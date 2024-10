Ocidente alerta contra retaliação – DW – 26/10/2024

Kamala Harris reveals F1 passion and names her favourite driver

The F1 season resumes in Mexico City with Carlos Sainz on pole ahead of Max Verstappen, who edged out Lando Norris for the front row as the pair lock horns after their highly contentious battle in Austin last week.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez hosts the Mexican Grand Prix with Sainz impressing in the Ferrari in qualifying, with Charles Leclerc, who produced a sensational drive to claim victory at the US Grand Prix, starting in fourth.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton come next as Mercedes attempt to rediscover their form in the closing stages of the season.

Relive all the action from a thrilling qualifying and the build-up to the Mexico Grand Prix below: