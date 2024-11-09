Quem é o responsável pelo enorme défice público esperado em 2024? O actual Primeiro-Ministro e o seu antecessor podem pertencer à mesma coligação, mas não têm a mesma resposta. Desde a sua nomeação para Matignon, Michel Barnier concentrou-se na situação “muito sério” que ele diz que tem “descoberta” chegando em 5 de setembro, e em o enorme plano de austeridade que está a preparar para corrigir a situação em 2025. Gabriel Attal tem outra leitura. A seu ver, o governo Barnier tem a sua quota-parte de responsabilidade. Foi o que explicou na sexta-feira, 8 de novembro, no Senado, onde foi ouvido no âmbito de uma missão de informação sobre a oscilação das contas públicas.
Para o antigo primeiro-ministro, agora líder dos deputados macronistas, o seu sucessor optou voluntariamente por não mobilizar todos os meios disponíveis para travar a derrapagem das contas o mais rapidamente possível. Segundo Gabriel Attal, foi possível manter o défice do Estado, das autarquias e da Segurança Social em 5,5% do Produto Interno Bruto (PIB) no final de 2024, sujeito à tomada de medidas enérgicas.
“Isso é o que meu governo teria feito se não tivesse havido a dissolução”, ele disse sexta-feira. O défice não teria, portanto, diminuído, contrariamente às previsões. Mas teria pelo menos permanecido no mesmo nível de 2023. Se acabar por piorar para 6,1% do PIB, como é agora o objectivo oficial, “esta é a escolha do governo” Barnier, concluiu o ex-inquilino de Matignon. Palavras julgadas “muito deselegante” pelos dois senadores que conduziram a audiência, Claude Raynal (Partido Socialista, Haute-Garonne) e Jean-François Husson (Les Républicains, Meurthe-et-Moselle).
“Fizemos o nosso melhor”
Em Matignon, as palavras de Gabriel Attal e dos seus ministros de Bercy também fazem as pessoas verem o vermelho. “O primeiro-ministro está aqui há apenas dois meses, responde aqueles ao seu redor. Como podemos acreditar que o défice teria esperado até Outubro para explodir? Como podemos acreditar que, cortando as despesas em Novembro e Dezembro, compensaremos dez meses de derrapagem? »
Durante meses, a oscilação das contas públicas tem estado no centro de um debate político que se transforma num julgamento de sucessivos governos macronistas e, em particular, de Bruno Le Maire, ministro da Economia durante sete anos, bem como do seu último ministro. do orçamento, Thomas Cazenave. Como é que, depois de uma derrapagem inicial em 2023, o défice público poderá piorar tanto em 2024, atingindo 6,1% do PIB em vez dos 4,4% inicialmente previstos, uma mudança de cerca de 50 mil milhões de euros? Perante os parlamentares, Gabriel Attal assim como seus ministros negaram qualquer culpa ou ocultação. Eles implicam uma “piora repentina” da situação, um “colapso” receitas fiscais inesperadas, dois choques aos quais afirmam ter reagido rapidamente.
Cerca de uma centena de lenços tricolores percorreram o pátio pavimentado da prefeitura de Haute-Garonne, em Toulouse, na quinta-feira, 7 de novembro, no final da manhã. Não foi uma comemoração nem uma grande reunião de trabalho, mas a expressão de uma “raiva profunda, sentimento de injustiça” que os prefeitos e governantes eleitos do departamento sentem, segundo Karine Traval-Michelet, prefeita socialista de Colomiers, 40.000 habitantes, vice-presidente de Toulouse Métropole e membro do gabinete da Associação de Prefeitos da França (AMF).
Prefeitos, vereadores, mas também funcionários eleitos do conselho departamental e da região da Occitânia vieram protestar “contra as medidas anunciadas na lei financeira que prevê 11 mil milhões de euros em poupanças (de acordo com cálculo realizado pela AMF) no orçamento comunitário ». Para Christophe Lubac (Génération. s), prefeito de Ramonville, ao sul de Toulouse, “as medidas anunciadas terão consequências desastrosas nos territórios, uma vez que o Estado está a impor o seu colossal défice público às comunidades”.
Segundo o eleito, Estas decisões recentes representarão um esforço financeiro de 480 mil euros até ao final do seu mandato, ou o equivalente a doze a catorze cargos de funcionários públicos. Em Colomiers, o impacto das medidas governamentais é estimado em cerca de 3 milhões de euros, num orçamento municipal de cerca de 70 milhões de euros. A causa é a diminuição da dotação operacional global, o aumento das contribuições do regime especial de segurança social responsável pelo seguro de velhice dos funcionários territoriais e o aumento das deduções diretas do Estado às finanças municipais.
“Durante dez anos, perdemos 80% da nossa receita”
“Somos bons gestores e só pedimos consideração, diálogo”acrescenta Karine Traval-Michelet. Assim como cerca de trinta prefeitos do departamento, ela decidiu fechar as portas de sua prefeitura durante este dia de mobilização. Em Léguevin, no oeste de Toulouse, o presidente da Câmara, Etienne Cardeilhac-Pugens, irá “parar todos os projetos urbanos para 2025. Já estamos apertando o cinto, não quero virar apenas um gestor”ele lamenta. Na sua comuna, seria construída uma gendarmaria, mas o projecto foi abandonado por falta de fundos. “Com isso, sou obrigado a contratar policiais municipais, atendendo à demanda da população. Não vamos durar muito assim.”acredita esta autoridade eleita não rotulada.
MLS Showdown: Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview
The Major League Soccer season continues to heat up as Los Angeles FC prepares to host Vancouver Whitecaps in a crucial matchday 3 fixture. Set to take place on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 04:30, this encounter promises to be an intriguing battle between two teams with contrasting recent fortunes. While the exact venue and referee are yet to be confirmed, the anticipation for this match is already building among fans and pundits alike.
Los Angeles FC, under the guidance of Steven Emil Cherundolo, will be looking to bounce back from their recent 3-0 defeat against the same opponents. The Black and Gold have shown impressive form in their last five matches, securing four victories and suffering just one defeat. On the other hand, Vancouver Whitecaps, led by Vanni Sartini, enter this fixture with a mixed bag of results, having won two and lost three of their previous five outings.
The head-to-head statistics favor Los Angeles FC slightly, with three wins in their last five encounters against Vancouver’s two. However, the Whitecaps’ recent 3-0 victory over LAFC in their last meeting adds an extra layer of intrigue to this upcoming clash. As both teams vie for crucial points in the early stages of the season, this match could prove pivotal in shaping their respective campaigns. So, you want to see the best odds from the top 10 betting sites? Lets have a look here:
Our betting prediction for Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps:
Our betting tip for this encounter leans towards a home win for Los Angeles FC. The Black and Gold’s strong recent form, combined with their home advantage, makes them the favorites to secure all three points. For those looking to enhance their potential returns, considering a -1 handicap bet on Los Angeles FC could be an attractive option, given their tendency to win by multiple goals when in form.
Our second betting prediction focuses on the “both teams to score” market. Given the attacking prowess of both sides and their recent head-to-head encounters, we anticipate that both Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will find the back of the net in this match.
Los Angeles FC – Seeking Redemption
Los Angeles FC have been in impressive form recently, despite their last match setback against Vancouver Whitecaps. The Black and Gold have won four of their last five matches, showcasing their ability to bounce back from adversity. Their attacking prowess and tactical versatility under manager Steven Emil Cherundolo have been key factors in their success.
Cherundolo, a former US international, has instilled a winning mentality in the squad since taking charge. His tactical approach emphasizes high-pressing and quick transitions, which have proven effective against most opponents. The team’s ability to control possession and create chances has been particularly noteworthy, with their forward line consistently finding ways to breach opposing defenses.
However, the recent 3-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps will undoubtedly be a point of concern for Cherundolo and his staff. This result exposed some vulnerabilities in their defensive setup, which they will need to address before the upcoming rematch. The manager is likely to focus on tightening up the backline while maintaining their attacking threat, aiming to avenge their previous loss and reassert their dominance in the league.
Vancouver Whitecaps – Building on Recent Success
The Vancouver Whitecaps enter this fixture with renewed confidence following their emphatic 3-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in their last encounter. This result, however, stands in contrast to their overall recent form, which has been somewhat inconsistent. With two wins and three losses in their last five matches, the Whitecaps are looking to build momentum and climb up the league table.
Manager Vanni Sartini has shown his tactical acumen in recent matches, particularly in the way he set up his team to counter LAFC’s strengths in their previous meeting. Sartini’s approach often involves a flexible formation that can quickly transition between defense and attack, allowing the Whitecaps to exploit spaces left by their opponents.
The recent victory against LAFC demonstrated the Whitecaps’ potential when they execute their game plan effectively. Their ability to neutralize LAFC’s attack while capitalizing on their own chances was impressive and will give them confidence heading into this rematch. However, Sartini will be aware that LAFC will be eager for revenge, and he’ll need to prepare his team for a potentially different tactical approach from their opponents.
Last Direct Encounter
The most recent meeting between these two sides saw Vancouver Whitecaps secure a convincing 3-0 home victory over Los Angeles FC. This result was significant not only for the scoreline but also for the manner in which the Whitecaps outplayed their opponents. It demonstrated Vancouver’s ability to compete with the best teams in the league and exposed some weaknesses in LAFC’s setup that they will need to address in the upcoming match.
H2H Stats
Looking at the last five encounters between these teams across all competitions, Los Angeles FC have had the upper hand with three victories, while Vancouver Whitecaps have secured two wins. There have been no draws in this period, suggesting that both teams tend to play for the win when they meet. The goal difference in these matches slightly favors LAFC, indicating their potential for high-scoring performances.
Recent Form
Los Angeles FC’s recent form: WWWWL Vancouver Whitecaps’ recent form: LLWWL
Latest Results
Los Angeles FC: 0-3 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps (Away) Vancouver Whitecaps: 3-0 win against Los Angeles FC (Home)
Best Odds and Our Betting Tips
Based on our extensive experience working with various bookmakers and analyzing betting markets, we’ve identified the following odds as the most favorable for this match:
– Home win (Los Angeles FC): 1.62 with Dafabet – Draw: 4.60 with Dafabet – Away win (Vancouver Whitecaps): 5.20 with Dafabet – Both teams to score – Yes: 1.63 with Helabet – Both teams to score – No: 2.20 with Paripesa online
Our primary betting tip is a home win for Los Angeles FC (Tip 1), while our secondary prediction is that both teams will score. These selections are based on our analysis of recent form, head-to-head statistics, and the teams’ overall quality.
Conclusion
In conclusion, this Major League Soccer fixture between Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps promises to be an exciting encounter. While LAFC’s overall form and home advantage make them favorites, the Whitecaps’ recent victory in the reverse fixture adds an element of unpredictability. We believe LAFC’s quality and motivation to avenge their previous loss will be decisive factors, leading to a home win. However, Vancouver’s demonstrated ability to score against LAFC suggests that both teams finding the net is a likely outcome. As always, we encourage responsible betting and remind readers that odds are subject to change.
About the author
Tochukwu Richard is a passionate Nigerian sports journalist writing for Transfermarkt.com. Specializing in the sports betting industry, Tochukwu provides insightful analysis and coverage for a global audience. A devoted football enthusiast, he ardently supports the Nigerian Super Eagles and Manchester United. His deep knowledge and engaging writing style make him a trusted voice in sports journalism.
Ao menos outras três pessoas foram atingidas por tiros no local que é o maior aeroporto do país.
Gritzbach voltava de Goiânia. Conforme mostram imagens do ataque, ele havia acabado de deixar a área de desembarque do terminal 2 do aeroporto quando homens encapuzados saíram de um Volkswagen Gol preto e atiraram contra o empresário. Os disparos foram feitos perto do portão, em meio à circulação de outros passageiros. Os atiradores entraram no carro e fugiram.
Vídeos gravados por celular mostram uma pessoa caída na área de parada de veículos para desembarque, de pessoas correndo dentro do aeroporto e de uma outra vítima caída, também na parte interna, sendo socorrida. Uma terceira vítima estaria próxima às portas, também do lado externo.
O veículo foi encontrado por policiais militares do 3º Batalhão de Choque abandonado na rua Guilherme Lino dos Santos, a cerca de 6 km do aeroporto. No interior do automóvel foram encontrados colete balístico e munições de fuzil, de acordo com a Polícia Militar.
Equipes do DHPP (Departamento de Homicídios e de Proteção à Pessoa) e da Rota (tropa de elite da PM) foram direcionadas para o aeroporto. Até a publicação, não havia informações sobre o que ocorreu com a namorada.
Três policiais militares realizavam a escolta do homem baleado no momento do ataque. A corporação afirma que eles se apresentaram à Polícia Civil na noite desta sexta e, depois de prestarem depoimento, seriam encaminhados à Corregedoria.
