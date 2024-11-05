No Senegal, inundações “sem precedentes” devastam futuras colheitas no leste do país

“A segurança alimentar dos Senegal está em jogo »alerta Boubacar Sall, um dos chefões do setor da cebola, vital para o setor agrícola. Aos 68 anos, o vice-presidente da associação interprofissional, que reúne milhares de pequenos produtores, não tinha “nunca experimentei danos desta magnitude” na região de Podor, que sozinha fornece 46% da produção nacional de cebola, a mais atingida pela inundações no vale do rio Senegalno Nordeste do país, desde 12 de outubro.
Segundo Sall, que tenta alertar as autoridades sobre o desastre vivido por centenas de milhares de agricultores, “o impacto é considerável”porque a cheia coincidiu com as colheitase mudas. Há mais de um mês, grandes áreas permanecem submersas nas águas do rio, alimentadas por chuvas intensas – um dos efeitos das mudanças climáticas nesta região árida – e excederam em 30% as normas sazonais de precipitação, segundo a Research and Instituto de Desenvolvimento.
Só na região de Podor, um dos celeiros do Senegal, mais de 200 mil pessoas são directamente afectadas, segundo a empresa nacional para o desenvolvimento e exploração de terras no delta do rio Senegal (SAED). Nos três departamentos mais sensíveis ao longo do rio, as inundações em curso representam um risco crescente para a segurança alimentar de quase 250 mil senegaleses que vivem da agricultura, de acordo com dados da SAED. Isto num país longe da auto-suficiência alimentar, onde a agricultura sustenta 46% dos agregados familiares.
Mais de 16.000 hectares de terras agrícolas inundadas
De Bakel, a 650 km de Dakar, no extremo leste do país, até Dagana, 700 km a jusante, os agricultores e líderes empresariais agro-alimentares entrevistados falam de uma “crise sem precedentes “. Nesta planície onde a diferença de altitude é quase nula, as inundações transformaram uma faixa de terra sujeita a décadas de seca num conjunto de ilhotas onde terras agrícolas foram submersas por uma onda de rio.
“Desde a década de 1970, estes territórios têm sofrido todo o impacto do aquecimento global com secas, lembra Assane Dione, coordenador do Grupo de Pesquisa e Conquistas para o Desenvolvimento Rural, ONG francesa presente nos departamentos de Bakel e Matam. Isto levou os agricultores a aproximarem-se das margens do rio para reduzir o custo da irrigação e também aproveitarem as cheias para as culturas em recessão. Mas rapidamente esquecemos que estas são áreas vulneráveis e inundáveis. Será necessário um plano climático e investimentos maciços para mudar a situação. »
Segundo dados oficiais, cujo censo permanece provisório, mais de 16.000 hectares de terras agrícolas foram inundados no Senegal. Para além do sector da cebola, o cultivo do quiabo – outro alimento essencial no país –, da beringela amarga, da banana, do milho, do milheto, do tomate, mas sobretudo do arroz – base alimentar dos senegaleses mas sobretudo importado – tem sido muito afectado por esta situação sem precedentes. crise.
“Transformar-se em pobreza extrema”
Três semanas após o pico das cheias, em Ballou, preso entre o Mauritânia e o Mali700 km a leste de Dakar, centenas de produtores de arroz ainda sofriam todo o peso das consequências da subida das águas. “Os 80 hectares de arrozais dos agricultores foram reduzidos a nadaobservou, fatalisticamente, no dia 31 de outubro, Mouhamadou Souaré, reformado da SNCF, regressou à sua aldeia natal para cultivar 7 hectares de terra. Em 2023, os seus arrozais produziram uma tonelada de arroz. Mas nem um único grama foi salvo depois que a água subiu até 1,5 metro de altura na aldeia.
“Em valor absoluto, os danos das perdas podem parecer relativamente baixos, com 197 milhões de francos CFA (301 800 euros) virou fumaçaestima Mbargou Lo, diretor da SAED em Bakel. Por trás deste número, milhares de famílias cairão na pobreza extrema, com riscos de saúde associados, tais como um aumento esperado de casos de malária e pneumonia, porque as cheias submergiram os depósitos de fertilizantes. Amônia e uréia foram liberadas no meio ambiente. »
No local, a ausência de qualquer visita do Ministro da Agricultura às zonas sinistradas suscita incompreensão nos serviços rurais e preocupação no mundo agrícola. A crise iminente deverá conduzir automaticamente a um aumento das importações. Também desafia a promessa de soberania alimentar das novas autoridades senegalesas.
Michel Barnier afirmou, terça-feira, 5 de novembro, que queria ” saber “ o que fizeram os grupos Auchan e Michelin, que planeiam encerrar vários estabelecimentos, resultando na perda de milhares de postos de trabalho “dinheiro público que lhes demos”.
“Eu não estou orgulhoso (…) de uma política que destruiria empregos, nunca”acrescentou o primeiro-ministro perante a Assembleia Nacional, questionado pelo presidente do grupo comunista, André Chassaigne, durante a sessão de perguntas ao governo. “Preocupa-me saber o que fizemos nestes grupos com o dinheiro público que lhes demos. Eu quero saber disso. E então vamos fazer perguntas e ver se esse dinheiro foi bem ou mal usado, para tirar lições dele”.ele desenvolveu.
O Sr. Barnier disse que estava “discordo” com a decisão de Michelin fechará suas instalações em Vannes (Morbihan) e Cholet (Maine-et-Loire), onde trabalham um total de 1.254 funcionários. Ele disse que conheceu seu CEO, Florent Menegaux, “há alguns dias”.
A distribuidora Auchan, por seu lado, prevê encerrar cerca de dez lojas, numa tentativa de relançar-se após vários exercícios financeiros complicados, resultando na perda de 2.389 empregos.
O Primeiro-Ministro esperava que estes grupos pudessem “trabalhando com o tecido local, as autoridades eleitas locais (…) sindicatos, empregadores locais, câmaras de comércio” derramar ” colocar (…) juntar todas as ferramentas que temos para apoiar cada colaborador individualmente e apoiar estes territórios na possibilidade de reconversão”.
“Devemos criar ou recriar emprego industrial, bem como manter o emprego agrícola no nosso país”afirmou o chefe do governo, referindo-se à criação no início de 2025 de um “conta poupança industrial”assim como “Respostas europeias” com “menos ingenuidade” enfrentando a concorrência estrangeira “nem sempre leal”.
The first polls tonight will close at 6 pm ET and are in the eastern counties of Indiana and Kentucky.
At 7pm ET, polls will close in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, parts of Florida, and the rest of Indiana and Kentucky.
Thirty minutes later, at 7:30pm ET, polls in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia will close.
At 8pm, polls will close in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, the District of Columbia, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Missouri, parts of Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas, and the whole of Florida.
By 9pm ET, polls will close in Arkansas, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the whole of Texas, Michigan, South Dakota and North Dakota.
At 10pm ET, polls in Montana, Nevada and Utah will close. At 11pm ET, polls in California will close, as well as Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
At midnight ET, polls in Hawaii will close and finally, at 1am ET, polls will close in Alaska.
Trump says he feels ‘very confident’
Donald Trump, speaking to reporters after casting his ballot in Florida, was asked about the possibility that neither he nor Kamala Harris may reach 270 electoral votes by the end of tonight.
“A thing like that should never happen,” the Republican presidential candidate says. Trump says he wants to “bring everybody in, we want to be very inclusive.”
Trump says he feels “very confident”, adding that it looks like Republicans “have shown up in force.” “I hear we’re doing very well,” he says.
Trump casts ballot in Florida
Donald Trump has arrived to vote in Palm Beach, Florida alongside his wife, Melania.
He told reporters he is “very honored” to find out that the lines are long. “This is the best campaign,” he said.
FBI warns over two fake videos spreading election misinformation
The FBI has warned Americans that two new fake videos bearing the agency’s name and insignia are being “misused in promoting false narratives surrounding the election”.
In a statement on Tuesday, the law enforcement agency said it is aware of a “fabricated news clip purporting to be a terrorist warning issued by the FBI” that urges Americans to “vote remotely”, citing a high terror threat at polling stations.
The second video contains a fabricated FBI press release that claims “five prisons in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona rigged inmate voting and colluded with a political party,” the FBI said.
Both videos are not authentic, the agency warned, adding that “election integrity is among our highest priorities.”
“Attempts to deceive the public with false content about FBI threat assessments and activities aim to undermine our democratic process and erode trust in the electoral system,” it added.
The bellwether counties that could swing the election
Victoria Bekiempis
With recent election polling showing a dead heat – or slim victory for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris within the statistical margin of error – seven swing states are all but certain to decide the race.
As pollsters scramble to make sense of these results, amid questions about reliability given bad calls over support for Trump in 2016 and 2020, analysts are taking an even more granular approach in interpreting battleground state voters, focusing on a handful of counties in these hotly contested regions.
They are often referred to as bellwether counties. This effectively means counties that could tip the scale in determining a swing state’s outcome.
Here are the counties that analysts – ranging from seasoned election-watchers to Wall Street financiers – are focused on.
Flooding has knocked out power to one Missouri polling site, made it hard for voters to reach another site and closed dozens of roads in the state.
More than seven inches of rain has fallen in some areas over the past few days, Associated Press reports.
Flood and flash flood warnings and watches have been issued across a large swath of Missouri, extending from its southwest corner to the St. Louis area in the east.
In Jefferson County, the sheriff’s office warned that one polling site is not accessible by many people because of flooding.
In St. Louis County, the weather flooded electrical equipment in one suburb, knocking out power to a church that is serving as a polling place, according to local media reports. Poll workers there are now running the elections using a generator, it said.
Here are some of photographs coming out of the wires as Americans head to the polls:
Rachel Leingang
Reporting from Scottsdale, Arizona:
Political signs littered the roadside entrance to a busy polling place in Scottsdale, Arizona, and more signs went up as voters arrived in the early morning hours to form a steady line – a visual representation of how coveted these voters are for races up and down the ballot.
The Indian Bend Wash polling location saw Republicans in Trump hats and shirts talking to voters outside, while Democrats handed out a voter guide to people as they walked to the line.
Turning Point USA brought out a bright pink party bus with “Trump train” signs on it, which will be used to take voters to other Scottsdale polling places if the lines become too long today. The group also put up signs imploring voters to stay in line: “stay in line, don’t leave your country behind,” one sign said.
A man was also gathering signatures for America PAC, Elon Musk’s group that’s paying circulators to sign up other people who could win a $1 million prize. “Elon Musk needs our help,” the man told one voter.
We spoke to voters here who chose Trump, Harris or no one. Jesse Torrez, a 67-year-old independent, voted for Harris, both because of her ideology and because he said Trump did not have any character. “I’m thinking about my grandchildren and what they’re going to need to face in the future and I just have no confidence in the Republican candidate’s leadership or capabilities to lead this country. He’s proven that to me,” Torrez said.
Jessica Mendoza, 35, voted for Trump. “I have two kids and I really just want to see a change for them and a better future,” she said “We’re also Christians so we voted with our morals as well.”
Harris pledges to bring down cost of living if elected in radio interview
Vice-president Kamala Harris also called into The Big K Morning Show with Larry Richert on NewsRadio KDKA in Pittsburgh this morning.
Harris discussed the economy, immigration, the divide within the country, and more.
At one point, Harris said that if elected, her first order of business would be “bringing down the cost of living for folks.”
“I have a package of plans that address that” she added. “Everything from what we need to do to create, for example of first time national ban on corporate price gouging on groceries, what we can do around tax credits for young families, tax credits and support for small businesses, including what we can do around a $25,000 down payment assistance for first time homebuyers.”
When asked about her plans for election day, Harris said she will be watching the results at her alma mater, Howard University, this evening.
Before that, she will be having dinner with her family, she said, noting that many relatives are staying with her.
Harris stated that throughout the day today she will be engaging with voters and encouraging them to make sure they get out to vote.
Will the Joe Rogan endorsement make a difference?
Sam Wolfson
Joe Rogan has tended to present himself as receptive and open minded. He endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020 and for much of this election he’s been most receptive to the ideas of RFK, Jr.
Now the most popular podcaster in history has decided to endorse Donald Trump. But how much of a difference will it make?
In May, pollsters for the New York Times/Siena College analysed their data to see what were the key predictors for why a voter who supported Joe Biden in 2020 might defect to the Republicans in 2024. They found that the No 1 predictor was whether the voter was born in the Middle East, a reflection of the Democrats’ position on the war in Gaza. The No 2 predictor was whether they had a favorable view of Rogan. (Similar polling has not been done since Harris became the Democratic candidate.)
Research from the Young Men Research Initiative from July also suggests that the timing of the endorsement – following a three-hour conversation with Elon Musk – could matter. 36% of young men they polled said they “liked and generally trusted the views of” Rogan. Musk ranked even higher among the group, 45% said they liked and trusted him.
Musk appeared on Rogan’s podcast yesterday to promote conspiracy theories about the Democratic party in a bid to convince Rogan to vote for Trump. He repeated a version of the “great replacement” theory that if Democrats win the election Harris will “legalize enough illegals” so that there will “never be another real election in the US again”. He said “illegal migrants are literally being flown in to the swing states”.
It’s not clear how influential such a late endorsement will be, but there is likely a group of men who don’t engage with traditional news sources for whom Musk’s falsehoods – and Trump’s appearance on the podcast last week – may be key to their decision.
Vice-president Kamala Harris called into Atlanta radio station V-103’s The Big Tigger Morning Show this morning.
“We gotta get it done” she said. “Today is voting day and people need to get out and be active.”
“We wanna encourage everyone in Georgia to get out and vote” she said, adding that her focus is “making sure everybody knows the power of their voice through their vote.”
Donald Trump depositou presencialmente seu voto nas eleições dos Estados Unidos nesta terça-feira (5), em West Palm Beach, na Flórida.
O ex-presidente e candidato republicano à Casa Branca aterrissou em seu estado de residência pouco depois das 6h do horário local (8h em Brasília). Seu último evento de campanha, em Grand Rapids, no Michigan, começou depois da 0h na véspera (2h de terça, em Brasília) —ele ainda tinha viajado à Carolina do Norte e à Pensilvânia, outros dois estados-pêndulo, mais cedo.
Se o público dos primeiros comícios do dia pareceu esvaziado segundo relatos da imprensa americana, a plateia da Van Andel Arena, em Grand Rapids, encheu.
Trump aproveitou o auditório lotado para reforçar suas propostas para temas-chave entre o eleitorado, como economia e migração. “Com seu voto amanhã, podemos resolver todos os problemas que nosso país enfrenta e levar os EUA —o mundo, na verdade— a novos patamares de glória”, afirmou o republicano, prometendo uma nova “era de ouro”.
Emocionado, ele ainda disse à plateia que aquele seria “o último comício que teremos que fazer”. Foi na mesma Grand Rapids que o empresário encerrou suas duas campanhas anteriores, em 2016, quando saiu vitorioso, e em 2020, quando perdeu para democrata Joe Biden.
E, embora venha estimulando narrativas de fraude caso saia derrotado destas eleições, ele já afirmou que não planeja concorrer novamente à Presidência se não vencer.
O republicano assistirá à contagem de votos no Centro de Convenções do Condado de Palm Beach, junto com a sua campanha. O xerife do condado, Ric Bradshaw, disse à imprensa local que a expectativa é de que o candidato chegue lá em algum momento entre 22h e 23h30 (0h e 1h30 de quarta em Brasília).
Já os assessores de Kamala Harris anunciaram que ela acompanhará a apuração no campus da Universidade Howard, em Washington, pela qual a vice-presidente se formou em 1986. A instituição, apelidada de “Harvard Negra”, é considerada um bastião da intelectualidade afro-americana.
A vice-presidente e candidata democrata à Casa Branca não deve ser vista comparecendo às urnas neste dia de eleição, aliás. No domingo (3), ela disse que votou antecipadamente, assim como cerca de 40% do eleitorado americano neste pleito.
