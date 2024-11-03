NOSSAS REDES

a organização das finais do WTA na Arábia Saudita gera polêmica

26 minutos atrás

a organização das finais do WTA na Arábia Saudita gera polêmica

O WTA Masters, evento emblemático do circuito profissional feminino que reúne as oito melhores jogadoras de simples e as oito melhores equipes de duplas, começa sábado, 2 de novembro, em Riad, na Arábia Saudita, e será realizado até 9 de novembro. Dotada de mais de 15 milhões de dólares (cerca de 13,8 milhões de euros) em “prêmio monetário” – valor equivalente ao dos homens no ATP Masters – a competição de final de temporada é, no entanto, polêmica devido à escolha do país organizador, com quem a WTA assinou por três anos. O reino saudita é regularmente criticado por ONG pelas suas violações dos direitos humanos, especialmente contra as mulheres e a comunidade LGBTQ+.

Para entender melhor a situação, precisamos retroceder. Em 2019, a WTA deixou a China após o caso Peng Shuai, e cancela um contrato de dez anos. Enfraquecida pela pandemia de Covid-19, a WTA organizou então o Masters com base em acordos de última hora. A lucrativa oferta da Arábia Saudita foi, portanto, vista como uma tábua de salvação pela WTA.

Mas a realização do evento no reino conservador levanta reservas: “Eu estaria mentindo para você se dissesse que não tenho nenhuma reserva… declarou Coco Gauff, número 3 do mundo, em uma coletiva de imprensa no sábado, em palpável desconforto. Se eu me sentir desconfortável ou sentir que nada está mudando no país, provavelmente não voltarei”.disse a jovem de 20 anos, comprometida com os direitos das minorias nos Estados Unidos.

Desconforto no mundo do tênis

A norte-americana não foi a única a manifestar as suas reservas. A ex-número 1 mundial Martina Navratilova sempre se opôs à organização da competição na Arábia Saudita: “ Perdemos a moral quando decidimos ir para lá, declarou o oito vezes vencedor do Masters em New York Times em outubro. Eu teria gostado de ver algum progresso primeiro. As mulheres devem ser cidadãs iguais perante a lei. Caso contrário, é melhor jogar na Coreia do Norte. »

Outros, no entanto, vêem-no como uma forma de impulsionar mudanças na região. Billie Jean King, uma das fundadoras da WTA e porta-voz do tênis feminino, é a favor da realização do Masters em Riad, assim como a bielorrussa Aryna Sabalenka, número 1 do mundo, que disse: realmente impressionado” pelos esforços “implementado para o esporte feminino”.

Se o assunto divide tanto é porque o mal-estar percorre todo o meio da bolinha amarela. No espaço de poucos meses, a ATP e a WTA multiplicaram os eventos na Arábia Saudita: as ATP NextGen Finals, que colocam os melhores jogadores com menos de 21 anos uns contra os outros, tiveram lugar em Jeddah; a exposição Six Kings Slam foi organizada em Riade em outubro, incluindo Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz e Novak Djokovic; e Rafael Nadal aceitou o cargo de embaixador na Federação Saudita de Tênis.

Mas a organização do WTA Masters marca uma mudança de rumo: nunca o reino, que multiplica parcerias no desporto através da sua Fundo de investimento público (PIF), nunca havia sediado uma competição internacional feminina de tamanha importância. No entanto, as mulheres sauditas ainda não podem ser formadas por homens, os activistas dos direitos das mulheres estão presos, a tutela masculina continua em vigor e a comunidade LGBTQ+ é reprimida.

Apesar da situação, nenhum dos jogadores recusou o convite: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, Jessica Pegula, Zheng Qinwen e Barbora Krejcikova responderam presentes em Riade.

Questionada sobre isso, Coco Gauff declarou na sexta-feira: “Estou plenamente consciente da situação na Arábia Saudita, mas penso que o desporto pode abrir portas às pessoas (…). A WTA comprometeu-se, durante os próximos três anos, a apoiar o programa “Future Stars” na Arábia Saudita e a introduzir mais mulheres sauditas no desporto. Espero que isso promova a igualdade. »

Louise Le Borgne

Biden returns to his hometown after a limited campaign role

54 segundos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

Biden returns to his hometown after a limited campaign role


Scranton, Pennsylvania
CNN
 — 

In front of a few dozen union carpenters here this weekend, President Joe Biden was getting worked up.

“Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it’s macho guys,” Biden said, alluding to his onetime rival, former President Donald Trump, who is courting male voters in a razor-thin election against his vice president.

Not to be out-machoed, Biden recalled some long-ago rumble that went down here when he was a child.

“I tell you what, man, when I was in Scranton, we used to have a little trouble going down the plot once in a while,” he said, sounding anything but threatening. “These are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass.”

Here in his hometown, the president was making what is likely to be his final trip to a battleground before Election Day. After 50 years in public life, it was a subdued final campaign appearance as a sitting office holder.

In Biden’s political winter, perhaps it was inevitable it would all come back to Scranton.

The day had the markings of a Biden classic: There was the mayor’s toddler on the tarmac, introduced as Biden’s “ice cream buddy”; there was the round of “Happy Birthday,” sung to a stranger (“She’s turning 41!”); there was the vague reference to schoolyard violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris was nowhere nearby; her campaign rally in Atlanta began around the same time Biden spoke. Nor was Sen. Bob Casey, locked in a tight battle for his Senate seat here.

None of it was quite the final-weekend campaign rally Biden once hoped to be hosting in support of his own candidacy. It wasn’t even the barnstorming tour of Pennsylvania he once envisioned conducting in support of Harris.

But even if it was a far smaller affair, Biden evinced no disappointment in his address to 100 or so members of the local carpenters union. Tacked on the wall behind his podium, next to the signs for the Harris-Walz campaign, were a few posters saying simply: “Thank you, Joe.”

“You know, we’ve asked a lot of each other, you and I, unions and me,” Biden said, recalling his long reliance on organized labor in his half-century of public life. “I ask you one more thing. I’m asking your support for Kamala and Tim Walz.”

“I’m not just asking for me,” he went on. “I’m going to be gone.”

Kept mostly away from the campaign trail this year, Biden has slowly come to terms with what has been a diminishing presence in the country’s political discourse.

An episode this week involving a verbal flub about Trump supporters being “garbage” only seemed to confirm the anxieties of many Democrats about giving Biden a larger role. In the closing stretch of a razor-thin campaign, the last thing anyone on Harris’ team wanted to be doing was responding to an apparently accidental insult made by someone who is no longer a candidate.

There was a time when Biden imagined a far greater role for himself this fall. He declared in September he would be “on the road” from Labor Day onward, advocating for his vice president.

But as the 2024 campaign draws to a photo finish, the political imperatives of distance from an unpopular incumbent outweighed any desire on Harris’ part to pay homage to the man who handpicked her as his successor.

To be sure, Harris has demonstrated only loyalty to Biden, in public but also in private. She genuinely respects and cares for the president and understands his desire to help her win.

But in a “do no harm” election, where every utterance could be a dealbreaker for a handful of voters in a battleground state, there has been little room for celebrating Biden’s legacy, at least on the campaign trail.

And so, as Harris headlines arena rallies with Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez — and as Democratic surrogates like Barack and Michelle Obama and even the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, make swings across the battlegrounds — Biden is showing up at union halls, playing to his strengths and trying to avoid stepping in it again.

In Scranton, where the President Biden Expressway leads into downtown, the goodwill is evident.

“Scranton becomes part of your heart. It crawls into your heart. It’s real,” Biden said. “I’m so proud to be back.”

It was in Scranton that Biden spent the morning of Election Day in 2020, addressing supporters gathered outside a union hall and stopping by his childhood home.

Signing the living room wall, Biden wrote: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God.”

And it was to the White House he went, propelled by support in places like Scranton, where Biden made a pitch centered on economic opportunities and performed better among White working-class voters than his Democratic predecessors.

Workers cheer as Biden arrives to speak at the Carpenters Local Union 445

Biden still believes he can be of assistance in a state like Pennsylvania, where he maintains deep roots and which he’s visited more than practically anywhere else since taking office. Just since July 21, the day he announced he would drop his bid for a second term, Biden has been to Pennsylvania 10 times.

He has voiced frustration that polls show a tight race — tighter than he believes it should be, against a candidate like Trump — and wants to help where he can.

As he’s watched from the sidelines of the race that he was in a little more than three months ago, Biden has embarked on some soul-searching, those close to him say, reflecting on both the long arc of his career and its abrupt end.

Biden, these people say, remains firm in his view that he would be able to defeat his predecessor in November if he remained at the top of the Democratic ticket. But he recognizes that offering up that view to others might not be in anyone’s best interests.

“Folks love Joe Biden. And they respect and recognize that Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to be his running mate, served alongside her as Vice President, endorsed her when he chose to step back from being our nominee,” said Sen. Chris Coons, Biden’s friend and fellow Delawarean, said this week on CNN. “I do think it’s important that folks hear from President Biden, but they know where he stands and they know that he fully embraces and supports Vice President Harris.”

As he wrapped up his speech to the carpenters here, Biden sought to lay out the stakes of Tuesday’s election.

“What will happen — what will happen if you trade in my administration for his?” he said. “No, I’m not joking. I’m nothing special.”

That moment of self-effacement prompted a cry of, “Yes you are!” from his audience, following by a chant of “Thank you, Joe!”

O sossego de quem está extinto acabou – 03/11/2024 – Ruy Castro

3 minutos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

O sossego de quem está extinto acabou - 03/11/2024 - Ruy Castro

Se você estiver extinto há, digamos 5.600 anos, e se sente feliz e realizado no seu nicho pré-histórico, sem responsabilidades ou atribulações, esqueça. O sossego acabou. Veja o caso do mamute. Ele foi um figurão em seu tempo. Mas, com o fim da Idade do Gelo, que tornou o seu pelo impróprio para a mudança de estação, e caçado a pauladas pelo homo sapiens, extinguiu-se. A partir daí, por seus cinco metros de altura e 20 toneladas de peso, só continuou lembrado para definir algo enorme, de “proporções mamutianas”. Pois, de repente, há uma forte possibilidade de que ele seja “desextinto” —trazido de volta à vida e, claro, sem ser consultado.

A coisa teria começado há alguns anos na Sibéria, quando foram encontrados restos congelados de mamutes em ótimo estado, contendo inclusive sangue líquido. Tais amostras foram para os laboratórios e, nas garras da clonagem, da bioinformática e da biologia sintética, o ex-mamute não teve a menor chance. Segundo dizem, até 2028 teremos os primeiros bebês-mamutes, dando início a uma nova linhagem.

A ciência não está interessada no mamute por seus possíveis dotes intelectuais ou formidáveis presas. Os cientistas praticam a ciência pela ciência. Uma descoberta leva a outra, esta a mais uma, e nem eles sabem onde vai parar. Se o mamute não quiser viver num mundo de trumps e bolsonaros, isso será com ele. Outro problema é que estamos vivendo uma nova era de degelo, que lhes fará mal à saúde.

Em tese, não há nada errado com a desextinção. Espécies injustamente extintas no passado, como o íbis, o dodô, o lobo-da-Tasmânia, o tigre-de-dentes-de-sabre, o pterodáctilo e os vários dinossauros, poderiam ser trazidas de volta, desde que lhes garantíssemos um habitat saudável e uma Humanidade menos cretina. Mas isso é uma utopia.

E, pensando bem, para quê? O mundo já está cheio de dinossauros, um dos quais eu —incapazes de acompanhar a tecnologia e sofrendo a hostilidade de um mundo movido a senhas, tokens, browsers, capacitação, portabilidade, planilha de contingência, alienação fiduciária e, o pior de tudo, bancários de cara amarrada.


Flamengo e Atlético-MG começam a decidir título da Copa do Brasil

5 minutos atrás

3 de novembro de 2024

Flamengo e Atlético-MG começam a decidir título da Copa do Brasil

Agência Brasil

Flamengo e Atlético-MG se enfrentam, a partir das 16h (horário de Brasília) deste domingo (3) no estádio do Maracanã, no Rio de Janeiro, no primeiro capítulo da decisão da Copa do Brasil. A Rádio Nacional transmite o confronto decisivo ao vivo.

Após uma temporada frustrante, na qual conquistou o Carioca, mas não passou das quartas de final da Copa Libertadores e ficou distante do título do Campeonato Brasileiro, o Rubro-Negro da Gávea tem a Copa do Brasil como a última oportunidade de garantir um título de maior expressão.

Agora sob o comando do técnico Filipe Luís, o Flamengo acumula bons resultados, superando o Corinthians nas semifinais da Copa do Brasil e com duas vitórias e uma derrota no Brasileiro. Porém, o Rubro-Negro terá desfalques importantes para a partida decisiva, o meio-campista uruguaio De la Cruz, que está com uma lesão coxa direita, e o volante Pulgar e o atacante Bruno Henrique, ambos suspensos. Quem é dúvida é o lateral Alex Sandro, que sentiu a coxa direita.

Em entrevista coletiva realizada na sede da CBF para promover a final, o goleiro Rossi afirmou que espera duas partidas muito complicadas para o Flamengo: “Serão dois jogos muito difíceis. É muito difícil chegar numa final e tanto eles [Atlético-MG] como nós conseguimos. Então será muito importante”.

O Galo também chega ao primeiro jogo da decisão em um bom momento na temporada, alguns dias após confirmar a presença na decisão da Copa Libertadores, que será disputada contra o Botafogo no dia 30 de novembro no estádio Monumental de Nuñez, em Buenos Aires (Argentina).

Diante do Flamengo pela Copa do Brasil, o Atlético viverá uma situação diferente da encontrada contra o River Plate (Argentina) na semifinal da Libertadores, pois terá a vantagem de decidir em casa. Porém, o diretor de futebol da equipe mineira, o ex-goleiro Victor Bagy, destacou a importância do confronto de ida, que será disputado no Maracanã: “Sabemos das dificuldades que enfrentaremos no Maracanã. Serão tão ou mais altas do que vivemos na Argentina. É aproveitar a confiança, mas virar a chave. Porque vimos que as vezes uma série se define no primeiro jogo, ou se encaminha bem, como foi contra o River. [Temos que ter] todo cuidado, atenção e respeito, pois é um jogo que vale muito para nós”.

Para esta partida o Galo tem duas boas notícias, os retornos dos meias Zaracho e Bernard, que se recuperaram de problemas físicos.

Transmissão da Rádio Nacional

A Rádio Nacional transmite Flamengo e Atlético-MG com a narração de André Luiz Mendes, comentários de Bruno Mendes e reportagem de Rafael Monteiro. Você acompanha o Show de Bola Nacional aqui:





