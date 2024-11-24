MUNDO
Marta already has an illustrious legacy, but this year with the Pride was one of her best ever
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week, Marta was mad.
Usually, when she’s on the field with her nose toward goal, the three-time Olympic silver medalist visualizes repeating what she’s done many times over her lengthy career. She allows the joy to flow through her, down to her left foot and into the ball.
But she got a little heated with the opposition during last weekend’s NWSL semifinal between her Orlando Pride and the Kansas City Current.
“I tried to be nice most of the time during the game,” Marta said Thursday, to a rapt audience of reporters around her table at the NWSL championship media day.
There was a player on the Current who she exchanged words nicely with, according to the Brazilian. But the player, Marta declined to name names, was being “a little bit diva”.
“And I said, ‘Wow, all right. You made me mad. I’m going to go one-on-one against you’,” Marta said.
Marta picked up the ball in the center circle after forward Barbra Banda poked it away from Current defender Kayla Sharples. Marta faked out both Sharples and center back Alana Cook as they tried to challenge her, juked past goalkeeper Almuth Schult and got the shot off before outside back Hailie Mace could do anything, scoring the Pride’s crucial third goal in the 82nd minute of an eventual 3-2 win.
It was another reminder, as if it was needed, that Marta is truly one of the greatest to ever play.
She celebrated with mixed emotion, anger and joy battling for dominance. But for Marta, it felt the same as so many other goal celebrations before. At media day, she nearly reached for her phone to pull up a photo of her celebrating a goal with Brazil to compare with what proved to be the game-winning goal that sent her to her first NWSL final.
“Honestly, what I see is maybe we should try and make her mad. She turns on a whole other level,” Pride teammate Morgan Gautrat said with a laugh.
Other Pride players talked about watching the goal on repeat, from different angles, but no one expressed surprise. They see it regularly.
“Nothing’s changed,” Marta said. “I have passion for this game, and that’s why I still play.”
Much like the potential of finally earning an Olympic gold medal back in the summer with Brazil at age 38, Marta doesn’t need an NWSL championship trophy to cement her legacy as a force in American women’s professional soccer. She has already won a title and a shield here in 2010 with FC Gold Pride during the previous professional league era of the WPS. And the Pride already captured a trophy this year, winning the NWSL Shield for most regular season points.
She reiterated Thursday that she’s planning to play for another two years, though she’s a free agent heading into the NWSL offseason. But when she does finally hang up her boots, Marta has one of the best chances of an international player making it into the National Soccer Hall of Fame based on a club career.
This season is special, though. Marta said it’s the best she’s ever had at the club level, even compared to her days in Sweden with one of the strongest sides in Europe at that time, Umeå IK.
“If I achieve this big goal with this amazing team, good,” Marta said. “If not, this season was so special from the beginning to now, like not even close to the best dream I can imagine.”
When asked during the last press conference before the final where this NWSL championship ranks amid her illustrious career, Marta emphatically held up a finger: number one.
“I think because of the way we did during the season from the beginning to now, it is something very special that I have never had before in any other club that I’ve played for,” she said. “It’s hard to win the games in the first place (in NWSL), like almost all the games.”
Marta joined the Pride in 2017, a year after their inaugural season as an expansion team. The team had some big-name talent, from Alex Morgan to Ali Krieger. They had good results in Marta’s debut year and made the playoffs. However, the Pride never finished higher than seventh for the following five seasons (not including 2020, when no regular season was played due to the pandemic). In 2023, they achieved seventh place again, missing the playoffs by a two-goal difference in the standings on the last day.
“(Marta) remembers the hard times. She remembers when we were the laughingstock of the league,” head coach Seb Hines said Friday. “Now, she’s enjoying it. Now, everything’s coming together. We’ve got a great culture. We’ve got great players here. We’ve got structure within the top to the bottom now, and so she probably just reminds herself of, like, what it was like before, and just enjoying every single moment of what it’s like now.”
As much as the external focus is on Marta this week, especially after that semifinal goal, she’s not feeling that external pressure at all. She’s not thrown off by the high demand for her from the media, or sitting down for a couple of video features during a championship week. She’s never experienced the madness of an NWSL championship as a finalist, but she’s been to plenty of World Cups and Olympics. She’s also not focused on herself as an individual.
“It’s not this player, (or) this player, it’s the team,” she said. “We do it together. This is exactly how it’s supposed to be. It’s not about the one or two players, it’s about the project. It’s about the work that everybody put in. If the trophy comes to us, amazing. If not, we’re going to keep working hard.”
From the outside, it is easy to assume that the team would love to win a championship title for Marta. And while that’s not inaccurate, said Pride general manager Haley Carter, it’s also not the only internal narrative driving them. From her front-row seat, Carter said Marta embodies the team culture every day and that this is a group of players that truly loves each other.
“This is actually what makes her great,” Carter said on media day. “This is what gives her legendary status: everything is about the team. It’s not about, ‘I’ve never won a NWSL title. I’ve never won the league’. It’s not about that. It’s about getting the team in the space to be successful. That’s her priority.”
Marta has been crucial on the field for the Pride as well. So much of her success this year, including her nine goals and an assist during the regular season, as well as her two playoff goals so far, comes not just from her return to form, but a slightly more advanced position on the field. She’s been closer to goal, and adding Banda to the mix only helped.
When you look at her touches over the past three seasons, this year the Pride are essentially getting 12 percent more of Marta in the final third.
It has worked, to say the least.
There are still the intangibles, too. And for a player with Marta’s stature and legacy, those are impossible to overlook.
“She’s given so much to this club. She’s given absolutely everything. She hasn’t been at another team in this league, and so it’s part of her. She knows what it means to play for this team. She knows what it means to play for this badge,” Hines said Friday at his pregame press conference. “Take away all the individuality of the dribbling and shooting and stuff, her fundamentals of football when you see someone with stature doing it, there’s no questions for anyone else to do it, young, old, whatever.”
Tonight against the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Orlando’s captain will lead her team one final time in 2024. She’ll almost certainly be facing a hostile crowd, including locals who haven’t forgotten last week’s goal or Marta shushing them in the Pride’s 2-1 win over the Current there before the Olympic break.
But there will be at least one person in the stands who has never seen her play before in America: her mother.
Marta told The Athletic Thursday that she had finally managed to help arrange a visa for her mom to attend a match in the United States and that a family member had managed to take two weeks off to travel with her and help her get around. For Marta, it was the perfect time for her mother to finally see her play a professional game in the States. Sure, they had to run around Thursday morning buying her mom more cold-weather gear so she was prepared for the chill of Kansas City in November, but it was all worth it.
“She told me this year, ‘If I don’t come to America, and then I pass away, I’m gonna pass away so sad’.” Marta couldn’t help mimicking her own incredulous face at the heightened levels of maternal guilt. “And I said, ‘Mom! Why do you have to be like that?’.”
All this week, Marta’s been nothing but smiles and jokes, soaking in a game that is the culmination of her eight years in Orlando. But despite the clear joy emanating from the Brazilian, maybe tonight she’ll get a little mad too, and provide one more moment of magic this season.
Jeff Rueter contributed to this story.
(Top photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck / Imagn Images)
MUNDO
Why Kendrick Lamar Got a Mariachi Singer on ‘GNX’: Meet Deyra Barrera
A P.F. Changs fortune cookie predicted Deyra Barrera’s Friday: “Tomorrow will be a very important day for you.”
That morning, the 49-year-old mariachi singer from Tucson, Arizona, woke up to a text from a friend, telling her that Kendrick Lamar had surprise-released GNX — and Barrera’s vocals opened the album. Barrera was shocked.
“My skin gets goosebumps because all of this happened so quickly for me,” she tells Rolling Stone, minutes after Lamar dropped the project.
“I felt your presence here last night,” she sings in the first few seconds of the album, channeling her ranchera bravado over an operatic choir. “And we start to cryyyy.”
By then, Barrera had only listened to the LP’s track “Wacced Out Murals.” During our call, she learned that her vocals were also featured elsewhere on the album including Tupac tribute “Reincarnated” and the SZA-assisted closer “Gloria.”
“I want to cry. This is taking me by surprise,” she musters in response.
Barrera thinks it was a baseball-playing angel that got her here.
Several weeks ago, the mariachi singer was tapped by the Dodgers to perform a tribute for late legend Fernando Valenzuela at Game One of the World Series. She took the stage to perform “El Corrido de Fernando Valenzuela,” and a medley that included “Yo Te Extrañaré,” a powerful farewell song.
“I was in tears, singing for my friend who died, at a packed stadium,” Barrera says. “And, El señor Lamar was there. He listened to me sing.”
Aside from the Dodgers ultimately winning the game, and the World Series overall, Barrera thinks that moment was a “blessing” sent by Valenzuela. She and Valenzuela became longtime friends after meeting at the Tepeyac Café in L.A., where she used to perform on Sundays, and the late ballplayer was a fan of her voice.
“I believe in angels,” Barrera says. “And he is an angel for me.”
Within days of the World Series game, Barrera was in Lamar’s studio after being introduced by Kimberly Barrena, formerly at Interscope Records. His team played her the beats they’d use on the album, and gave her a description of the emotions Lamar wanted to evoke. Using a pen and paper she brought with her, Barrera scribbled a few lines to match what Lamar was looking for. (Lamar’s own vocals had yet to be placed in the song.)
“I had no idea what I would record. I make mariachi, not rap,” Barrera says. “They told me they wanted my style, my voice. I had no idea how it was going to end up on the record.”
At one point, Lamar stopped by to meet Barrera, and thanked her for being part of the project. She says Lamar lingered to hear some of her takes, but they didn’t spend much time together. “He welcomed me and was so kind. He said, ‘You have such a powerful voice. Thanks for coming.’ I had no idea what to say,” Barrera recounts. “Lamar is a genius, a maestro. Everything he makes is magic.”
Barrera hopes the Lamar collaboration “opens doors” for her. Barrera has been hustling as a singer across Los Angeles County ever since she immigrated to the U.S. from Villa Juárez, Sonora in 1993. Following in her mom’s musical footsteps, Barrera was inspired by ranchera greats like Amalia Mendoza, Lucha Villa, and Lola Beltrán.
“Ever since I can remember, we’ve sung to pay for rent and to make enough money to eat,” Barrera says. “It’s been many years of highs and lows, but I haven’t thrown the towel in because this is what I love.”
While she cites this Lamar collaboration as her greatest accomplishment, Barrera has taken a shot at singing competition shows on Spanish-language TV. She first competed on Mexico’s La Academia in 2010, and reached third place on Univision’s Reina de la Canción in 2017. She then returned to Mexico where she was praised for her evocative vocals on Mexico’s The Voice in 2021.
Along with making music as a soloist — she has only two of her many recorded albums on streaming platforms — she makes a living by performing at restaurants, weddings, and quinceañeras as part of the group, Trío Corazón.
“I hope this helps me. This industry is really difficult,” Barrera says. “I need to take advantage of this God-given moment to grow as a singer. From now on, I need to work a lot to have more people listen to my music, and learn who I am.”
Barrera has her eyes set high on what she hopes will come from this. After all, she’s fought hard for what she’s earned.
“I know Kendrick is going to do the Super Bowl Halftime Show… imagine if he invited me to sing with him? That would be incredible,” she says. “I hope people know that it’s Deyra Barrera who is on these songs.”
MUNDO
Cruzeiro é vice-campeão sul-americano após levar 3 a 1 do Racing
Agência Brasil
O Cruzeiro adiou o sonho de levar o inédito título da Copa Sul-Americana ao ser superado pelo Racing (Argentina), por 3 a 1, na final única da competição, no Estádio General Pablo Rojas – também conhecido como “La Nueva Olla” -, em Assunção (Paraguai). Nos primeiros 20 minutos, os argentinos fizeram 2 a 0, com gols de Martirena e Martínez. No segundo tempo, Kaio Jorge diminuiu para a Raposa, que brigou muito pelo empate, mas já nos acréscimos, Martinez ampliou para 3 a 1 o triunfo do Racing. A conquista do time argentino encerrou um jejum de 36 anos sem títulos internacionais e garantiu presença do clube nas edições da Copa Libertadores e Recopa de 2025.
💙🏆 @RacingClub, o novo e inédito campeão da CONMEBOL #Sudamericana!
⭐️🇦🇷 La Acadé 😍 #GrandeConquista pic.twitter.com/a1HuOZTDll
— CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) November 23, 2024
O primeiro tempo começou a todo vapor. Aos dois minutos, Martirena chutou forte da entrada da área e acertou o fundo da rede, no entanto, após revisão do VAR, o gol foi anulado por impedimento do atacante. Com marcação forte na saída de bola do Cruzeiro, não demorou para os argentinos controlarem o jogo e abrirem o placar. Aos 14 minutos, Quintero parte para o ataque aproveitando erro de passe do Cruzeiro na intermediária. Ele toca para Martirena na direita, que ao tentar cruzar, abre o placar para o Racing, uma bola angulada que deixa o goleiro Cássio vendido. Quatro minutos depois, Salas avançou pela esquerda, escapou da marcação de João Marcelo, e cruzou para Martínez ampliar para os argentinos. O Cruzeiro buscou diminuir com Kaio Jorge, aos 29 minutos, que chutou forte em direção ao gol, mas a bola passou por cima do travessão. Outra oportunidade foi aos 45 minutos: após escanteio, Villalba chutou firme, mas o goleiro argentino Arias defendeu.
🕘 Fim de jogo.
⚽ Kaio Jorge marcou para o Cruzeiro.
🔷 #RACxCRU | 3-1 | #LaBestiaNegra pic.twitter.com/sCPMed8eoB
— Cruzeiro 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) November 23, 2024
Após o intervalo, bastaram sete minutos para o Cruzeiro diminuir a vantagem argentina. A jogada começou com Matheus Henrique que partiu da intermediária, avançou e cruzou na grande área para Kaio Jorge cabecear para o gol. Arias chegou a espalmar a bola, mas no rebote, Kaio Jorge chutou firme para o fundo da rede. Ainda atrás do placar, o time mineiro, comandado pelo técnico Fernando Diniz, não se entregou, e ao partir com tudo em busca do empate, acabou dando espaço para contra-ataques velozes dos argentinos. E foi em um deles, puxado por Martínez aos 49 minutos, que saiu o terceiro gol do Racing. O camisa 10 argentino partiu sozinho da intermediária até invandir a área e mandar uma bomba no fundo da rede, marcando o segundo gol dele na partida. Final de jogo: Racing 3 x 1 Cruzeiro.
MUNDO
Prefeita de Trombudo Central recebe alta após dois meses
Após passar dois meses internada por complicações causadas por trombose, a prefeita de Trombudo Central, Geovana Gessner, de 39 anos, finalmente voltou para a casa após receber alta do Hospital Regional Alto Vale, em Rio do Sul, na manhã deste sábado (23).
Ainda na saída do hospital, ela foi recebida por amigos e familiares, que celebraram a volta dela para Trombudo Central. Ao chegar em casa, Geovana foi recepcionada com balões brancos por várias pessoas, que ansiavam seu retorno para a cidade.
Antes de deixar o hospital, a prefeita de Trombudo Central registrou seu agradecimento aos profissionais que cuidaram dela ao longo de mais de 60 dias.
“Quero fazer um agradecimento especial a Deus por me dar essa nova oportunidade de vida, e agradecer todo esse carinho, essa atenção, os cuidados de toda a equipe do hospital, da UTI (Unidade de Terapia Intensiva) do 7° andar, por tudo o que as pessoas fizeram”, declarou.
Ela ainda agradeceu a família e amigos pelas orações e apoio durante sua luta contra a trombose. “Eu sei que foi através da fé de todos que eu estou aqui hoje, tendo essa oportunidade de ir para a casa”.
Geovana informou que ainda segue com os cuidados médicos, mas dessa vez por meio do isolamento em casa.
Prefeita de Trombudo Central teve perna amputada após complicações da doença
A prefeita de Trombudo Central foi internada no dia 20 de setembro, após apresentar complicações nas pernas e braços, passando por alguns procedimentos cirúrgicos.
No dia 23 do mesmo mês, ela foi submetida à uma cirurgia e precisou ter a perna esquerda amputada.
No início da semana, a assessoria do município informou que Geovana apresentou melhoras significativas em seu quadro clínico, deixando a UTI e ficando em um quarto no Hospital Regional Alto Vale. Neste sábado (23), ela finalmente pôde voltar para a casa.
O que é trombose, que amputou perna de prefeita de Trombudo Central
Trombose é o nome dado a uma formação de coágulo sanguíneo em uma ou mais veias grandes das pernas e das coxas. Esses acúmulos podem causar a interrupção do fluxo de sangue, provocando dor e até inchaço na área afetada.
De acordo com o Ministério da Saúde, o problema pode ser ainda maior se um coágulo se desprende e se movimenta na corrente sanguínea, o que pode causar uma embolia. A obstrução de uma artéria pode ficar presa no cérebro, pulmões, coração ou em outra área, levando a lesões graves.
A trombose pode ser classificada de duas formas. A aguda é a menos grave, em geral, pode ter os coágulos desfeitos pelo próprio corpo sem causar consequências ou evoluir para casos mais graves.
Já a forma crônica se desenvolve a partir dos resquícios que se formam nas veias quando os coágulos naturais se desmancham, o que provoca danos nas válvulas internas.
Trombose é mais comum em mulheres?
A trombose é conhecida por geralmente afetar mais as mulheres. Entretanto, homens também podem ter o problema.
Dados do Ministério da Saúde, da faixa entre 20 a 40 anos, indicam que a incidência é maior nas mulheres em virtude de alguns fatores de risco, como anticoncepcionais e gestações.
Dados de janeiro de 2022 a agosto de 2023, divulgados pela Secretaria de Estado da Saúde, mostram que mulheres representam 62,02% dos casos de atendimentos com internações por TVP (Trombose Venosa Profunda) em Santa Catarina, com média de 3,17 atendimentos por dia.
O levantamento da SES registrou, ao todo, 1.904 atendimentos na rede de saúde no período, sendo 1.181 mulheres e 723 homens.
Causas da trombose
O desenvolvimento da trombose ocorre de forma multifatorial e pode, inclusive, surgir a partir de hábitos do dia a dia.
- Tratamentos hormonais, incluindo uso de anticoncepcionais;
- Longos períodos em uma mesma posição (em pé ou sentado);
- Tabagismo;
- Predisposição a varizes;
- Gravidez;
- Hereditariedade;
- Pacientes diagnosticados com insuficiência cardíaca;
- Presença de tumores malignos;
- Pacientes com histórico de trombose venosa ou que possuem distúrbios de hipercoagulabilidade (hereditária ou adquirida).
Sintomas
Na maioria dos casos, a trombose venosa profunda não apresenta sintomas, mas podem haver:
- Dor;
- Vermelhidão;
- Sensação de calor na região afetada;
- Rigidez na musculatura da área em que o trombo se desenvolveu.
Diagnóstico
Ao apresentar algum sintoma, o médico solicita exames para conseguir obter o diagnóstico.
- Ultrassonografia;
- Exame de sangue;
- Venografia;
- Eco Color Doppler (Ultrassom Vascular);
- Tomografia e ressonância magnética.
Prevenção e tratamento
A prevenção da trombose inclui a mudança de hábitos, como a prática regular de exercícios físicos, alimentação equilibrada e a diminuição do consumo de cigarros e bebidas alcoólicas.
Já o tratamento pode variar de acordo com o quadro de cada paciente e pode ser feito com o uso de medicamentos, para evitar a formação de novos coágulos e desfazer os trombos existentes. Além disso, o uso de meias de compressão podem ajudar a evitar a má-circulação.
