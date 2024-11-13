Alesp aprova projeto que proíbe uso celular nas escolas

Um trabalhador inspeciona carcaças de gado no frigorífico municipal de São Félix do Xingu, Pará, Brasil, 4 de outubro de 2021. JONNE RORIZ/BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES

Michel Barnier, que já luta para concluir o orçamento de 2025, poderá muito rapidamente ver-se confrontado com outra questão politicamente explosiva: o acordo entre a União Europeia (UE) e o Mercosul (Argentina, Brasil, Uruguai, Paraguai e Bolívia), que tem envenenou a vida política francesa durante mais de vinte anos, poderá ser concluída muito em breve.

Enquanto desde o Rally Nacional até La France insoumise (LFI), os partidos políticos franceses se opõem quase todos a ele e o mundo agrícola se prepara, mais uma vez, para sair às ruaso primeiro-ministro viu claramente o perigo.

Este é um dos motivos da deslocação do antigo Comissário Europeu a Bruxelas na quarta-feira, 13 de novembro, onde se reúne com vários responsáveis ​​da Comissão, que negocia acordos comerciais em nome dos Vinte e Sete. Em particular, ele deverá encontrar-se lá com a presidente, Ursula von der Leyen, à tarde. “O primeiro-ministro irá (ele) recordar a sua total oposição ao acordo (UE-Mercosul) »disse a ministra da Agricultura, Annie Genevard, na terça-feira. Nesse mesmo dia, mais de 600 parlamentares franceses – deputados, senadores e eurodeputados – alertou, em carta, Ursula von der Leyen sobre “a explosão democrática” que “geraria” tal acordo “no nosso país que já está sob a ameaça política do populismo anti-europeu”.

Os sindicatos agrícolas também estão a aumentar a pressão, evocando a perspectiva da assinatura de um tratado de comércio livre entre a UE e o Mercosul, bem como a de ver os Estados Unidos e a China sobrecarregarem algumas das suas importações agro-alimentares. Desde o início de outubro foram organizadas ações esporádicas. Nesta semana, eles foram mais numerosos e devem se intensificar nos próximos dias.

Relacionamentos gelados

Após as manifestações do início do ano, a Federação Nacional dos Sindicatos dos Agricultores (FNSEA) apelou às suas tropas para uma mobilização forte “a partir de meados de novembro”. A Coordenação Rural promete, por sua vez, “uma revolta agrícola” a partir de 19 de novembro. Quanto à Confederação Camponesa, herdeira das lutas antiglobalização, também está a planear ações.

Ursula von der Leyen, com quem Michel Barnier, quando era negociador dos acordos pós-Brexit, manteve relações gélidas, conhece as preocupações da sua visitante. Mas, entre aqueles que a rodeiam, não podemos imaginá-la disposta a renunciar, em nome dos belos olhos de Paris, a um acordo que ela reclama há muito tempo.

