por detrás do aumento planeado das taxas de utilização, questões cruciais

An argument can be made for The Rock being the funniest wrestler to ever come out of WWE, whether he’s trying to be or not. His recent return at Bad Blood is an example of how The Final Boss can be unintentionally hilarious. Popping up at the end of the PLE with cryptic sign language and then cutting a wacky promo backstage on Instagram Live is absolute comedic gold.









The Rock has a lot of moments like that, especially in his prime and especially when he actually tries to be funny. He’s naturally funny without trying to be due to his charm, but when he starts cracking jokes at the expense of other superstars, no one is safe. Whether it be his antics during his matches or his promos themselves, The Rock never ceases to make audiences bust a gut whenever possible.





10 Rock Grabs the Camera vs. Austin

Backlash 1999

It’s hard to talk about The Rock and not talk about Stone Cold Steve Austin. They are all too interlocked into each other, gifting each other the best matches of their careers and sharing some of WWE’s best moments. One of their best (maybe even underrated) matches together is their No Holds Barred rematch from WrestleMania XV for the WWE Championship at Backlash.





Naturally, The Great One takes a break from the action to have one of the funnier Austin vs. Rock moments. While attacking Austin, he grabs the camera from an operator and essentially starts commentating his own match. The cherry on top is getting the POV of Austin flipping Rocky off before hitting him with the Stunner moments later.

9 The People’s Strudel

September 4, 2001, episode of SmackDown

The special thing about The Rock’s endless charm is that he could show so many different facets of emotion. Cocky, intense, angry, and of course, flirty. His flirtier side would emerge during interviews with the likes of Lilian Garcia, such as the one where The People’s Champion coins the term People’s Strudel. Not even a future WWE Hall of Famer like Lilian Garcia can resist the neverending charisma of The Rock.





That’s another thing about The Rock, he always found a way to quip a memorable phrase or line in just about every one of his promos, adding another layer to make them worth remembering years after the fact. Nowadays, a line like that probably couldn’t fly, but the People’s Strudel will forever be remembered.

8 Making Coach Dance

January 24, 2002, episode of SmackDown

Some of The Rock’s funniest promos came during backstage interviews. His signature charisma was unleashed while his interviewer tries their best to keep a straight face always made for ace comedy. One great example is whenever he shared the screen with Jonathan Coachman. It’s no wonder why The Coach would end up becoming an actual onscreen character and authority figure as Raw General Manager in the later years. He had no problem letting someone make fun of him and he did it well.





The Rock goading Coach into doing the Charleston Dance before kicking his “monkey ass” offscreen does not get old, not even 22 years after the fact. It’s a testament to the power of good improv in pro wrestling, and how Rock could take anyone, at any time, and make them funny and memorable.

7 Triple H Impression

February 21, 2000, episode of Monday Night Raw

This was the go-home episode of Raw before No Way Out 2000, where Triple H would defend his WWE Championship against Cactus Jack inside of Hell in a Cell. However, Royal Rumble winner The Rock had his eyes set on WrestleMania 2000, where he planned to recapture the WWE Championship, and he made a point to remind the champion of his intentions.





He also made sure to remind Triple H of his promo skills. While people still rank Triple H among one of WWE’s best mic talkers and people like MJF put him on their Mount Rushmore for a reason, The Game has a specific style of promo that can’t go unnoticed. “I AM THE GAME UUUUUUUH” has become the prototype for everyone’s Triple H impression, and it all started with The Rock nailing it.

6 Rock and Austin Sing Margaritaville

November 12, 2001, episode of Raw

Nothing beats The Rock and Stone Cold sharing the ring during a go-home episode before a big match on PPV. Raw aired six days before Survivor Series 2001, where The Rock and Stone Cold were helming two respective teams, Team WWE and Team Alliance, in a Winner Take All match that at the time was considered the biggest wrestling match in company history. The stakes could not be higher, and one final confrontation between Austin and Rock was imminent.





Except, the confrontation wasn’t as intense or serious as audiences expected. Instead, it was the two rivals sharing a laugh and singing Margaritaville. Unexpected would be an understatement, but it most certainly was a pleasant surprise. The Invasion angle may have been one of the most disappointing ever, but it at least gifted us gems such as this one.

5 Rock and The Hurricane

March 3, 2003, episode of Raw

During The Rock’s last run as a full-time WWE Superstar, the last thing anyone expected was him to take the time to start a mini-feud with The Hurricane of all people. By proxy, no one expected The Rock to open his locker and find a surprise Hurricane lurking in there. Most importantly, no one could have guessed that The Rock sharing the screen with The Hurricane would make for comedy gold.





This segment was so funny, that Raw not only had them have another backstage promo together the following week, but in the same night, The Hurricane pinned The Rock in the biggest win of his career. Of course, the win came with help from Stone Cold on the Road to WrestleMania XIX, but weeks before the Grandest Stage of Them All, the comedic timing of an undercard talent was strong enough to warrant a short program with the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

4 This is Your Life

September 27, 1999, episode of Raw





The infamous promo that fans either loved or hated at the time of airing, but over time has gained a cult following as the highest-rating Raw segment of all time. It has even inspired future This is Your Life segments, with The Rock giving Mick Foley his own This is Your Life on Raw in 2004. The original, though, was simple. Mankind continues trying to bond with his Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection buddy and thus throws a birthday party of sorts reintroducing The Rock to significant people who helped shape his life.

Only two problems: one being that The Rock has reason to hate all of these people, and two being that it’s not even The Rock’s birthday. “The Rock’s birthday is May 2nd, you dumb son of a bitch” is perfect enough of a punchline to make this whole (admittedly long) segment worth sitting through.

3 “But My Name’s Billy!”

July 11, 1999, episode of Heat





Speaking of infamous, this is another promo that has become so in recent years, with some saying it instantly killed Billy Gunn’s main event singles push post-King of the Ring win. Whether that’s true or not is a matter of opinion, but even Gunn has gone on record to say how much he loved Rock’s tirade against him. If Mr. Ass loved it, then maybe The Rock didn’t make an ass out of him after all.

In any case, it’s hard for anyone to not get a chuckle out of what is probably The Rock’s best “It doesn’t matter!” rendition. Perhaps most impressive is that this was on a random episode of Heat. Even back then, Heat was considered a nothing show, but even on a nothing show, The Rock refuses to give anything less than excellent material on the stick.

2 Calling the Crowd Crackheads

March 1, 2024, episode of SmackDown





The biggest perk to seeing The Rock back in the ring for his unpredictable 2024 run was seeing how unhinged he’d become as a character, even for The Rock’s standards. Several IG Live promos and cursing up a storm on live TV would offer some unintentionally funny moments, but none funnier than this episode of SmackDown.

The Arizonians in attendance knew they were in for a whirlwind of a promo when among the first words out of Rock’s mouth was claiming the state was the epicenter of crystal meth and cocaine use. The promo itself is filled with key storytelling gems, like The Bloodline responding to a WrestleMania challenge from Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes and The Rock himself finally acknowledging Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. But all of that gets overshadowed by The Rock telling the Phoenix crowd to “go smoke some crack” to end his promo.





1 The Rock Concert

March 24, 2003 episode of Monday Night Raw

The Rock Concert has become a staple, practically a tradition in WWE and it’s hard to talk about the first one without talking about all of them at length. It’s a concept that’s been imitated many times by many wrestlers, but obviously, there’s only one Rock.

It’s hard to beat the original that started it all, but that doesn’t mean that The Rock didn’t try with a trilogy of hilarious sequels. Even the most recent one shows he’s still got lyrical venom in the tank with lines like, “you’re simply an embarrassment son / just like Ja Morant when he’s waving a gun” directed at Seth Freakin’ Rollins. In all its forms, The Rock Concert doesn’t get old, and showcases him at his funniest in WWE.