Arsenal sporting director Edu resigns, expected to join Nottingham Forest multi-club group

Edu has resigned from his position as Arsenal sporting director.

The Athletic reported earlier on Monday that the Brazilian was set to leave the north London club before taking up a role working with the group of teams controlled by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Contracts have yet to be signed and the exact role still needs to be finalised, but there is an agreement in place that will see Edu take on a fresh challenge under the Greek businessman.

It is anticipated the proposed switch will include Edu, 46, assuming responsibility for adding to the collection of sides and growing the operation.

Marinakis owns Forest in the Premier League, Olympiacos of Greece and Portugal’s Rio Ave.

In a joint statement with Arsenal confirming his resignation, Edu said: “This was an incredibly hard decision to make.

“Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history.

He added: “Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

He also thanked his “great friend” Mikel Arteta.

Sources with knowledge of the situation, who are not authorized to speak publicly, anticipate Edu starting work for Marinakis as soon as he is released from his duties at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke said: “We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.”

“Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition,” he added.



Marinakis’ Olympiacos won the Conference League earlier this year, the first time a Greek team has won a European trophy (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brazilian, a member of the 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ team as a player, was appointed as Arsenal’s first-ever technical director in the summer of 2019. That December, he hired fellow former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta as head coach, with the Spaniard later changing his role to manager in September 2020.

Edu’s role also changed two years later, with the Brazilian becoming Arsenal’s first-ever sporting director in November 2022.

Arteta’s appointment led to Arsenal winning the FA Cup in 2020, as well as coming within a point of winning the Premier League title in the 2023-24 campaign. In September, Arteta was given a new three-year contract by Arsenal with Edu saying the news was “a very positive and proud moment for everyone at the club and an important part of what we’re all working towards”.

Following Edu’s arrival, Arsenal shifted high earners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe off the books, signing younger players such as Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Ben White.

GO DEEPER ‘Arsenal was his university’: How Edu’s post-Invincibles career prepared him to return as technical director

Last November, Edu was named Best European Director for 2023 at the Golden Boy awards, hosted by Italian outlet Tuttosport.

Edu, who also played for Corinthians and Valencia, scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 127 appearances for Arsenal during his three and a half seasons at the club in the 2000s.

After retiring in 2011, he spent five years as Corinthians’ director of football back in his native Brazil, in addition to a two-month stint as the Iran national teams’ advisor in 2014.

Edu then spent three years as the coordinator of the Brazil national team before returning to Arsenal as technical director.

Additional reporting: Mario Cortegana

‘Edu’s departure will leave a significant gap at Arsenal’

Analysis by Arsenal correspondent James McNicholas

Edu has played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s turnaround. He has rebuilt the recruitment department, playing a critical role in both talent identification and negotiations.

During his time at Arsenal, there has been huge turnover in personnel. The acquisition of players like Gabriel and Odegaard for reasonable fees has improved the age profile, value and ability within the Arsenal squad.

Edu’s work was recognised with his promotion to sporting director in November 2022, which ostensibly granted him oversight of the academy and women’s team.

He also has a good relationship with Arteta. Edu’s departure leaves a significant gap at Arsenal — but it would be hoped the work he has done rebuilding the recruitment department will leave a legacy, and therefore some continuity.

(Top photo: Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)