Preview: Sevilla vs. Osasuna – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday’s La Liga clash between Sevilla and Osasuna, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sevilla will look to claim a second straight victory when they welcome Osasuna to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for Monday’s La Liga fixture.

The Andalusian side are sitting in 12th place in the league table, while the visitors will enter the contest in seventh position.

Match preview

© Imago

Sevilla have struggled for consistency in Garcia Pimienta‘s first season in charge, having won five, drawn three and lost six of their 14 league matches.

They kicked off November with consecutive defeats against Real Sociedad and Leganes, before they got back on track with a victory in their most recent outing against Rayo Vallecano at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Midfielder Djibril Sow scored his first goal of the season to guide Sevilla to a 1-0 win, with the result representing their first home victory against Rayo since August 2021.

As a result of that victory, Sevilla have now won four of their previous five home matches, keeping clean sheets in three of those victories.

The Andalusians will have home advantage again for Monday’s game, but claiming maximum points may be easier said than done after failing to win any of their previous five meetings with Osasuna.

The first goal could be crucial if Sevilla are to take anything from the fixture, having lost six of the seven league matches where they have conceded first this season.

© Imago

After finishing in 11th place last season, Osasuna appear to have their eyes sight on achieving European qualification after winning six, drawing four and losing four of their 14 league games this season.

However, their European push has lost some momentum in their last couple of outings, having taken just one point from their previous two games.

Osasuna fell to a heavy 4-0 away defeat in an away meeting with Real Madrid, before they gave up a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 in their recent home game against Villarreal.

Los Rojillos looked set to sweep past the yellow Submarine when Ante Budimir netted a first-half brace, only for the Yellow Submarine to score in the 67th and 93rd minute to prevent Osasuna from claiming their sixth home win of the season.

While they may have missed out on a win against Villarreal, Osasuna have still relied heavily on their home form this season, having collected 17 of their 22 points from their eight matches at El Sadar.

Osasuna may have won just one of their six away league games this season, but they have at least managed to avoid defeat in three of their last four road trips in La Liga.

They can also draw inspiration from the fact that they have taken four points from their previous two trips to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Team News

© Imago

Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Tanguy Nianzou is expected to be out until 2025 with a thigh injury.

Orjan Nyland is making progress in his injury recovery, but the Norwegian goalkeeper will not be ready for Monday’s home fixture.

Lucien Agoume is available following a one-match suspension, although the midfielder may have to settle for a place on the bench, with Pimienta likely to select an unchanged lineup.

As for the visitors, they have reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Monday’s fixture, ensuring that Vicente Moreno will have the majority of his squad available for the away trip.

However, the Osasuna boss will be unable to call upon Lucas Torro, who will serve a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

The midfielder’s suspension could present Iker Munoz with the chance to make his second La Liga start of the season.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Carmona, Bade, Salas, Pedrosa; Sow, Gudelj, Lokonga; Lukebakio, Peque, Romero

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Areso, Catena, Boyomo, Cruz; Munoz, Moncayola; R. Garcia, Oroz, Zaragoza; Budimir

We say: Sevilla 2-1 Osasuna

Sevilla may be sitting four points behind Osasuna, but they tend to save their best performances for the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan while Osasuna can sometimes struggle on the road, and with that in mind, we think that the hosts will do enough to claim a narrow victory.

