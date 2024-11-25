MUNDO
Trump’s inauguration will be held on MLK Day. The civil rights leader’s daughter Bernice King is glad
The youngest child of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr didn’t want Donald Trump to become the next president — but Dr Bernice King believes Trump’s inauguration taking place on the same day as the federal holiday honoring her father is a small win.
“I’m glad that if it was going to happen, it happened on the King holiday, because Dr King is still speaking to us,” she told The Independent. She sees the January 20 event as a wake-up call for the country and an opportunity to stand up to the incoming administration’s charged agenda items.
“We cannot retreat or recoil,” King said. “We have to commit ourselves to continuing the mission of protecting freedom, justice and democracy in the spirit of my father.”
King had been excited about the prospect of seeing Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Black and South Asian heritage, become the country’s first female president on MLK Day.
She’d hoped the US would elect someone who embodied the values her father did. Not “someone who’s spewing hateful rhetoric, who’s not been very kind-hearted and whose policies are not humane in their approach,” as she described the president-elect.
She later added: “A Trump win could potentially set in motion a perilous and oppressive presidential administration that would undermine and deny the hard-fought battle for civil and human rights for which my parents and so many others sacrificed.”
Civil rights leaders like her are worried the incoming administration will attempt to scale back those rights. Trump has proposed a mass deportation plan, vowed to go after his enemies, and intends to implement discriminating federal policies against LGBTQIA+ people and people of color.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and NAACP have announced their commitment to fighting what may come next.
“We are entering a new era of civil rights for better or worse,” Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP, said. “We have not seen an assault on civil rights like I believe is about to happen since the ‘50s, maybe even the ‘20s.”
The group is working to ensure Trump’s power does not go unchecked by bolstering its legal and lobbying teams. Griggs said he’s willing to give the president-elect a chance, but is concerned about some of his recent actions, like appointing former congressman Matt Gaetz as his pick for US attorney general. Gaetz withdrew himself from consideration on Thursday.
Under Trump, Griggs fears the Department of Justice’s civil rights division will be weaponized against minority groups.
“We have to be ready right now,” he said. “We are already having organizational meetings, both on the national level and the state level, to prepare the units for what’s about to happen.”
In a news release distributed the day after the election, the ACLU promised to defend against Trump’s deportation plan, provide counsel to whistleblowers and challenge any discriminatory policies and regressive plans on reproductive freedoms.
King knows any pushback against the incoming administration will require the same level of dedication seen during her father’s movement, before the country had a Civil Rights Act or a Voting Rights Act.
In the weeks after the election, she’s been comforted by his famous words like, “Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred,” something he said while delivering the famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.
“I know a lot of people are angry right now,” King told The Independent. “But we can’t let that rot in us.”
Thousands of protesters are expected to descend onto the streets of Washington DC ahead of Trump’s inauguration.
The “People’s March on Washington” is scheduled for January 18. A coalition of organizations, including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the National Women’s Law Center, are planning the event to protest Trump’s stances that they fear will undermine civil rights.
On Inauguration Day, Al Sharpton’s National Action Network plans to hold a rally in the city.
“There has never been a more important time to peacefully mobilize and organize,” Sharpton said while announcing the event on MSNBC last week.
MLK Day has been celebrated on the third Monday in January since its establishment in 1983, while Inauguration Day has been set as January 20 since 1937. The late civil rights icon was assassinated in 1968.
Griggs and King will spend the holiday attending events commemorating the late King’s legacy. As Trump takes the oath, Griggs wants the incoming president to consider the importance of the late icon in American history and not forget people in King Jr’s birthplace, Fulton County, are still waiting for an explanation on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
In August 2023, Trump was charged with racketeering and conspiracy for allegedly urging Georgia officials to sway the results in his favor. The case has been delayed after a December 5 hearing in the matter was canceled until further order from the court.
“It’s interesting,” Griggs said of the upcoming holiday. “The juxtaposition of a man of immense greatness, humility and concern for the community, with Donald Trump.”
Only two presidents have taken the oath on the holiday before: Barack Obama in 2013 and Bill Clinton in 1997. Obama used a Bible belonging to the civil rights leader in the ceremony.
The Independent emailed a Trump spokesperson asking whether the president-elect would incorporate King’s legacy into the ceremony but did not get a response.
Sport e Ceará voltam à Série A de 2025; Mirassol obtém acesso inédito
Agência Brasil
A Série A do Campeonato Brasileiro de 2025 terá a presença inédita do Mirassol e o retorno do Sport Club Recife e do Ceará. As três últimas vagas na elite do futebol nacional foram definidas com emoção de sobra na noite deste domingo (24). O líder Santos, que já garantira o acesso com duas rodadas de antecedência, selou o título de campeão da Série B esta noite, ao somar 68 pontos, seguido de Mirassol (67), Sport (66) e Ceará (64).
O gol da vitória: estamos na Série A! 🅰️❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ALlk5Fd24E
— Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) November 25, 2024
O maior placar da noite foi do Sport, que retorna à primeira divisão do futebol nacional após três anos na Segundona. O Leão entrou em campo na Ilha do Retiro ocupando a quinta posição na tabela, com 63 pontos, atrás do Ceará, com mesma pontuação, mas com 19 vitórias, uma a mais que o Leão.. Apesar da situação complicada, os donos da casa levaram a melhor: contra o já classificado Santos, por 2 a 1, com gols do atacante Lucas Lima – um deles de pênalti. Wendel Silva diminuiu para o Peixe. O placar poderia até ser maior para o Sport, não fosse o meio-campista Barletta desperdiçar uma penalidade aos 39 minutos da etapa final, defendida pelo goleiro Brazão.
VITÓRIA E ACESSO! No Maião, o @mirassolfc venceu o jogo e garantiu o acesso! Em 2025 o Leão vai jogar o @Brasileirao! ⬆️🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/EKahLjmXIA
— Brasileirão Betnacional – Série B (@BrasileiraoB) November 25, 2024
O primeiro a balançar a rede nesta noite foi o Mirassol. Jogando em casa contra a Chapecoense (15ª colocada), o time do interior paulista abriu o placar com Yuri Castilho aos 15 minutos da primeira etapa. Os paulistas administraram o resultado até o apito final e depois foi só comemoração com o acesso inédito na história do clube.
Paralelamente, dois times visitantes que precisavam vencer fora de casa – Novorizontino (3º) e Ceará (4º) – seguiam empatados sem gols na primeira etapa. O panorama favorecia o acesso da equipe paulista, que enfrentava o Goiás na Serrinha. No entanto, Paulo Baya marcou aos 37 minutos do segundo temo para o Esmeraldino e selou a vitória dos donos da casa, por 1 a 0, impedindo o acesso do Novorizontino à Série A de 2025.
Silêncio… está passando no seu feed a SELFIE DO ACESSO! 🤳🏼 #ceArá pic.twitter.com/Op2dzMeL17
— Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) November 25, 2024
O resultado na Serrinha favoreceu o Ceará a retornar à elite do futebol no ano que vem. O Vozão não saiu do 0 a 0 com o Guarani, último colocado na tabela, jogando no Brinco de Ouro, em Campinas.
Além do Guarani, lanterna com apenas 33 pontos, outros três times foram rebaixados para a Série C de 2025: Brusque (19º), com 36 pontos; Ituano (18º) com 37 pontos; e Ponte Preta (17º), com 38 pontos.
Yamandu Orsi vence segundo turno das eleições presidenciais no Uruguai | Notícias Eleitorais
Yamandu Orsi, o candidato da coalizão de esquerda Frente Ampla, deverá sair vitorioso nas eleições uruguaias. segundo turno eleitoral para a presidência.
Ele derrotou Álvaro Delgado, do Partido Nacional, no poder, para vencer a disputa acirrada, embora as pesquisas de opinião pública mostrassem os dois candidatos em um empate antes da votação de domingo.
Os apoiadores de Orsi saíram às ruas da capital Montevidéu, quando os resultados oficiais começaram a mostrar o ex-prefeito e professor de história avançando.
Muitos agitaram a bandeira do partido: uma bandeira listrada de vermelho, azul e branco com as iniciais FA de “Frente Amplio”, que significa “Frente Ampla”.
“A alegria retornará para a maioria”, postou a coalizão em mídia social enquanto Orsi se aproximava da vitória. “Saúde, povo do Uruguai.”
A vitória de Orsi restaura o poder da Frente Ampla no pequeno país sul-americano, espremido na costa atlântica entre o Brasil e a Argentina.
Durante 15 anos, de 2005 a 2020, a Frente Ampla ocupou o cargo executivo do Uruguai, com as presidências de José Mujica e Tabare Vázquez, este último conquistou dois mandatos não consecutivos de cinco anos.
Mas essa sequência de vitórias chegou ao fim nas eleições de 2019, com a vitória do atual presidente Luis Lacalle Pou, que liderou uma coalizão de partidos de direita.
Segundo a lei uruguaia, contudo, um presidente não pode concorrer a mandatos consecutivos. Lacalle Pou, portanto, não foi candidato na corrida de 2024.
Em seu lugar estava Delgado, um ex-veterinário e membro do Congresso que serviu como nomeado político no governo de Lacalle Pou de 2020 a 2023.
Mesmo antes de os resultados oficiais serem anunciados no domingo, Delgado concedeu, reconhecendo que a vitória de Orsi era iminente.
“Hoje os uruguaios definiram quem vai ocupar a presidência da república. E quero enviar aqui, com todos esses atores da coalizão, um grande abraço e uma saudação a Yamandu Orsi”, disse Delgado em discurso enquanto segurava uma grande bandeira uruguaia na mão.
Ele apelou aos seus apoiantes para “respeitarem as decisões soberanas” do eleitorado, ao mesmo tempo que deu uma nota de desafio.
“Uma coisa é perder uma eleição e outra é ser derrotado. Não estamos derrotados”, disse ele, prometendo que a sua coligação de direita “veio para ficar”.
O presidente cessante, Lacalle Pou, também contactou Orsi para reconhecer a vitória da Frente Ampla.
“Liguei para (Yamandu Orsi) para parabenizá-lo como presidente eleito de nosso país e para me colocar a seu serviço e iniciar a transição assim que julgar pertinente”, escreveu Lacalle Pou no Twitter. mídia social.
Orsi foi considerado o favorito na preparação para o primeiro turno das eleições.
Originário de Canelones, região costeira do sul do Uruguai, Orsi iniciou sua carreira localmente como professor de história, ativista e secretário-geral do governo do departamento. Em 2015, concorreu com sucesso à prefeitura de Canelones e foi reeleito em 2020.
Na corrida presidencial de 2024, Orsi – como praticamente todos os candidatos em campanha – comprometeu-se a reforçar a economia do Uruguai. Ele apelou a aumentos salariais, especialmente para os trabalhadores com baixos salários, para aumentar o seu “poder de compra”.
Ele também pediu maiores programas de educação infantil e emprego para jovens adultos. De acordo com uma Organização das Nações Unidas relatório no início deste ano, quase 25% das crianças do Uruguai viviam na pobreza.
Mas a economia não foi a única questão na mente dos eleitores. Em um junho enquete da empresa de comunicações Nomade, a maior parte dos entrevistados – 29 por cento – identificou a “insegurança” como o “principal problema” do Uruguai.
Isso superou o segundo tópico mais bem classificado: “Desemprego” foi escolhido apenas por 15% dos entrevistados.
Como parte da sua plataforma, Orsi prometeu aumentar a força policial e fortalecer as fronteiras do Uruguai, inclusive através da instalação de mais câmeras de segurança.
Durante a campanha, Orsi contou com o apoio do ex-presidente Mujica, um antigo combatente rebelde que sobreviveu à tortura durante a ditadura militar do Uruguai nas décadas de 1970 e 1980.
Mujica continua a ser uma figura popular na esquerda uruguaia, mais conhecido pelas suas condições de vida humildes que lhe valeram o apelido de “o presidente mais pobre do mundo”.
No primeiro turno, em 27 de outubro, Orsi saiu vitorioso, com 44% dos votos contra 27% de Delgado. Mas o seu total ficou muito aquém dos 50 por cento necessários para vencer as eleições, desencadeando assim uma segunda volta.
A corrida ficou mais acirrada daí em diante. Apenas dois candidatos avançaram para a segunda volta – Delgado e Orsi – e Delgado obteve o apoio dos eleitores que apoiaram o antigo candidato do Partido Colorado, Andres Ojeda, um colega conservador que foi eliminado na primeira volta.
No entanto, Orsi rapidamente avançou após o encerramento das urnas para a segunda volta das eleições no domingo.
“O horizonte está a iluminar-se”, disse Orsi no seu discurso de vitória. “O país da liberdade, da igualdade e também da fraternidade triunfa mais uma vez.”
Congress’s Troll Politics Leads to MVA’s Downfall in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra mandate is a rare phenomenon and a powerful lesson, prompting political parties, analysts, and commentators to return to the drawing board. This paradigm shift will take time to fully comprehend – and what a shift it has been!
The state delivering a decisive majority to the NDA is stunningly historic. For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this marks a significant milestone, achieved through years of hard work to establish itself independently, without relying on the support of regional parties. While the ultimate goal is not yet fully realised, the BJP has taken a major step forward.
Maharashtra’s voters, who have experienced coalition governments for over three decades, now seem to have opted for greater stability, while technically remaining in the years of coalition era. With the BJP securing 130+ seats, the party has positioned itself as a force less vulnerable to the pulls and pressures of running a coalition.
Much can be written about the factors that contributed to the BJP’s success, but the essence is straightforward: the party has been quick to learn from its mistakes and failures, understood the pulse of the people, and executed a bold, high-stakes strategy under the Modi-Shah duo. Their unique brand of social engineering has yielded instant results, garnering both Maratha and non-Maratha votes. Achieving this level of finesse in such a short time offers a masterclass in political strategy – one that calls for admiration and study at the same time.
The BJP has also secured a larger share of OBC, SC, and ST votes across most of the six political regions. Women beneficiaries of the Ladki Behna scheme played a vital role, and the RSS lent its discipline machine more generously to bolster the already formidable and finely tuned BJP election machinery. The recent Haryana assembly election victory put a spring in their steps.
Let us shift focus to the MVA’s dramatic collapse. From a position of strength, it fell apart in just five months – a stunning reversal after its strong performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
This debacle serves as a serious lesson in how to let opportunities slip away. The MVA lost an election it could have won with minimal effort, and just swept away in a political tsunami it failed to anticipate. It’s a reminder of the need to stay connected with the ground and its ‘janata’ (people). Humility to at least acknowledge missteps and serious introspection are urgently recommended for them
I struggle to recall any of their political messages resonating with voters anywhere in the state. Not a single one. The MVA seemed stuck in a loop of recycled tape-vague schemes, half-hearted promises, and relentless negativity. Statements like ‘Samvidhan khatre mein hai (The Constitution is in danger)’, accusations against opponents, and calls for caste censuses dominated their narrative. Add to that a fair bit of conspiracy theories, and you have a situation where voters just switched them off. The endless barrage of negative sentiments alienated voters who had clearly moved on, leaving the MVA clueless about the big change underway in a matter of months.
Did the MVA offer even a single story to enthuse voters? I can recall none. Their campaign lacked focus, vision, and an inspiring message – some of the common elements find in parties that are ready to learn and not gloss over slips.
The Congress needs to understand that its de facto leader Rahul Gandhi has failed to deliver thus far. His personal obsessions get the better of him most of the time, preventing him from crafting the broad political platform India expects from a national opposition party. Uddhav Thackeray fell into the same trap. Only Sharad Pawar offered a narrative that resonated with voters, but the noise generated by Gandhi and Thackeray overshadowed any meaningful messaging.
Gandhi and Thackeray, for reasons best known to them, focused their campaign on Dharavi, as if they were contesting a municipal ward election or campaigning for a single assembly constituency, rather than addressing the other 287 seats in the large and very important state of Maharashtra. They failed to recognise that voters in the state are attuned to the larger national picture and eager to reclaim Maharashtra’s prime position among India’s galloping states.
It’s puzzling why Rahul Gandhi harbours a personal obsession with targeting a first-generation entrepreneur, especially when such posturing fails to translate into votes for his party. He must also know that 62 percent of even MVA voters want their Dharavi to become the pride of place it has the potential to become.
His anti-business stance was rejected by Maharashtra voters, who see it as part of a broader agenda-perhaps influenced by corporate rivalries or external forces jealous of India’s accelerated ascent now. This perception has damaged Gandhi’s credibility, as voters increasingly see his actions as not very conducive to the kind of India it is getting ready to become.
Indians have consistently demonstrated their desire for a robust democracy, which includes a strong opposition to keep the ruling party in check. The outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections exhibited that democratic instinct. However, the risk to democracy doesn’t come from Narendra Modi, the BJP, or the RSS – it stems from the Congress’s inability to effectively play its role as a responsible opposition party. Regional parties, to some extent, are playing this role more effectively. And they are winning elections too, and for years.
The Maharashtra results have further diminished any lingering hope that the Congress can rise to the challenges. The party suffers too much from cynicism, conspiracy theories, and a total disconnect from the aspirations of growing India.
Can the Congress finally make a comeback and surprise us all? If they are really serious about India’s democracy, they owe at least that much to all of us.
(Sanjay Pugalia is the CEO & Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Network)
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the authors
