Alexander Volkanovski: Jon Jones must fight Tom Aspinall to be ‘proper double champ’
Alexander Volkanovski is adding his name to the list of fighters signing off on a future Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight.
Though Jones defends his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 this Saturday, it’s interim champion Aspinall who has claimed many of the headlines as he has pursued a fight with Jones for the past year. Jones and Miocic were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 295 in November 2024, but when a pectoral injury forced Jones out of the contest, Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich were called upon to fight for an interim title. Aspinall went on to defeat Pavlovich by 69-second knocokut.
Since then, there have been calls for Jones to fight Aspinall in a unification bout—much to Jones’ chagrin—but he and the UFC prioritized the Miocic re-booking. Breaking down the UFC 309 main event on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski made the case for Jones having to fight Aspinall should he defeat Miocic.
“I’m sure Jon Jones is sick of hearing this, but the Tom Aspinall fight is the fight everyone wants to see,” Volkanovski said. “You want to be a heavyweight champion, you want to claim that crown—that might sound wrong, because you did claim it. It was a vacant belt and you fought [Ciryl] Gane for it and you got it, but it’s going to be hard to convince me you’re defending champ if you don’t fight Tom Aspinall while he’s the interim champ and the biggest threat.
“Does Jon Jones even need to do this? No, he’s already got an incredible legacy. But if you want to claim the heavyweight division, so you were a proper double champ… you’ve got to fight Tom Aspinall. If you really want that on your résumé saying that I’m the best heavyweight while I was here, you have to fight Tom Aspinall. I think he is definitely the biggest threat. The wrestling, everywhere, he can be dangerous everywhere, and he’s a legit heavyweight. Explosive, fast. That’s the fight that I hope to see.”
Rather than discuss a potential fight with Aspinall, Jones has mentioned light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira as an opponent he’d like to face. In short time, Pereira has become one of the UFC’s most popular fighters, winning titles at 185 and 205 pounds, and flirting with the idea of jumping up one more division to become the promotion’s first triple champion.
Volkanovski sees the appeal in Jones vs. Pereira, but still wants to see interim champion get the fight that he deserves.
“What he gets out of beating [Aspinall] would be, I think for most of us, the guys that are in the know, that would be huge,” Volkanovski said. “But when you’re talking money and things like that and star power, I win over Pereira right now would be massive. That’s probably one of the biggest fights you could do right now, so I can see why he’s pointed there, but get rid of the heavyweight belt then. … The interim champ’s there, you need to fight him and that’s just how it is.”
As for how the action unfolds on fight night, Volkanovski is going with the favored Jones to take care of business. In 29 pro bouts, Jones’ only blemishes are disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in a bout that he dominated from start to finish, and a July 2017 bout with Daniel Cormier that was overturned from a Jones knockout win to a no-contest when Jones later tested positive for a banned substance.
Miocic also brings an impressive list of accolades with him to Madison Square Garden. The Cleveland native holds the record for most successful UFC heavyweight title defenses (4) and has knocked out a list of legends, including Daniel Cormier, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski, and Mark Hunt. However, Miocic has not competed since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021 and at 42 years old, his best days are behind him.
In a battle of legends, Volkanovski sees Jones coming out on top in convincing fashion.
“I love Stipe, but Jon Jones is going to be too good in this one,” Volkanovski said. “You can’t bet against him, and I think it probably will be a finish. Could be a submission, could be a TKO. Do I think it’s a one-punch knockout? No. Does he hurt him? Knees to the body, just breaking him properly down, like buckle his legs, knees, or bust his ribs, just painful TKO if that makes sense.
“Like, boom, boom, boom, and then trying to protect himself because he’s really hurt and the ref has to just stop it. I can see something like that happen. And I can see that happening maybe in the first few rounds, first couple of rounds even, maybe second-round TKO for Jon Jones.”
Dono do carro envolvido em explosão perto do STF é de Rio do Sul (SC)
Alex Rodrigues – Repórter da Agência Brasil
O carro envolvido na explosão ocorrida na noite desta quarta-feira (13), em frente ao Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) pertence a Francisco Wanderley Luiz, conhecido como Tiu França, de Rio do Sul (SC). A identidade do corpo encontrado próximo ao local da explosão ainda não foi confirmada, mas a família reconheceu o carro pelas imagens da televisão.
A reportagem da Agência Brasil entrou em contato com familiares de Tiu França, em Rio do Sul, que confirmaram que o filho dele recebeu uma ligação sobre um acidente sofrido pelo pai em Brasília.
Tiu França foi candidato pelo Partido Liberal (PL) ao cargo de vereador do município de Rio do Sul em 2020.
Explosão
Policiais militares fazem uma varredura na Praça dos Três Poderes após duas explosões terem ocorrido na noite de hoje perto do prédio do STF. O Corpo de Bombeiros confirmou a morte de uma pessoa.
A perícia também está no local. O acesso de pedestres e carros à Esplanada dos Ministérios foi fechado em decorrência das explosões, que ocorreram por volta das 19h30.
Em nota, o STF disse que foram “ouvidos dois fortes estrondos ao final da sessão e os ministros foram retirados do prédio com segurança”. “Os servidores e colaboradores também foram retirados por medida de cautela”, acrescenta. O público que participava da sessão que analisava ação sobre letalidade policial em favelas foi retirado às pressas. As explosões foram ouvidas após o encerramento da sessão.
Perícia
Em entrevista coletiva no final da noite, a governadora em exercício, Celina Leão, disse que o corpo ainda não foi periciado, por isso não tem como confirmar a identidade dele.
O secretário executivo de Segurança Pública, Alexandre Patury, reforçou que não há como fazer ligação entre o carro que explodiu e o corpo encontrado no local. “Não dá para fazer nenhuma ilação neste momento. O corpo não foi periciado, ainda não foi nem acessado. Ainda não podemos certificar a identidade do corpo”.
*Matéria ampliada às 23h19
Galinha adota bebê ema órfão e vira sua professora
Uma galinha adotou um emu órfão em um zoológico britânico e desde então, os dois vivem uma história de superação e amor inesperado. Ele tem 10 vezes o tamanho dela!
O pequeno emu Shrub vive no Birdworld, em Surrey, na Inglaterra. Ainda quando estava no ovo, foi rejeitado pelos pais. Quando nasceu, foi encontrada pelos tratadores fria, na lama e negligenciada no ninho. Imediatamente, os profissionais a levaram para uma UTI aquecida, onde ela sobreviveu.
Recuperada, a bebê precisava aprender sobre como se tornar uma emu. Bom, o aprendizado veio digamos que de uma espécie diferente. A galinha Nugget, com toda a dedicação do mundo, ensinou Shrub a como pegar comida, beber e até mesmo coordenar suas pernas desengonçadas.
Garantiu sobrevivência
Nugget não só garantiu a sobrevivência ao pequeno, como ensinou a Shrub tudo que ela precisava aprender.
Embora parecesse improvável que a galinha pudesse se tornar a “professora”, ela fez isso com muito sucesso.
“Shrub aprendeu rapidamente a pegar comida, beber e coordenar. Os tratadores adoravam vê-los juntos”, disse Polly Bramham, gerente no Birdworld.
Leia mais notícia boa
Adaptação com pais biológicos
À medida que Shrub crescia, os tratadores perceberam que a diferença de tamanho entre ela e Nugget estava evidente.
Assim, era a hora de gerar uma reaproximação com os pais biológicos. Todavia, emus são reativos e, em muitas situações, defensivas.
O medo que, mais uma vez fosse rejeitado, ou até mesmo atacar os pais, era real.
Para evitar qualquer tipo de problema, os profissionais do Zoo levaram Shrub para se aproximar dos pais aos poucos, forçando uma interação a partir de uma cerca.
Final feliz
E depois de muito tempo, a emu finalmente se adaptou e foi aceita pelos pais!
Agora, a família vive livremente correndo pelos espaços do Birdworld. Tudo isso, graças a Nugget!
“Foi particularmente importante fazer isso enquanto Shrub ainda era um filhote, para que Forest e Mathilda [os pais] não a vissem como uma ameaça”, contou a gerente.
Apesar do início difícil, no final, tudo saiu da melhor forma possível.
“Vendo Shrub com seus pais enquanto eles correm, você nunca imaginaria o começo difícil. Shrub é incrível, e os tratadores estão tão orgulhosos que ela não tem nenhuma confusão sobre quem ela é. Ela é 100% emu”, finalizou.
Shrub foi rejeitada logo quando nasceu. Ela foi encontrada quase sem vida no ninho. – Foto: Birdworld/SWNS
Segredos da felicidade: os truques da felicidade apoiados pela ciência – podcast | Psicologia
Presented by Ian Sample with sound design by Joel Cox. The executive producer is Ellie Bury
Num momento em que o mundo parece um lugar particularmente perturbador, a Science Weekly pergunta o que faz os humanos felizes – e como podemos trazer mais felicidade às nossas vidas.
No segundo episódio, Ian Sample pergunta quais estratégias de felicidade são respaldadas pela ciência. Ele ouve Elizabeth Dunn, professora de psicologia da Universidade da Colúmbia Britânica, que recentemente examinou uma série de pesquisas sobre felicidade para descobrir quais recomendações são mais confiáveis
