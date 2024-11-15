MUNDO
UEFA Nations League: What’s at stake, 2026 World Cup impact
The new-look UEFA Nations League (UNL) group stage is coming to a close, with much more at stake than you might think. In fact, you might say you need a degree in football administration to fully understand the machinations.
For the original editions, the Nations League was mostly about qualifying for the finals, plus promotion and relegation between the four levels. But the 2024-25 format sees more teams through to the knockout format, plus added promotion/relegation playoffs. And for the first time, the final positions will have some impact on the qualifying draw for the next FIFA World Cup.
With two rounds of games to be played, we look at who’s in contention and what it all means in the race to reach United States, Mexico and Canada in the summer of 2026.
Stick with us …
How does the UEFA Nations League work?
There are four “divisions”: League A, B, C (with four groups of four nations) and D (with two groups of three). League A is the strongest and League D the weakest.
Qualifying for the quarterfinals and finals
In League A, the top two teams in each of the four groups will go through to two-legged quarterfinals, to be played in March. The winners of these ties will take part in the finals, with one-legged semifinals and a final in June.
Promotion and relegation
The countries who win League B and C are automatically promoted to League A and B, respectively. Those who finish bottom of League A and B are directly relegated to League B and C.
There is some good news for countries who are relegated from League A in this edition. Being in League B for the 2026 UNL, they will be in a better position to claim a playoff for a place for Euro 2028.
The winners of the two League D groups are promoted, while the two teams in League C who finish bottom with the worst record go down.
Playoffs
New for this edition is promotion/relegation playoffs, also be to be held in March. Teams who are third in League A will play two-legged ties against second-placed nations from League B. Likewise, third in League B will face second in League C. The winners will play in the higher league.
The two nations who are bottom in League C with the best record will face a promotion/relegation playoff against runners-up of League D.
Why does it matter for World Cup qualifying?
There’s a handful of reasons and, remarkably, it’s more complicated than the UEFA Nations League itself.
World Cup qualifying draw seeding
Teams will be drawn into 12 groups of four or five nations. Groups of five will begin qualifying in March or June. Groups of four won’t play any qualifiers until September. Why’s that? Because fixture slots need to be free for countries to play those UNL playoffs and knockout ties.
The eight teams in the UNL quarterfinals will all need free dates in March, with the four finalists also requiring June to be empty. As the World Cup qualifying draw is on Dec. 13, FIFA won’t know who needs both March and June free. FIFA has therefore given UEFA permission to put all eight UNL quarterfinalists in Pot 1 of the World Cup draw. If you finish in the top two of UNL League A, you’re seeded and could get a more favourable route to the next World Cup.
Pot 1 will have 12 nations, and is completed by the four countries with the best FIFA World Ranking who aren’t yet seeded. England, who are in League B for this edition of the UNL, and Belgium are guaranteed to take Pot 1 slots, ranked fourth and sixth in the world respectively. As it stands, Switzerland and Austria will take the other two
For all other pots, places are allocated purely by FIFA World Ranking, and results this week could influence that. For instance, Scotland are in Pot 3 but could lift themselves into Pot 2 with good results.
But wait … Depending on how many teams need to play promotion and relegation playoffs, FIFA may have to juggle the pots slightly. For instance, if there are too many teams in Pot 3 who need to have March free, then a swap with Pot 2 or 4 might be needed. That’s probably an issue for another day…
One more complication? As the UNL playoffs don’t take place until March, eight of the 12 World Cup groups won’t know their full lineup until then. Four of the groups with four teams will get “winners of playoff tie,” as they must be free for March and June. Four others get “losers of playoff tie.” Only four groups will be complete as of Dec. 13.
Playoff places for UNL group winners
The 12 winners of the UEFA World Cup qualifying groups will go direct to the World Cup. The 12 runners-up enter playoffs.
There are also four playoff slots for the best UNL group winners who do not finish in the top two of a World Cup group. What does that mean? Well, the UNL League A winners are very unlikely to need a World Cup playoff, which means winning a League B group will almost certainly give you a playoff, and being one of the best League C group winners gives a great chance.
There are 16 teams in the playoffs, creating four paths with one-legged semifinals and a final, to be played in March 2026.
UEFA and FIFA certainly know how to make this complicated.
Musiala admits he has ‘never looked back’ after picking Germany over England
Jamal Musiala says he doesn’t regret his decision to play for Germany and is hopeful ahead of the World Cup.
What’s confirmed?
Qualified for UNL finals: France, Germany, Italy, Spain
League B/C playoffs: Republic of Ireland
Relegation from League B to League C: Finland, Kazakhstan
Promotion from League C to League B: North Macedonia
What’s at stake in the Nations League this week
This section will be updated through the final matches until the end of the group phase on Tuesday
LEAGUE A1
Portugal (10 points) need one point to secure a place in the quarterfinals, while Scotland (1) face an uphill struggle to avoid relegation to League B.
The real battle is for second and third, with Croatia (7) ahead of Poland (4).
Croatia have the superior head-to-head record so can book a top-two slot with a draw in Scotland on Friday. That will likely leave Poland facing a relegation playoff, though they could yet be overtaken by Scotland on the final day when the two countries meet in Warsaw.
LEAGUE A2
Italy (13) and France (10) have qualified for the quarterfinals.
Israel (1) drew with France in Saint-Denis on Thursday to avoid automatic relegation. Israel must beat Belgium (4) by 3+ goals in Budapest (Hungary) on Sunday to avoid bottom spot. That means Belgium look likely to be in the relegation/promotion playoffs.
LEAGUE A3
Germany (10) have already booked a slot in the quarterfinals, while Bosnia and Herzegovina (1) must win both of their matches to avoid relegation.
Netherlands (5) go into the last week in second but are only ahead of Hungary (5) on goal difference. The two teams meet in Amsterdam on Saturday, and if there’s a winner they will be through to the last eight.
LEAGUE A4
Spain (10) have also secured a place in the top two.
Denmark (7) are in a good position and will be through if they better Serbia‘s result on Friday. If not, it will come down to the meeting between the two teams in Leskovac on Monday.
The best bottom-of-the-group Switzerland (1) can hope for is to climb above Serbia into the relegation playoff place. They face each other in Zürich on Friday, and the Swiss must win to have any chance of climbing off the foot.
LEAGUE B1
The group is completely up in the air, with the four nations separated by three points.
Czechia (7) sit top and have promotion in their own hands but sit just one point ahead of Georgia (6) and Albania (6). Ukraine (4) are bottom yet very much within touching distance of at least a promotion playoff.
Albania have two home games, which gives them an advantage, while Ukraine have it all to do with two away matches. Czechia can seal promotion on Saturday if they win in Albania and Georgia lose at home to Ukraine.
LEAGUE B2
England (12) beat Greece (12) 3-0 in Athens on Thursday and now have the group in their hands on head-to-head record. If England win at home to Republic of Ireland (6) on Sunday — or match/better Greece’s result — then they are promoted. That would be good news for League C teams looking for a World Cup playoff, as England will be expected to be in the top two of their qualifying group.
Greece must get a better result than England to be promoted automatically, but it looks like they face a playoff.
Greece play Finland (0), who have already been relegated. Ireland, meanwhile, will face a League C team in a playoff.
LEAGUE B3
Another close group featuring Austria (10), Norway (10) and Slovenia (7).
Austria are in pole position and will be automatically promoted with a home win over Slovenia on Sunday, as they hold the head-to-head over Norway. However, if they draw/lose then Norway can overtake them with a win at home to Kazakhstan.
If Slovenia beat Austria and Norway lose, all three teams would be on 10 points and the results involving Kazakhstan are removed for the head to head. Norway would win the group with second decided on goal difference — and Slovenia would need a huge win over Austria to take second. It means that, realistically. Slovenia will be third.
Kazakhstan (1) have been relegated.
LEAGUE B4
Turkey (10) and Wales (8) are in competition to go straight up to League A and meet in Kayseri on Saturday. Turkey will be promoted, and secure a likely World Cup playoff, if they can get a home victory.
Iceland (4) have an outside chance of second, if Wales are defeated, but they would have to win in Montenegro (0) in their first game and then in Cardiff on Tuesday — which would dump Wales into the relegation playoff. Montenegro must win at home to Turkey to stand any chance of avoiding instant relegation.
LEAGUE C1
Sweden (10) are above Slovakia (10) on goal difference with the two countries meeting in Solna on Saturday. If there’s a winner in that game, it will come with automatic promotion. If the game is a draw, Slovakia may require a huge win over Estonia on Tuesday to finish top because of inferior goal difference.
Azerbaijan (0) host Estonia (3) on Saturday and must win to avoid being last. Having zero points, Azerbaijan also face being automatically relegated to League D.
LEAGUE C2
Romania (12) have the best record in League C, meaning they have an excellent chance of a World Cup playoff through the UNL — if they can hold on to top spot. They host Kosovo (9) on Friday, and a draw will secure it. Kosovo lost 3-0 at home to Romania, so would need a huge win in Bucharest to reverse the head-to-head record. The odds are that Kosovo will finish second even if they produce a shock.
Lithuania (0) must win in Cyprus (3) to have any chance of avoiding bottom spot. Like Azerbaijan, Lithuania face automatic relegation having lost every match.
LEAGUE C3
A close group headed by Northern Ireland (7), followed by Belarus (6) and Bulgaria (5). Northern Ireland host Belarus on Friday and will be promoted with a victory if Bulgaria fail to win in Luxembourg (2).
If Luxembourg can get a victory, they have a real chance of avoiding last place and couldn’t be automatically relegated.
LEAGUE C4
North Macedonia (13) won the group with a 2-0 victory over Latvia and are in a good position get a World Cup playoff due to their record.
The real battle is for the other three places between Faroe Islands (6), Armenia (4) and Latvia (4). The Faroes need win away to North Macedonia to guarantee finishing second; a draw will also be enough as long as Latvia do not win. If Latvia-Armenia is a draw, the Faroes are second regardless of their own result.
If Latvia win, they can only finish second if the Faroes draw/lose.
If Armenia win, they can only finish second if the Faroes lose.
Armenia hold the head-to-head over Latvia, so Latvia must win to avoid finishing bottom but whoever is fourth won’t be automatically relegated.
The Faroes now can’t finish bottom so cannot be relegated.
LEAGUE D1
Gibraltar (5) will be promoted with a win or draw in San Marino (3) on Friday.
Liechtenstein (2) will have second to play for when they take on San Marino on Monday, but they cannot win the group.
LEAGUE D2
Moldova (6) lead Malta (6) on head-to-head goal difference. Moldova will be promoted if they win in Andorra (0) on Saturday, which will consign Malta to a playoff.
Que medidas podem as nações em desenvolvimento tomar para enfrentar a crise climática? | Crise Climática
O financiamento é um dos principais pontos de discórdia na conferência COP29 no Azerbaijão.
Cientistas climáticos reunidos no Azerbaijão estão a definir novas metas para reduzir as emissões e a elaborar um plano sobre como as nações ricas podem ajudar a atingir as metas.
A China, a Índia e a Indonésia registaram alguns dos maiores aumentos nas emissões, de acordo com um relatório divulgado na conferência da ONU.
Os dados surgem num momento em que os activistas climáticos estão cada vez mais frustrados com o que consideram ser a incapacidade das negociações para reprimir a utilização de combustíveis fósseis.
E acusam governos e empresas de promovê-los em vez de restringi-los.
Então, que medidas podem as nações em desenvolvimento do mundo tomar para reduzir a poluição e combater as alterações climáticas?
E a que custo?
Apresentador:
Mohammed Jamjoom
Convidados:
Suzanne Lynch – Editora associada do Politico Europe
Abhiir Bhalla – Conselheiro Juvenil do Conselho de Ecologia Humana da Commonwealth
Peter Newman – Professor de sustentabilidade na Curtin University
Olympique Lyonnais fortemente sancionado pelo policial financeiro do futebol francês
A Direção Nacional de Controlo de Gestão (DNCG) não tem sido gentil com o Olympique Lyonnais (OL), cujas contas estão no vermelho. O polícia financeiro do futebol francês puniu o clube do Rhone pela sua dívida, obrigando-o, sexta-feira, 15 de novembro, a controlar a sua folha de pagamento e a proibir o recrutamento durante o mercado de transferências de inverno.
A DNCG, que entrevistou responsáveis do OL no início da tarde, também decidiu “despromoção como medida de precaução no final da atual época desportiva” dos atuais 5e da Ligue 1, de acordo com um comunicado da Professional Football League (LFP).
O americano John Textor, dono do clube, garantiu, no entanto, que não estava “nada preocupado com a sustentabilidade” da empresa que supervisiona o Olympique Lyonnais. “Traremos várias centenas de milhões de dinheiro nos próximos meses”garantiu, sexta-feira, segundo declarações enviadas à agência France-Presse.
“Estou confiante em nossos números”
O empresário, que comprou o OL de Jean-Michel Aulas em 2023garantiu que o órgão da LFP havia olhado “o quadro completo” da controladora Eagle Football Holdings, que também é dona dos clubes Botafogo no Brasil e Molenbeek na Bélgica.
Na semana passada, a sua sucursal francesa publicou demonstrações de resultados que colocaram em dúvida os adeptos: apesar de uma redução nas suas perdas líquidas, a dívida em dinheiro do Eagle Football Group permanece em 463,8 milhões de euros.
Para liquidá-los, a empresa depende de entradas de caixa, principalmente de Botafogo e Molenbeek, mas os auditores acreditam não ter informações suficientes para julgar o caráter ” razoável “ dessas hipóteses.
Para tranquilizar os torcedores do OL, Textor esclareceu que o clube não abrirá mão de seus melhores jogadores, lembrando que o objetivo da temporada é disputar a próxima Liga dos Campeões.
“Estou confiante nos nossos números, mas nunca estou confiante na forma como um órgão regulador vê as coisas”porém, escapou do americano, evocando “pressões” dele “inimigos” não “um grande clube ligado ao Catar” ; Entenda o Paris Saint-Germain.
Em Julho de 2023, a DNCG já tinha tomado medidas para controlar a folha de pagamentos e transferir compensações. Esta situação forçou o clube do Ródano a realizar um recrutamento de verão, feito de forma barata e, no final, sem sucesso.
Onde estamos nas contribuições climáticas dos países? – DW – 15/11/2024
A primeira semana do Cimeira climática da ONU COP29 em Baku, Azerbaijãoestá chegando ao fim num cenário de apelos à ação urgente por parte de Secretário-geral da ONU, António Guterres e alertas de cientistas climáticos.
À medida que o mundo enfrenta uma crise climática crescente com tempestades, inundações, secas e incêndios florestais sem precedentesa ação climática do governo tem estado em um nível “paralisação de três anos” de acordo com cientistas do Climate Action Tracker. O projecto científico independente acompanha as políticas governamentais e mede-as em relação ao objectivo globalmente acordado do acordo de Paris de manter o aquecimento bem abaixo dos 2 graus Celsius (3,6 Fahrenheit) e prosseguir esforços para limitar o aquecimento a 1,5°C.
Argentina sai da COP29
Presidente eleito dos EUA, Donald Trump está se preparando para retirar-se do acordo climático de Paris pela segunda vez. E agora o presidente argentino e cético em relação ao clima Javier Milei, que se reuniu com Trump na quinta-feira, ordenou que seus delegados deixassem a conferência da ONU no início desta semana.
A diretora de campanha da ONG ambiental 350.org para a América Latina, com sede em Buenos Aires, Maria Victoria Emanuelli, chamou esta decisão de “errática e imprevisível”, acrescentando que poderia custar ao país uma soma financeira considerável necessária para a ação climática.
“É difícil compreender como é que um país vulnerável ao clima como a Argentina se afastaria do apoio crítico”, disse Anabella Rosemberg, uma argentina que trabalha como conselheira sénior na Rede Internacional de Acção Climática.
Novas metas climáticas para 2035 anunciadas
Muitos chefes de estado e de governo, incluindo dos EUA, França e Alemanha, não participam na conferência, que oferece uma plataforma para as nações anunciarem objectivos climáticos mais ambiciosos. Estas incluem metas de redução de emissões e medidas para alcançá-las. Os países têm até Fevereiro para apresentarem as suas metas nacionais. Até agora, apenas alguns aproveitaram a oportunidade.
O Reino Unido eliminou gradualmente a energia do carvão
O O novo primeiro-ministro do Reino Unido, Keir Starmer disse que seu país terá como objetivo reduzir as emissões de gases de efeito estufa em 81% em relação aos níveis de 1990 até 2035.
“Estamos a construir a nossa reputação como líderes climáticos”, disse ele na COP29, instando as outras partes “a apresentarem as suas próprias metas ambiciosas, como todos acordámos na última COP”.
Starmer, que assumiu o cargo em julho depois que seu Partido Trabalhista, de centro-esquerda, venceu as eleições gerais, prometeu transformar o país em “uma superpotência de energia limpa”. Falando em Baku, ele disse que o Reino Unido fechou sua última usina a carvão em setembro, tornando-a a primeira G7 país a eliminar gradualmente a energia proveniente de combustíveis fósseis.
A promessa de Starmer para 2035 foi “um passo na direção certa, mas deve ser vista como um piso para o nível de ambição e não como um teto”, disse Rosie Downes, chefe de campanhas do grupo ambientalista Friends of the Earth, em um comunicado. Ela acrescentou que eram necessários cortes mais profundos e rápidos.
“Com os sinais de alerta piscando em vermelho, um planeta atingido por enchentes, tempestades e ondas de calor cada vez mais severas, e a eleição do presidente Trump, negador do clima, a necessidade de liderança climática por parte do Reino Unido nunca foi tão urgente”, disse ela.
No entanto, os compromissos existentes do Reino Unido para 2030 ainda estavam muito longe do rumo, acrescentou ela.
O Brasil ainda está aumentando a produção de petróleo e gás
Brasilque acolherá a COP30 do próximo ano, também revelou a sua meta climática. O objetivo é reduzir as emissões entre 59% e 67% em relação aos níveis de 2005 até 2035. Isso equivale a um corte de 39% a 50% em relação aos níveis de 2019, disse a ONG ambiental 350.org. De acordo com o Painel Intergovernamental sobre Alterações Climáticas (IPCC), é necessária uma diminuição de 60% até 2035 em comparação com os níveis de 2019 para permanecer abaixo do limiar de 1,5ºC.
Fornecer um intervalo em vez de um valor percentual fixo atraiu críticas, pois cria incerteza e enfraquece a responsabilização, disse o Diretor Associado de Políticas e Campanhas da 350.org, Andreas Sieber. “O intervalo inferior é inaceitavelmente baixo, enquanto o limite superior, embora seja um passo positivo, deve ser visto apenas como o ponto de partida”, acrescentou.
Especialmente no seu papel de anfitrião da COP no próximo ano, o Brasil deveria liderar pelo exemplo, disse Sieber.
Embora o país afirme que o seu investimento no setor energético com foco em fontes renováveis está colocando o Brasil “na vanguarda da transição energética global”, analistas dizem que o país está no caminho certo para aumentar a produção de petróleo e gás em 36% até 2035. Suíça- A ONG de pesquisa e defesa Oil Change International analisou o desempenho das “nações da troika da COP” Brasil, Emirados Árabes Unidos e Azerbaijão – que sediarão, sediarão ou estão sediando as negociações climáticas – em termos de ação climática.
“Os Emirados Árabes Unidos e o Brasil ocupam o primeiro e o terceiro lugar no mundo em termos de expansão de petróleo e gás aprovada desde a decisão da COP28 de abandonar os combustíveis fósseis”, concluiu a Oil Change International.
Emirados Árabes Unidos lideram a expansão do petróleo e do gás
Nas suas metas atualizadas publicadas na semana passada, o Emirados Árabes Unidos disse que se comprometeu a alcançar uma redução de 47% nas emissões de gases com efeito de estufa até 2023, em comparação com 2019. Embora isso representasse uma ligeira melhoria em relação à meta anterior de 40% do estado do Golfo, o movimento global da sociedade civil Rede de Acção Climática considerou-a “insuficiente”.
“O plano não inclui qualquer compromisso de eliminação progressiva dos combustíveis fósseis ou de parar a expansão da infra-estrutura de combustíveis fósseis”, disse Mohamed Kamal, membro da Rede de Acção Climática do Mundo Árabe.
A 350.org chamou isso de “exercício de lavagem verde”, acrescentando que “decidiu enterrar suas más notícias no dia dos resultados das eleições nos EUA”. A ONG aponta para a flagrante omissão das emissões exportadas – o país exporta a maior parte do seu petróleo.
“Os EAU lideram agora o mundo na expansão do petróleo e do gás, mesmo depois de assumirem o papel de presidente da COP com um mandato para abandonar os combustíveis fósseis”, disse Sieber. “Este ‘compromisso climático’ mina descaradamente a sua própria credibilidade e o legado presidencial da COP.”
“Não pode haver planos climáticos ‘alinhados a 1,5 graus Celsius’ sem compromissos explícitos para parar a produção de combustíveis fósseis e parar de gerar energia a partir deles”, disse David Knecht, co-coordenador do Grupo de Trabalho de Ambição da Rede de Acção Climática.
Editado por: Tamsin Walker
