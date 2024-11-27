MUNDO
Protestos interrompidos em Islamabad após confrontos deixarem sete mortos
Islamabad está a recuperar após violentos protestos liderados pelos apoiantes de Imran Khan.
Biden aprova venda de armas de US$ 680 milhões para Israel, apesar da nova pressão de cessar-fogo em Gaza: Relatórios | Notícias de Joe Biden
A administração do presidente dos Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, teria aprovado provisoriamente um pacote de armas de 680 milhões de dólares para Israel, ao mesmo tempo que afirma que está a pressionar pela paz no Médio Oriente.
Os relatórios sobre o acordo de armas na quarta-feira chegam um dia depois de Biden anunciar um cessar-fogo entre Israel e o Hezbollah e prometeu renovar esforços para chegar a um acordo semelhante entre Israel e o Hamas em Gaza – um acordo que ele prometeu repetidamente, mas não conseguiu cumprir.
O pacote de armas estava em elaboração há meses e foi previsto pelos comitês do Congresso em setembro e submetido para uma revisão mais ampla em outubro, disse uma autoridade americana não identificada à agência de notícias Reuters, que confirmou um relatório anterior do Financial Times sobre a aprovação provisória de Biden. .
A última entrega incluirá centenas de bombas de pequeno diâmetro e milhares de kits conjuntos de munições de ataque direto (JDAMs), relataram ambas as organizações de notícias. As JDAMs convertem bombas “burras” em armas guiadas com precisão.
A administração Biden não confirmou os relatórios, cujo momento destaca a justaposição da posição dos EUA no conflito do Médio Oriente – por um lado, facilitando as negociações de cessar-fogo e, por outro lado, vendendo milhares de milhões de dólares em munições a Israel enquanto mata dezenas de pessoas. de milhares de palestinos e libaneses.
Na terça-feira, Biden – que tem apoiado consistentemente Israel e retrata as vendas de armas dos EUA a Israel como um apoio essencial a um aliado – fez um discurso na Casa Branca anunciando que um cessar-fogo mediado pelos EUA que levaria Israel a retirar-se do Líbano dentro de 60 dias tinha sido alcançado. Esse acordo entrou em vigor na manhã de quarta-feira.
Durante o discurso, Biden prometeu buscar novamente o fim dos combates que assolam Gaza desde 7 de outubro de 2023.
Durante meses, tentativas anteriores de Washington para mediar um acordo fracassaram, com críticos acusando Washington de não ter conseguido exercer a sua influência mais significativa – retendo alguns dos milhares de milhões de dólares em armas que fornece a Israel.
Até à data, Israel matou pelo menos 44.282 palestinianos em Gaza desde o início da guerra, quando um ataque liderado pelo Hamas ao sul de Israel matou pelo menos 1.139 pessoas. As forças israelenses mataram mais de 3.800 pessoas no Líbano nos últimos 13 meses.
“Nos próximos dias, os Estados Unidos farão outro esforço com a Turquia, Egito, Catar, Israel e outros para alcançar um cessar-fogo em Gaza com a libertação dos reféns e o fim da guerra sem o Hamas no poder – que isso se torne possível”, Biden disse.
Perguntas sobre armas
O último pacote de armas teria sido bloqueado como parte da legislação introduzido por vários senadores democratas para impedir cerca de US$ 20 bilhões em vendas de armas a Israel, informou o Financial Times. No entanto, o esforço, liderado pelo senador Bernie Sanders, não obteve votos este mês.
Por seu lado, as autoridades norte-americanas negaram repetidamente que os atrasos em algumas transferências de armas tenham estado relacionados com as acções de Israel, para além de uma pausa este ano de uma remessa de bombas de 900 kg (2.000 lb) num esforço infrutífero para impedir que Israel lançasse uma grande operação terrestre em Rafah.
Falando aos repórteres após o discurso de Biden, um funcionário dos EUA negou que a retenção ou a promessa de mais armas a Israel fizesse parte das negociações que eventualmente levaram ao acordo Israel-Hezbollah.
O funcionário disse: “Nenhuma parte desta negociação envolveu armas de nenhum dos lados”.
No entanto, o primeiro-ministro israelita, Benjamin Netanyahu, pareceu apresentar na terça-feira um relato contraditório, dizendo que o cessar-fogo com o Hezbollah era necessário para “reabastecer os stocks”, entre outras razões.
“E digo-o abertamente: não é segredo que houve grandes atrasos nas entregas de armas e munições. Esses atrasos serão resolvidos em breve”, disse Netanyahu durante um discurso nacional, sem nomear especificamente os EUA.
“Receberemos suprimentos de armamento avançado que manterão nossos soldados seguros e nos darão mais força de ataque para completar nossa missão.”
Apoio contínuo antes do retorno de Trump
Os defensores disseram que a última aprovação da administração Biden indica que haverá poucas mudanças na política do presidente antes que o presidente eleito, Donald Trump, tome posse em 20 de janeiro.
Em uma postagem no X, o Projeto de Política do Instituto para a Compreensão do Oriente Médio disse que a medida mostra que “o presidente Biden está passando os últimos dias de sua presidência indo contra a vontade da maioria dos americanos, a lei dos EUA e a lei internacional”.
Observou que as bombas de pequeno diâmetro e JDAMs alegadamente fornecidas no pacote estavam ligadas a ataques israelitas a civis em Gaza.
A administração Biden também tem sido uma das críticas mais veementes à decisão do Tribunal Penal Internacional (TPI) na semana passada de emitir mandados de prisão para Netanyahu e o ex-ministro da Defesa Yoav Gallant por alegados crimes de guerra cometidos em Gaza. O TPI também emitiu um mandado contra o líder do Hamas, Mohammed Deif, que Israel disse ter matado.
Num comunicado, Biden classificou os mandados contra as autoridades israelitas de “ultrajantes” e prometeu “sempre estar ao lado de Israel contra ameaças à sua segurança”. O gabinete de Netanyahu disse na terça-feira que iria recorrer da decisão do tribunal.
Espera-se que Trump assuma uma posição mais provocativa contra o TPI – e no seu apoio geral a Israel – depois de tomar posse com o seu Partido Republicano no controlo da Câmara dos Representantes e do Senado dos EUA, após as eleições de 5 de Novembro.
A escolha de Trump para conselheiro de segurança nacional, o deputado Mike Walz, já prometeu uma “resposta forte” ao TPI e às Nações Unidas “em Janeiro”.
A senadora republicana Lindsey Graham foi mais longe, prometendo durante uma viagem a Israel na quarta-feira introduzir legislação que “sancionaria qualquer país que tentasse fazer cumprir o mandado de prisão contra Israel”.
“Você poderia ser um aliado próximo – Canadá, Grã-Bretanha, França, o que quiser – (mas) se considerar este mandado de prisão legítimo, então encontrará uma resistência dura e bipartidária na América”, disse Graham. “Então, para o mundo, se você fortalecer essa loucura na ICC, então você terá dificuldade em fazer negócios na América e vir para a América.”
O gabinete de Netanyahu confirmou que Graham se encontrou com o líder israelense durante a viagem.
O gabinete do primeiro-ministro disse que Graham “o atualizou sobre os esforços que está a avançar no Congresso dos EUA contra o TPI e os países que cooperaram com ele”.
Por que a ‘Montanha Mágica’ de Thomas Mann ressoa 100 anos depois – DW – 26/11/2024
Os quartos são confortáveis, a vista é magnífica, a comida deliciosa. Enrolados em cobertores de lã, os hóspedes endinheirados de um sanatório passam os dias descansando nas varandas.
Bem-vindo ao Berghof, um centro médico remoto e luxuoso no suíço Alpes onde tuberculose os pacientes esperam ser curados pelo ar fresco.
Esta é a configuração que Thomas Mann escolheu para seu influente romance de 1924, “The Magic Mountain”.
A história começa em 1907. Hans Castorp, filho de um Hamburgo comerciante e aspirante a engenheiro, viaja para Berghof para visitar seu primo doente. Na verdade, ele só quer ficar três semanas, mas acaba sendo sete anos.
O estranho é que o próprio Hans Castorp é realmente saudável.
“Mas ele está literalmente absorvido pela vida do sanatório”, explica o crítico literário Kai Sina. “Os pacientes, seus debates filosóficos e seus costumes, as rigorosas rotinas de saúde, as refeições luxuosas e as verificações compulsivas de temperatura: ele se torna parte deste mundo.”
Uma era de convulsão radical
O sanatório completamente isolado é um microcosmo que revela a crise de uma sociedade em mudança.
A virada do século XX é uma era de convulsão radical. A industrialização mudou fundamentalmente a vida; as certezas religiosas são cada vez mais questionadas pela ciência; os movimentos nacionalistas e socialistas estão igualmente em ascensão.
A desorientação causada pela perda dos valores tradicionais leva a tensões sociais – que também podem ser sentidas entre os ilustres pacientes do Berghof. “Estava no ar”, como afirma o romance.
Hans Wisskirchen, presidente da Sociedade Thomas Mann, descreve esse sentimento com mais precisão: “Você sente um enorme mal-estar, um medo do futuro”, diz ele à DW. “Os funcionários são insultados, as pessoas brigam, surgem as ideias mais malucas, as pessoas literalmente enlouquecem”.
A ‘grande irritação’ – então e hoje
Se não fosse pela sua linguagem arcaica, poderíamos pensar que o romance foi escrito por um autor contemporâneo, e não por Thomas Mann há um século.
O romance se passa em uma era de “grande irritação”, um “ponto de inflexão”, como descreve Caren Heuer, especialista em Thomas Mann.
Heuer, que é o diretor do Casa Buddenbrook em Lübeck, antiga casa da família de Thomas Mann e agora um museu dedicado ao escritor e ao seu irmão Heinrich, sente que estamos actualmente a viver uma fase de irritação semelhante e que ela pode ser sentida em todo o lado.
“Você só precisa ligar qualquer talk show no domingo à noite”, diz Heuer. “Você verá que as pessoas interrompem umas às outras, não se ouvem, mas sim trocam opiniões.”
O protagonista de Thomas Mann, Hans Castorp, também encontra defensores radicais de ideologias opostas que discutem amargamente.
O humanista Lodovico Settembrini, que acredita no progresso e nos valores liberais, entra em conflito com o arqui-reacionário jesuíta Leo Naphta, que vê um regime totalitário como a melhor opção para a sociedade. Ambos os homens disputam os favores de Castorp; ele está dividido entre suas idéias.
No final, segue-se um duelo de pistolas entre os dois rivais, no qual Settembrini dispara deliberadamente para o ar e não para o adversário. Nafta, por sua vez, não suporta a humilhação e dá um tiro de raiva. E assim começa uma onda de violência.
De entusiasta da guerra a defensor da democracia
Quando Thomas Mann escreveu “A Montanha Mágica”, ele tinha em mente a sua própria transformação política.
Colocou as primeiras linhas no papel em 1913 e concluiu a obra 12 anos depois — interrompida pela Primeira Guerra Mundial. Quando começou o livro, ele era um defensor convicto da guerra. Kai Sina disse à DW: “Thomas Mann foi levado pela euforia da guerra que impulsionava muitos intelectuais, artistas e escritores da época”.
Mas “em 1918, quando a guerra foi perdida, ele se sentiu completamente desorientado”, acrescenta o especialista Thomas Mann. A partir de então, ele se tornaria um dos oponentes mais eloquentes do fascismo na Alemanha.
“O que mais me impressiona em Thomas Mann”, diz Sina, “é sua coragem para revisar seus pontos de vista, sua disposição honesta e sincera de questionar repetidamente suas próprias ideias. E ‘A Montanha Mágica’ retrata exatamente isso.”
As tensões e os perigos que levariam à queda do República de Weimar — a primeira tentativa da Alemanha de uma verdadeira democracia parlamentar — e, finalmente, ver o Nazistas tomada do poder, estão todos presentes no romance.
Em 1933, Thomas Mann deixou a Alemanha, mudando-se primeiro com a família para a Suíça; então, de 1938 a 1952, para os EUA antes de retornar à Suíça. Ele fez campanha pela tolerância e pela dignidade humana até morrer em 1955.
Um romance ‘acidental’
Mann originalmente imaginou o livro como um conto humorístico, uma contrapartida leve de sua novela. “Morte em Veneza.”
Ele escolheu o sanatório depois que sua esposa Katia passou três semanas em um para tratamento de tuberculose em 1912.
O resultado final se tornaria um dos maiores romances do século, abrangendo quase mil páginas.
“The Magic Mountain” não trata apenas de ideologias, mas de morte. Afinal, muitos dos visitantes do sanatório acabam saindo num caixão, pois não havia antibióticos na época.
Mas equilibrando a onipresença da morte, o desejo pela vida e pelo amor desempenham um papel central no romance.
Hans Castorp está obcecado pela misteriosa russa Clawdia Chauchat, outra paciente que lhe concede uma única noite de amor. Ela lembra ao protagonista um amigo de juventude.
O crítico literário Kai Sina vê isso como uma alusão aos próprios anseios homossexuais reprimidos de Thomas Mann: “A questão do que é um homem, o que é uma mulher, o que é masculino, o que é feminino e o que é percebido como atraente ou erótico – é tudo confuso aqui”, diz ele.
O Laureado com o Prêmio Nobel Mann e sua esposa Katia teve seis filhos e foram casados por 50 anos – portanto, qualquer desejo que ele pudesse ter por homens só poderia ser vivido em segredo, se fosse, e em seus escritos.
Um ‘festival mundial da morte’
Hans Castorp pode ter esperado mais favores da bela russa, mas quando irrompe a Primeira Guerra Mundial, os pacientes fogem do Berghof. Castorp junta-se a um regimento de voluntários; seu rastro está perdido no campo de batalha.
No final de “A Montanha Mágica”, Thomas Mann pergunta: “Será que um dia o amor surgirá deste festival mundial de morte?”
O romance foi traduzido para 27 idiomas.
Para Isabel Gracia Adabel, que traduziu “A Montanha Mágica” para o espanhol, o romance não perdeu nada de sua relevância: “Um século se passou e continuamos os mesmos, resolvendo conflitos com guerras”.
Ainda assim, ela acrescenta: “Trata-se de coisas muito sérias, mas o livro em si é uma experiência agradável. E você não precisa de três doutorados para gostar de Thomas Mann, porque sua escrita é cheia de ironia e humor”.
Este artigo foi escrito originalmente em alemão.
Liverpool v Real Madrid: Champions League – live | Champions League
Key events
56 min: Real Madrid are all over the place, and here’s another blow for them: Camavinga is down and is going to need replacing. Looks like a hamstring injury. Ancelotti will actually make a double change. Camavinga is off for Lucas Vazquez, who will go to right back with Valverde coming into midfield. Ceballos on for Arda Guler, that’s a tactical change.
54 min: Liverpool nearly immediately double their lead! Jones does brilliantly on the left flank, cuts the ball back to Mac Allister, who takes a touch and fires just wide! Courtois was rooted to the spot, he wasn’t getting there, but Mac Allister missed the target, curling his effort around the advancing Rudiger and just wide of Courtois’s left post.
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (Mac Allister 52)
The Reds take a deserved lead! Mac Allister shugs off Modric on the edge of the box, plays a one-two with Bradley and drives into the box. Raúl Asencio comes across to get a block in, but the Argentinian squeezes a shot past the young Spaniard, which catches Courtois cold and rolls into the far corner. Anfield erupts!
50 min: Real Madrid nearly self-destruct! Liverpool’s press boxes Madrid up against their own byline. Modric just gets the ball away to Rudiger, who dawdles on the ball. It comes loose, and only a tackle from Guler prevents Jones from converting an easy chance!
48 min: Back come Liverpool and from a corner, Jones does considerably better! The new England international plucks the ball out of the sky, beating Mbappé, and pings a goalbound shot towards the corner, only for Camavinga to get a block in. Another corner, from which Courtois claims at the second attempt.
47 min: After some untidy play, the ball breaks kindly to Jones in Madrid’s box but the academy graduate can’t get the ball out of his feet on the penalty spot!
Peeeeeeeeeep! We’re off again.
On Modric, I watched this excellent short film on the Croatian maestro recently. Definitely worth five minutes of your time. I have never seen Modric, usually so reserved, speak to openly and candidly about his war-torn upbringing before.
Half-time reading:
“Clumsy?”, emails Richard McGahey. “Oh maybe when that kid Modric gets some more experience, he will be able to inflict tactical fouls and feign innocence.”
The latest from Villa Park, right here.
Half-time: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid
A half of few clear-cut chances, but an utterly enthralling match.
45 min: Just one minute added on for added time. Güler, not for the first time, tries his luck from range, his shot heading into the Kop a good 20 yards wide of goal.
43 min: Mbappé has really not got himself into the game, although the Frenchman does win the ball from Bradley. Impressively, that the first mistake from the Northern Irishman.
41 min: Liverpool are, however, rather annoyed that Modric escapes a yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Konaté.
40 min: Mac Allister is booked for cynically tap tackling Arda Guler, who was striding forward into empty space inside Liverpool’s half. No complaints from the World Cup winner.
38 min: Liverpool are really purring now! Diaz and Robertson combine nicely with the latter sending a fierce low cross into Madrid’s box. Rudiger, stationed at the near post, does brilliantly to clear the ball, crucially not into his own net! The German celebrates his intervention like a goal. He’s a real leader.
36 min: Nunez bullies Camavinga to win the ball back and sets Jones free on the counter attack for Liverpool. Jones feeds Salah and gets the ball back on the edge of the area, with the Englishman firing three yards over with a first-time shot.
34 min: Anfield is really rocking now.
32 min: Nunez heads inches wide! It’s all happening now. Mac Allister floats a clever ball that looks like it is just too strong for Nunez, who breaks the offside trap, extends his neck muscles and somehow nods the ball back across goal. His header takes Courtois by surprise and almost in slow motion, the ball trickles across the six-yard box and just wide!
31 min: Conor Bradley, on his first Champions League start for Liverpool, with an absolute crunching slide tackle on Mbappé! Absolutely textbook! Took all of the ball and sent Mbappé flying to earn arguably the biggest cheer of the night.
30 min: Mendy brings down Salah, 15 yards outside the penalty box out wide. Van Dijk and Konaté trot forward from the back and Rudiger can be seen laughing and playfully pushing Van Dijk before the ball comes in. The German is enjoying himself! Courtois does well to punch the ball clear.
28 min: Madrid are slowly creeping into this game. Camavinga and Modric are showing some nice touches in midfield before Bellingham wins a corner off a frustrated Robertson, from which Arda Guler fires a shot high and wide.
26 min: Diaz looks like he fancies this match up against Valverde, who is a supremely accomplished and versatile player but not a natural right back. Salah, meanwhile, has been very quiet on the right.
24 min: For better or worse, Nunez is right amongst it and so nearly toe-pokes Liverpool into the lead! Mendy scrambles a clearance in Madrid’s box, which deflects kindly into Nunez’s path, but Courtois springs off his line to close the angle and prevent the Liverpool striker from prodding the Reds into the lead. Great save from surely the best goalkeeper in the world.
22 min: Nunez, on a yellow card remember, drags back Camavinga in a really dangerous position to the right of centre outside Liverpool’s box. Arda Guler is over the free-kick … but knuckleballs it just over. Kelleher wasn’t too worried.
20 min: Wow! Raúl Asencio, the 21-year-old centre back making his Champions League debut tonight, shows a great change of pace to catch and shove Nunez out the way. Looks like a bit of a player, this kid.
18 min: Nunez ignores an easy pass back to Robertson and Cruyff-turns Bellingham. The home crowd enjoyed that one.
16 min: Another booking! Gravenberch goes into the book for dissent, as the Dutchman questions the referee after Van Dijk shoulder barges Mbappé to the ground.
14 min: Bellingham responds by putting himself about in central midfield, winning a free kick and a corner in quick succession. Those late runs into the box can be so dangerous if he is not tracked by one of Gravenberch, Mac Allister or Jones.
12 min: The corner is cleared. Liverpool fans are booing Bellingham. Hmmm.
11 min: Madrid are doubling up on Salah, who wins a corner. As the ball dribbles out, Nunez and Raúl Asencio clash off the ball, with both having a bit of handbags in the penalty box. Nunez goes down dramatically (and a little embarrassingly), replays show there wasn’t much in it. However, both Nunez and Raúl Asencio are booked for their troubles. Silly.
8 min: This has been a poor start from Madrid, who have not yet had a sustained period of possession.
6 min: Sloppy ball from Van Dijk gifts possession to Arda Güler in an advanced position. The Turkish player drives at Robertson, who expertly nicks and shields the ball to stifle the danger. Good defending from the Scot, but an alarming pass from Van Dijk.
Off the line!
4 min: Real Madrid clear off the ball off the line! Mbappé has hit pocket picked by Salah in midfield and Nunez races away on the counter attack. The Uruguayan exchanges passes with Salah and goes through on goal! From an angle, Nunez fires across goal, Courtois tips it back into play and Raúl Asencio nearly toepokes the ball into his own net, but gets back to hack it clear just in time! The ball was right on the line! Raúl Asencio did very well to recover after an initial clumsy touch. It remains goalless but Anfield is bouncing!
2 min: Nervy opening touches from both sides. Up front for Madrid, Mbappé is indeed playing on the left, Brahim Diaz in the middle (what a gut punch that is for Endrick) and Arda Guler on the right.
Peeeeeeeeep! We’re underway at Anfied.
You’ll Never Walk Alone rings around Anfield. Carlo Ancelotti strides out to the dugout, his eyebrow cocked. Andy Robertson picks his nose in the tunnel. This is football heritage.
Arne Slot speaks!
Salah has been in the media his whole career. He’s used to this. If he doesn’t play a good game tonight, which I don’t expect, it’s because of Real Madrid, not the things he has said.
If you are catching up on Salah’s contract situation and his outspoken comments, this is worth a read from Andy Hunter.
A euro for the thoughts of Endrick, who played just four minutes at the weekend despite Madrid’s injury problems. The teenage superstar has started just one game since September, a 1-0 defeat to Lille. The Brazilian is on the bench tonight.
Should flag that Bellingham has some heavy strapping on his left knee. Madrid could really do without another injury.
The players are out on the pitch, warming up.
Given the history of Liverpool and Real Madrid and their form in recent years, is this the biggest game in European club football?
This is not the only game tonight, of course. Join John Brewin for the tantalising encounter that is Villa v Juventus.
Gareth Bale is a pundit tonight for TNT. Presenter Laura Woods points out that the Welshman’s record at Anfield is not the best:
“I won when it mattered”, replies Bale.
Two changes for Slot since Liverpool’s win over Southampton. Diaz comes in for Gakpo and Mac Allister replaces Szoboszlai. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back on the bench after recovering from his injury troubles. Conor Bradley is tasked with marking Kylian Mbappé.
What a huge game for Raúl Asencio at centre back for Real Madrid. The 21-year-old makes just his third senior appearance and his first game in the Champions League. There are two changes from the side that beat Leganés: Diaz comes in for the injured Vini Jr, and the evergreen Modric replaces Ceballos.
The teams!
Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Elliott, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Morton.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham, Guler, Mbappe, Diaz.
Subs: Lunin, Gonzalez, Endrick, Lucas, Vallejo, Ceballos, Garcia, García, Aguado, de Llanos, Yanez.
Referee: Francois Letexier (France)
Liverpool enquired into signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, before deciding they could not afford the overall package to sign him. Bellingham has been talking this week about that interest, and his eventual decision to join Madrid.
[Signing for Liverpool] probably wasn’t as close as a lot of the media made out. I had conversations with a few clubs when leaving Borussia Dortmund and making that decision. They gave me permission to speak to a few clubs. All the clubs I spoke to were very respectful of me and my family which was something I really respected. But when Real Madrid come knocking on the door it shakes the whole house. It’s hard not to accept. It’s not a matter the other teams weren’t good or were bad when I spoke to them, it’s just that Real Madrid are on a different level.
Guess who’s back. Back again.
With Vini Jr injured at Leganés, Mbappé switched to his preferred position on the left and the Frenchman will almost certainly occupy the same position this evening. Here’s Sid Lowe to explain a little more.
“If ever a game needed a moniker Clash of the Titans, this would be it,” emails krishnamoorthy. “Real have not been winning of late, it is difficult even to type this statement, which is absurd. The losing streak had to end and what better platform to perform than in the tournament that they own. But then we thought the same about City last night. Real is no City and Liverpool is certainly no Feynoord. I expect a 2-2 draw”.
I also think a score draw is a decent shout, although Madrid’s form and absentees mean Liverpool are favourites tonight.
It’s also worth noting that after the heavy back-to-back defeats against Barcelona and Milan, Madrid have significantly improved of late after Carlo Ancelotti made some changes. Following the 3-1 home defeat to Milan, the Italian announced “We have evaluated the situation with the players. We think we have found the solution. But we need to put that into practice. That is what we are hoping to do, to play differently.”
Since then, Madrid have won 4-0 and 3-0 in La Liga, against Osasuna and Leganés. Liverpool those teams are not, but the results are certainly encouraging.
Here, from the archives just before the 2022 Champions League final (won 1-0 by Madrid), is a more detailed history of the meeting of these two teams.
The last time Madrid travelled to Anfield was in February last year, when Madrid trounced Liverpool 5-2 in the round of 16, despite going 2-0 down. The injured Vini Jr and Karim Benzema, now departed to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia of course, ran the show that night.
Preamble
As games of association football go, they don’t come much bigger than this. The most successful British club in Europe, at one of the most storied grounds in world football, facing off against the most successful European side of all time, with over twice as many European Cups/Champions League titles than the next challenger (Milan). Woof.
Liverpool and Real Madrid have a bit of history and have faced each other six times (across four ties) in the last seven Champions League campaigns, including the 2018 and 2022 finals, with the Spanish side unbeaten across that period. That has got to sting if you are wearing red. The memories of Salah v Ramos, Gareth Bale’s bicycle kick v Loris Karius and Vini Jr/Karim Benzema turning on the style are still raw.
But this is a new era for Liverpool, and a particularly sticky period for Real Madrid. Liverpool have a 100% European record in the new format, while Madrid are currently 21st of the 36 teams at the half-way point of the league phase (formerly known as the group stage). Lose at Anfield, and there is the small possibility that they might not make the top 24 and qualify for the next round.
Moreover, Kylian Mbappé has not yet found his form as a central striker, Jude Bellingham has also not hit the heights of last season after being shunted out on the right and Madrid’s injury list is lenghty: Vini Jr out for a few weeks, while key players Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Aurélien Tchouaméni and David Alaba are also sidelined.
Liverpool, however, are flying (despite the distraction of Mo Salah’s contract situation) under Arne Slot. There has rarely been a better time to face the famous team in white.
Kick-off: 8pm GMT.
