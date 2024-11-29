MUNDO
7 QBs to start or sit
Fantasy football managers are getting a Thanksgiving treat in Week 13. All 32 NFL teams will play, so the league’s full complement of healthy quarterbacks will be available for fantasy lineups as the playoff push approaches.
The catch? The NFL will be hosting its usual three Thanksgiving games and its relatively new Black Friday game on Amazon Prime. That means eight teams will play before the weekend begins, pushing up some difficult start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions, especially for fantasy owners awaiting news about injured stars.
For example, Caleb Williams and Tua Tagovailoa might not fall into the category of must-starts every week. However, if you’re a Brock Purdy or Trevor Lawrence owner who doesn’t know whether your quarterback will suit up on Sunday, the safest route may be to trust a fringe QB1 playing on Thanksgiving.
Fortunately, many of the quarterbacks playing on Thursday and Friday either fall into the category of lineup staples, like Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes, or eternal sit ‘ems, like Cooper Rush.
Who are the best quarterbacks to start and sit in Week 13? Here’s a breakdown of the signal-callers to trust and fade.
Fantasy football start ‘em: Week 13 QBs
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Stroud has been inconsistent during the 2024 NFL season, but he gets a great matchup in Week 13 against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this year. Jacksonville has surrendered 23 passing touchdowns to the position, second-most in the NFL behind only Houston itself, and Stroud threw for 345 yards and two scores in the first matchup against the Jaguars this season.
Stroud has also generally been better when Nico Collins has been healthy, so as long as his No. 1 target remains available, the Texans starter should be a threat to log multiple touchdowns.
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
Richardson has been much sharper as a passer in his two starts since he returned to the Colts’ lineup. He has a great-looking matchup in Week 13 against a Patriots defense that has surrendered four passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in back-to-back weeks.
Richardson may not have the same level of consistency as Matthew Stafford and Tua Tagovailoa, but his explosive playmaking ability could allow him to get a couple of long scores against the Patriots. His rushing ability only raises his floor, so that makes him a safe play with a high ceiling in Week 13.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
The Panthers are one of five NFL teams to have allowed at least 21 passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks during the 2024 season. Mayfield hasn’t yet had a chance to play Carolina this year, but he has logged multiple touchdown passes in 7 of his 11 starts in Liam Coen’s offense.
Mayfield is also averaging 20.1 rushing yards per game and has three touchdowns on the ground this season. The Panthers have allowed the 11th-most rushing attempts to quarterbacks this season (55), so this seems like an all-around strong matchup for Mayfield, who could post numbers similar to the ones Patrick Mahomes generated in Week 12 (269 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, three total touchdowns).
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
Since Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both returned to the Rams’ lineup in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, Stafford has averaged 281.6 passing yards and 2.4 touchdowns per game. He has accounted for multiple touchdowns in four of those five games and figures to challenge a New Orleans secondary that allowed 377 yards and two touchdowns to Jameis Winston in its last game.
Fantasy football sit ‘em: Week 13 QBs
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers
Tagovailoa is on a hot streak, but that may come to an end amid cold weather in Green Bay. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing during the Thanksgiving night matchup, per Weather.com, and Tagovailoa has a 0-7 career record in games played at a temperature below 40 degrees.
Given Tagovailoa’s poor track record, it’s hard to recommend trusting him against a Packers defense that has allowed just one team to throw for multiple touchdowns over their last seven games.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
This does not seem like a good spot in which to back Purdy. Sure, the Bills have allowed seven passing touchdowns to quarterbacks over their last three games, but if Purdy plays, he’ll be coming off a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week and potentially playing behind a banged-up 49ers offensive line that badly missed Trent Williams last week.
The Bills have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season and will be well-rested coming off their Week 12 bye. As such, it’s probably best to pivot off Purdy in this spot if you have another quality quarterback option.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets
Smith has generally played well and passed the eye test during the 2024 NFL season, but it hasn’t translated to tangible fantasy production. He leads the NFL in passing yards with 3,035 but also has thrown a league-leading 12 interceptions compared to just 12 touchdowns.
In Week 13, Smith is facing a Jets team that has allowed just eight passing touchdowns to quarterbacks this season. Given that Smith has thrown more than one touchdown in just two of his starts this year, it’s probably best to leave him on the bench this week.
Cinco meios de comunicação canadenses processam OpenAI por violação de direitos autorais | Notícias da mídia
O caso faz parte de uma onda de ações judiciais contra a OpenAI por causa de dados usados para treinar sistemas generativos de IA.
Cinco empresas canadenses de mídia noticiosa entraram com uma ação legal contra a OpenAI, proprietária do ChatGPT, acusando a empresa de inteligência artificial de violar regularmente direitos autorais e termos de uso online.
O caso, aberto na sexta-feira, faz parte de uma onda de ações judiciais contra a OpenAI e outras empresas de tecnologia movidas por autores, artistas visuais, editoras musicais e outros proprietários de direitos autorais sobre dados usados para treinar sistemas generativos de IA. A Microsoft é a principal patrocinadora do OpenAI.
Em um comunicado, Torstar, Postmedia, The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press e CBC/Radio-Canada disseram que a OpenAI estava coletando grandes quantidades de conteúdo para desenvolver seus produtos sem obter permissão ou compensar os proprietários do conteúdo.
“O jornalismo é do interesse público. A OpenAI usar o jornalismo de outras empresas para seu próprio ganho comercial, não. É ilegal”, disseram.
Um juiz federal de Nova York rejeitou uma ação em 7 de novembro contra a OpenAI, que alegava que ela fazia uso indevido de artigos dos meios de comunicação Raw Story e AlterNet.
Em uma declaração de reivindicação de 84 páginas apresentada ao Superior Tribunal de Justiça de Ontário, as cinco empresas canadenses exigiram indenização da OpenAI e uma liminar permanente impedindo-a de usar seu material sem consentimento.
“Em vez de procurar obter as informações legalmente, a OpenAI optou por se apropriar descaradamente da valiosa propriedade intelectual das empresas de mídia noticiosa e convertê-la para seus próprios usos, incluindo usos comerciais, sem consentimento ou consideração”, disseram no processo.
“As empresas de mídia de notícias nunca receberam da OpenAI qualquer forma de remuneração, incluindo pagamento, em troca do uso de seus trabalhos pela OpenAI.”
Em resposta, a OpenAI disse que seus modelos foram treinados em dados disponíveis publicamente, baseados no uso justo e nos princípios internacionais de direitos autorais relacionados que eram justos para os criadores.
“Colaboramos estreitamente com os editores de notícias, inclusive na exibição, atribuição e links para seu conteúdo na pesquisa ChatGPT, e oferecemos maneiras fáceis de cancelar, caso assim o desejem”, disse um porta-voz por e-mail.
O documento das empresas de notícias canadenses não mencionou a Microsoft. Este mês, o bilionário Elon Musk expandiu um processo contra a OpenAI para incluir a Microsoft, alegando que as duas empresas procuraram ilegalmente monopolizar o mercado de IA generativa e marginalizar concorrentes.
Pequim tenta desacelerar a economia – DW – 29/11/2024
Economia da China ainda está a lutar para recuperar da pandemia, quase dois anos depois de Pequim ter abandonado os seus draconianos confinamentos zero-COVID. Nos primeiros três trimestres de 2024, o crescimento económico atingiu 4,8% – pouco abaixo da meta de 5% de Pequim.
A deflação, a fraca procura dos consumidores e um enorme colapso imobiliário prejudicaram a incrível trajectória de crescimento do país, ao mesmo tempo que troca tensões com o Estados Unidos – provavelmente piorará sob Donald Trump’s segundo mandato – prejudicaram as exportações, que foram creditadas por ajudar da China ascensão para se tornar a segunda maior economia do mundo.
“A China sofre de superprodução e subconsumo”, disse à DW George Magnus, pesquisador associado do Centro Chinês da Universidade de Oxford e ex-economista-chefe do UBS. “(Os líderes chineses) finalmente reconheceram que a economia parece estar perdendo impulso e não é algo isolado.”
Pequim tenta abordagem direcionada ao estímulo
Em setembro, Pequim liquidez injetada no sistema bancário no valor de 2,7 biliões yuan (370 mil milhões de dólares, 350 mil milhões de euros) para incentivar os empréstimos, reduzir as taxas de juro e anunciar novas despesas em infraestruturas e ajuda a promotores imobiliários endividados.
No início deste mês, o governo chinês revelou um novo impulso no valor de 10 biliões de yuans para ajudar a aliviar a crise da dívida entre os governos regionais, que contraíram empréstimos pesados para projectos de infra-estruturas e de desenvolvimento económico nos últimos anos.
Estas medidas desencadearam uma espetacular recuperação de curto prazo nas ações chinesas – o índice CSI 300 das maiores ações cotadas em Xangai e Shenzhen disparou 35%. Os investidores apostam que Pequim anunciará em breve mais biliões de yuans para ajudar a impulsionar o consumo interno.
“Havia especulações de que finalmente haveria uma política do lado da procura para apoiar o consumo. Até agora, nada disto se concretizou”, disse à DW Jiayu Li, associado sénior da empresa de consultoria de políticas públicas Global Counsel, com sede em Singapura.
Não são medidas de estímulo reais
Li disse que embora o pacote anunciado fosse “impressionante”, concentrava-se principalmente na reestruturação das dívidas existentes e “não pode ser considerado como um novo estímulo”. Ela disse que Pequim ainda está subestimando o tamanho da dívida do governo local em 14,3 trilhões de yuans. O Fundo Monetário Internacional (FMI) estimou o valor em 60 trilhões de yuans, ou 47,6% do produto interno bruto (PIB).
As novas medidas são muito maiores do que o montante desencadeado na sequência da Crise financeira de 2008/09que valia até 4 trilhões de yuans. Naquela altura, porém, as medidas equivaleram a quase 13% do PIB, contra cerca de 10% este ano. Esta intervenção ajudou a China a manter o crescimento do PIB acima de 8% durante a recessão global.
Magnus acredita que o último conjunto de medidas terá apenas um “efeito marginal” no crescimento, uma vez que aliviará a pressão sobre os governos locais e provinciais para reduzirem os orçamentos. Mas alertou que Pequim estava “apenas contornando os limites” e que muito em breve necessitaria de tomar medidas “radicais” para resolver muitas questões estruturais da economia.
Trump 2.0 exigirá apoio de Pequim
Muitos outros observadores da China também pensam que as recentes medidas não vão suficientemente longe, especialmente com Trump a ameaçar novas tarifas dos EUA sobre as importações chinesas quando regressar à Casa Branca em Janeiro. Trump disse na segunda-feira que colocaria uma taxa adicional de 10% sobre todos os produtos chineses que entram nos EUA, aumentando potencialmente a tarifa global para 35%. Uma pesquisa com economistas realizada pela agência de notícias Reuters na semana passada previu que as novas tarifas dos EUA poderiam prejudicar o crescimento da China em até um ponto percentual.
“O mercado espera que Pequim opte por adiar mais medidas fiscais até o próximo ano (quando Trump tomar posse)”, disse Li à DW, acrescentando que crescem as preocupações de que o impacto de qualquer estímulo potencial será ainda mais limitado até lá. .
Moeda chinesa provavelmente enfraquecerá
Magnus, por sua vez, disse acreditar que as novas tarifas “não terão um grande impacto” na economia da China, embora possam levar a um maior enfraquecimento do yuan.
Durante a primeira ronda de tarifas de Trump, em Março de 2018, Pequim compensou parte do impacto ao permitir a depreciação do yuan, o que tornou as exportações chinesas mais baratas. A moeda caiu cerca de 12% em relação ao dólar americano, atingindo o seu ponto mais baixo em quase uma década em agosto de 2019. Washington rotulou então a China de “manipuladora de moeda”, o que provocou tarifas ainda mais altas dos EUA durante meses, até que as negociações aliviaram um pouco as tensões entre os dois. poderes.
A China precisa de um Plano Marshall?
Huang Yiping, reitor da Escola Nacional de Desenvolvimento da Universidade de Pequim e membro do Comité de Política Monetária do Banco Popular da China, apelou a um programa de estímulo muito maior para “estabilizar e estimular a procura interna”.
Em entrevista este mês ao Postagem matinal do Sul da Chinaapelou a Pequim para desencadear um “Plano Marshall Chinês”, referindo-se ao programa de ajuda económica pós-Segunda Guerra Mundial lançado pelos EUA para reconstruir a Europa.
A versão de Huang propõe utilizar a capacidade industrial excedentária da China para ajudar os países de baixo rendimento no Sul Global construir novas infra-estruturas e transição para energias renováveis. A proposta deverá, no entanto, enfrentar uma reação negativa do Ocidente, que já está preocupado com a crescente influência da China em África, na Ásia e na América Latina.
Quanto Pequim irá liberar a seguir?
Outros analistas concordam que Pequim ainda precisa de injectar montantes substanciais na economia – com projecções que variam entre mais 5 biliões e 10 biliões de yuans. O economista sênior do Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) Ásia, Carlos Casanova, disse à Reuters este mês que era necessário um pacote de 23 trilhões de yuans.
Muitos analistas também recomendam que qualquer estímulo futuro se concentre nas despesas de bem-estar social para as famílias e em mais ajuda para o sector imobiliário em dificuldades, em vez dos tradicionais investimentos industriais e projectos de infra-estruturas.
Embora Magnus tenha concordado que o governo irá “ajustar” as suas políticas para impulsionar a procura interna, ele está céptico quanto à possibilidade de a China passar rapidamente de uma economia baseada na produção e orientada para a exportação.
“Não estou dizendo que Pequim será vazia quando se trata de novas medidas de estímulo, mas acho que a prioridade do governo certamente não é mudar o modelo de desenvolvimento para se tornar uma economia mais liderada pelo consumidor e orientada para o bem-estar”, disse ele à DW. .
Editado por: Uwe Hessler
Lions RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery out to make history
DETROIT — After a long day, Lions right tackle Penei Sewell returned home to a pleasant surprise.
His 2-year-old son, Malakai, was impersonating Sonic the Hedgehog — but not the video game character. He was mimicking Sewell’s Lions teammate, running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
“I got a Sonic fluffy toy for my son because he loves Jah,” Sewell said. “One day, I come home and he’s running with the toy, he goes, ‘DaDa, Uncle Jah.'”
Sewell’s toddler isn’t the only one who has taken notice.
Nicknamed after the 1990s video game characters, the 22-year-old Gibbs, aka “Sonic” because of his speed, and 27-year-old backfield mate David Montgomery, tabbed as “Knuckles” for his strength, have made a name for themselves as part of coach Dan Campbell’s “two-headed monster” backfield. Over the past two seasons, they have combined for 4,417 yards from scrimmage.
In Gibbs and Montgomery, the Lions have two players who could be feature backs for nearly any team in the NFL. But they say they have no issues splitting carries and have put aside egos and personal accolades in hopes of helping the Lions win the franchise’s first Super Bowl — a pursuit that continues Thursday against Montgomery’s former team, the Chicago Bears (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS).
They say they aren’t sure how their new nicknames were created. They only know that once the nicknames were brought to their attention online, they embraced them, even though the names aren’t perfect descriptions of the players’ styles on the field.
“I would say it’s pretty accurate, but I would say in some ways, we could change roles, depending on situations,” Gibbs said.
Sunday’s 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts was the most recent example of their productive partnership. Gibbs and Montgomery found the end zone a combined three times (two for Gibbs, one for Montgomery) and reached a number of milestones in the process.
The performance marked the 11th time the duo had each scored a touchdown in the same game (including the playoffs), which is the most such games by a running back duo in NFL history, per ESPN Research. And with Gibbs’ second score of the day, a 5-yard sprint late in the third quarter, he and Montgomery became the first duo in NFL history to score 10 rushing touchdowns each in consecutive seasons.
“It’s super dope to know that me and him are doing something real special and we just want to keep going and see where it ends up,” Montgomery said. “We’re trying to be in the history books and I’m saying in the Super Bowl … we’re trying to be in the history books, too, for what me and him can do together, so it’s special.”
Gibbs agreed.
“That’s what we’re trying to do,” Gibbs said. “But mostly we want that Super Bowl first and if we get that, I think everything else will come with it.”
SONIC AND KNUCKLES joined forces in the spring of 2023 and said there was an instant connection.
That March, Montgomery, a former third-round pick by the Bears in 2019, joined the Lions on a three-year, $18 million deal. A month later, the Lions selected Gibbs, a playmaker from Alabama, with the No. 12 pick before trading running back D’Andre Swift to his hometown Philadelphia Eagles.
“Since the first time I got here. The first time we started talking. I could tell he was different,” Gibbs said of Montgomery. “He wanted the best for me, and I wanted the best for him. Ever since then, we’ve been locked in.
“I don’t think it was a specific moment. We’re just like that naturally and for each other.”
The two like to engage in friendly competitions to push each other from week to week. After Sunday’s win, Montgomery was aware Gibbs (90 rushing yards on 21 carries vs. Indy) had pulled away with a team-high 886 rushing yards on 154 carries compared to his 632 yards on 145 rushes.
“Gotta go get him,” Montgomery joked.
They encourage each other as well. The duo combined for three first-half rushing touchdowns in a 42-29 Monday night victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. While getting dressed after the game, Gibbs said without hesitation they were the league’s best running back tandem and it’s not “close at all,” despite Montgomery starting in all four games until that point.
“We both can do everything, so it’s hard for defenses to scheme up against us,” Gibbs told ESPN. “I mean the production speaks for itself, too.”
Campbell has likened their relationship to that of siblings, saying it has pushed each player to become better.
“David and Gibbs are like brothers … David’s big brother and he’s not going to let anybody mess with him, that’s his guy,” Campbell said. “Now, he’ll mess with him, and if he does something wrong he’s going to let him know, but he takes him under his wing and I think they’ve elevated each other and he’s made Gibbs better and I think has helped him too.”
As for Gibbs and Montgomery, they say they’ve clicked because they share the same goal.
“We both want to win and we’re both selfless humans. Jah’s really selfless and he’s humble and I like to view myself the same way,” Montgomery told ESPN. “He’s special, bro. He’s elite and I believe he’s going to go down as one of the best to ever do it.”
CAMPBELL HAS ALWAYS envisioned having what he calls a “two-headed monster” in the backfield.
Before becoming Detroit’s head coach in 2021, the former NFL tight end witnessed the running back duo of Ron Dayne (781 yards from scrimmage) and Tiki Barber (1,725 yards from scrimmage) — known as “Thunder and Lightning” — help his 2000 New York Giants to a Super Bowl appearance against the Baltimore Ravens.
As an assistant head/tight ends coach with the New Orleans Saints in 2017, he also saw how coach Sean Payton utilized running backs Mark Ingram (1,540 yards from scrimmage) and rookie Alvin Kamara (1,554 yards from scrimmage), making them the first running backs to make the Pro Bowl from the same team in at least four decades.
He kept those examples in mind for Gibbs and Montgomery as he assembled the duo.
“To me, they’re the perfect combination,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t come any better, in my opinion. You’ve got everything you need out of those two players, run or pass game.”
Sunday’s game marked Montgomery’s 25th with the Lions. In that span he has scored 24 rushing touchdowns, tied for sixth most in NFL history by a player in their first 25 games with a team. Detroit is also 9-0 in games when both Gibbs and Montgomery rush for a touchdown.
“When you have a common goal and you have a chance to win, one of the things you have to do is you have to be at your best at all times,” Lions assistant head/RBs coach Scottie Montgomery said. “And one of the ways we’re able to keep them at their best is to split some of the things that they do.”
But being part of a backfield duo isn’t always easy. Ingram said there are pros and cons to splitting carries with another elite running back. Among the pros: career longevity and fresher legs down the stretch. Among the cons: sacrificing personal accolades, such as rushing titles and statistics.
“You have to be prepared to maximize your opportunities because you don’t know how many touches you will get or when the touches will come. You have to stay locked in and loose on the sideline and active in the games even if you aren’t getting consistent touches, which can be a challenge and take some getting used to,” Ingram said. “Also, when you are the RB1 and feature back, you know you wake up game day and you will be out there with a chance to get into a flow, get into a rhythm.
“But when you rotate in and out based off personnel packages, not only is it challenging to get into a flow and rhythm but it also gives defenses a key on tendencies when one player is in the game versus another, so the coaching staff must self-scout so they aren’t giving away tendencies in how each back is being used.”
Former NFL running back T.J. Duckett formed a successful tandem with Warrick Dunn as Atlanta Falcons teammates from 2002-2005, where they combined for 6,296 rushing yards and 53 regular-season touchdowns in their time together. Each accepted their roles: Duckett thrived in short-yardage situations while Dunn was a playmaker. But Duckett calls successful partnerships “very rare” in the NFL.
“At the end of the day, you’re taking food off people’s table,” Duckett said. “The thing with Warrick was he was trying to make me better even though that could’ve jeopardized his spot. … It worked out that way, but I was in other rooms and the dynamics were completely different.”
In Detroit, Gibbs and David Montgomery say they’re committed to keeping a good thing going.
And for any doubters who may feel like their partnership won’t last, Gibbs issued a warning.
“If y’all think we’re ever going to turn on each other or are against each other, it’s not going to work,” Gibbs said. “Y’all won’t get us, so just letting y’all know that now, so don’t try it.”
