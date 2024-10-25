Tudo ou nada pelo voto de Marçal não vai salvar Boulos – 24/10/2024 – Bruno Boghossian

Só um projeto de engenharia com uma boa dose de imprudência poderia erguer uma ponte entre os dois campos. Boulos fez uma aposta nessa obra. Ajustou propostas para ecoar apelos de Marçal à periferia e gravou um vídeo em que eleitores vestiam um boné com a letra B. Como risco final, topou ser sabatinado pelo ex-coach nas redes sociais.
Se o movimento parece desesperado, a pesquisa do Datafolha da semana final de campanha explica o motivo. Apoiadores de Marçal podem até torcer o nariz para Ricardo Nunes, mas a maioria continua com o prefeito. Os números indicam que o eleitor do ex-coach não considera Nunes um candidato ideal, mas fica com ele para derrotar Boulos.
Dois dados sugerem que, mesmo partindo para o tudo ou nada com os eleitores de Marçal, o candidato do PSOL ainda está mais perto do nada. O primeiro número é a quantidade de eleitores de Marçal que topam votar em Boulos. Essa proporção passou de 1 em 20 há duas semanas para 1 em 10 no novo levantamento. É um avanço apenas insignificante.
As razões para isso estão no segundo número: seu índice de rejeição, de 55%. Entre eleitores de Marçal, 83% dizem que não votam em Boulos de jeito nenhum. Mesmo que muitos desistam de votar no prefeito, eles estão muito distantes de uma adesão em massa ao candidato da esquerda.
A não ser que o influenciador apronte mais uma surpresa e produza uma estripulia qualquer a favor de Boulos, o máximo que o deputado pode conseguir é um resultado um pouco melhor nas urnas. Se tiver que pagar um pedágio a Marçal pelo palco, como aceitar um pedido de desculpas do ex-coach, terá valido a pena?
The buoyant optimism in the air at the Democratic Victory Campaign Center in northern Manhattan, one of the many party offices scattered around the country with that name, disappears when the word inflation is mentioned. A majority of Americans feel that they and their family are worse off today than they were four years ago, and the latest Economic Confidence Index established monthly by Gallup remains negative at -26. This indicator summarizes both the current situation compared to the 2020 elections, and the future prospects, and 52% of those surveyed say they are very or quite pessimistic about it. Their discomfort, and the theoretical flow of votes for Donald Trump, has a name: inflation. The rise in prices that followed the Covid pandemic, with the Consumer Price Index reaching 9.1% in June 2022 — today close to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target — has left a stubborn mark on supermarket shelves and tenants’ rent payments.
“The residents who come here are not concerned about the big-issue debates, the risks to democracy or polarization, or even the ban on abortion. What they are concerned about is the price of groceries, rent, health care and the cost of medicine,” explains Steve Max, coordinator of the campaign center. “Very few people know about the Inflation Reduction Act, one of the main achievements of Joe Biden’s presidency, and the few who have heard about it believe that it refers only to infrastructure and green energy, without knowing that it has also served to cap the prices of many medicines… In this neighborhood, the majority are baby boomers, with their ailments and chronic illnesses. But most people don’t know anything about this or, worse, they think that Trump and Biden are the same, especially the younger ones, who are very poorly informed. That’s why we are here, to educate,” he adds.
Americans who vote with their pocketbook can reason one of two ways. They can argue that inflation was caused by a perfect storm of post-pandemic mass consumption fueled by government stimulus programs, with supply strained by demand, disrupted by the supply chain blockage, and aggravated by the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the commodities and energy market. Or they can simply opt for a more instant explanation: that Biden is to blame for inflation, as Trump keeps hammering home at his rallies.
Because, “although Kamala Harris does a good job of explaining what she has achieved in the last four years, I fear that her arguments do not have the reach of Trump’s lies,” Max admits with a look of discouragement. Especially for broad layers of the electorate, such as African Americans and Latinos, who voted Democratic in previous elections but now give credence to Trump’s simplistic message. Brenda, a 64-year-old African-American clinic assistant and resident of Harlem, voted “enthusiastically” for Barack Obama in 2009, “and somewhat less enthusiastically in 2012,” but this year she is going to opt for Trump. “Inflation has eaten up the few savings I had for retirement, now I will have to wait until I am 70 or older. My landlord raised my rent by $400 all at once, I have cut back on my health insurance coverage and I have had to modify my diet because of the prices: there are foods that I no longer eat. Prices went up and up and up, and they have stayed up there, without going down. “At least there was no inflation under Trump,” says Brenda, repeating one of the Republican’s favorite arguments.
Nearly three in four African Americans rate the state of the economy as fair or poor, according to a recent Siena College poll for The New York Times of potential Black voters, a group that tends to prioritize economic issues when considering whether and for whom to vote. Their support for Democrats has fallen to 78% from 90% in 2020, when they helped propel Biden to the White House. By contrast, support for Republicans has grown from 7% eight years ago to 15% today, the poll found.
Christopher Towler, a professor at California State University in Sacramento and director of the Black Voter Project, confirms the slight shift toward Trump. “Yes, we have seen economic hardship cited as a reason why Black voters choose to support Trump. However, our research suggests that this is only a small percentage of the Black community (approximately 11%-13%), and most of those who are swayed by this argument tend to be less politically knowledgeable and less likely to vote overall.”
But the replacement of Biden by Harris, he stresses, has re-engaged many who showed signs of detachment from the current president, according to a survey representative of the 50 states, including the seven swing states, of which the first two waves have been carried out, out of a total of four, always with the same sample. “Overall, the percentage of Black Americans who rated the Democrats as a favorable option has increased by 19%, from 43% in the first wave [March] to 62% in the second [first half of August],” explains Towler. Exactly the period that elapsed from Biden’s candidacy to Harris’. Another recent survey of African Americans by NORC for the Associated Press shows a tie between the candidates. For the Hispanic community, according to the Voto Latino 2024 survey published on Monday, inflation and the cost of living are the greatest concern (54% of responses).
Comparing the economic performance of the Trump and Biden administrations is risky, as well as imprecise, due to the great disruption of the pandemic in 2020 and the turbulent recovery, with inflation leaving its mark. The Trump administration benefited from a timely boost, that of the healthy labor market left by the Obama administration. Unemployment soared in 2020, Trump’s last year in the White House, due to the coronavirus, but four years later it has not only recovered, but the market is showing signs of good health, with an unemployment rate close to full employment. “Unemployment is not among the concerns of those who come to ask us about the [electoral] program, not at all,” confirms Max at the Democratic office.
Hunger lines and soup kitchens
The hunger lines of the pandemic have returned to some neighborhoods in New York, one of the most expensive cities in the United States, and have done so in recent months due to the cumulative effect of rising food prices and rent. The number of supermarkets that accept EBT cards, or food stamps, has also increased, allowing almost two million beneficiaries of this federal program—in a city of eight million—to buy food. Food banks that after the lockdown only distributed food have recently set up soup kitchens for residents over 60 years of age. “When you suffer from food insecurity, the last thing you think about is voting, much less who to vote for,” summarizes Sultana Ocasio, director of the Harlem branch of the Food Bank for New York City, whose fleet of 30 trucks travels daily through the five boroughs to supply nearly 800 locations of the NGO and partners.
“Here we obviously don’t talk about politics, nor do we ask the beneficiaries what they think of the candidates, but we do encourage them to register to vote, something that for many is completely secondary. We are talking about people who are theoretically integrated into society, with jobs, but who nevertheless do not have enough to eat. Because first they pay the rent, then the telephone [on which they receive the aid coupons], the electricity and lastly, food. Let’s say that food is the fourth priority for tens of thousands of New Yorkers, something they deal with day by day, without any perspective,” adds Ocasio while supervising the movement of volunteers with wheelbarrows full of sacks of potatoes and onions.
One among those who will hypothetically not vote is Telma, a native of Guatemala who arrived in the U.S. 45 years ago and says she does not know who to vote for, if she finally decides to do so. “I have not registered to vote; years ago I voted for the Republicans, because I am a devout Christian and I do not like abortion, but then I changed to Obama because he seemed capable of changing things. I did not vote again. Now I would not know who to vote for, because they seem the same to me, they only care about the stock market, not about those of us who are lining up for a plate of food,” adds this woman in her sixties who only aspires to string together contracts in cleaning companies.
That’s why the Food Bank stresses the need to empower voters. “Voting is a powerful tool for change, especially for communities facing food insecurity, who are often underrepresented in political decisions that directly affect their ability to access essential resources,” says Leslie Gordon, president of the NGO. “By increasing voter turnout in these communities—through outreach—we can get lawmakers to pay attention to the issues that matter most to the people we serve. An informed voter is a more likely voter, and the more we vote, the more we help push for policies that enable all New Yorkers to achieve food security forever.”
At the headquarters of Palante (People Against Landlord Abuse and Tenant Exploitation), an NGO also based in Harlem, workers confirm the general lack of interest in the election displayed by many residents. “When you don’t know how you’re going to pay next month’s rent, or you’re forced to go without food to be able to do so, I assure you that the last thing you think about is voting: besides, voting means having confidence in the future, and these people don’t expect anything, because they’re not going to do better no matter wins in November,” says Jakob, a spokesperson for the NGO who declined to give his last name. Telma is one of the beneficiaries of the association’s legal advice department, which she contacted to avoid eviction from the small old-rent apartment where she has lived for more than 30 years. “We have been avoiding eviction, but it will come eventually,” she laments.
Trump blames Biden for the scourge of inflation, but his proposals to clean up the economy are nothing if not inflationary: higher tariffs, mass deportation of immigrant workers, cheap labor, lower taxes: all of this would trigger inflation, as a letter signed by 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists warned in June. Meanwhile, the dollar has strengthened in October in anticipation — judging by the latest polls — of a possible Trump victory. “Trump’s economic policy favors a strong dollar,” a Wall Street analyst told MarketWatch last week. The idea that Trump, who spent much of his first term complaining that weak foreign currencies were undermining U.S. competitiveness, is the candidate for the strong dollar is a noteworthy turn of events.
Last month, the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) predicted that Trump’s policies would lead to a sharp rise in the CPI two years into his second term. The analysis concluded that inflation, which would otherwise be 1.9% in 2026, could reach a range of 6% to 9.3% if Republican economic proposals are adopted, including Trump’s attempts to undermine the independence of the Federal Reserve. Economists are also unconvinced by Harris’s economic agenda, although they do not see her proposals as particularly likely to inflate prices. Deprived of the degree of knowledge that experts possess, the American middle class, and especially the one most exposed to the ups and downs of the economy, seems like a sale garment being tugged at from all sides, before finally being left where it was. Shaken.
Integrantes da cúpula do Legislativo, porém, avaliam que não será possível encontrar a paternidade de todas as emendas, por dificuldades técnicas. O argumento principal dos parlamentares é que as emendas de comissão são aprovadas coletivamente —e, portanto, não existiria individualização. A tarefa ficará a cargo da presidência do Congresso.
As emendas de comissão são parte importante desses recursos. O sistema de indicações nessa modalidade tem sido semelhante ao feito nas emendas de relator.
Oficialmente, parlamentares sugerem a destinação de recursos para os presidentes das comissões, e eles repassam a demanda para o governo sem a assinatura de quem fez o pedido original. Dino chamou essa figura de “patrocinador” da emenda.
A avaliação entre as pessoas envolvidas no imbróglio das emendas é que muitos dos documentos que comprovavam a indicação das verbas já foram descartadas ou nem sequer tenham sido formalizadas.
Membros do Congresso e do governo Lula (PT) devem criar uma comissão para identificar a autoria das emendas de comissão dos últimos dois anos. Uma possibilidade é enviar ofícios para todos os parlamentares, pedindo que eles digam voluntariamente quais verbas são de sua autoria.
A decisão de identificar os patrocinadores das emendas foi tomada após a cúpula do Congresso reconhecer que somente dessa forma o ministro Flávio Dino vai liberar as emendas represadas.
Nas palavras de um integrante da cúpula do Congresso, nada impede que um parlamentar assuma a responsabilidade por uma emenda de seu interesse, ainda que não seja o autor, apenas para garantir a liberação de recursos.
Ao bloquear o dinheiro, em 1º de agosto, Dino disse que as emendas de comissão e os restos a pagar das emendas de relator somente seriam pagas “mediante prévia e total transparência e rastreabilidade”.
A identificação dos autores marca uma mudança de postura do Congresso. No início das discussões no Supremo, os representantes da Câmara disseram que, por não existir a figura do patrocinador das emendas, “o Congresso não tem como colaborar”.
Nos últimos dois meses, o STF recebeu dezenas de documentos do governo que confirmavam a falta de transparência das emendas de comissão.
Em parecer, a CGU (Controladoria-Geral da União) disse que prepara mudanças no Portal da Transparência para atender à decisão de Dino, incluindo um campo para informar quem indicou a emenda de comissão.
“Cumpre ressalvar que a Controladoria-Geral da União depende do envio das informações em formato estruturado para disponibilizá-las no portal”, disse a pasta, ressaltando que faltam dados no Legislativo.
Em audiência de conciliação em 3 de outubro, representantes do governo afirmaram ao Supremo que esperavam o Congresso definir como enviaram os dados sobre os responsáveis pelo recurso.
“Em relação aos anos anteriores, as informações sobre os parlamentares patrocinadores precisam que os dados sejam estruturados”, disse um dos representantes do governo Lula, segundo ata divulgada pelo Supremo.
Um levantamento feito pelo gabinete do ministro Flávio Dino mostra que somente 360 deputados e 69 senadores enviaram a lista com o dinheiro enviado aos municípios. O número representa 72% do total de congressistas brasileiros.
A expectativa no Supremo é que, no caso atual, as emendas só sejam liberadas caso a paternidade seja revelada. Nos casos em que o patrocinador do recurso se mantiver anônimo, o governo pode decidir como usar o dinheiro.
O Supremo Tribunal Federal julgou inconstitucional o uso das emendas de relator no fim de 2022. Com a derrubada do mecanismo —que funcionava como moeda de troca entre o Legislativo e o governo—, o Congresso decidiu turbinar o valor das emendas de comissão para manter o controle sobre o dinheiro.
As emendas de comissão tiveram um salto em 2023, chegando a R$ 7,6 bilhões —aumento de mais de 300% se comparado com o ano anterior. Em 2024, o valor dobrou e ficou fixado em mais de R$ 15 bilhões no Orçamento.
As emendas de comissão têm como autores os presidentes das comissões temáticas do Congresso. Os colegiados costumam aprovar o envio do dinheiro de forma genérica no ano anterior, destinando grandes valores para ações estruturantes como “fortalecimento do SUS”.
Durante o ano da execução das emendas, o presidente da comissão envia documentos ao governo solicitando a liberação gradual dos recursos para ações específicas, como melhorias na infraestrutura de determinado hospital.
Como a Folha mostrou, o colegiado distribui a verba conforme orientações repassadas por uma assessora de confiança de Lira. Mariângela Fialek envia minutas e planilhas para o presidente da comissão, deputado José Rocha (União Brasil-BA), que só as repassa para o governo.
Além de resolver as emendas já bloqueadas, a conversa entre os Poderes também resultou em acordo para uma projeto para disciplinar o tema futuramente. Na próxima semana, o Congresso deve votar um projeto de lei, ainda em construção, para definir regras de transparência às emendas parlamentares.
“Um escritor americano.” Foi assim que Gary Indiana, que morreu aos 74 anos, se descreveu para mim quando o encontrei pela primeira vez no Village Voice, no início dos anos 1980.
Elfin, mas feroz, com o olhar conhecedor de alguém que já viveu o desejo, Gary me pareceu um autêntico artista literário do centro da cidade, com uma proveniência que estava ligada ao conceito de personismo de Frank O’Hara e à empatia implacável de Lou Reed. (Eu incluiria Joan Didion, mas tenho certeza de que Gary me assombraria se eu fizesse isso.)
Ele não nasceu em Indiana – seu sobrenome verdadeiro era Hoisington. Nunca soube por que ele mudou, mas considerei a revisão uma homenagem maliciosa a Roberto Indianae sua assinatura era adequada para um escritor que se tornou crítico de arte do Voice durante o reinado de Reagan.
Gary, que nasceu em New Hampshire em 1950, cobriu as façanhas mortais de André Cunanan e o Irmãos Menéndeztransformando os seus crimes numa crítica sombria dos valores americanos. Ele escreveu uma peça marcante sobre Roy Cohnfez vídeos selvagens, às vezes exagerados, e ganhou sua reputação como uma bête noir do mundo da arte e um herói do underground.
Talvez fosse por isso que eu estava ansioso para ajudá-lo com um problema particularmente nova-iorquino: impedir o proprietário de expulsá-lo de seu apartamento no East Village. Como editei alguns dos melhores repórteres do jornal sobre política local, estava ciente das opções e as publiquei por Gary. Presumivelmente ele manteve seu apartamento, já que nunca mais mencionou a ameaça. Gosto de pensar que ter um berço barato em um bairro badalado é uma das três grandes conquistas de Nova York.
Outro é ouvir que “o cheque está no correio”. Para se ter uma ideia da terceira conquista, leia a ficção de Gary, na qual as promessas sexuais mais floreadas revelam-se mentiras. Aqui está meu exemplo favorito, de seu romance Cavalo louco (o corcel sendo, provavelmente, heroína). O protagonista está sentado em um bar quando vê o homem dos seus sonhos mais tórridos sentado em um banquinho distante. Ele cria coragem para se aproximar, apenas para descobrir que o cara é realmente uma mancha na parede. Poucos escritores foram tão perspicazes quanto às falácias da vida erótica.
Lembro-me de editar uma reportagem notável de Gary que envolvia assistir a uma filmagem de pornografia heterossexual em Los Angeles. Era um relato elaboradamente detalhado, mas o mais memorável era a falta de carga sexual, um tom que capturava tanto a explicitação quanto a distância da pornografia profissional. Fizemos sua matéria na capa dessa edição, com fotos de Sylvia Plachy que personificavam plenamente seu ponto de vista. Pela sua franqueza – ou talvez pela alienação que a peça evocava – tivemos algum tipo de problema; Não me lembro dos detalhes, mas os boicotes de anunciantes e as ameaças de bomba eram lembretes frequentes de que o Voice estava fazendo algo certo. E publicar Gary Indiana, com seu cruzamento tátil de habilidade jornalística e talento literário, é parte do que era essa coisa certa.
“As pessoas pensavam que eu era gratuitamente cruel”, disse ele a um colega, Joy Press, que o entrevistou para o Voice em 2002, “mas eu estava apenas tentando ser honesto. Deu-me a oportunidade de introduzir uma nota de dissonância na marcha da loucura. As pessoas pensam que você é autodestrutivo se estiver disposto a fazer gestos contra o poder que garantam a criação de inimigos. Mas se a sua única preocupação na vida é o seu sucesso e viabilidade entre as pessoas que exercem o poder, então você pode muito bem começar a tomar muito Klonopin todos os dias.” Hoje, quando muitas pessoas fazem gestos contra o poder das formas mais sedentas de poder, Gary Indiana manteria essas palavras – e as palavras representam-no.
