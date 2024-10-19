MUNDO
“Não dá para viver no Líbano”, diz homem que trouxe família ao Brasil
Bruno Bocchini – Repórter da Agência Brasil
O libanês Ahmad Nazar tinha 6 anos quando seu pai, Hassan, foi morto em 1986 em um bombardeio israelense na cidade de Arabsalim, na região Sul do Líbano, a menos de 100 quilômetros da capital Beirute.
Hassan estava em um posto de combustível abastecendo seu carro, quando foi atingido por uma bomba. A morte foi instantânea.
Ahmad, que hoje vive no Brasil, reencontrou neste sábado (19), parte da sua família (imagem em destaque) na Base Aérea de Guarulhos, após um voo de mais de 15 horas, saído de Beirute, que trouxe sua esposa Zeinab, e seus três filhos: Lamis, de 12 anos, Sajed, de dez, e Farah, de um ano e meio – a única de suas crianças que nasceu no Líbano, os demais são brasileiros.
Eles vieram no sexto voo da Operação Raízes do Cedro, coordenada pelo governo federal e executada pela Força Aérea Brasileira (FAB), operação que está resgatando brasileiros que vivem no Líbano.
A esposa e os filhos estavam na cidade libanesa de Arabsalim, a mesma em que o pai de Ahmad foi morto, quando se intensificaram, nas últimas semanas, os ataques israelenses no território libanês.
“Não dá mais para viver no Líbano. Não tem mais nenhuma região segura. Antes era apenas a região Sul que estava perigosa, agora não”, conta Ahmad, que mora em São Paulo desde 2007.
Ahmad e Zeinab haviam planejado que os filhos iriam ser educados no Líbano e o pai, que trabalha em São Paulo, iria visitá-los frequentemente. A guerra fez os planos mudarem. A decisão então foi trazer esposa e filhos de volta ao Brasil.
A aeronave KC-30, do Esquadrão Corsário da Força Aérea, pousou às 07h28 em uma das pistas do Aeroporto Internacional de Guarulhos trazendo, além da família Nazar, e mais 208 passageiros e um gato.
“Minha mãe está lá e somos sete irmãos. Eles estão vivendo lá. Mas está muito perigoso. A casa vizinha da minha família foi destruída em um bombardeio. Um só míssil é capaz de destruir um prédio. Eles saíram da cidade e foram para locais mais seguros. Oito dias depois, a casa da minha família foi destruída”, conta Ahmad mostrando em seu celular fotos e vídeos dos escombros do local onde viviam seus familiares.
A Operação Raízes do Cedro repatriou até agora, no total, 1.317 passageiros, sendo 242 crianças, 40 bebês, 138 idosos, 12 gestantes, 101 pessoas com alguma complicação de saúde e 12 pessoas com deficiência, além de 15 animais domésticos.
Leila Hadi, que também veio no mesmo voo da FAB, lamentava o fato de não ter conseguido trazer, junto com ela, ao menos uma de suas duas irmãs que moram no Líbano. Ela estava, há dois anos, vivendo na região do Vale do Bekaa. “
Eu precisava ter trazido ao menos uma irmã comigo. Está muito assustador lá”.
Leila Hadi desembarcou hoje do avião KC-30 da FAB, na Base Aérea de São Paulo – Paulo Pinto/Agência Brasil
Leila conta que qualquer ruído mais forte a faz lembrar dos bombardeios israelenses. “Agora mesmo, com o barulho do avião aqui na pista eu me assustei. Agora é assim, a gente leva susto dia e noite lembrando dos bombardeios”.
Outro repatriado, Mohamed Elgandur, tem família no Brasil e no Líbano e alterna sua moradia entre os dois países. Ele estava no Líbano e decidiu retornar ao Brasil, mas está preocupado com os familiares que ficaram.
“Eu moro lá e moro aqui. Tenho filhos aqui e netos aqui. A esposa não pode vir devido à saúde. A gente estava no [Vale do] Bekaa, na fronteira onde estavam ocorrendo os bombardeiros, ouvia avião e bombardeio direto. Dizer que não dava medo é mentira. A maior preocupação é com a família”.
“O que aconteceu com Paul não é um caso isolado”
Tem quem usa colete fluorescente com inscrição “1 metro” e duas setas, para incentivar os motoristas a manterem distância. Aquela que usa uma câmera GoPro no capacete para registrar tudo, porque “você nunca sabe”. Aquele que sorri freneticamente para todos os carros: “isso os desestabiliza, eles não ousam me insultar depois”. Na Place de la République em Paris, como em outras cidades da França, várias centenas de ciclistas se reuniram no sábado, 19 de outubro, para prestar homenagem a Paul Varry, esmagado terça-feira por um motorista de SUV após uma briga na zona oeste da capital. E todos testemunham o seu “estratégia” para evitar subir na estrada.
Corentin Lack explica o seu: “uma mistura entre educação e ação direta. » O estudante de biotecnologia de 22 anos tenta dar aulas, quando um motorista estacionado no meio da ciclovia lhe explica que “é só por dois minutos” ele fica muito tentado por “uma pequena parada” em seu espelho retrovisor. “Quando percebo que ele nem percebe que está me colocando em perigo, não sei mais o que fazer. »
Ele diz que há um ano um táxi o interrompeu e ele voou por cima do capô. Pouco antes, outro, estacionado na ciclovia que o jovem percorria, havia descido do carro para ele “cole um” . Então a morte de Paul Varry o fez “efeito espelho” : “Me dá arrepios na espinha pensar que eu poderia ter morrido naquele dia. E até várias vezes. » Um, dois, dez manifestantes param para fotografar o “poderia ter sido você, eu” escrito em sua placa. Da bicicleta dobrável à bicicleta de carga, do ciclista ao entusiasta de atividades ao ar livre, todo mundo tem uma anedota que poderia ter “dar errado” para contar.
“Tem que mudar agora”
Alexandre Loco também “falido” em junho passado. Um motorista se virou para voltar em sua direção e sair do carro. Se uma garota de azul não tivesse intervindo, “Quem sabe como isso teria terminado”. Ele insiste: “O que aconteceu com Paul não é um caso isolado, acontece todos os dias. » Então o diretor artístico de 33 anos veio como os outros para mostrar o seu apoio, para se mobilizar “ficarmos juntos”preste homenagem… “Mas isso não será suficiente, as coisas têm que mudar agora. » Sylvie Aebischer concorda, brandindo um pedaço de papelão em direção aos lenços tricolores reunidos à sua frente. Acima, três palavras “muito simples” estão registrados lá: “Proibição de SUVs”. “A certa altura, basta, precisamos repensar o espaço público”decide este ativista educacional da CGT, de 44 anos.
Não há fim para os feminicídios na Turquia – DW – 19/10/2024
Em um dia ensolarado de outono em Istambulcerca de 300 jovens reuniram-se no distrito de Kadiköy, nas margens do Bósforo, na Anatólia, para protestar contra violência contra mulheres e meninas. A Federação de Jovens Feministas da Turquia convocou a manifestação após uma série de assassinatos brutais.
No dia 4 de Outubro, um homem de 19 anos esfaqueou e decapitou duas jovens em Istambul, a maior cidade da Turquia, com uma população de bem mais de 15 milhões de habitantes. Depois de cometer o segundo assassinato nas Muralhas de Teodósio, ele se suicidou – na frente de muitos transeuntes.
Uma semana antes, uma jovem policial havia sido morta durante o serviço. Em Agosto, o caso de uma estudante desaparecida manteve o país em suspense durante semanas, até que o seu corpo sem vida foi encontrado junto a um rio no sudeste da Anatólia.
Os canais de televisão turcos transmitem frequentemente programas sobre violência contra mulheres e raparigas: as mulheres entrevistadas na rua expressam o seu medo; os pais dizem que entram em pânico quando as filhas chegam tarde em casa.
A violência contra as mulheres assumiu uma nova dimensão
“A violência contra as mulheres não é nova”, disse Esin Izel Uysal, advogada da Plataforma Vamos Parar os Feminicídios de Peru disse à DW. “Mas assumiu uma nova dimensão. Os crimes estão a tornar-se mais brutais e as vítimas e os perpetradores estão a ficar mais jovens.”
A plataforma registrou 295 assassinatos de mulheres cometidos por homens e 184 mortes suspeitas nos primeiros nove meses deste ano. Em 2023, ocorreram 315 assassinatos e 248 mortes suspeitas. Se as mulheres supostamente caem de varandas ou janelas ou cometem suicídio sem motivo conhecido, os casos são considerados suspeitos.
Uysal disse que a violência contra as mulheres está a aumentar, especialmente o número de mortes suspeitas, que aumentou 82% entre 2017 e 2023. Ela disse que a violência geralmente ocorria nas casas das vítimas, mas que a violência nas ruas também estava a aumentar. Ela acrescentou que na maioria dos casos os perpetradores eram parceiros, ex-parceiros ou parentes. Este ano, 65% dos perpetradores inquiridos disseram que mataram mulheres porque disseram que queriam separar-se ou recusaram casar-se com elas.
Grupos de direitos humanos culpam o sistema patriarcal
Jovens feministas culpam o sistema patriarcal pela violência. Em Istambul, os manifestantes gritavam: “O problema é o patriarcado! O problema é o governo!” Eles acusam as políticas familiares conservadoras do governo, orientadas pela religião, de serem em parte responsáveis pela escalada da violência.
As irmandades islâmicas pró-governo têm apelado repetidamente à abolição das leis existentes que deveriam proteger as mulheres e à limitação dos pagamentos de pensões de alimentos, tal como fizeram os partidos no O presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aliança governante.
Sob pressão destas forças conservadoras, em 2021 Turquia retirou-se do Convenção do Conselho da Europa sobre a Prevenção e o Combate à Violência contra as Mulheres e a Violência Domésticamais conhecida como Convenção de Istambul, tal como aí foi acordada. O governo justificou a medida alegando que a convenção promovia a homossexualidade e ameaçava os valores familiares tradicionais.
Erdogan argumentou no passado que A legislação turca oferece proteção suficiente para as mulheres mesmo sem a Convenção de Istambul. Mas, na sequência das críticas contínuas, anunciou recentemente que iria tornar o código penal mais rígido.
Muitos activistas dos direitos humanos acreditam que o código penal é suficiente, mas o problema é que nem sempre é aplicado. Criticam o governo por ter concentrado os seus esforços de acusação nos últimos anos em membros da oposição e não em criminosos perigosos e violentos.
As prisões turcas estão superlotadas
O governo turco tem sido alvo de críticas desde a tentativa de golpe de 2016. As prisões estão lotadas de presos políticos. Alguns foram condenados sob a acusação de alegada pertença a uma organização terrorista ou de “difusão de propaganda terrorista”. Outros foram mantidos sob custódia durante anos sem julgamento.
Para criar espaço nas prisões superlotadas, Ancara mudou as regras de aplicação da lei várias vezes nos últimos anos. Muitos infratores violentos são libertados antes do término do seu mandato, se certas condições forem atendidas. Durante a pandemia da COVID-19, o governo, argumentando que havia risco de infecção, libertou quase 100 mil pessoas, mas nenhum preso político.
Para a sociedade, parece que alguns criminosos gozam de impunidade. Um ex-policial que sequestrou sua ex-namorada e a torturou durante dias acabou por libertá-la, alertando que ela deveria ter cuidado. Se ele não pudesse tê-la, ninguém mais o faria, ele ameaçou. Ele foi condenado a dois anos e meio de prisão. Mas ele foi libertado depois de dois meses em uma casa de recuperação e mais uma vez ameaçou a mulher. Ela postou um pedido de ajuda nas redes sociais. Ele conseguiu obter a proibição de divulgação da postagem dela porque supostamente violava seus direitos pessoais.
Uysal diz que é essa impunidade que incentiva os homens a cometerem violência contra as mulheres, “porque sabem que serão libertados depois de alguns dias ou meses”.
Este artigo foi traduzido do alemão.
FIA Team Principals press conference – 2024 United States Grand Prix
QUESTIONS FROM THE FLOOR
Q: (Niharika Ghorpade – Sportskeeda) A question for Zak. Do you view the device in Red Bull’s floor as a genuine performance concern or genuine place they’re gaining performance, or is it just a war of words off track? And given that your rear wing was also in contention earlier this year, is there any update on the development of that, whether that has cleared the FIA regulations and their clearance test?
ZB: Absolutely. Our rear wings passed every single test. We’ve made some small modifications, as have some others. So that’s a non-issue. I think on the floor, if, and I say if, because I don’t know, it’s used in an inappropriate manner, then it is definitely a performance advantage. If it’s not, then there’s no performance advantage whatsoever. And I think that’s what we just want to better understand.
Q: (Jon Noble – Motorsport.com) If Lando is going to win this world championship, he’s going to need to deliver six perfect race weekends. He’s had some great weekends this year and a few little wobbles on the way. How is he prepared for the challenge that’s coming ahead? How do you respond to Helmut Marko’s suggestions that he’s lacking the strength mentally to pull it off against Max?
ZB: Lando’s very excited for these final six races and the Sprints. He’s as focused as ever. You know, he comes into the race weekends like Oscar and like I would imagine all the Grand Prix drivers, very focused on the job at hand, sitting down with his engineers, doing his commercial work, his media work, relaxing, et cetera. So he’s very focused. I read Helmut’s comments. which I thought were disappointing, but not surprising. Lando has been kind of an ambassador for mental health. Toto’s spoken about mental health. So I think it’s a serious issue. you know, we’ve tried to talk about to bring to the forefront and make it okay to talk about. So to maybe, kind of choose poking at that situation, I think, is pretty inappropriate and kind of sets us back 10, 20 years. But, you know, it’s all fun and games in how some people go racing and what tactics they use from a sporting perspective. But I thought that one was in pretty poor taste.
Q: (Christian Menath – Motorsportmagazin.com) Another one on the Red Bull bib. Do you have any doubts that even with the seal the FIA is putting on that part, that you can do things that you shouldn’t do, and is the only solution for you that they have to change that part?
ZB: You know, I don’t know, because I’m not the most technical person in our racing team. I’ve got confidence that the FIA will resolve the issue. I understand they’re having to modify and change their racing car for upcoming races. I’m not exactly sure when. So I’m confident in the FIA’s ability to address it moving forward. And our questions are a bit more around what has maybe historically happened in understanding if it’s been used in an inappropriate manner.
Q: (Luke Smith – The Athletic)) Zak, you say you want those questions answered. So what is the process going to look like now in terms of engaging with the FIA to get a better understanding of it? And I believe on Sky you used the words ‘massive consequences’ if there’s found to have been a breach this year.
ZB: Well, I think if you breach the Parc Fermé rules that’s a massive breach, and so there should be consequences. if that has happened, and that would be ultimately up to the FIA. We’ve seen it in sport before. We’ve seen it in our sport. We’ve seen it in baseball. We’ve seen it in football. You know, these things do happen, so just put our trust in the FIA to address the issue moving forward. We’re just asking questions, but it’s up to the FIA as our regulator, who do a great job, to get on top of it and come up with a solution that is transparent and is satisfactory to all the teams. I think I’m not alone in our concerns for what we have seen and heard.
Q: (Dan Lawrence – Motorsport Week) Another one for Zak…
ZB: This is what happens when you lead the world championship! Sorry, chaps. Just giving you a heads up.
Q: (Dan Lawrence – Motorsport Week) We saw Red Bull with a dominant package last year. They started this year with a dominant package, but they’ve developed themselves into a window where they’ve had balance issues throughout the year. McLaren has the all-round dominant car, or the best performing car in the field at the moment. What contingencies are McLaren putting in place to make sure that you don’t trip yourselves up towards the end of this year and moving into next year? Thank you.
ZB: Yeah, dominant’s probably not a word I would use. I would say we’ve got a great race car, but we haven’t won the most races this year. That would be the most dominant car, at least to date. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing. This is a tough game that moves very quickly. You can quickly move forward. You can quickly move backwards. It’s a sport where all of our great competitors are constantly moving forward. I’m not sure any teams go backwards. I think what ends up happening is other teams move forward at a faster pace. You know, if you kind of take the car that qualifies on pole and you left it untouched by the end of the year, it would probably be last. So I think that’s a testament to how great all the racing teams are in Formula One. So we need to keep doing what we’re doing at the factory and here at the racetrack. And all the men and women are doing it. Great job at McLaren, but there are no guarantees in this sport, which is why we’ve got to keep our head down and stay focused.
Q: Zak, are you and the team able to enjoy the run you’re on at the minute, or do you live in fear that you’re going to lose the advantage you have?
ZB: I think it’s probably a mix of both, depending on people’s personalities. Mine in particular is one that’s always kind of looking in the rear view mirror a bit nervous, and then there’s other people in life that, you know, it’s the thrill, the pursuit of victory that gets them motivated. So it’s probably a healthy dose of a combination of both that get everyone out of bed every day, highly motivated to continue to just make these small incremental gains.
Q: (Molly Hudson – The Times) A question for Zak, but also anyone else that may or may not want to get involved. Is it a concern that it seems as though there may not be proof or there may not be a way of monitoring whether this was or was not used? Because obviously without having that proof, it’s very hard to have those consequences that may be needed.
OO: Thanks for that. I’m going to defer back to Zak. No, I’m joking. I think, as Zak said, at the end of the day, we have full trust in the FIA, and I think they’ve got to go through that process. I think there’s a lot of talking at the minute about it, but actually we don’t know anything until it’s been properly investigated.
ZB: Laurent, he was at the FIA.
LM: I was at the FIA. And therefore, I fully trust the FIA. Seriously, there is many, many things you cannot trust in a race car. And the Parc Fermé is not exactly a new rule. It’s been there for 15 years. So for 15 years, the FIA had to watch if we were not adjusting stuff that we could mechanically adjust during that time from qualifying to the race. so there is nothing new there. So I don’t think it’s a new additional stress. You can change your front ride height or your rear ride height or your anti-roll bar or your damper settings probably with a click or a spanner. But the FIA make sure that you don’t do that. And we have cameras and we have the marshals with us in our garage around the car during the whole time in which we are in the garage between the end of the quali to the start of the race. So I don’t think it’s a new concern. I think the FIA has to ensure that we don’t touch at all any of the car specifications or settings and I don’t think there is anything new here.
ZB: Yeah just. you know it’s a pretty clever sport but as Laurent and Ollie said, we’ve got a lot of confidence in the FIA. And like all of us, we’re learning all the time. So, you know, they’ve discovered something that they aren’t happy with. They’re addressing it now. And, you know, I’m sure they’ll do a thorough look back and see if there’s anything that they don’t like that they saw.
Q: (Adam Cooper – AdamCooper.com) If I can change the subject. It’s a question for Laurent. Can I ask you about Daniel’s weekend in Singapore? He knew it was his last race. You knew it was his last race. We knew it was his last race. But he had to go through this charade of pretending and that no decision had been made. He didn’t get a proper chance to say goodbye. Yesterday, Max said things could have been done differently. Why did it play out that way, and was it frustrating for you personally to have to go along with that game?
LM: I think the answer is yes, it was frustrating, and yes, you’re right, it was not ideal to go through the weekend in that way, first of all for him, on a professional and on a personal matter, and for the whole team around him. Yes, Daniel was aware. We did have discussions before the weekend. For many different reasons, we chose together to go into that weekend without announcing. And from that point onwards, we had to deal with it. It’s a decision that, in hindsight, we may or may not do differently. But it’s something that we were, both the team and the drivers, were on board to go through that now. I think in one way or another, we all found a way to express how much love there is from the sport to Daniel, from the fans to Daniel. So I don’t know if it would have been better or worse, certainly different, more traditional, but I can hopefully say that the amount of love and empathy we felt through that weekend was something outstanding and something that shows that he’s bigger than an F1 driver, he’s bigger than F1.
Q: (Edd Straw – The Race) Another one for you, Zak, on a different topic. You’ve got Gabriel Bortoleto on your books. What’s your current thinking in terms of your strategy with him? Obviously, he’s been linked with one vacancy down the grid at Sauber. Is that still possible? Are you determined to keep hold of him and would only be willing to loan him out? Or is there a scenario where he could be released entirely? Do you see him as a key asset to retain control of long term?
ZB: Yeah, he’s a great racing driver. Right now, our priority is to help them win the Formula 2 championship. So that’s what we’re very much focused on. We don’t have an open seat. We’re very happy, obviously, with our two Grand Prix drivers, and we would never want to hold a racing driver back in Grand Prix. in his career. So we’ll kind of see how things play out, but focused on winning the championship and focused on not holding him back if we can’t provide him with an opportunity in Formula 1, which looks unlikely at this time.
Q: (Alex Kalinauckas – Autosport) Another question to Zak, please. You said one of the questions you’ve got around. this whole Red Bull device saga is about historical usage. So how far do you suspect that something may have been going on? And therefore, how far back are you expecting the FAA to look in its investigation?
ZB: As long as the device has had the ability to be adjusted from inside the cockpit, I think is probably what needs to be reviewed.
Q: A question for Zak. You already said something about the comments of Helmut Marko. Max also said something about the position of Oscar. How does Lando deal with those comments? Do they get under his skin with those things?
ZB: No, not at all. I saw Max’s comments. I like Max. I like Max a lot. We’ve had some good chats this year, so I think that’s all part of the sport. Lando doesn’t have any issue with it. I didn’t have any issue with it.
Q: (Luke Smith – The Athletic) Fernando Alonso is about to celebrate his 400th Grand Prix. You’ve put him in sports cars, F1 cars, Indy cars. What makes Fernando so good and are you astonished by how much he’s been able to push his career on?
ZB: Fernando is awesome. He’s one of my favorite racing drivers. He’s a proper racing driver. He wants to race anything he can get, and his focus is amazing. To have his level of talent being this long in Formula 1 is impressive. He is capable of winning Grand Prix and the World Championship in a race-winning championship-calibre race car, and so you’ve got to admire for him to have done Dakar and Le Mans and jump in at the Indy 500. He is a throwback to the days where the Mario Andrettis hopped around and the Dan Gurneys. I’m a massive fan of Fernando’s and enjoy watching him race, and he’s a tough competitor to race against.
Q: (Alan Baldwin – Reuters) Sorry, that just came back to the ride height. Do you believe that the Red Bull drivers have had the ability to adjust ride height from within the cockpit?
ZB: No. No. They’d have to have very long arms to do that.
Q: (Graham Harris – Motorsport Monday) Question for all three of you. You’ve got six races in seven weeks coming on now. We’ve got the new season starting less than three months after the last race this year. There’s a new Concorde agreement being negotiated, and then all sorts of noises coming out about, ‘oh, well, we could do 28, 30 races’. Practically, that’s not possible. How much input do the team principals have in trying to actually moderate things and getting into situations where we’re not hit by a triple header a week off and another triple header?
LM: Look, I don’t think we are trying to slow it down. I think we have a responsibility towards our people to make sure it’s livable. And we also have a huge performance drive to make sure it’s livable. Because the truth is, if our guys get burned out after two or three years, we will be the one suffering. So I know every single team is already putting in place whatever works for them, let it be rotations or different ways of working, so that we are not going to lose our best people with a sort of intense calendar. So I don’t think we are trying to slow down. I don’t think we are saying, there is a maximum. Of course, we all feel that where we are now is probably what we are able to manage. But we would probably have said the same thing when it was 22, 20, 18, and probably 16. So the good news is it’s a cost cap era. It’s an extremely competitive business. And therefore, we do have, in order to protect our competitiveness, we do have to make sure we take care of our people. And that’s regardless of the number of races.
ZB: Yeah, Formula 1 and the FIA are very collaborative and consultative on everything Formula 1. I think we have very good sessions with them. As far as the calendar goes, I think 24 is max. As I’ve said before, I think maybe having 20 fixed races and eight races that rotate every other year so we can continue to grow the sport, because there’s definitely demand. So if we can be in 28 markets, I think that would be fantastic. But I think we can only do that 24 times a year. So I think that’s how you solve kind of the growing calendar. And then I think Stefano has done a very good job modifying the calendar, but it’s always difficult because you’re dealing with other sports, TV, holidays. So there’s this domino effect of we could all put on a piece of paper and the. this is what the schedule should look like. But then as soon as you throw a holiday in or a competitive sport or a television issue it then creates a domino effect. So it’s not an easy job putting together what looks to be. why don’t you just do it like this? but they are very consultative and collaborative. they don’t surprise us and they listen to us. and as Laurent said and I’m sure Ollie would agree, looking after our people is number one priority. And so we are going to have to look at rotations and things of that nature, which we’re already starting to do. Because I think this is the first year we’ve done 24 races. Give it another couple of years, there will be some people that get pretty tired.
OO: Obviously, I’ve only been here a very short time. But one thing I think Zak said, and it’s actually true, is the collaborative side. It’s really surprised me, actually, how much we all want to fight for every tenth on the track but in stuff regarding looking after our people, the calendar, the best interests of the sport, it is very collaborative. And I think that’s really nice to see. And I think people is at the forefront of what we’re doing in those discussions. I think Stefano is doing a really good job of always keeping us in the loop on those discussions.
