uma visita de Estado de dois dias, com ambas as partes procurando aprofundar os seus laços económicos e diplomáticos.
É a primeira visita oficial de Estado a Paris de um líder nigeriano em mais de duas décadas.
Presidente francês Emmanuel Macron deu as boas-vindas ao seu homólogo com uma calorosa saudação em inglês pidgin nigeriano, sublinhando a ligação cultural entre os dois líderes.
“É uma grande honra para a França”, escreveu ele nas redes sociais, “receber-vos para esta visita de estado”.
Ambos os líderes participaram na reunião do Conselho Empresarial Nigéria-França no Palácio do Eliseu na quinta-feira.
Nigéria e França procuram reforçar laços
A visita de Tinubu é “uma oportunidade para aprofundar a relação já dinâmica entre a França e a Nigéria”, afirmou o gabinete de Macron.
Nigéria foi o principal parceiro comercial da França na África Subsariana em 2023, com um comércio bilateral avaliado em mais de 5 mil milhões de dólares (4,73 mil milhões de euros), segundo a autoridade aduaneira francesa. O comércio é actualmente impulsionado em grande parte pelas exportações de petróleo bruto e outras matérias-primas da Nigéria.
Apesar da sua significativa riqueza petrolífera, o país da África Ocidental enfrentou uma série de desafios económicosincluindo o aumento dos preços dos alimentos e de outros produtos básicos. Também encontrou crescente insegurança e corrupção.
Mais de metade da população do país, cerca de 129 milhões de nigerianos, vive abaixo do limiar da pobreza.
O que a Nigéria quer da França?
Para Tinubu, a visita a França representa uma oportunidade de explorar investimento económico.
“A Nigéria está aberta aos negócios”, disse ele após a sua reunião com Macron, acrescentando que deveria ser considerada “um país e parceiro sério”.
Tinubu pediu aumento dos investimentos estrangeiros em setores-chave da economia da nação africana.
A Nigéria procurava construir laços em “agricultura, segurança, educação, saúde, envolvimento dos jovens, inovação e transição energética”, afirmou o gabinete de Tinubu num comunicado. Ele e Macron também abordarão “valores partilhados relativos a finanças, minerais sólidos, comércio e investimento, e comunicação”, acrescentou.
Ele também sublinhou a importância do sector privado, dizendo: “É nossa responsabilidade montar um programa de segurança alimentar para que o sector privado venha investir no país”, de acordo com o canal de notícias nigeriano Arise News.
Macron, por sua vez, disse que a França “continuará a investir” na Nigéria.
França pretende superar reveses em África
A visita de Tinubu ocorre num momento em que a França procura reforçar as suas relações com os países africanos num contexto de crescente competição geopolítica no continente, com a crescente influência da China e da Rússia.
Desde que chegou ao poder em 2017, Macron tem procurado uma “renovação” entre França e África.
Mas Paris sofreu uma série de reveses nos últimos anos após golpes militares nas suas ex-colónias NígerMali e Burkina Faso. Os novos governantes militares nesses países romperam relações com o ex-governante colonial e estreitaram laços com a Rússia.
Na quinta-feira, o Chade também anunciou que estava encerrando um acordo de cooperação em defesa com a França.
Ainda assim, a França continua a desfrutar de uma influência significativa em muitos países africanos devido às ligações históricas e culturais.
Paris também procura reforçar as suas parcerias com a África de língua inglesa, visando relações estreitas com países como o Quénia e a Zâmbia.
Este artigo foi escrito em parte com material da agência de notícias AFP.
Editado por: Alex Berry
MUNDO
50+ Best Amazon Black Friday 2024 Deals to Shop on Thanksgiving
Updated 04:30PM EST November 28, 2024
Live: Best Black Friday Amazon Deals
Shop Amazon’s best Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving, sourced in real-time by our shopping experts.
No, it’s not too good to be true — Amazon is celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday ahead of schedule.
That’s right: We found Amazon Black Friday deals to shop this Thanksgiving, with discounts on highly coveted gems like Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, and Coach bags. We rounded up the absolute best deals in every department, including best-selling home, tech, fashion, and beauty products. Beat the holiday rush and get a jump on Black Friday shopping while deals are up to 71 percent off.
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Overall
- Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro 2, $154 (orig. $249)
- Best-Seller: Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $81 (orig. $124)
- Holiday Gift: Lego Icons Flowers Bouquet Building Set, $48 (orig. $60)
- 71% Off: Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High Rise Jean, $14 (orig. $48)
- Reader-Loved: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $19 (orig. $24)
- PEOPLE Tested Winner: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $280 (orig. $469)
- Under-$20 Gift: Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Scented Candle, $16 (orig. $31)
- Oprah-Loved: Dearfoams Hannah Clog Slippers, $29 (orig. $44)
- Designer Deal: Coach Taylor Tote Bag, $228 (orig. $325)
- Reader-Loved: Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $28 (orig. $46)
Today’s lineup of deals is beyond impressive. Thousands of customers are snapping up the top-selling Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner that effortlessly lifts stains from upholstery, as well as this multipack of Crest Whitestrips that do the same thing on teeth. We also spotted Black Friday deals on the nourishing Laneige Lip Mask that’s beloved by our editors, and a Dyson cordless vacuum that ranked highly in our trial of the best Dyson vacuums.
If you’re getting ready for the holidays, pick up seasonal essentials like this balsam-scented Yankee Candle that can trick guests into thinking your fake tree was freshly cut down. Or grab in-demand gifts for loved ones, like a set of Apple AirPods Pro, a Lego flower bouquet, and a pair of plush slippers that even Oprah adores.
Best Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals
On the hunt for Apple tech? Amazon’s Black Friday sale is the place to shop — you can save big on an Apple Watch SE, a handy multipack of AirTags, and the newest MacBook Air laptop this weekend. In addition to the model listed above, we rounded up even more headphone deals, including the new Apple AirPods 4 and the AirPods Max.
Apple AirPods 4
The newly launched Apple AirPods 4 are equipped with impressive sound quality thanks to personalized spatial audio and noise-cancelation that adjusts to your surroundings. They also have a waterproof design that’s safe to wear in the rain or during a workout, plus a long-lasting battery life.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Or try the AirPods Pro, which are also equipped with impressive sound and active noise-cancellation, plus ergonomic earbuds to boot.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
This four-pack of Apple AirTags can help you locate personal belongings like luggage, handbags, and keychains on the go. The tracking devices’ compact size makes them easy to fit just about anywhere (including a stocking!).
Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)
Droves of Amazon shoppers rave about this nifty smartwatch that’s easy to “set up” and “pair” with other Apple devices. In addition to previewing notifications, the watch cleverly monitors your heart rate, tracks your steps, and logs other activities throughout the day.
Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2024)
The latest MacBook Air has a top-notch display and a high-speed M3 chip that allows the laptop to run faster and smoother — no matter if you’re surfing the web or constructing a document.
Apple AirPods Max Headphones
Swap out your old headphones for the over-ear AirPods Max, which have two customizable audio modes. Keep them in active cancellation mode to mute external noise like traffic or chitchat, or put them in transparency mode to hear what’s going on around you.
More Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals
Best Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals
There are plenty of other deals to shop this weekend beyond Apple. The Kindle Paperwhite is always a popular holiday gift pick, and so are these Beats headphones that more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers already bought this month. Of course, Black Friday is also a great time to buy devices for around the house — this 50-inch Fire TV already has a super impressive markdown, as does this nifty smart plug.
Kindle Paperwhite
Even paper bookworms rave about the quality of the Kindle Paperwhite. It has a glare-resistant screen that’s easy to read in the daylight, plus a compact design that can slip into handbags and backpacks.
Amazon Smart Plug
This small but mighty smart plug packs a convenient punch; it allows you to control electronics right from your phone. That means you won’t have to fret when you settle into bed and realize you left a light on downstairs.
Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Sarah Jessica Parker included these noise-canceling headphones in her holiday gift guide last year, and we’re fairly certain that their 40-hour battery life will make anyone happy this year, too.
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Grab this Amazon Fire Stick to access millions of movies, TV episodes, games, and more, all in brilliant 4K quality.
Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD 50-Inch Smart Television
Or upgrade your at-home entertainment system entirely with this smart Fire TV, which is also compatible with Amazon Alexa for hands-free controls.
More Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals
Best Amazon Black Friday Home Deals
Picks for every room in the house are on super sale today. Give your bedroom a snuggly refresh ahead of winter with Amazon’s best-selling bed sheets and most popular pillows. Get extra toasty with this reviewer-revered space heater, and then light this pumpkin spice-scented Yankee Candle, which will truly top off the cozy ambiance.
Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Reviewers swear by this Bissell carpet cleaner for lifting stains off their upholstery. It uses a combination of suction and scrubbing powers to break down grime.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
These down alternative bed pillows feel like “sleeping on a cloud,” according to one reviewer. The filling is plush and supportive, offering comfort for back, side, and stomach-sleepers alike.
Levoit Core 300 HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon’s best-selling air purifier is compact, quiet, and effective. Its high-efficiency filter promises to capture 99.97 percent of germs, allergens, and other tiny particles from the air, as well as unwanted odors to keep your home smelling fresh.
iRobot Roomba Q011 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This clever robot vacuum is the hands-free solution to your dreaded chores list. It expertly navigates around furniture and ledges, picking up debris from hard floors and carpets. Plus, you can control it from your phone — use the iRobot Home app to turn the device on, create schedules, and even view its cleaning path.
Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Scented Candle
There’s no such thing as too many candles in the fall and winter, and this popular Yankee Candle captures the homey, inviting smells of the season.
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber
Make bathroom grime disappear without strenuous scrubbing. This electric spin scrubber does the muscle work for you, effortlessly wiping away soap scum, hard water stains, and mildew from all sorts of surfaces.
Dreo Portable Space Heater
More than 50,000 Amazon shoppers just bought this compact yet powerful space heater that keeps reviewers “warm and cozy” during the winter.
Cgk Unlimited Cooling Queen Bed Sheets Set
Hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers agree that these bed sheets are worth the hype. “These sheets are incredibly soft, breathable, and give that luxurious, hotel-quality feel every time I climb into bed,” one reviewer raved. But if you’d prefer something toastier, check out PEOPLE’s picks for the best flannel bed sheets.
Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner
This carpet cleaner uses suction and scrubbing powers to make stains disappear. One shopper shared that their 14-year-old beige carpet looked “new” after using it.
PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner
Keep the cleaning momentum going and grab this multifunctional steam cleaner. Simply add water and you’ll be ready to clean hard floors, carpets, grout lines, and more.
Shark Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner
PEOPLE’s favorite upright vacuum uses powerful suction to snatch dust, dirt, pet hair, and more from all floor types.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Or try this top-selling Dyson vacuum that’s slimmer and more lightweight without sacrificing suction power.
Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar Scented Candle
Your company won’t be able to tell if you have a real or fake Christmas tree with this balsam-scented candle burning in your house.
Lego Icons Flowers Bouquet Building Set
This Lego building set is a popular gift pick among Amazon shoppers. It’s a fun, interactive activity that turns into decor when it’s built, all without the upkeep of a living plant.
More Amazon Black Friday Home Deals
Best Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals
Treat your kitchen to some new essentials while discounts last. We found impressive Thanksgiving deals on durable cookware from top brands like Lodge and Sensarte, plus nifty appliances from Ninja, KitchenAid, and Keurig. The best discount we found belongs to a 15-piece knife set that’ll put your current collection to shame.
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
I’ve been a user and lover of this Lodge cast iron skillet for years — and I don’t think I’ll stop any time soon. Its durable material maintains and distributes heat incredibly well, so it’s easy to cook on a stovetop or bake in the oven.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer
Planning to whip up batches of holiday cookies in December? Grab this KitchenAid stand mixer to whip up dough without any elbow grease from you and your wooden spoons.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
If you’re looking for a snappy way to make weeknight dinners, this best-selling Ninja air fryer is a must. Not only does it crisp up food without a ton of fat, but it also roasts, reheats, and dehydrates in a flash.
Lodge Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven
Whip up stews, soups, braises, bread, and more in this PEOPLE-approved Dutch oven. It’s safe for stovetops and ovens, and can even work overtime as serverware on a set table thanks to its gorgeous enamel coating.
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
This do-it-all Keurig coffee machine makes single servings of cold and hot brews, including larger batches for travel mugs.
Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan
Eliminate the wrestling match between you and a fried egg with this nonstick frying pan that seamlessly releases food without the use of harsh chemicals.
Ninja Professional Plus Blender
“I’ve never had a blender that can crush ice and frozen fruits so quickly and smoothly,” one customer shared in their review of this Ninja blender. “It’s become a multifunctional workhorse in my kitchen.”
ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer
Swap out your analog meat thermometer for this instant-read device that can calculate the internal temperature of meat in just 3 to 4 seconds.
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Block Set
This Henckels knife set comes with every blade you could want in a kitchen, including a chef’s knife, paring knife, shears, and six steak knives for serving. Best of all, it even comes with a storage block.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Winter is around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to ice cream. The Ninja Creami allows you to create your frozen treats at home, so you won’t have to make a frigid trek to the ice cream parlor.
More Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals
Best Amazon Black Friday Clothing Deals
Beef up your winter wardrobe with seasonal essentials and year-round staples now. You can already score Black Friday deals on timelessly stylish jeans, cozy sweaters, boots, sneakers, and tons more from top brands like Levi’s, New Balance, and Hanes. We even spotted some celebrity-inspired pieces that’ll have you dressing like an A-lister.
Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi’s jeans are classic for a reason: their high-quality denim. These 501 jeans are as cool as they come, with a high waistline and straight-leg silhouette that’s worn by celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Mandy Moore.
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
Brave the winter chill in this plush down jacket that many shoppers compare to pricier styles by Canada Goose.
Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote Bag
Tote bags are a go-to purse style for celebs like Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon — and now you can hop on the trend for less. This Vera Bradley bag is made from durable cotton that you don’t have to be precious with, so you can use it for everyday errands.
The Gym People High-Waisted Leggings
A quality pair of leggings is a worthy investment — luckily, you don’t have to spend a ton with this popular style. They have a high-waisted design that’s great for workouts. Plus, “The compression is really nice and they don’t budge at all,” according to one reviewer.
Koolaburra by Ugg Mini II Ankle Boot
Koolaburra by Ugg has equally comfortable boots and slippers as its namesake, just at a more affordable price. Droves of shoppers are grabbing these mini ankle boots ahead of winter; they’re filled with soft faux fur to protect against the cold.
Coach Taylor Tote Bag
This Coach tote bag would make an excellent holiday gift — be it to a loved one or yourself. It’s decorated in the brand’s iconic “C” logo and has plenty of room to store on-the-go essentials.
More Amazon Black Friday Clothing Deals
Best Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals
Your vanity might thank you for any number of these beauty must-haves. There are holiday discounts on drugstore staples from CeraVe, as well as high-end deals on Dyson hair products and Laneige skincare. Shop the best beauty deals while prices start at just $9 today.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
I can’t remember the last time I went to bed without lathering up this rich lip mask. It has a thick formula that hydrates my lips so much, I wake up without needing to apply balm right away.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
This Laneige lip balm is the lightweight companion to the ever-loved overnight lip mask. Its formula is still plenty nourishing, and it comes in a squeezable tube that you can conveniently apply on the go.
Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush
Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers have already bought this Oral-B electric toothbrush this month. It’s has three cleaning modes plus a handy timer to help you reach your two-minute mark.
Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence
“I don’t know what kind of sorcery this is but it has literally changed my skin,” one shopper raved about this viral skin essence. Its ultra-hydrating formula targets fine lines and wrinkles, firming the skin and leaving it supple.
CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
Speaking of hydration, this CeraVe night cream uses a unique peptide and ceramide complex to nourish and rejuvenate your skin while you sleep.
Dyson Airwrap
Gone are the days of balancing a round brush in one hand and a hair dryer in the other — the Dyson Airwrap dries and styles your hair with a slew of attachments and minimal heat exposure.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit
Skip a teeth whitening appointment with these at-home Crest Whitestrips that can remove stains in under an hour, according to the brand.
More Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals
When Is Amazon’s Black Friday Sale?
Amazon’s Black Friday sale kicked off ahead of schedule this year — we found early deals on Thanksgiving, but the site will drop even more discounts tomorrow, November 29.
What Are the Best Black Friday Deals to Shop at Amazon?
While we don’t know the exact deals for Amazon’s Black Friday sale tomorrow, highly coveted gems like Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, and Coach bags are already marked down. We expect to see even more deals tomorrow, with potential discounts on Le Creuset cookware, Ugg boots, Shark vacuums, and more.
How Long Do Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Last?
Amazon’s Black Friday deals are expected to last through 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, November 29. The site will likely drop steep discounts throughout Cyber Weekend, with deals officially ending at the end of the day on Cyber Monday, December 2.
Are Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Just for Prime Members?
Everyone can shop Amazon’s assortment of Black Friday deals today and tomorrow. However, Amazon Prime members can score exclusive discounts and even save more on select items featured in the Just for Prime hub. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the hidden deals.
Why Trust PEOPLE?
Our team of shopping experts regularly finds the best products in every department at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other major retailers. We curated these picks based on PEOPLE’s own Tested feedback, which comes from real-life trials of vacuums, luggage, beauty products, and so much more. We also surveyed offers to find products going for their lowest prices ever, curated products that are loved by PEOPLE readers, and factored in detailed reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Clara McMahon is an Amazon shopping expert who finds the best deals across the site each week. She is a commerce writer with three years of experience covering all kinds of products — including home, tech, fashion, beauty, and kitchenware.
PESQUISE AQUI
MAIS LIDAS
- CRIME6 dias ago
Tarauacá: após espancamento, idoso de 80 anos participa de audiência na Justiça
- MUNDO6 dias ago
World’s tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi ‘transvestigated’ online
- MUNDO1 dia ago
Patrocínio da Rheinmetall atormenta torcedores do Borussia Dortmund – DW – 27/11/2024
- SOB INVESTIGAÇÃO3 dias ago
Tarauacá: MPAC e Vigilância Sanitária apreendem, em restaurante, mais de meia tonelada de carne destinada a presos
You must be logged in to post a comment Login