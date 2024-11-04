NOSSAS REDES

Quincy Jones, musical titan and entertainment icon, dead at 91

22 minutos atrás

Quincy Jones, musical titan and entertainment icon, dead at 91



Musical titan Quincy Jones, the composer and producer who added his tasteful polish to recordings by everyone from Ray Charles to Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, has died, according to his representatives. He was 91.

Jones died Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, California, surrounded by his children, siblings and other family members, his publicist told CNN in a statement.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the Jones family said in the statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him. He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

A renowned jazz and pop musician, Jones was also a prolific cross-genre arranger, conductor, record label executive and civil rights advocate. His talent and drive led to an almost unparalleled career in entertainment.

His long and varied list of credits include composing the score for the Oscar-winning film, “In the Heat of the Night,” producing Michael Jackson’s blockbuster “Thriller” album and gathering dozens of pop and rock stars to record the 1985 charity single “We Are the World.”

Born in Chicago to a carpenter father and a mother who suffered from mental illness, Jones developed a love of music early on and took up the piano.

His family eventually moved to Seattle, Washington, and Jones began taking lessons from famed horn player Clark Terry.

He also met and became close friends with a then-unknown pianist named Ray Charles. The pair would enjoy a lifelong friendship.

A teenaged Jones began performing with jazz bands, and his talent at composing and arranging music drew the attention of bandleader Lionel Hampton.

Jones was only 15 when Hampton invited him to tour with the group, something Hampton’s wife, Gladys, put a stop to right away.

“I got on the band bus right away, and Gladys got on and said, “Hamp, what’s that child doing on the bus?” Jones recalled in an interview with the National Endowment for the Arts. “And I was so upset. And she said, ‘Get him off here. Make him go back to school. We’ll call him later when he gets his schooling.’”

Jones heeded her advice, finished school and earned a scholarship to Schillinger House (now known as Berklee College of Music) in Boston, from which he graduated in 1951.

After graduation he headed out on tour with Hampton and his band.

Thus began a storied a career which found Jones soon arranging and recording for such legends as Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughan and his friend Ray Charles. Bandleader Lionel Hampton, trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie and other giants also tapped the young Jones for their European tours.

Musician, composer and producer Quincy Jones poses for a portrait in 1981 in Los Angeles.

In 1961 Jones was hired by Mercury Records as their artists-and-repertoire director. He made history three years later when he was promoted to vice president, making him the first African-American man to hold such a position within a white owned record label.

He had his first pop hit with Leslie Gore’s 1963 single “It’s My Party,” which shot to No. 1. Jones also worked with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee during his time with the label.

That same year found him scoring what would be the first of many Grammys, with the initial one being for the arrangement the Count Basie Band song “I Can’t Stop Loving You.”

The 1960s also began Jones composing music soundtracks including “In The Heat of the Night” and “In Cold Blood.”

He worked with A & M Records from 1969 to 1981 and formed his own label his own record label, Qwest.

In 1982 Jones had one of his most famous collaboration when he produced Michael Jackson’s best-selling album “Thriller.”

Three years later he called on Jackson and a host of other stars for the charity single “We Are the World.” That same year he found success on the big screen with producing the Steven Spielberg-directed film “The Color Purple.”

Singers and producers of

Jones also had a hit on the small screen with and the television series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which starred his mentee Will Smith.

Jones delved into the world of publication in 1993 when he founded the music/cultural magazine Vibe, which he sold in 2006.

A brain aneurysm in 1974 caused Jones to temporarily lighten his workload and focus on spending time with his family.

Over the years he had three marriages and seven children with five different women.

Jones was married to his high school sweetheart Jeri Caldwell from 1957 to 1966, and the couple had had one daughter, Jolie.

In 1967 he married Swedish model Ulla Andersson, and they had two children, Martina and Quincy Jones III, before divorcing in 1974.

That same year Jones married actress Peggy Lipton, a union which lasted until 1990, and produced two daughters, actresses Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones.

He also had a daughter, Rachel, with dancer Carol Reynolds, and a daughter – fashion model Kenya Kinski-Jones – with actress Nastassja Kinski.

Jones didn’t slow down personally or professionally in his later years. In 2014 he produced the documentary “Keep on Keepin’ On” about his mentor, jazz trumpeter Clark Terry.

Reflecting on his own career that year, Jones told Rolling Stone, “I never thought about it until I hit 80, but I have been blessed to work with every major music star in the history of America — including Louie Armstrong.”

“You can’t plan that,” Jones said. “You can’t say, ‘Mr. Sinatra, I want to work with you.’ No. You have to wait until he calls you.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Novo tratamento faz tumor cerebral mortal diminuir pela metade

2 minutos atrás

4 de novembro de 2024

Desenvolvida por uma equipe brasileira, a vacina que trata o câncer de próstata ainda deve ser submetida a mais testes, nos EUA, mas a aprovação dela é um avanço. Foto: Freepik

A esperança está muito próxima para quem tem o diagnóstico de um câncer superagressivo: o glioblastoma, que normalmente mata em 18 meses. É um novo tratamento que diminui o tumor cerebral pela metade.

O engenheiro Paul Read, de 62 anos, do Reino Unido, recebeu ano passado o diagnóstico. Determinado a vencer o tumor, ele se submeteu ao tratamento pioneiro. “Nada a perder e tudo a esperar”, afirmou.



O empenho de Paul deu certo. Ele foi o primeiro paciente a se inscrever no estudo do University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCL). O tratamento consiste em receber uma pequena quantidade de radiação injetada diretamente no tumor cerebral.

Tábua de salvação

Paul classificou a experiência a que se submeteu à “tábua de salvação”. Segundo ele, não houve efeitos colaterais mais intensos.

“Estou mais do que feliz”, disse ele.  Os médicos estão tratando um paciente por mês na primeira fase do estudo e planejam expandi-lo para incluir mais pacientes.

O oncologista e pesquisador-chefe, Paul Mulholland, ressaltou que o esforço é para que chegue o dia em que esse tipo de tumor seja curado, sem causar metástase (quando o câncer se espalha pelo corpo).

Três pacientes

Três dos cinco pacientes, que se submeteram ao tratamento, tiveram o câncer estabilizado e não evoluíram mais. O ensaio clínico envolve 36 pacientes diagnosticados com glioblastoma para verificar como reagem à medicação e às orientações novas.

Paralelamente, os pacientes são avaliados com exames que fazem a varredura em busca da identificação de câncer.

O pesquisador professor Kristian Helin reiterou que o empenho da equipe é buscar a eficiência do tratamento diante da gravidade do diagnóstico. “O glioblastoma é uma doença devastadora, e os tratamentos não mudam significativamente há décadas.”

Como funciona

Um medicamento radioativo é injetado a cada quatro a seis semanas para atacar o tumor. Assim, com o objetivo de matar as células cancerígenas, poupando o tecido saudável, os médicos esperam curar o paciente.

Após a cirurgia para remover o tumor, um pequeno dispositivo médico é implantado, o Ommaya.

O pequeno sistema é colocado sob o couro cabeludo, conectado ao tumor por meio de um tubo, segundo o Metro.

Paul, o primeiro paciente com resultados positivos após o tratamento, posa ao lado da mulher Pauline: “Estou mais do que feliz”. Foto: Metro Paul, o primeiro paciente com resultados positivos após o tratamento, posa ao lado da mulher Pauline: “Estou mais do que feliz”. Foto: Metro



Starmer fará discurso sobre a 'gravidade' da ameaça de migração ilegal enquanto Badenoch trabalha no gabinete paralelo – política do Reino Unido ao vivo | Política

13 minutos atrás

4 de novembro de 2024

Starmer fará discurso sobre a 'gravidade' da ameaça de migração ilegal enquanto Badenoch trabalha no gabinete paralelo – política do Reino Unido ao vivo | Política

Andrew Sparrow

Starmer diz que o mundo deve “acordar para a gravidade” da ameaça representada pela migração ilegal

Bom dia. A Interpol, a Organização Internacional de Polícia Criminal, que tem 196 países membros, tem uma assembleia geral e, pela primeira vez em 50 anos, reúne-se na Grã-Bretanha. Keir Starmer irá discursar na reunião em Glasgow e irá fazer um apelo de “despertar” sobre a migração ilegal, dizendo que o mundo precisa de enfrentar a escala do problema e que a abordagem do problema precisa de ser internacionalizada. A Grã-Bretanha não pode fazer isso sozinha, sugere ele.

De acordo com trechos do discurso divulgados antecipadamente, Starmer dirá:

O mundo precisa acordar para a gravidade deste desafio. Fui eleito para proporcionar segurança ao povo britânico. E fronteiras fortes fazem parte disso. Mas a segurança não termina nas nossas fronteiras.

Não há nada de progressista em fechar os olhos enquanto homens, mulheres e crianças morrem no canal.

Este é um comércio vil que deve ser eliminado – onde quer que prospere. Portanto, estamos a adoptar a nossa abordagem ao combate ao terrorismo – que sabemos que funciona, e a aplicá-la aos bandos, com o nosso novo Comando de Segurança das Fronteiras.

Estamos a acabar com a fragmentação entre o policiamento, a Força de Fronteiras e as nossas agências de inteligência.

Na manchete do seu comunicado de imprensa, o número 10 descreve o contrabando de pessoas como uma “ameaça à segurança nacional”. Xale Rajeev tem uma prévia completa do discurso aqui.

Você pode pensar que parte dessa linguagem pode agradar aos conservadores. Como Starmer, Kemi Badenocho novo líder da oposição, também acredita que o governo anterior falhou na migração ilegal. Mas os conservadores dizem que a abordagem trabalhista não funcionará porque não há impedimento. Badenoch está nomeando um gabinete sombra hoje e, portanto, não há nenhum secretário do Interior sombra adequado esta manhã (James Cleverly está deixando o cargo), mas ontem à noite CCHQ divulgar esta declaração de um porta-voz do partido.

O anúncio de Keir Starmer sobre o combate aos gangues não significará absolutamente nada sem um elemento dissuasor para impedir os migrantes que desejam fazer a perigosa viagem através do canal.

É uma pena que Starmer não tenha reconhecido mais cedo a extensão da crise no canal, pois ele e o Partido Trabalhista votaram contra inúmeras medidas para deter os gangues enquanto estes estavam na oposição.

Se Starmer continuar a ignorar a necessidade de um elemento dissuasor para impedir que os migrantes atravessem o canal, haverá mais mortes no canal à medida que mais e mais migrantes continuarem a atravessá-lo, ele precisa de controlar a crise no canal.

(Alguns especialistas nesta área preferem usar o termo migração irregular, e não migração ilegal, para descrever as pessoas que atravessam o Canal da Mancha em pequenos barcos porque pedir asilo não é ilegal ao abrigo do direito internacional e, embora a lei do Reino Unido diga que é um crime entrar no país sem a devida autorização, as pessoas que pedem asilo não são processadas. Mas o governo está a usar o termo migração ilegal, tal como fez o governo anterior.)

Aqui está a agenda do dia.

Manhã: Kemi Badenoch, o novo líder conservador, deverá encontrar-se esta manhã com o pessoal do partido no CCHQ. Ela também trabalhará em nomeações para o gabinete paralelo.

11h: Yvette Coopero ministro do Interior, discursa na conferência da Interpol em Glasgow, à frente de Keir Starmer, que também discursa.

11h30: Downing Street realiza um briefing no lobby.

Manhã: Steve Reed, o secretário do meio ambiente, deve se encontrar com o líder da NFU, Tom Bradshaw, para discutir os planos orçamentários para garantir que algumas fazendas estejam sujeitas ao imposto sobre herança.

14h30: Bridget Phillipson, secretária de educação, responde a perguntas na Câmara dos Comuns.

Depois das 15h30: Liz Kendall, secretária do Trabalho e Pensões, está abrindo para o governo na retomada do debate orçamentário.

Se você quiser entrar em contato comigo, poste uma mensagem abaixo da linha ou me envie uma mensagem nas redes sociais. Não consigo ler todas as mensagens BTL, mas se você colocar “André” em uma mensagem dirigida a mim, é mais provável que eu veja porque procuro postagens que contenham essa palavra.

Se você quiser sinalizar algo com urgência, é melhor usar as redes sociais. Ainda estou usando o X e verei algo endereçado a @AndrewSparrow muito rapidamente. Também estou experimentando Bluesky (@andrewsparrowgdn) e Threads (@andrewsparrowtheguardian).

Acho muito útil quando os leitores apontam erros, até mesmo pequenos erros de digitação. Nenhum erro é pequeno demais para ser corrigido. E também acho suas perguntas muito interessantes. Não posso prometer responder a todos, mas tentarei responder ao máximo que puder, seja BTL ou às vezes no blog.

Principais eventos

Yvette Cooper critica comentário ‘terrível’ sobre Kemi Badenoch retuitado pelo parlamentar trabalhista

Yvette Coopero secretário do Interior paralelo, deu uma entrevista esta manhã antes do discurso do primeiro-ministro na assembleia geral da Interpol, mais tarde. Em entrevista à LBC, ela condenou a deputada trabalhista Dawn Butler por compartilhar um tweet descrevendo Kemi Badenoch como “o membro mais proeminente da classe de colaboradores negros da supremacia branca”.

Cooper disse que não tinha visto o tweet, que Butler excluiu rapidamente. Mas ela disse:

As palavras que leu são claramente terríveis e discordo veementemente delas.

Então, não vi a postagem. Não sei as circunstâncias, mas acho que deveríamos felicitar Kemi Badenoch pela sua eleição.

Continuarei a discordar dela em todo o tipo de questões, mas, mesmo assim, felicito-a pela sua eleição.

Questionado se Butler deveria ser punido pelo partido por causa do tweet, Cooper disse que isso era assunto para o chicote.

Archie Bland tem um bom resumo dos desafios enfrentados Kemi Badenoch em seu boletim informativo da primeira edição.

Badenoch nomeia Nigel Huddleston e Dominic Johnson co-presidentes conservadores e Rebecca Harris como chefe

Kemi Badenoch, o novo líder conservador, já marcou algumas nomeações.

Rebecca Harris se tornou a nova chefe do chicote. Isto foi anunciado ontem mas o chefe cessante Stuart Andréque postou isso nas redes sociais.

Foi uma honra e um privilégio servir como Chefe do Partido Conservador. @RebeccaHarrisMP é uma grande amiga e uma Whip brilhante. Desejo a ela tudo de melhor no papel.

Gostaria de agradecer aos Whips e aos MP que ajudaram o Whip’s Office pela sua dedicação e assistência em ajudar-me a estabilizar o navio nos últimos três meses.

Num momento incerto para o nosso Partido, tem sido por vezes desafiador, mas mantivemos o espectáculo na estrada e tivemos alguns grandes sucessos.

E Badenoch nomeou dois co-presidentes conservadores, relata a PA Media. Eles são Nigel Huddleston, um antigo ministro do Tesouro, e Dominic Johnson, um gestor de fundos de cobertura (ele dirigia uma empresa de investimentos com Jacob Rees-Mogg) que recebeu um título de nobreza e foi nomeado ministro dos negócios quando Liz Truss era primeira-ministra.

É normal que o partido Conservador tenha dois copresidentes – um deputado, com foco na apresentação e gestão partidária, e outro com foco na arrecadação de fundos.

Muitas vezes, um novo líder da oposição anuncia primeiro o novo chanceler-sombra, mas, como E florescer explica em seu briefing do London Playbook para o Politico, há uma razão pela qual faz sentido começar escolhendo um novo chefe de Estado.

A notícia de que Badenoch nomeou Rebecca Harris como chefe do chicote surgiu porque Harris ajudará Badenoch a fazer as outras nomeações, disseram duas pessoas ao Playbook. Um deles disse: “Há muito conhecimento na função dos chicotes como departamento de RH do partido – quem é confiável, quem aparece, quem é um bom colega”. Melhor comportamento!

“Quem é confiável, quem aparece, quem é um bom colega?” Badenoch deveria descobrir o que os chicotes conservadores costumavam dizer sobre ela. Como Eleni Courea relatórios, com base nesses critérios, alguns de seus colegas não a avaliariam bem.

Harris diz que acabará com a guerra em Gaza em apelo eleitoral final aos árabes americanos | Notícias das Eleições de 2024 nos EUA

15 minutos atrás

4 de novembro de 2024

Harris diz que acabará com a guerra em Gaza em apelo eleitoral final aos árabes americanos | Notícias das Eleições de 2024 nos EUA

Com o tempo a passar, Harris corre o risco de perder o apoio dos 200 mil árabes-americanos do Michigan, que denunciam a forma como os EUA estão a lidar com a guerra de Israel.

No seu discurso de encerramento para a presidência dos Estados Unidos, a aspirante democrata Kamala Harris prometeu acabar com a guerra em Gaza.

Fazendo campanha no estado indeciso de Michigan, lar de muitos Árabes americanosHarris, 60, no domingo tentou alcançar os eleitores insatisfeitos com o genocídio em cursoque matou mais de 43 mil palestinos e deslocou quase todos os 2,3 milhões de residentes de Gaza.

“Este ano tem sido difícil, dada a escala de mortes e destruição em Gaza e dadas as vítimas civis e deslocamentos no Líbano, é devastador. E como presidente, farei tudo o que estiver ao meu alcance para acabar com a guerra em Gaza, para trazer para casa os reféns, acabar com o sofrimento em Gaza, garantir que Israel esteja seguro e garantir que o povo palestiniano possa realizar o seu direito à dignidade, à liberdade, à segurança. e autodeterminação”, disse Harris sob aplausos durante um comício na cidade de East Lansing, Michigan, onde vivem 200 mil árabes-americanos.

Ela não entrou em detalhes sobre como planejava encerrar a guerra em Gaza, que os críticos dizem ser apoiada pelos EUA, o maior fornecedor militar de Israel.

Tanto Harris, a atual vice-presidente dos EUA, quanto seu rival republicano, o ex-presidente Donald Trump, de 78 anos, estão fazendo seus apelos finais faltando menos de 36 horas para a abertura das urnas. Eleição de terça-feira.

As guerras em curso de Israel em Gaza e no Líbano têm sido uma questão controversa na campanha, com muitos eleitores condenando o apoio contínuo dos EUA a Israel no meio de mortes, deslocamentos e destruição crescentes em ambos os locais.

Desde que Israel começou a bombardear Gaza, na sequência de um raro ataque do Hamas dentro de Israel, em Outubro do ano passado, Harris, tal como o seu chefe, o Presidente Joe Biden, afirmou repetidamente que Israel tinha o direito de se defender contra os seus inimigos. Isto, apesar de expressar preocupações sobre as mortes desproporcionais de civis palestinos devido à campanha militar de Israel.

Harris, que também prometeu continuar a armar Israel se for eleito, precisa muito para garantir a maioria nos sete principais estados de batalha nas eleições deste ano, em meio a um empate virtual com Trump em nível nacional. Uma compilação de pesquisas de opinião do site RealClearPolitics mostra Trump à frente por apenas 0,1% a nível nacional, com cinco pesquisas indicando que estão empatados.

Michigan, com uma vibrante comunidade árabe e muçulmana e 15 votos no Colégio Eleitoral em jogo, é crucial para as perspectivas de Harris. Ele, assim como Arizona, Geórgia, Nevada, Carolina do Norte, Pensilvânia e Wisconsin, são considerados os estados decisivos deste ano.

Michigan, Pensilvânia e Wisconsin – antes considerados democratas confiáveis ​​– são cruciais este ano. Conhecidos como “parede azul”, estes estados caíram nas mãos de Trump em 2016, apenas para serem assegurados por Biden em 2020.

Trump visitou na sexta-feira Dearborn, Michigan, o coração da comunidade árabe-americana, e prometeu acabar com o conflito no Médio Oriente, também sem dizer como.

Antes do dia da eleição, mais de 78 milhões de americanos já votaram antecipadamente, incluindo cerca de 700 mil a mais democratas do que republicanos, de acordo com dados publicados pelo Laboratório Eleitoral da Universidade da Flórida.



