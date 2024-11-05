Trophies, Mbappe’s arrival and struggles: Real Madrid insider lifts lid on Milan’s opponents

AC Milan will take on Real Madrid tonight in what is certainly a glamorous European tie between the two sides with the most Champions League titles.

While Real Madrid’s glory era has continued from the 2000s and 2010s, Milan haven’t had their day for a while now at least when it comes to being considered among Europe’s elite clubs.

Tonight’s game in particular seems like a potential mismatch on paper especially after the start to the season that the Rossoneri have had. However they can take inspiration from Barcelona’s 4-0 hammering of Los Blancos in El Clasico, and

To get some insight on the current European champions we spoke to Ruairidh Barlow, who is the Chief Editor for Football Espana and is therefore very familiar with Ancelotti’s side.

Real Madrid last season scooped the LaLiga title, the Champions League and the Supercopa – where does that rank among the best seasons in recent memory?

“Last season I think will be remembered very fondly by fans, but I don’t think it will go down as one of their best ever. Partly due to the context – it was not a side that stood out for their football, nor their brilliance, but their resilience.

“It also came in the context of a relatively easy run to the title, and they are only two years removed from a Champions League, one of six in a decade. So, in its own ridiculous way, it won’t be the season that many fans think of first.

“But the way the team found ways to win in the face of adversity was incredible. Missing Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, then David Alaba, it was the Champions League of Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez as much as the big stars.

“Then you have Toni Kroos walking out on a cloud, Vinicius Junior proving impossible to stop at times, and Jude Bellingham strolling into the club and grabbing 23 goals. Nobody really expected Los Blancos to triumph last season, so I think in terms of achievement, in terms of Carlo Ancelotti’s work, it’s probably one of their finest. Yet it will be remembered more by the fans than the media.”

Kylian Mbappe was the big summer addition. Was the general belief that he will complete the attack, or could it be a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth?

“The feeling was that you add Kylian Mbappe into a side that has just won a Champions League and La Liga double, and you can’t fail to at least win the league.

“There was a debate about where he would play, given both he and Vinicius Junior prefer coming off the left, but the feeling was that Ancelotti would find a way. Outside of managing the dressing room and the atmosphere at the club, that’s been one of his strongest areas, fitting stars together.

“So far that hasn’t been the case, but I think most people believe he will come good sooner or later, it’s just whether that is too late for Don Carlo.

“As much as Mbappe has been well below par, and the attack is not functioning properly, I do think there is acknowledgement that Real Madrid’s issues are just as much at the back and in midfield, starting with the absence of Toni Kroos.”

How has the start to the season been? Real suffered a heavy defeat in El Clasico…

“The opening couple of months were underwhelming without being disastrous, and there were certainly doubts about their play, but they still kept winning for the most part, with the exception of a defeat to Lille and a couple of slip-ups early on.

“The trouble is, you have the benefit of the doubt while you’re winning to fix things, whereas the Clasico defeat not only exposed their flaws for all to see, but put them under severe pressure in the table, and i accompanied by the backlash of putting them under serious pressure.

“Vinicius and Mbappe are one thing, but you’re building a midfield without Toni Kroos and with only cameos of Luka Modric, who have been the players that have run this team for a decade.

“Ancelotti has tried to compensate by making them more counter-attacking, but so far, their pressure isn’t co-ordinated enough to make that as effective as it might be, and you’re left with a side looking disjointed.”

Do the sub-plots to this game give it extra meaning? Milan facing Ancelotti again, Morata back at the Bernabeu, the two clubs with the most Champions Leagues etc.

“There’s a lot of history between two of the top five forces in European football history, and a lot of links between the two. AC Milan are Ancelotti’s other great love outside of Real Madrid.

“But honestly, as Ancelotti himself commented today in his press conference, there’s very little focus on the game in Spain due to the tragedy in Valencia.”

Are there any injuries/other selection problems? What is the starting line-up likely to be?

“Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois are all out of action, so that’s three key members of their backline. At the back, it will be Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy. Vinicius and Mbappe will be up front, and then there’s less clarity. Rodrygo is just coming back from an injury but should be fit.

“Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham will start, and one of Eduardo Camavinga or Aurelien Tchouameni. The latter has come in for a lot of criticism lately, so I think it could be Camavinga and one of Guler, Modric or Rodrygo. It’s the first game since the Clasico though, so Ancelotti will be keen to set a tone of change.”

Who have been the key performers so far this season for Los Blancos, and who should Milan look out for?

“Honestly, it’s hard to pick out clear performers this season so far. That said, Mbappe and Vinicius are being measured against their standards, and in ordinary terms, they are still incredibly dangerous.

“If I had to pick out something a little less obvious, then I’d say look out for Brahim Diaz, who Milan know well, or Arda Guler.

Theo Hernandez Real Madrid AC Milan “Brahim is the most underrated member of the Real Madrid squad, and while he is just coming back from an injury, there was a stage last season where he won them several games between November and January.

“Beyond his quality, he has the sacrifice that none of the other Real Madrid forwards have, and despite being a player that prefers the ball to feet, understands where the most beneficial place for him to be is depending on the position of the other stars.

“Guler has a prodigal left foot and a self-confidence that mean he’s always dangerous. The vision to see things, the quality to execute them, and the audacity to play like a main character at Real Madrid. That said, he is still very raw, and has started less than 40 games of professional club football.”