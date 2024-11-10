‘Outer Banks’ Showrunners Season 4 Finale Interview

Going into Outer Banks season 4 part 2, fans knew the stakes were high for the Pogues. But in no way was anyone prepared for what actually happened in the season 4 finale. [Major Outer Banks season 4 spoilers ahead. Only a Kook would read on without watching!!!] In what might be the show’s biggest twist yet, OG Pogue JJ (Rudy Pankow) died in the Outer Banks season 4 finale after rallying the Pogues to travel to Morocco and retrieving Blackbeard’s Blue Crown.
Fans have been anticipating a Pogue death for a while, but fan theories don’t make his end any less tragic. Finally, after a season of devastation for JJ (blowing all their gold money, finding out he’s a Kook by blood, becoming a fugitive), he had the treasure only for it to be ripped from him. In a cruel twist of fate, his bio dad, Groff (who at this point had already tried to frame him for murder three times), grabbed Kie (Madison Bailey) and threatened to kill her unless JJ gave up the crown. But the second JJ let it go, Groff stabbed him in the gut. JJ died in Kiara’s arms.
Cosmo chatted with Outer Banks showrunners Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate about JJ’s fate and how Rudy took the news. And, yes, of course we asked the three men what it could mean for Rafe and Kiara shippers in Outer Banks’ fifth and final season.
When did you decide this would be JJ’s final season?
Shannon Burke: We were pretty sure early on that this was where it was going. We thought that one of the Pogues would die almost in the very beginning in season 1, and we were pretty sure it was going to be JJ. We just weren’t sure when we were going to play that card. We knew this would be JJ’s season—this is JJ’s story. And we realized pretty early on, like, Okay, we’re going to play this card now.
Did you always envision that he would be killed by his father specifically, or was that also discovered in the writers’ room?
Josh Pate: As we were shaping the season, the idea of having Groff come back as this real dad and then switch with Luke, that idea really unlocked a lot of plot and it led to Groff being the perpetrator. And also when we started to conceive of Groff, we wanted to write a really sociopathic character. Someone that was chameleon-like and had a lot of faces, dark secrets, and was a congenital liar on a level that you couldn’t believe. Just a really malevolent entity.
What was Rudy’s reaction when he heard the news? What were those conversations like behind the scenes?
Jonas Pate: Charles Esten [who played Ward Cameron in seasons 1 to 3] talked to Rudy about how sooner or later your character in any show has to come to an end. What you want is for your character to have a good exit. And I think that when Rudy found out, he had a sense that this was a chance to have a really good exit. I think he was excited by the dramatic possibility.
There was a sense of inevitability watching the finale. JJ had been growing increasingly reckless all season and even expressed some suicidal ideation to Pope in part 2. Why was it important for you guys to take him to the edge?
Jonas: Some of the things he was doing were so reckless, it was borderline death-wishy. It’s a fairly well established dramatic arc where someone is reckless and then saves themselves, but all of that karma stacks up on them and they meet their end. So it just sort of presented itself.
Josh: Finding out that Luke wasn’t his real father, that he was of Kook blood, was super destabilizing to his identity. JJ was the most Pogue, so that was a big part of how we were trying to spin the character up to extremes.
Shannon: We wanted his arc to be as emotional and tragic as possible. So you start out with this character who’s done crazy things—who robbed a drug dealer of $30,000 and bought his friends a hot tub—and done increasingly insane things, but it’s always for the group. And then last year, he started [doing things that weren’t so great for the group]. We just wanted to push him to the extreme, have him make up for it at the end of episode 9, and then in episode 10, we wanted him to be in the best place he’s ever been with Kiara. Before he climbs the pillar up the griffin, he’s saying, It’s my fault and I want to make up for it. And you feel like Kiara and JJ have almost gotten past something and are in this place that they’ve never been in before, because JJ has always been flying off the handle and Kiara’s been intense with him….So we wanted him to go on a whole journey and get to this place where they’re together and then it’s snatched away, so it’s the most emotional and most tragic.
Speaking of Kiara, JJ’s death is obviously very sad for Jiara shippers, but it does maybe open the door for Rafe and Kiara shippers—
Jonas: Oh, don’t encourage my brother!
Well, I’m wondering, where do Rafe and Kiara stand at the end of the season?
Josh: I don’t know how much they’re thinking about each other at the end of this season. I think Kiara is really consumed with revenge, and so is Rafe. He has different motivations, but he is more bonded with the Pogues than he’s ever been. Still, it’s a hard turn to go straight to a Rafe and Kiara ’ship given where they’ve been in the past. But we also know how great Drew and Madison are as actors and how great they are together. So we’re definitely going to explore that relationship.
You just announced a season 5 renewal, and even though JJ might be dead, there are still a lot of loose ends surrounding his arc this season—the Genrettes, who own Goat Island. Do we think there’s a chance we might see JJ back again in some form?
Jonas: I’d say never say never.
I want to talk about the other giant plot twist this season: Sarah’s pregnancy. It surprised me given that she had just told John B. she wasn’t ready for a baby right now—
Josh: That’s why we gave her one.
Talk to me more about that decision and what made you see that for Sarah?
Jonas: There was something organic about it on some level, and it has to do with our larger vision of the series. What do you think, Shannon?
Shannon: They’ve been through a lot of different things as a couple and this is sort of the next stage. We have this overall arc in our heads of where everyone will end up and what the end will look like, and it just felt like it was time to play that card and have them enter the next stage in their relationship. Obviously, they’ve been together, they’ve been not being a hundred percent loyal to each other and doing things wrong, and they’ve made up. They’re devoted to each other now and this is the next stage.
Was there ever any discussion about whether or not she would keep the baby or showing her have that thought?
Jonas: We certainly talked about all the outcomes of that story early on, but at the same time, as Shannon was saying, they are devoted to each other and they’re married—in their own weird way with beer can rings. So it felt real. And there was zero larger statement that we were thinking about outside of these two characters. People might read into it one way or the other, but we weren’t thinking about that.
Qatar has suspended its work as a mediator in ceasefire and hostage release talks between Israel and Hamas, officials say.
The country said it would resume its work when Hamas and Israel “show their willingness” to negotiate.
It comes after senior US officials reportedly said Washington would no longer accept the presence of Hamas representatives in Qatar, accusing the Palestinian group of rejecting fresh proposals for an end to the war in Gaza.
Qatar said initial reports it had withdrawn from mediation talks and said that Hamas’s political office in Doha “no longer serves its purpose” were “inaccurate”.
“Qatar notified the parties 10 days ago during the last attempts to reach an agreement, that it would stall its efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in that round,” a statement from the Qatari foreign ministry said.
“Qatar will resume those efforts… when the parties show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war.”
Hamas has had a base in the Qatari capital since 2012, reportedly at the request of the Obama administration.
Several news agencies reported on Saturday that Qatar had agreed with the US to tell Hamas to close its political office in Doha due to “a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith”.
But the foreign ministry said the reports were “inaccurate”. The claims have also been denied by Hamas officials.
The small but influential Gulf state is a key US ally in the region. It hosts a major American air base and has handled many delicate political negotiations, including with Iran, the Taliban and Russia.
Alongside the US and Egypt, the Qataris have also played a major role in rounds of so-far unsuccessful talks to broker a ceasefire in the year-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
But there is growing evidence of a shift in the relationship.
After the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Hamas held a two-hour mourning tent in Doha in a small hall, a stark contrast to the recent three-day mourning held for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which was conducted with official state oversight and security.
The latest round of talks in mid-October failed to produce a deal, with Hamas rejecting a short-term ceasefire proposal. The group has always called for a complete end to the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.
The Qatari foreign ministry statement said: “Media reports regarding the Hamas office in Doha is inaccurate.”
“The main goal of the office in Qatar is to be a channel of communication… [which] has contributed to achieving a ceasefire in previous stages.”
Israel has also been accused of rejecting deals. Days after being fired earlier this week, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of rejecting a peace deal against the advice of his security chiefs.
The call for Hamas to be expelled from Qatar appears to be an attempt by the outgoing Biden administration to force some sort of peace deal before the end of his term in January.
Were Hamas to be forced to leave Doha, it is unclear where they would base their political office. Key ally Iran would be an option, although the assassination of former leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July suggests they may be at risk from Israel if based there. It would also not give them anything close to the same diplomatic channels to the West.
A more likely option would be Turkey. As a Nato member but also a Sunni majority state, it would give the group a base from which to operate in relative safety. Last April President Erdogan hosted then Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and his delegation in Istanbul, where they talked about “what needs to be done to ensure adequate and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and a fair and lasting peace process in the region”.
The move would also most likely be welcomed by Ankara, which has often sought to position itself as a broker between east and west.
Key Hamas figures such as Osama Hamdan, Taher al-Nunu, and others frequently featured on news outlets have been staying in Istanbul for over a month.
Their extended presence in Turkey marks a departure from past visits, which were typically limited to brief stays.
It is thought the personal safety of Hamas leadership is now a major concern for the group, which saw two leaders killed in less than four months. As well as Haniyeh’s death in July, in October Israel killed Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the 7 October Hamas attack on southern Israel.
According to the European Council of Foreign Relations, “Hamas has adopted a temporary model of collective leadership to mitigate the effect of future Israeli assassinations”.
H A Hellyer, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), told the BBC that nowhere “will give them protection from Israeli assassination attempts in the same way that being in Doha, where America has its largest military base in the region, did”.
The latest move comes as US officials appear increasingly frustrated with the approach the Israeli government has taken to ending the war. In October, the US Secretaries of State and Defense said if Israel did not allow more humanitarian aid into the territory by 12 November, they would face unspecified policy “implications”.
Last weekend a number of UN officials warned the situation in northern Gaza was “apocalyptic”. On Saturday the independent Famine Review Committee said there was a “strong likelihood that famine is imminent in areas”.
The relationship between President Joe Biden and Netanyahu has deteriorated over the course of the war in Gaza, with increasing pressure from Washington to improve the humanitarian situation for the Palestinians and find some sort of negotiated settlement.
But, according to Dr Hellyer, US attempts at negotiation have been fatally flawed.
“By setting red lines and allowing Netanyahu to cross them without consequence, the Biden administration effectively encouraged further impunity. I don’t think any of this will change in the next 10 weeks,” he said.
Any overtures have been repeatedly rejected by Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition, who will now also feel emboldened by the prospect of an incoming Donald Trump presidency.
While exactly what approach Trump will take to the region remains uncertain, he is thought to be more likely to allow Israel to act on its terms.
He has previously said Israel should “finish what they started” in Gaza. During his last term in the White House, he took a number of steps deemed highly favourable to Israel, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.
It has also been reported, however, that Trump has told Netanyahu that he wants to see an end to the fighting by the time he takes office.
Either way, it seems likely that the current US administration will have less influence over the government in Jerusalem.
They may therefore believe the best way to force some sort of deal is to apply pressure on Hamas. Whether it pays off may depend on whether Qatar, so long a reliable ally, decides to go along with it.
O presidente eleito dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, venceu a disputa no estado de Arizona contra a vice-presidente Kamala Harris, conquistando assim todos os sete estados-pêndulo da eleição presidencial americana.
A projeção da Associated Press dá a vitória ao republicano por 52,6 pontos percentuais, neste sábado (9).
Trump, declarado eleito horas após o pleito do dia 5 de novembro após vencer outros estados-chave para a disputa, consolida assim uma vitória dos sonhos para sua campanha.
O empresário superou a adversária democrata em todos os sete estados-pêndulo (Pensilvânia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Geórgia, Carolina do Norte, Nevada e agora, Arizona), em alguns por menos 1 ponto percentual de diferença, caso do Wisconsin –cenário previsto pela maioria das pesquisas imediatamente anteriores ao pleito, que projetavam um empate técnico em todos os sete estados, considerando as margens de erro.
No Arizona, um estado na fronteira com o México muito impactado pela questão migratória, a campanha republicana teve terreno fértil. Trump reiterou ataques a imigrantes e propostas de deportação em massa e fechamento da fronteira que ressoa com sua base radical, mas também com eleitores mais moderados que veem o assunto com preocupação.
Lá Fora
Receba no seu email uma seleção semanal com o que de mais importante aconteceu no mundo
Nos últimos meses, a atenção dos estrategistas de campanha estava voltada para os estados-pêndulo devido ao peculiar sistema de votação americano. No país, vence quem tiver a maioria dos membros do Colégio Eleitoral —538 delegados distribuídos entre os 50 estados americanos proporcionalmente à população de cada local.
O candidato vencedor em um determinado estado ganha todos os delegados dali. Na prática, porém, o placar não começa no zero a zero, já que muitas regiões são tradicionalmente democratas ou republicanas e, por isso, praticamente ignoradas por estrategistas.
Em Nova York e na Califórnia, por exemplo, candidatos democratas vencem desde 1988 e 1992, respectivamente. Já no Texas, presidenciáveis do Partido Republicano são a preferência desde 1980. Esse cenário faz com que, para fins de análise, a corrida de 2024 tenha começado com 226 delegados garantidos para Kamala e 219, para Trump.
Com esse placar, cada um correu atrás de conquistar os 93 delegados restantes.
Trump conquistou sua vitória após levar alguns deles: bastaria ultrapassar a marca de 270 delegados no Colégio Eleitoral. Com vitórias rápidas na Carolina do Norte, na Geórgia e na Pensilvânia, a vitória do republicana já ficou encaminhada.
Outro destaque que coroa a campanha republicana é a amplitude da vitória, ainda mais sólida do que em 2016, quando Trump derrotou Hillary Clinton. Desta vez, ele conquistou inclusive o voto popular, algo que não havia conseguido na primeira vez que chegou à Casa Branca.
O Pentágono irá recorrer da decisão de um juiz militar de que acordos de confissão foram celebrados para evitar a pena de morte para Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, o alegado mentor do 11 de setembro de 2001 ataques terroristas nos EUA, e dois de seus co-réus são válidos, disse um oficial de defesa no sábado.
A decisão anula a ordem do secretário de Defesa Lloyd Austin de revogar os acordos e concluiu que os acordos de confissão eram válidos. O juiz concedeu os três pedidos de confissão de culpa e disse que os agendaria para uma data futura a ser determinada pela comissão militar.
Os acordos de confissão poupariam Mohammed, Walid bin Attash e Mustafa al-Hawsawi do risco de pena de morte em troca de confissões de culpa no longo caso do 11 de Setembro e seriam um passo fundamental para encerrar os processos relacionados com os ataques de Al Qaeda que matou quase 3.000 pessoas nos EUA.
O departamento de defesa também buscará o adiamento de qualquer audiência sobre os fundamentos, segundo o funcionário, que não estava autorizado a discutir publicamente questões jurídicas e falou sob condição de anonimato.
O almirante Aaron Rugh, o promotor-chefe, enviou uma carta na sexta-feira às famílias das vítimas do 11 de setembro informando-as da decisão.
A decisão do juiz, coronel Matthew McCall, da Força Aérea, permitiu que os três réus do 11 de Setembro se declarassem culpados no tribunal militar dos EUA em Baía de Guantánamoa base dos EUA em Cuba.
Os procuradores do governo negociaram os acordos com advogados de defesa sob os auspícios do governo, e o alto funcionário da comissão militar em Guantánamo aprovou os acordos. Mas os acordos foram imediatamente criticados por legisladores republicanos e outros quando foram tornados públicos neste verão.
Famílias das vítimas do 11 de setembro disseram que os acordos judiciais destruíram qualquer chance de um julgamento completo que poderia ter terminado em sentenças de morte e deram às pessoas a oportunidade de se dirigirem aos homens acusados de matar seus entes queridos.
“Eu teria gostado de um julgamento de homens que não tivessem sido torturados, mas tivemos uma péssima oportunidade de justiça, e este é um caminho para veredictos e finalidade”, Terry Kay Rockefeller, 74 anos, cuja irmã Laura foi morta em 11/09, disse ao Washington Post.
Em poucos dias, Austin emitiu uma ordem dizendo que estava anulando os acordos de confissão, mas o juiz decidiu que Austin não tinha autoridade legal para descartá-los.
