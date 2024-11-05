NOSSAS REDES

Preview: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan – prediction, team news, lineups

41 minutos atrás

Real Madrid

Sports Mole previews Tuesday’s Champions League clash between Real Madrid and AC Milan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Madrid will be aiming to bounce back from a heavy defeat in El Clasico when they continue their 2024-25 Champions League campaign with a contest against Italian giants AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos have picked up six points from their three European matches this season to occupy 12th in the Champions League table, while Milan have collected three points from their opening three games to sit in 25th position.

Real Madrid will be well-rested heading into their European contest with Milan, as their La Liga contest with Valencia, which was due to take place on Saturday night, was postponed due to the devastating floods in Spain.

As a result, Carlo Ancelotti‘s side have not been in action since their 4-0 loss to Barcelona on October 26, and they could be nine points off the top of the La Liga table on Sunday evening, which would be a concern at this stage of the season.

Real Madrid must put league matters aside for the moment, though, and fully focus on the Champions League, with the reigning European champions bidding to move onto nine points in the Champions League table.

Ancelotti’s team have beaten Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund in the competition this season, but they lost in Lille last month, and a total of six points from three matches has left them in 12th spot, one point behind eighth-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Los Blancos are yet to hit full flow this season and have now lost two of their last five matches in all competitions, but they will be expecting to record two wins over Milan and Osasuna ahead of the November international break.

Real Madrid have faced Milan on 15 previous occasions, with both sides posting six wins, but this will be the first meeting between the two sides since the group stage of the 2010-11 Champions League.

Milan have only ever won once at Bernabeu, which came in the group stage of the 2009-10 Champions League, and the most famous meeting between the two sides took place in the final of the 1958 European Cup, with Real Madrid recording a 3-2 victory.

The last six meetings between the two sides have taken place in the group stage of the Champions League, with Milan posting two wins during that period, and the Italian giants will be aiming to secure an upset on Tuesday night.

The Red and Blacks lost their opening two matches in the league phase of this season’s competition to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, before recording a 3-1 victory over Club Brugge last time out, a total of three points from three matches has left them in 25th spot.

Paulo Fonseca‘s side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Monza on Saturday, with the team bouncing back from their 2-0 home defeat to Napoli at the end of last month.

Milan have picked up 17 points from their opening 10 matches of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign, which has left them in seventh spot in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta BC and eight off Napoli at the summit.

Real Madrid Champions League form:

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

AC Milan Champions League form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Team News

Real Madrid will again be without the services of Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo and David Alaba for Tuesday’s Champions League clash, but Antonio Rudiger is expected to be fit despite concerns over a recent knee problem.

Ancelotti will be able to select his strongest available XI due to the fact that the team have not been in action since El Clasico, and there are not expected to be any major surprises in their side on Tuesday night.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are set to feature as the front two, but Luka Modric may be given the nod over Aurelien Tchouameni in the middle of midfield, with Ancelotti wanting more control in that area of the field.

As for Milan, Luka Jovic, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi are on the sidelines through injury, but Tammy Abraham returned to the squad against Monza and will be available for selection.

Rafael Leao started on the bench against Monza, with the attacker only managing one goal during a disappointing start to the campaign, but Fonseca has hinted that the Portugal international will be in the XI against Real Madrid.

Emerson Royal and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also expected to earn recalls following the clash with Monza, while there should be a spot at centre-forward for former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:
Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

AC Milan possible starting lineup:
Maignan; Royal, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Leao

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 AC Milan

Milan have more than enough quality to cause Real Madrid problems on Tuesday night, and we are expecting the Italian side to find the back of the net at Bernabeu, but Los Blancos should be able to bounce back from their Clasico defeat in order to make it three wins in the league phase of this season’s Champions League.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

TikTok levado a tribunal por policiamento de conteúdo – DW – 05/11/2024

28 segundos atrás

5 de novembro de 2024

TikTok levado a tribunal por policiamento de conteúdo – DW – 05/11/2024

Sete famílias francesas entraram com uma ação judicial contra TikTokacusando o gigante da mídia social de expor seus filhos a conteúdos nocivos que levaram dois deles a tirar a própria vida aos 15 anos, disse seu advogado.

De acordo com a ação, o algoritmo do TikTok supostamente expôs os adolescentes a vídeos que promoviam suicídio, automutilação e distúrbios alimentares,

A advogada Laure Boutron-Marmion disse que este é o primeiro caso agrupado na Europa.

“Os pais querem que a responsabilidade legal do TikTok seja reconhecida no tribunal”, disse Boutron-Marmion à emissora franceinfo.

“Trata-se de uma empresa comercial que oferece um produto a consumidores que, além disso, são menores de idade. Devem, portanto, responder pelas deficiências do produto.”

O TikTok há muito enfrenta escrutínio sobre o policiamento do conteúdo de seu aplicativo, como é o caso de outras plataformas de mídia social.

Embora a gigante da mídia social não tenha sido encontrada para comentar, a empresa já havia dito que levava a sério questões relacionadas à saúde mental das crianças.

Se você estiver sofrendo de tensão emocional ou pensamentos suicidas, procure ajuda profissional. Você pode encontrar informações sobre onde encontrar ajuda, não importa onde você more no mundo, neste site: www.befrienders.org

ftm/ (Reuters, mídia local)



Coreia do Norte: como Kim Jong Un está virando um 'camarada do inferno' para a China

10 minutos atrás

5 de novembro de 2024

Coreia do Norte: como Kim Jong Un está virando um 'camarada do inferno' para a China

Legenda da foto, Um edifício alto nos arredores de Fangchuan virou atração turística pela vista que oferece da Coreia do Norte

  Author, Laura Bicker
  Role, BBC News

Turistas chineses se protegem contra a brisa forte do outono em um prédio de 12 andares, competindo pelo melhor lugar para fotografar o ponto onde seu país encontra a Rússia e a Coreia do Norte.

As três bandeiras nacionais se sobrepõem em um mapa na parede. Fangchuan, no extremo nordeste da China, é um lugar único por esse motivo.

“Sinto muito orgulho de estar aqui… com a Rússia à minha esquerda e a Coreia do Norte à minha direita”, declara uma mulher que está em viagem com seus colegas de trabalho. “Não há fronteiras entre as pessoas.”

Isso talvez seja otimismo demais. Assim como esta faixa do território chinês, o governo de Pequim também está “preso” entre ambos os vizinhos politicamente.

COP29: Líderes dos principais países não participarão – 05/11/2024 – Ambiente

12 minutos atrás

5 de novembro de 2024

COP29: Líderes dos principais países não participarão - 05/11/2024 - Ambiente

Os líderes mundiais das principais economias, incluindo os Estados Unidos, a União Europeia e o Brasil, estão planejando não participar da cúpula das Nações Unidas sobre mudanças climáticas deste ano, conhecida como COP29, em Baku, no Azerbaijão.

A presidente da Comissão Europeia, Ursula von der Leyen, não irá à COP29 devido aos acontecimentos políticos em Bruxelas, disse um porta-voz da Comissão à Reuters nesta terça-feira (5).

Lá os legisladores estão avaliando os membros da nova Comissão Europeia, que liderará a formulação de políticas da União Europeia nos próximos cinco anos.

“A Comissão está em uma fase de transição e a presidente, portanto, se concentrará em suas funções institucionais”, disse o porta-voz.

O presidente dos EUA, Joe Biden, também não viajará para o evento, disse uma fonte do governo norte-americano à Reuters. A COP29 começa em 11 de novembro, alguns dias após a eleição presidencial dos EUA, realizada nesta terça-feira.

O presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) já cancelou sua viagem à COP29 após um ferimento na cabeça no mês passado. Ele será substituído pelo vice-presidente Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

Segundo o Planalto, o cancelamento aconteceu porque o presidente quis focar na cúpula da Apec (Cooperação Econômica Ásia-Pacífico) e na cúpula do G20, ambos em novembro. No final de outubro, porém, Lula também desistiu da ida ao evento da Apec, em Lima (Peru).

Alguns líderes mundiais, mas não todos, participam das cúpulas climáticas da ONU. Em COPs anteriores, eles usaram seus discursos para anunciar novas políticas de corte de emissões de CO2 e financiamento, ou redobrar seu compromisso com os esforços globais para conter as mudanças climáticas.

A eleição dos EUA ocorre em uma data próxima à das negociações climáticas da ONU deste ano, em que quase 200 países tentarão chegar a um acordo sobre um grande aumento no financiamento global para cumprir as metas de redução de emissões de carbono.

Diplomatas do clima afirmam que uma vitória do candidato republicano Donald Trump —que retirou os EUA do Acordo de Paris durante seu primeiro mandato— pode dificultar um acordo na COP29 para um grande aumento no financiamento climático.

Para Li Shuo, especialista em diplomacia climática do Asia Society Policy Institute, o que os países levam para a COP29 em termos de ações para mobilizar mais financiamento importa mais do que os chefes de Estado comparecerem.

“O mais importante é a liderança. Os líderes devem sempre estar na COP. Porém, mais importante do que a presença deles são os compromissos reais que os países trazem para a mesa”, disse.

China, Japão, Austrália e México também estão ausentes da última agenda da ONU para os discursos dos líderes na COP29.

A UE será representada na cúpula pelo presidente do Conselho Europeu, Charles Michel, e pelo chefe da política climática do bloco, Wopke Hoekstra.

A COP29, que deve ser encerrada em 22 de novembro, coincide com a cúpula do G20, no Rio de Janeiro, nos dias 18 e 19, onde os líderes também discutirão esforços para financiar a transição energética.



